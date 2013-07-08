Jul 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 5, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Al-Nafees Proteins Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 35 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Al-Nafees Proteins Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 35 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A4 Al-Nafees Proteins Pvt Ltd Proposed Short- CRISIL A4+ 5 Upgraded from Term Bk Loan Fac CRISIL A4 Bajaj Sons Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed Bulktainer Shipping Ltd BG CRISIL A4 4 Assigned Eleganza Jewellery Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2+ 129.9 Assigned Loan Fac Eleganza Jewellery Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 10 Assigned Eleganza Jewellery Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A2+ 60 Assigned Credit ESGI Garments Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 63 Reaffirmed Purchase ESGI Garments Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed Ferrum Extreme Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 90 Assigned Finolex Industries Ltd STD CRISIL A1 1100 Reaffirmed Finolex Industries Ltd LOC & BG# CRISIL A1 12957.5 Reaffirmed #Letter of Credit & Bank Guarantee are interchangeable with buyer's credit Hindalco Industries Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL A1+ 8.7 Reaffirmed Hindalco Industries Ltd ST Bk Fac# CRISIL A1+ 58.2 Reaffirmed #Interchangeable with letter of credit/bank guarantee Hindalco Industries Ltd STD/CP CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed ISP Exports India Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Jay Multti Tech LOC CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Jindal Aluminium Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 500 Assigned Jindal Aluminium Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 300 Reaffirmed Nilkanth Concast Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 300 Upgraded from CRISIL D Rama Krishna Rice Mills Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 8.5 Reaffirmed Rashmi Sponge Iron And Power IndustrieLOC and BG CRISIL A4 195.5 Reaffirmed Ltd S. L. Banthia Textiles Industries Pvt Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 70 Assigned Ltd Loan Fac S. L. Banthia Textiles Industries Pvt BG* CRISIL A3 100 Assigned Ltd *Interchangeable as Foreign Letter of Credit or Foreign Currency Loan Shivaji Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Shree Balaji Coal Traders Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 200 Reaffirmed Shriram Equipment Finance Co. Ltd STD* CRISIL A1+ 7000 Reaffirmed *Rs.2.20-billion short-term debt programme has liquidity backup in the form of unutilised cash credit facilities from ICICI Bank Ltd, Axis Bank Ltd, and Yes Bank Ltd Sri Prasanna Metals and Alloys LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Sri Prasanna Metals and Alloys Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 10 Assigned Tecpro Engineers Ltd BG* CRISIL A4 500 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 *Fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit Tecpro Infra-Projects Ltd BG CRISIL A4 400 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Texmaco UGL Rail Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 100 Assigned Texmaco UGL Rail Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 150 Assigned Vital Healthcare Pvt Ltd (Santacruz) LOC CRISIL A4 30# Assigned # Includes the sublimit of Rs.15.0 Million for Term Loan Vital Healthcare Pvt Ltd (Santacruz) BG CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Vital Healthcare Pvt Ltd (Santacruz) Bill Negotiation CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Vodafone India Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ 50000 Reaffirmed Vodafone India Ltd LOC and BG* CRISIL A1+ 60.78 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable among Vodafone India Ltd and its seven subsidiaries: Vodafone South Ltd, Vodafone Digilink Ltd, Vodafone East Ltd, Vodafone Spacetel Ltd, Vodafone Cellular Ltd, Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd, and Vodafone West Ltd Vodafone India Ltd ST Loan*# CRISIL A1+ 15 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable among Vodafone India Ltd and its seven subsidiaries: Vodafone South Ltd, Vodafone Digilink Ltd, Vodafone East Ltd, Vodafone Spacetel Ltd, Vodafone Cellular Ltd, Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd, and Vodafone West Ltd Vodafone India Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac# #Re-allocated from total short-term loan facilities aggregating Rs.48.7 billion of Vodafone India and its subsidiaries LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bajaj Sons Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 52.1 Reaffirmed Bajaj Sons Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 397.5 Reaffirmed Bajaj Sons Ltd External CRISIL BBB+ 112.9 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings Bulktainer Shipping Ltd TL CRISIL C 35.6 Assigned Bulktainer Shipping Ltd CC CRISIL C 45 Assigned ESGI Garments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Ferrum Extreme Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 54.6 Assigned Ferrum Extreme Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 10 Assigned Ferrum Extreme Engineering Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 40.4 Assigned Ferrum Extreme Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 85 Assigned Finolex Industries Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 2250 Reaffirmed Finolex Industries Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 1000 Reaffirmed Finolex Industries Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 1000 Reaffirmed Guru Kirpa Rice Mills CC CRISIL B+ 92.5 Reaffirmed Hindalco Industries Ltd CC/Overdraft* CRISIL AA+ 5.5 Reaffirmed *Fund-based facilities are fungible with non-fund-based facilities Hindalco Industries Ltd CC CRISIL AA+ 1.8 Reaffirmed