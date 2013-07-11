Jul 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 10, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Al Nafees Frozen Food Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 1000 Reaffirmed Discounting Al Nafees Frozen Food Exports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 12.6 Reaffirmed Al-Shifa Hospital Pvt Ltd Cheque Discounting CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Amitasha Enterprises Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 150 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Amitasha Enterprises Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 200 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Everest Metals FZE Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2+ 100 Assigned Loan Fac Gaba Overseas Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Gaba Overseas Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Galaxy Surfactants Ltd Factoring/ CRISIL A2 850 Downgraded Forfaiting from CRISIL A2+ Galaxy Surfactants Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 2663.8 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ Gehlot Enterprises Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 37.5 Assigned Credit Gehlot Tractors Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 9 Reaffirmed Credit JP Morgan Securities (India) Pvt Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed Pushpak Marktrade (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 45 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 R. G. International Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Radnik Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 175 Reaffirmed Radnik Exports Packing Credit^ CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed ^ Includes a ceiling of Rs.60 Million for packing credit limit and post shipment credit limit (Bill Discounting) each, with an overall ceiling of Rs.100 Million Radnik Exports Purchase Bill CRISIL A3+ 325 Reaffirmed Discounting S.K.Samanta and Co. Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 750 Reaffirmed Savita Oil Technologies Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 6814 Reaffirmed Shilpa Stock Broker Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 160 Assigned Shri Bajrang Alloys Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Shri Bajrang Alloys Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 400 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Shri Shyam Agro Biotech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Shri Shyam Agro Biotech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Stone Concern Infrastructure BG CRISIL A4 60 Assigned Development Pvt Ltd Stone Concern Infrastructure Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 32.5 Assigned Development Pvt Ltd Swathi Cottons Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Purchase T.C. Agro Food Industries Packing Credit CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+(SO) 5000 Assigned Torrent Power Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed Unilec Engineers Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Fully convertible with bank guarantee Usha Yarns Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Assigned Venture Power Systems India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 150 Reaffirmed Venture Power Systems India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 60 Reaffirmed Venus Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned Vishal Infrastructure Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 950 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Wellknown Polyesters Ltd BG CRISIL A2 70 Suspended Wellknown Polyesters Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 70 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Al Nafees Frozen Food Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 1980 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Al Nafees Frozen Food Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 7.4 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Al-Shifa Hospital Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 5 Reaffirmed Al-Shifa Hospital Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 206 Reaffirmed Ambika Electronics Secured Overdraft CRISIL B+ 65 Assigned Fac Amitasha Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 600 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Asomi Finance Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL B+ 161.6 Reaffirmed Asomi Finance Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 330.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Axis Nirman and Industries Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 7.5 Assigned Axis Nirman and Industries Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Axis Nirman and Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 36 Assigned Axis Nirman and Industries Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 54 Assigned Bhanu Farms Ltd TL CRISIL D 150 Assigned Bhanu Farms Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 2.3 Assigned Loan Fac Bhanu Farms Ltd BG CRISIL D 41.2 Assigned Bhanu Farms Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Assigned Calyx-Majestique Properties TL CRISIL BB 150 Assigned Everest Metals FZE Overdraft Fac CRISIL A- 708 Assigned Everest Metals FZE Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 492 Assigned Loan Fac Gaba Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 180 Reaffirmed Gaba Overseas Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 419.