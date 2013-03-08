Mar 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 7, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Affinia India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 200 Reaffirmed Arya Steels Rolling India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 CIBI International Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 4 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Fiat India Automobiles Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 1000 Reaffirmed Forging Machinery Manufacturing BG CRISIL A4 12.5 Assigned Co. Indian Hair Industries Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 300 Reaffirmed Indus Towers Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Indus Towers Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Indus Towers Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Indus Towers Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A1+ 14000 Reaffirmed Fac Jagdale Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Kairav Chemicals Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 52 Assigned Krishna Corporation BG CRISIL A4+ 175 Reaffirmed Lakshmivel Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 55.4 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Malayalam Cars and Services Pvt Inventory Funding CRISIL A4 100 Downgraded Ltd Fac from CRISIL A4+ Micron Precision Screws Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed MPL Cars Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL A4 350 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL A4+ MPL Cars Pvt Ltd Proposed Inventory CRISIL A4 32.5 Downgraded Funding from CRISIL A4+ Nithya Steels and Alloys Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Nithya Steels and Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Pulkit Veneer Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Reaffirmed Pulkit Veneer Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 270 Reaffirmed Pulkit Veneer Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A4 2 Reaffirmed R.P.Basmati Rice Ltd TL CRISIL A4+ 41 Suspended Richirich Agro Foods Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 50 Suspended Richirich Agro Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4 100 Suspended Fac Saisree Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Shekhar Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk Loan CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Fac Shekhar Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Suspended Singla Engineers and Contractors BG CRISIL A4+ 577.5 Suspended Pvt Ltd Singla Engineers and Contractors LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended Pvt Ltd Sri Gugan Knitwears P) Ltd BG CRISIL D 44.3 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Sri Gugan Knitwears P) Ltd LOC CRISIL D 33 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Tata Ficosa Automotive Systems Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 150 Reaffirmed Tata Ficosa Automotive Systems Ltd LOC** CRISIL A3+ 90 Reaffirmed **Interchangeable with bank Guarantee to the extent of Rs 20 million Tata Ficosa Automotive Systems Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3+ 15 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with bank Guarantee LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Hazira Port Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 17500 Reaffirmed Fac Arya Steels Rolling India Ltd CC CRISIL BB 136 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Arya Steels Rolling India Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 44 Upgraded from Fac CRISIL B+ Astoria Agro and Allied Industries Rupee TL CRISIL C 250 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL B+ Bhadreswar Rice Mill CC CRISIL BB 120 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Bhadreswar Rice Mill TL CRISIL BB 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Bir Engineering Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65 Assigned CIBI International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 150 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Clear Polyplast India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 48 Reaffirmed Clear Polyplast India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB- 42 Reaffirmed Fac Clear Polyplast India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Equitas Micro Finance Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 2500 Assigned Equitas Micro Finance Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB 1790 Assigned Fac Equitas Micro Finance Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 8710 Assigned Fiat India Automobiles Ltd CC*# CRISIL BBB+ 5000 Reaffirmed * Rs.1 billion interchangeable with letter of credit / # Interchangeable with letter of credit and bank guarantee up to Rs.500 million Fiat India Automobiles Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 4555 Reaffirmed Fiat India Automobiles Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BBB+ 4445 Reaffirmed Fac Forging Machinery Manufacturing CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Co. Forging Machinery Manufacturing TL CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Co. Forging Machinery Manufacturing Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Co. Fac GPI Textiles Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Suspended GPI Textiles Ltd LOC CRISIL D 100 Suspended GPI Textiles Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 5.5 Suspended Fac GPI Textiles Ltd TL CRISIL D 54.5 Suspended Indus Towers Ltd Bond CRISIL AA 25000 Reaffirmed Indus Towers Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA 4650 Reaffirmed Indus Towers Ltd Proposed Overdraft CRISIL AA 350 Reaffirmed Fac Indus Towers Ltd TL CRISIL AA 94500 Reaffirmed Ishwarcharan Builders Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 300 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Jagdale Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Jagdale Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 250 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Kairav Chemicals Ltd TL CRISIL BB 1.6 Assigned Kairav Chemicals Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB 3.9 Assigned Fac Kairav Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL BB 22.5 Assigned Krishna Corporation CC CRISIL BB+ 105 Reaffirmed Krishna Corporation TL CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed La Classic CC CRISIL D 12.5 Reaffirmed La Classic Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 7.9 Reaffirmed Fac La Classic TL CRISIL D 59.6 Reaffirmed Lakshmivel Mills Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL D 40 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Lakshmivel Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 80 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Lakshmivel Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 245.8 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Lotus Bullions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Suspended M/s. Choley Lachungpa CC CRISIL D 85 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Manghani Re-Rolling Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 62.5 Suspended Micron Precision Screws Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Reaffirmed Micron Precision Screws Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Miditech Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 100 Suspended MPL Cars Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 32.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB MPL Cars Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 35 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Nithya Steels and Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 188 Upgraded from CRISIL B Nithya Steels and Alloys Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 200 Upgraded from CRISIL B Pulkit Veneer Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 34*^ Reaffirmed R.P.Basmati Rice Ltd CC CRISIL BB 28.3 Suspended R.P.Basmati Rice Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BB 254.7 Suspended Richirich Agro Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 20 Suspended Richirich Agro Foods Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 6 Suspended Richirich Agro Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL B- 74 Suspended Fac Saisree Engineers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Saisree Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Shekhar Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL C 20 Suspended Fac Shree Sai Rolling Mills India) Ltd CC CRISIL BB 256 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Shree Sai Rolling Mills India) Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 24 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Shree Sonigara Jewellers TL CRISIL D 10.7 Assigned Shree Sonigara Jewellers CC CRISIL D 50 Assigned Shree Sonigara Jewellers Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL D 29.3 Assigned Fac Shreegopal Govind Sponge Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 54 Reaffirmed Shri Ganga Paper Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 65 Suspended Singla Engineers and Contractors CC CRISIL BB+ 370 Suspended Pvt Ltd Sri Gugan Knitwears P) Ltd CC CRISIL D 35 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Sri Gugan Knitwears P) Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 68.3 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Tata Ficosa Automotive Systems Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Tata Ficosa Automotive Systems Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 114.5 Reaffirmed Vaccu Plast India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 15 Suspended Vaccu Plast India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 45 Suspended Vel Ganesh Educational Trust Proposed LT Bk Loan CRISIL BB- 42.8 Upgraded from Fac CRISIL B+ Vel Ganesh Educational Trust Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 62.2 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Vel Ganesh Educational Trust Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 29 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ WM Developers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 200 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)