Mar 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 6, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agarwal Auto Sales BG CRISIL A4 2 Reaffirmed Ajay Trading Company BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed American International School - BG CRISIL A1+ 10 Reaffirmed Chennai American International School - Import Documentary CRISIL A1+ 30 Reaffirmed Chennai Credit American International School - Import Payment CRISIL A1+ 30 Reaffirmed Chennai Deferred Credit Aran Kitchenworld India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Ashok Iron Works Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 40 Reaffirmed Ashok Iron Works Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A2+ 201.2 Reaffirmed Ashok Iron Works Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 100 Reaffirmed Automotive Stampings & Assemblies LOC & BG CRISIL A1 130 Reaffirmed Ltd Blue Star Malleable Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 75 Assigned C J I Porcelain Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed C J I Porcelain Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Flawless Jewellery Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 55* Reaffirmed Discounting *includes Packing Credit sublimit of Rs.35 million Flawless Jewellery Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Fac Hansco Iron and Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Non FBL CRISIL A1+ 124000 Reaffirmed Ltd Hindustan Petroleum Corporation STD CRISIL A1+ 150000 Reaffirmed Ltd Kalinga Allied Industries Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Credit Lord's Mark Papers & Polymers Pvt LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Ltd Mahima Gems Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 35* Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with post shipment limits Mahima Gems Post Shipment Credit CRISIL A4+ 85 Reaffirmed Mahima Gems Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Fac Manappuram Finance Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ 30000 Reaffirmed Meet Marketing (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Meet Marketing (India) Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Credit Metal Powder Co Ltd LOC** CRISIL A2+ 50 Reaffirmed **Fully interchangeable with Bank Guarantee Mouli Spinner Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3.6 Suspended Mouli Spinner Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Suspended National Bank for Agriculture and CP CRISIL A1+ 90000 Reaffirmed Rural Development National Bank for Agriculture and 1Y CD CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed Rural Development Pan Overseas Foreign Bill CRISIL A3+ 40 Upgraded from Purchase CRISIL A3 Pan Overseas Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 80 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 PG Electroplast Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 180 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ PG Electroplast Ltd BG CRISIL A4 59 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ PG Electroplast Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 120 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Phooltas Harsco Rail Solutions Pvt BG CRISIL A3+ 400 Reaffirmed Ltd Phooltas Harsco Rail Solutions Pvt LOC CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Ltd Raghuveer Metal Industries Ltd LOC# CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed #includes sub limit worth Rs.5.0 Million as Bank Guarantee Recon Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Recorders and Medicare Systems Pvt BG CRISIL A4 58 Suspended Ltd Recorders and Medicare Systems Pvt LOC CRISIL A4 90 Suspended Ltd Renny Exports Packing Credit* CRISIL A4+ 140 Suspended *Includes a sub-limit of Rs.70 Million for Foreign Letter of Credit facility Rollwell Conveyor Components Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed Ltd Shree Krishna Rolling Mills Overdraft Fac CRISIL A3+ 54 Reaffirmed (Jaipur) Ltd Shree Krishna Rolling Mills BG CRISIL A3+ 36 Reaffirmed (Jaipur) Ltd Shree Krishna Rolling Mills Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 5 Assigned (Jaipur) Ltd Shree Sai Prakash Alloys Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Shree Sai Prakash Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Shree Sai Smelters India Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Sonodyne International Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Sonodyne International Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 65 Reaffirmed Credit Sonodyne International Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 6.1 Reaffirmed Forward Sonodyne International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Speedcrafts Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Speedcrafts Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 35 Reaffirmed Sri S. Subbiah and Company BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended Sri S. Subbiah and Company Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A4+ 2 Suspended Suman Jewellery (Delhi) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended Visitor Garments Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 48 Suspended Purchase Tirupati Corrugators TL CRISIL D 48.