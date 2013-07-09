Jul 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 8, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arunachala Gounder Textile Mills Pvt BG CRISIL A3 6 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL A4+ Arunachala Gounder Textile Mills Pvt LOC CRISIL A3 95 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL A4+ Ashtech Infotech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Bansal Infraprojects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Climax Overseas Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 4 Assigned * Fund based facilities are interchangeable with maximum limit of Packing Credit Facility and Foreign Bill purchase facility of Rs.40 Million Each Climax Overseas Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40^ Assigned ^includes buyer credit of Rs.15 Million Hariom Concast & Steels Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Indwell Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 500 Reaffirmed KCC Buildcon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1150 Reaffirmed Praveen Spinners (India) Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Credit R. C. Industries Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 160 Assigned Credit Saranya Spinning Mills (P) Ltd BG CRISIL A4 11.6 Reaffirmed Saranya Spinning Mills (P) Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed SMJ Eximp Ltd BG CRISIL A3 150 Reaffirmed SMJ Eximp Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 150 Reaffirmed under LOC SMJ Eximp Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sundaram Packaging India Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3 12 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A4+ Super Olefins Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Super Olefins Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 12.5 Reaffirmed Transport Corporation of India Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 593.7 Reaffirmed Vodafone Digilink Ltd Proposed ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Bk Loan Fac# #Re-allocated from total rupee short-term loan facilities aggregating Rs.48.7 billion of Vodafone India Ltd and its subsidiaries,@Re-allocated from total rupee short-term loan facilities aggregating Rs.60.0 billion of Vodafone India Ltd and its subsidiaries Vodafone South Ltd ST Loan#@ CRISIL A1+ 3910 Reaffirmed #Re-allocated from total rupee short-term loan facilities aggregating Rs.48.7 billion of Vodafone India Ltd and its subsidiaries@Re-allocated from total rupee short-term loan facilities aggregating Rs.60.0 billion of Vodafone India Ltd and its subsidiaries Vodafone South Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 2060 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vodafone Spacetel Ltd ST Loan# CRISIL A1+ 9750 Reaffirmed #Re-allocated from total short-term loan facilities aggregating Rs.48.7 Billion of Vodafone India Ltd and its subsidiaries,@Re-allocated from total short-term loan facilities aggregating Rs.60.0 Billion of Vodafone India Ltd and its subsidiaries Vodafone Spacetel Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac# Vodafone West Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Loan # #Re-allocated from total rupee short-term loan facilities aggregating Rs.48.7 billion of Vodafone India Ltd and its subsidiaries,@Re-allocated from total rupee short-term loan facilities aggregating Rs.60.0 billion of Vodafone India Ltd and its subsidiaries LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arunachala Gounder Textile Mills Pvt CC* CRISIL 150 Upgraded from Ltd BBB- CRISIL BB+ Arunachala Gounder Textile Mills Pvt LT Loan CRISIL 116.2 Upgraded from Ltd BBB- CRISIL BB+ Arunachala Gounder Textile Mills Pvt Standby Line of CRISIL 30 Upgraded from Ltd Credit BBB- CRISIL BB+ Ashtech Infotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL 60* Reaffirmed BB+ *Includes a sub-limit of Rs.20 Million for letter of credit Ashtech Infotech Pvt Ltd Proposed Long CRISIL 40 Reaffirmed -Term Bk Loan Fac BB+ Ashtech Infotech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL 25 Reaffirmed BB+ Baba Naga Rice & General Mills CC CRISIL 140 Reaffirmed B- Baba Naga Rice & General Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL 7.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac B- Baba Naga Rice & General Mills TL CRISIL 15.6 Reaffirmed B- Bansal Infraprojects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL 35 Assigned BB- Climax Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL 10 Reaffirmed BB * Fund based facilities are interchangeable with maximum limit of Packing Credit Facility and Foreign Bill purchase facility of Rs.40 Million Each Climax Overseas Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL 58.9@ Reaffirmed BB @ Interchangeable with PCFC and FBP Climax Overseas Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL 17.1 Reaffirmed BB Hariom Concast & Steels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL 50 Assigned BB+ Hariom Concast & Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL 110 Assigned BB+ Indwell Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL 25 Reaffirmed BBB KCC Buildcon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL 350 Reaffirmed BBB- KCC Buildcon Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL 50 Reaffirmed BBB- *Sublimit of Rs.20 Million as Working Capital Demand Loan MFL Securitisation Trust XII Series A1 PTCs CRISIL AA(SO) 1559.9 Assigned MFL Securitisation Trust XII Series A2 PTCs CRISIL AA(SO)**94.3 Assigned **Rating on Series A2 PTCs covers only the principal payments and not the interest payments. Series A2 PTC holders are entitled to receive a residual yield MFL Securitisation Trust XII Second-loss Fac CRISIL BBB(SO) 71.2 Assigned Opaque Ceramics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL 85 Assigned BB- Pasari Multiprojects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B320 Reaffirmed Pratik Hosiery Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 10 Assigned Pratik Hosiery Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 20 Assigned Pratik Hosiery Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL D 50* Assigned Credit *Interchangeable with foreign bills discounting to the extent of Rs.45 million Praveen Spinners (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL 200 Reaffirmed B+ Praveen Spinners (India) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL 350 Reaffirmed B+ Praveen Spinners (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL 4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac B+ Pressco Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 52 Assigned R. C. Industries TL CRISIL 23.3 Assigned BB- R. C. Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL 18.4 Assigned Loan Fac BB- R. C. Industries CC CRISIL 10 Assigned BB- Saranya Spinning Mills (P) Ltd CC CRISIL 80 Reaffirmed B Saranya Spinning Mills (P) Ltd LT Loan CRISIL 281.5 Reaffirmed B Saranya Spinning Mills (P) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL 8.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac B Shri Jagannath Prasad Ganeshi Lal BajaProposed LT Bk CRISIL 173.7 Reaffirmed Charitable Trust Samiti Loan Fac BBB Sundaram Packaging India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL 83 Upgraded from BBB- CRISIL BB+ Sundaram Packaging India Pvt Ltd Proposed Long- CRISIL 5.4 Upgraded from Term Bk Loan Fac BBB- CRISIL BB+ Sundaram Packaging India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL 199.6 Upgraded from BBB- CRISIL BB+ Super Olefins Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL 52.5 Reaffirmed BB- Super Olefins Pvt Ltd SME Credit CRISIL 2.5 Reaffirmed BB- Swarn Shikha Jewellers CC CRISIL 80 Upgraded from B+ CRISIL B Swastik Ceracon Ltd CC CRISIL D 405 Assigned Swastik Ceracon Ltd TL CRISIL D 207 Assigned Swastik Ceracon Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 248.5 Assigned Loan Fac Swastik Ceracon Ltd LOC CRISIL D 50 Assigned Swastik Ceracon Ltd BG CRISIL D 89.5 Assigned Transport Corporation of India Ltd CC* CRISIL 2500 Reaffirmed AA- *Includes Rs.50 Million standby letter of credit Transport Corporation of India Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL 1508.2 Reaffirmed AA- Transport Corporation of India Ltd TL CRISIL 998.1 Reaffirmed AA- Vodafone South Ltd Rupee TL* CRISIL 15000 Reaffirmed AA *Interchangeable among Vodafone India Ltd and its seven subsidiaries: Vodafone South Ltd, Vodafone Digilink Ltd, Vodafone East Ltd, Vodafone Spacetel Ltd, Vodafone Cellular Ltd, Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd, and Vodafone West Lt -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)