Hindalco Industries Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA+ 177.71 Reaffirmed Hindalco Industries Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 14000 Reaffirmed Hindalco Industries Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 15000 Reaffirmed Hindalco Industries Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 30000 Reaffirmed Hindalco Industries Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed Ideal Strips TL CRISIL BB 102.5 Assigned Ideal Strips CC CRISIL BB 60 Assigned Ideal Strips Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 37.5 Assigned Loan Fac India Infradebt Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 5000 Assigned ISP Exports India Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB- 240* Assigned Credit *Includes Sub-limit of Rs.60 million for cash credit and Rs.100 million for Foreign Bill Discounting Jay Multti Tech TL CRISIL B- 7.6 Assigned Jay Multti Tech Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 42.4 Assigned Loan Fac Jay Multti Tech CC CRISIL B- 20 Assigned Jindal Aluminium Ltd LT Bk Fac* CRISIL AA- 2128.8 Reaffirmed * Equivalent to USD40 million of External Commercial Borrowings Jindal Aluminium Ltd Buyer's Credit CRISIL AA- 1000 Reaffirmed Limit Jindal Aluminium Ltd CC# CRISIL AA- 630 Reaffirmed #Interchangeable with Buyer's credit and Packing credit in foreign currency up to Rs.200 million NBFC Infrastructure Debt Fund Debenture Issue CRISIL AAA 5000 Assigned Nilkanth Concast Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL B+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL D Nilkanth Concast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 400 Upgraded from CRISIL D Nilkanth Concast Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 367.6 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Nilkanth Concast Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 112.4 Upgraded from CRISIL D Pallavi Enterprises CC CRISIL BB+ 300 Reaffirmed Pallavi Enterprises LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Purushottam Narayan Gadgil Saraf & CC CRISIL BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed Jewellers Purushottam Narayan Gadgil Saraf & Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 30 Reaffirmed Jewellers Loan Fac Rama Krishna Rice Mills CC CRISIL B+ 70 Upgraded from CRISIL B Rama Krishna Rice Mills TL CRISIL B+ 1.1 Upgraded from CRISIL B Rashmi Sponge Iron And Power IndustrieCC CRISIL B 340 Reaffirmed Ltd Rashmi Sponge Iron And Power IndustrieProposed LT Bk CRISIL B 98.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Rashmi Sponge Iron And Power IndustrieTL CRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed Ltd S. L. Banthia Textiles Industries Pvt CC CRISIL BBB- 10 Assigned Ltd S.P.Sampathy's Siva Sivani EducationalTL CRISIL B+ 51.1 Assigned Society S.P.Sampathy's Siva Sivani EducationalOverdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Society S.P.Sampathy's Siva Sivani EducationalProposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 8.9 Assigned Society Loan Fac Shivaji Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Shree Balaji Coal Traders Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 330 Reaffirmed Shree Balaji Coal Traders Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shriram Equipment Finance Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 12.7925 Reaffirmed Shriram Equipment Finance Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 5.7075 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shriram Equipment Finance Co. Ltd CC/WC demand Loan* CRISIL AA 6.5 Reaffirmed *Rs.2.20 billion short-term debt programme has liquidity backup in the form of unutilised cash credit facilities from ICICI Bank Ltd, Axis Bank Ltd, and Yes Bank Ltd Shriram Equipment Finance Co. Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA 1000 Assigned Issue Shriram Equipment Finance Co. Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA 1000 Reaffirmed Issue Shriram Equipment Finance Co. Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 10000 Reaffirmed Sri Gnana Ganapathy Foundation LT Loan CRISIL D 197.9 Reaffirmed Sri Prasanna Metals and Alloys TL CRISIL B+ 14 Assigned Sri Prasanna Metals and Alloys Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 6 Assigned Loan Fac Sri Prasanna Metals and Alloys CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Statesman Fashion Packing Credit* CRISIL D 120 Reaffirmed Statesman Fashion LT Loan CRISIL D 3.6 Reaffirmed Statesman Fashion CC CRISIL D 15 Reaffirmed Statesman Fashion BG CRISIL D 1 Reaffirmed Statesman Fashion LOC CRISIL D 20.4 Reaffirmed Statesman Fashion Bills Discounting CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed Tecpro Engineers Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 200 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Tecpro Engineers Ltd WC TL CRISIL B+ 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Tecpro Infra-Projects Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Texmaco UGL Rail Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB+ 600 Assigned Texmaco UGL Rail Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 150 Assigned *Interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan, Bills Discounting, Export Packing Credit, Packing Credit in Foreign Currency and Foreign Bills Discounting Vital Healthcare Pvt Ltd (Santacruz) TL CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Vital Healthcare Pvt Ltd (Santacruz) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 105 Assigned Loan Fac Vital Healthcare Pvt Ltd (Santacruz) CC CRISIL B+ 65* Assigned *Includes the sublimit of Rs.20.00 million for Packing Credit Vodafone India Ltd Rupee TL* CRISIL AA 52 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable among Vodafone India Ltd and its seven subsidiaries: Vodafone South Ltd, Vodafone Digilink Ltd, Vodafone East Ltd, Vodafone Spacetel Ltd, Vodafone Cellular Ltd, Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd, and Vodafone West Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)