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gaba Overseas Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 515.7 Reaffirmed Galaxy Surfactants Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 2690 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Galaxy Surfactants Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 2421 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Galaxy Surfactants Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 80.2 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A- Gehlot Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 250 Reaffirmed Gehlot Enterprises Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 37.5 Reaffirmed Gehlot Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 140 Reaffirmed Gehlot Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Gehlot Tractors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Gehlot Tractors Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Jaika Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Assigned JP Morgan Securities (India) Pvt Ltd Equity Linked CRISIL PP-MLD 4000 Reaffirmed Debentures AA+r Mahavir Rice Mills TL CRISIL BB- 14.5 Assigned Mahavir Rice Mills CC* CRISIL BB- 400 Assigned * 100 per cent interchangeable with export packing credit Mahavir Rice Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 85.5 Assigned Loan Fac Manisha Agro Industries CC CRISIL B 35 Assigned Manisha Agro Industries TL CRISIL B 25 Assigned Numero Uno Clothing Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 450*# Reaffirmed * Inter changeable with Overdraft, Bank Guarantee/Letter of Credit, Packing Credit Limit/Packing Credit in Foreign Currency, Foreign Usance Bills Discounting/Export Bill Re-discounting up to Rs.150 Million # Inter changeable with Overdraft, Working Capital Demand Loan, Letter of Credit, Stand by Letter of Credit, Buyers Credit, Loan Equivalent Risk up to Rs.150 Million Pushpak Marktrade (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 135 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Pushpak Marktrade (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 90 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Pushpak Marktrade (India) Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL BB- 30 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ *Fully interchangeable with cash credit R. G. International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 190 Reaffirmed Radnik Exports TL CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Ruchita Gold Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 680 Reaffirmed Ruchita Gold Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 320 Reaffirmed Loan Fac S.K.Samanta and Co. Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 110 Reaffirmed Sabari Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 38.3 Reaffirmed Sabari Textiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 70 Reaffirmed Sabari Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 160 Reaffirmed Sabari Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 59.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Savita Oil Technologies Ltd CC CRISIL AA 490 Reaffirmed Savita Oil Technologies Ltd TL CRISIL AA 846.8 Reaffirmed Savitridevi Cotton & Oil Ltd CC CRISIL D 26 Reaffirmed Savitridevi Cotton & Oil Ltd TL CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed Savitridevi Cotton & Oil Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 14 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shilpa Stock Broker Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 250 Assigned Shree Balasaria Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Shri Bajrang Alloys Ltd CC* CRISIL B+ 300 Downgraded from CRISIL BB * Interchangeable with letter of credit to the extent of Rs.50 million Shri Shyam Agro Biotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Shri Shyam Agro Biotech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 4.6 Reaffirmed Shri Shyam Agro Biotech Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 48.9 Reaffirmed Shri Shyam Agro Biotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Shri Shyam Agro Biotech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 4.6 Reaffirmed Shri Shyam Agro Biotech Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 48.9 Reaffirmed Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL D 15000 Reaffirmed Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL D 10000 Reaffirmed Swathi Cottons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 405 Reaffirmed Swathi Cottons Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Swathi Cottons Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 69.3 Reaffirmed T.C. Agro Food Industries CC CRISIL B+ 200 Reaffirmed Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd LOC CRISIL AA+(SO) 10 Assigned Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd Letter of Comfort CRISIL AA+(SO) 5 Assigned Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd LOC* CRISIL AA+(SO) 5 Assigned *Interchangeable with Letter of Undertaking Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+(SO) 7500 Reaffirmed Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+(SO) 7500 Reaffirmed Torrent Power Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 3000 Reaffirmed Torrent Power Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 2000 Reaffirmed Torrent Power Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 3500 Reaffirmed Unilec Engineers Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 55 Reaffirmed Unilec Engineers Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 9.5 Reaffirmed Usha Yarns Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 80.3 Assigned Usha Yarns Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 25 Assigned Venus Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 70 Upgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Venus Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 175 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Vishal Infrastructure Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 200 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ * Includes sub limit of Rs.200.00 Million for Foreign Currency Non-Resident Bank Loan Vishal Infrastructure Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Vodafone Cellular Ltd Rupee TL* CRISIL AA 33500 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable among Vodafone India Ltd and its seven subsidiaries: Vodafone South Ltd, Vodafone Digilink Ltd, Vodafone East Ltd, Vodafone Spacetel Ltd, Vodafone Cellular Ltd, Vodafone Mobile Services Ltd, and Vodafone West Ltd VRS Foods Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 2505 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with packing credit VRS Foods Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 245 Reaffirmed Wellknown Polyesters Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BBB+ 1842.9 Suspended Wellknown Polyesters Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 1355.5 Suspended Wellknown Polyesters Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB+ 196.5 Suspended Wellknown Polyesters Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 3124.8 Suspended Worlds Window Wardha Infrastructure PvTL CRISIL BBB+ 90 Assigned Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.