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Hindustan Petroleum Corporation FD FAAA Reaffirmed Ltd National Bank for Agriculture and FD FAAA 1000 Reaffirmed Rural Development LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agarwal Auto Sales CC CRISIL B 55 Reaffirmed Ajay Trading Company CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed American International School - Bill Purchase CRISIL A+ 2.3 Reaffirmed Chennai Discounting Fac American International School - Foreign Currency CRISIL A+ 289.4 Reaffirmed Chennai TL** **USD 5.25 million term loan converted to INR (based on the December 22, 2012 exchange rate of Rs.55.12 per USD. American International School - Overdraft Fac CRISIL A+ 10 Reaffirmed Chennai American International School - Proposed TL CRISIL A+ 100.5 Assigned Chennai Amiya Steel Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 8.4 Reaffirmed Amiya Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 127 Reaffirmed Amiya Steel Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 80.73 Reaffirmed Aran Kitchenworld India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 30 Suspended Arian Breweries and Distilleries TL CRISIL D 180 Suspended Ltd Ashok Iron Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 300 Reaffirmed Ashok Iron Works Pvt Ltd External Commercial CRISIL A- 227.1 Reaffirmed Borrowings Ashok Iron Works Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TL CRISIL A- 30.1 Reaffirmed Ashok Iron Works Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A- 239.9 Assigned Fac Automotive Stampings & Assemblies NCD CRISIL A 250 Reaffirmed Ltd Automotive Stampings & Assemblies CC# CRISIL A 140 Reaffirmed Ltd Automotive Stampings & Assemblies LT Loan CRISIL A 178 Reaffirmed Ltd Automotive Stampings & Assemblies Proposed TL CRISIL A 290.2 Reaffirmed Ltd Automotive Stampings & Assemblies LT Buyer's Credit CRISIL A 91.8 Assigned Ltd Bharath Reddy Educational Society LT Loan CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Blue Star Malleable Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Blue Star Malleable Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 55 Assigned C J I Porcelain Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed C J I Porcelain Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 11.3 Reaffirmed Fac C J I Porcelain Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 47.7 Reaffirmed Classi-Mech Equipments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed Classi-Mech Equipments Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 87.7 Reaffirmed Classi-Mech Equipments Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 12.3 Reaffirmed Fac Classi-Mech Equipments Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed Embros Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 54 Assigned Fac Embros Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 146 Assigned ETA Powergen Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 22.4 Reaffirmed ETA Powergen Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 261.7 Reaffirmed ETA Powergen Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 35.9 Assigned Fac Garg Poly Packs (P) Ltd Proposed Fund Based CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Bk Limits Garg Poly Packs (P) Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Garg Poly Packs (P) Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Gayatri Jhansi Roadways Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 2958.6 Reaffirmed (SO) Gayatri Jhansi Roadways Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB+ 451.5 Assigned Fac (SO) Gayatri Lalitpur Roadways Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 2285.4 Reaffirmed (SO) Gayatri Lalitpur Roadways Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 234.6 Assigned Fac (SO) Hansco Iron and Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 36.8 Reaffirmed Hansco Iron and Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 3.2 Reaffirmed Fac Hansco Iron and Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Hindustan Petroleum Corporation NCD CRISIL AAA 10000 Assigned Ltd Hindustan Petroleum Corporation NCD CRISIL AAA 20000 Reaffirmed Ltd Hindustan Petroleum Corporation NCD CRISIL AAA 10000 Reaffirmed Ltd Hindustan Petroleum Corporation CC* CRISIL AAA 40000 Reaffirmed Ltd *Fungible with bank guarantee Hindustan Petroleum Corporation FB Fac CRISIL AAA 236000 Reaffirmed Ltd Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Proposed Fund Based CRISIL AAA 50000 Reaffirmed Ltd Bk Limits Kalinga Allied Industries CC CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Kejriwal Bee Care India (P) Ltd CC CRISIL BB 300* Reaffirmed *Includes a sub limit of Rs.130.0 Million for EPC Limit Kejriwal Bee Care India (P) Ltd TL CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Keshava Educational Society LT Loan CRISIL D 56 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Keshava Reddy Educational Trust LT Loan CRISIL D 35 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ L.S.Mills Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Suspended L.S.Mills Ltd CC CRISIL D 300 Suspended L.S.Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL D 150 Suspended L.S.Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 1450 Suspended Lord's Mark Papers & Polymers Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 75 Reaffirmed Ltd Lord's Mark Papers & Polymers Pvt Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 21.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Fac Lord's Mark Papers & Polymers Pvt TL CRISIL B+ 3.