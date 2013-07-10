Jul 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 9, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Al Kabeer Exports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 26.7 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Al Kabeer Exports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 4 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Al Kabeer Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 330 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 BGR Mining & Infra Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A4 100 Downgraded *Fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit from CRISIL A4+ BGR Mining & Infra Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 130 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Brilliant International Bill Purchase - CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Brilliant International LOC CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Brilliant International Packing Credit CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Daystar Enviro Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20.5 Assigned ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial public offering financing on episodic basis ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 31000 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd ST Principal - CRISIL PP-MLD 1500 Reaffirmed Protected A1+r Market-Linked Debentures Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A1+ 7350 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 600 Reaffirmed EMS & Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 113 Reaffirmed Purchase EMS & Exports Packing Credit* CRISIL A4+ 55 Reaffirmed *Packing Credit is fully convertible into Foreign Bill Purchase EMS & Exports Proposed Short- CRISIL A4+ 7 Reaffirmed Term Bk Loan Fac Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 139.2 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL A4+ 270 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 H M Steels Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Suspended Indian Railway Finance Corporation ST Debt Programme@ CRISIL A1+ 35000 Reaffirmed Ltd @Total short-term bank borrowings and borrowings under the rated short-term debt programme not to exceed Rs.35 billion at any point in time Insecticides (India) Ltd CP CRISIL A2+ 200 Downgraded from CRISIL A1 Insecticides (India) Ltd LOC# CRISIL A2+ 1590 Downgraded from CRISIL A1 # Interchangeable as Buyers Credit limit to the extent of Rs.250 million Insecticides (India) Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A2+ 465 Downgraded from CRISIL A1 Mohan Spintex India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 37 Reaffirmed Mukta Industries Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 75.5 Assigned Pallipalayam Spinners Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 95 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Precision Polyplast Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 133 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Precision Polyplast Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Credit Precision Polyplast Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Precision Polyplast Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Precision Polyplast Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 2 Reaffirmed Forward Precision Polyplast Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed RRC Ventures Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 95 Assigned RRC Ventures Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Sage Metals Ltd BG CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed Sage Metals Ltd Bill Discounting# CRISIL A2 180 Reaffirmed #includes Packing credit of Rs.200 million as a sub limit Sage Metals Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed Sahastraa Exports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 75 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 SBI Mutual Fund (SBIMF). SBI Short Horizon CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Debt Fund - Ultra ST Fund Setco Automotive Ltd CC CRISIL A3+ 632.4 Withdrawn Special Cables Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 62.5# Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ # 100 per cent interchangeability between LC and BG. Special Cables Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 62.5# Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ # 100 per cent interchangeability between LC and BG. Steel Strong Valves (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 10 Assigned Steel Strong Valves (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 100 Assigned Steel Strong Valves (India) Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 10 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Al Kabeer Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 69.3 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- BGR Mining & Infra Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 650 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Bhaggyam Constructions Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Brilliant International CC CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Brilliant International LT Loan CRISIL B+ 6 Reaffirmed Brilliant International Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 9 Reaffirmed Daystar Enviro Technologies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 2 Assigned Daystar Enviro Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 37.5 Assigned Loan Fac Daystar Enviro Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned ECL Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 5950 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 13950 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA- 1050 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA- 9300 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd Principal - CRISIL PP-MLD 11900 Reaffirmed Protected Equity AA-r Linked Debentures ECL Finance Ltd Principal - CRISIL PP-MLD 350 Reaffirmed Protected AA-r Commoptionally convertible debentureity-Linked Debentures Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Preference Share CRISIL AA- 1050 Reaffirmed Issue Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 7000 Reaffirmed EMS & Exports CC CRISIL BB 15 Reaffirmed Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 610 Downgraded * Interchangeable with the packing credit and buyer's credit from CRISIL BBB- Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd CC** CRISIL BB+ 220 Downgraded **includes sub-limit of non-fund based facility of Rs.220 million from CRISIL BBB- Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd CC^ CRISIL BB+ 300 Downgraded ^includes sub-limit of non-fund based facility of Rs.300 million from CRISIL BBB- Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd LOC and BG*** CRISIL BB+ 300 Downgraded ***includes sub-limit of fund based facility of Rs.200 million from CRISIL BBB- Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 3682 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- H M Steels Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 450 Suspended Indian Railway Finance Corporation LtdNCDs CRISIL AAA 151030 Assigned Indian Railway Finance Corporation LT Borrowings CRISIL AAA 150000 Reaffirmed Ltd (Including Bonds and Bk Borrowings) Indian Railway Finance Corporation LT Borrowings CRISIL AAA 205940 Reaffirmed Ltd (Including Bonds and TL) Indian Railway Finance Corporation Bonds (Including CRISIL AAA 577000 Reaffirmed Ltd Bonds and TL) Insecticides (India) Ltd CC* CRISIL A 1660 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with Non fund based limits to the extent of Rs.560 million Insecticides (India) Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL A 285 Reaffirmed Limits Lilamani Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 99.5 Assigned Loan Fac M/S Radhe Radhe Fibers CC CRISIL B+ 103 Upgraded from CRISIL B M/S Radhe Radhe Fibers TL CRISIL B+ 36.8 Upgraded from CRISIL B Mohan Spintex India Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 600 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Mohan Spintex India Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 1354.6 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Mukta Industries Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 4.5 Assigned Mukta Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 220 Assigned NRI Academy CC CRISIL D 70 Reaffirmed NRI Academy LT Loan CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed Pallipalayam Spinners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 170 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Pallipalayam Spinners Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL D 3.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Pallipalayam Spinners Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 149.1 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Precision Polyplast Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Prithvi Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 873.2 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Prithvi Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 428.3 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- RRC Ventures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 15 Assigned RRC Ventures Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 12.1 Assigned Loan Fac RRC Ventures Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 7.9 Assigned Sahastraa Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 75 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Sambhav Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 200 Assigned Sapala Organics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL B Sapala Organics Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 32 Upgraded from CRISIL B SBI Mutual Fund (SBIMF) SBI Magnum Insta CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Cash Fund SBI Mutual Fund (SBIMF) SBI Magnum Insta CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Cash Fund - Liquid Floater Plan SBI Mutual Fund (SBIMF) SBI Premier Liquid CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Fund SBI Mutual Fund (SBIMF) SBI Short Horizon CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Debt Fund - ST Setco Automotive Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 297.6 Reaffirmed Setco Automotive Ltd LOC* CRISIL BBB 20 Withdrawn * Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee Setco Automotive Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 78 Withdrawn Special Cables Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150* Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ *Includes bill discounting sub-limit of Rs.30Million Special Cables Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 45 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Steel Strong Valves (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 90 Assigned Steel Strong Valves (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 180 Assigned VKC Footprints Global Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 75 Assigned VKC Footprints Global Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 60 Assigned VKC Footprints Global Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Assigned VKC Footprints Global Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 80 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)