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Manappuram Finance Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 9750 Reaffirmed Manappuram Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL A+ 3250 Reaffirmed Fac Manappuram Finance Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 200 Reaffirmed Manappuram Finance Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A+ 800 Reaffirmed Manappuram Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 4000 Reaffirmed Manappuram Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 3000 Reaffirmed Manappuram Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 5000 Reaffirmed Meet Marketing (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed Meet Marketing (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Fac Metal Powder Co Ltd CC*+ CRISIL A- 570 Reaffirmed *Fully Interchangeable with packing credit and packing credit in foreign currency; + Includes two sub limits of 2 million $ each of buyer's credit Millenium Cement Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Millenium Cement Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B 10 Upgraded from Fac CRISIL B- Mirchandani and Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Assigned Mouli Spinner Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended Mouli Spinner Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 4 Suspended Mouli Spinner Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 89.3 Suspended National Bank for Agriculture and Bonds CRISIL AAA 20000 Assigned Rural Development National Bank for Agriculture and Bonds CRISIL AAA 740000 Reaffirmed Rural Development Pan Overseas Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 10 Upgraded from Fac CRISIL BBB- PG Electroplast Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 425 Downgraded from CRISIL BB PG Electroplast Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 84 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BB PG Electroplast Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 240 Assigned Phooltas Harsco Rail Solutions Pvt CC CRISIL BBB 40 Reaffirmed Ltd Raghuveer Metal Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 89 Reaffirmed *includes proposed limit of Rs.9.0 Million Raghuveer Metal Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 6 Reaffirmed Recon Technologies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 11.3 Assigned Recon Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 14.1 Assigned Fac Recon Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Assigned Recorders and Medicare Systems Pvt CC CRISIL C 240 Suspended Ltd Recorders and Medicare Systems Pvt Proposed CC Limit CRISIL C 181.2 Suspended Ltd Recorders and Medicare Systems Pvt TL CRISIL C 88 Suspended Ltd Rollwell Conveyor Components Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 105 Reaffirmed Ltd Rollwell Conveyor Components Pvt Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Ltd Fac Rollwell Conveyor Components Pvt TL CRISIL BB- 16 Reaffirmed Ltd S.K. Agarwal & Co. CC CRISIL BB- 36 Suspended S.K. Agarwal & Co. Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 6 Suspended S.K. Agarwal & Co. Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 108 Suspended Fac Sekisui DLJM Molding Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 25 Reaffirmed Sekisui DLJM Molding Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 129.7 Reaffirmed Shree Krishna Rolling Mills LT Loan CRISIL BBB 12 Reaffirmed (Jaipur) Ltd Shree Krishna Rolling Mills CC CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed (Jaipur) Ltd Shree Sai Prakash Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 317.6 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Shree Sai Prakash Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 118 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Shree Sai Smelters India Ltd CC CRISIL BB 76.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Shree Sai Smelters India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 27.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Shree Sai Smelters India Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 53.5 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BB+ Sonodyne International Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed Credit Sonodyne International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 2.2 Assigned Fac Speedcrafts Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 230 Reaffirmed Speedcrafts Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 50.3 Reaffirmed Sri Kanakadurga Educational LT Loan CRISIL D 100 Downgraded Society from CRISIL B+ Sri Keshava Reddy Educational Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 50 Downgraded Society Fac from CRISIL B+ Sri Keshava Reddy Educational LT Loan CRISIL D 250 Assigned Society Sri Mahanandeeswara Educational LT Loan CRISIL D 50 Downgraded Society from CRISIL BB+ Sri S. Subbiah and Company CC CRISIL BB 100 Suspended Sri S. Subbiah and Company LT Loan CRISIL BB 20 Suspended Sri S. Subbiah and Company Proposed BG CRISIL BB 70 Suspended Sri Saraswathi Educational Society LT Loan CRISIL D 80 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Sri Satyanarayana Swamy LT Loan CRISIL D 92 Downgraded Educational Society from CRISIL B+ Sri Satyanarayana Swamy Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 8 Downgraded Educational Society Fac from CRISIL B+ Sri Surya Educational Society TL CRISIL D 88.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Sri Surya Educational Society Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 0.5 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BB- Sri Venkateswara Educational LT Loan CRISIL D 75 Downgraded Society from CRISIL B+ Tata Johnson Controls Automotive CC* CRISIL AA- 180 Reaffirmed Ltd *Interchangeable with other fund-based limits; includes sub-limit of Rs.50 million for letter of credit, which is interchangeable with bank guarantee Tata Johnson Controls Automotive LT Loan CRISIL AA- 56.1 Reaffirmed Ltd Tata Johnson Controls Automotive Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL AA- 293.9 Reaffirmed Ltd Fac Tirupati Corrugators BG CRISIL D 14 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Tirupati Corrugators CC* CRISIL D 77.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B *interchangeable with letter of credit to the extent of Rs.17.5 million Visitor Garments CC CRISIL BB+ 2 Suspended Visitor Garments LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 17.6 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)