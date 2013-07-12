Jul 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 11, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aggarwal Coal Company Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 72.5 Assigned
Aparna Enterprises Ltd BG CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed
Arjun Alloys BG CRISIL A4 9.2 Assigned
Balaji Wires Pvt Ltd Factoring CRISIL A3+ 100 Assigned
Forfaiting
Bansal Strips Pvt Ltd Factoring CRISIL A3+ 100 Assigned
Forfaiting
Blue Diamond Leders Export Packing CRISIL A4 42.5 Reaffirmed
Credit
Blue Diamond Leders Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Blue Diamond Leders LOC CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed
Good Health Agro Tech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 1070 Reaffirmed
KGF Cottons Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 325 Reaffirmed
Nikhil Refineries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 900 Reaffirmed
Nikhil Refineries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 900 Reaffirmed
Prakash Corrugated Pune Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3 Reaffirmed
R.R. Distributors Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 35 Assigned
R.R. Distributors Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 35 Assigned
Renuka Oil Industries BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Saktthi Footwear Export Packing CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed
Credit*
*Fully interchangeable between Export packing credit (EPC) and Non LC
Saktthi Footwear Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Saktthi Footwear LOC CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed
Saktthi Footwear Standby Line of CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed
Credit
Sangam Forgings Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 45 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Shubhlaxmi Casting Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3 Assigned
Shubhlaxmi Casting Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Assigned
Suman Creation Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 120 Upgraded from
Credit CRISIL A4
Suman Creation Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 5 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL A4
Suman Creation Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 120 Upgraded from
Credit CRISIL A4
Suman Creation Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 5 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL A4
Superfine Metals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned
Superfine Metals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned
Superfine Metals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned
Superfine Metals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned
Suresh Exports Bill Purchase - CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed
Discounting Fac
Suresh Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed
Titan Industries Ltd LOC** CRISIL A1+ 2650 Reaffirmed
**Interchangeable with standby letter of credit and bank guarantees
Titan Industries Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A1+ 1850 Reaffirmed
Titan Industries Ltd LOC** CRISIL A1+ 2650 Reaffirmed
**Interchangeable with standby letter of credit and bank guarantees
Titan Industries Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A1+ 1850 Reaffirmed
Vivek Steelco Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned
Vivek Steelco Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 10 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aggarwal Coal Company Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned
Aggarwal Coal Company CC CRISIL BB- 17.5 Assigned
Anjani Re-Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Anjani Re-Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 21.4 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Anmol Enterprises TL CRISIL B 150 Assigned
Anmol Enterprises TL CRISIL B 150 Assigned
Aparna Enterprises Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 390 Reaffirmed
Aparna Enterprises Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 164.2 Reaffirmed
Aparna Enterprises Ltd Proposed Long- CRISIL BBB- 25.8 Reaffirmed
Term Bk Loan Fac
Arjun Alloys CC CRISIL B+ 150 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Arjun Alloys Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B
Arjun Alloys TL CRISIL B+ 20 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Balaji Wires Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 500 Assigned
Balaji Wires Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 100 Assigned
Bansal Strips Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 170 Assigned
Birla Institute of Technology and TL CRISIL AA+ 1150 Reaffirmed
Science
Blue Diamond Leders TL CRISIL B+ 6.5 Reaffirmed
Blue Diamond Leders Proposed LT Loan CRISIL B+ 6 Reaffirmed
Coromandel Metal Products (P) Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 50 Assigned
* Includes a sub-limit of Rs.20 Million for Letter of Credit
Coromandel Metal Products (P) Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50* Assigned
* Includes a sub-limit of Rs.20 Million for Letter of Credit
EITA India Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 340 Reaffirmed
EITA India Ltd LOC CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed
EITA India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Eshwarr Steel Tech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 30 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Eshwarr Steel Tech Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 25 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Ganga Iron & Steel Trading Co. Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 400 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Ganga Iron & Steel Trading Co. Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 100 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Good Health Agro Tech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed
Good Health Agro Tech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 75 Reaffirmed
HSBC Capital Protection CRISIL AAA(SO) Reaffirmed
Oriented Fund
Series I (Plan I)
JSS Buildcon Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 500 Assigned
Loan Fac
KGF Cottons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 236 Reaffirmed
KGF Cottons Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed
Milestone Gears Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 350 Assigned
Milestone Gears Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 181.6 Assigned
Nikhil Refineries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 90 Reaffirmed
Nikhil Refineries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 90 Reaffirmed
Prakash Corrugated Pune Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 30 Reaffirmed
Prakash Corrugated Pune Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 35 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Prakash Corrugated Pune Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 80 Reaffirmed
PSA Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 500 Assigned
Loan Fac
PSA Impex Pvt. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 500 Assigned
Loan Fac
Punjabi University Patiala TL CRISIL BBB+ 147.2 Assigned
Punjabi University Patiala Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB+ 160 Assigned
Punjabi University Patiala Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 22.8 Assigned
Loan Fac
R.R. Distributors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned
R.R. Distributors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned
* Interchangeable with letter of credit to the extent of Rs.15.0 Million
Rayani Spin-Tex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed
Rayani Spin-Tex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed
Rayani Spin-Tex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 200 Reaffirmed
Rayani Spin-Tex Pvt Ltd Proposed CC limit CRISIL D 12 Reaffirmed
Renuka Oil Industries CC CRISIL B- 20 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Renuka Oil Industries TL CRISIL B- 65 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Renuka Oil Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 35 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL D
Saktthi Footwear Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 18 Reaffirmed
Saktthi Footwear TL CRISIL B+ 12.6 Reaffirmed
Sangam Forgings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Sangam Forgings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 19 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB-
Sanghi Trading Corporation CC CRISIL BB 50* Assigned
* Includes a sub-limit of Rs.25 Million for Letter of Credit
Satish Kumar & Sons CC CRISIL BB- 90 Assigned
Satish Kumar & Sons Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned
Select Motors CC CRISIL BB- 82.5 Assigned
Select Motors Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 7.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Select Motors CC CRISIL BB- 82.5 Assigned
Select Motors Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 7.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Shubhkamna Buildtech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 1300 Assigned
Loan Fac
Shubhkamna Buildtech Pvt. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 1300 Assigned
Loan Fac
Shubhlaxmi Casting Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 140 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Shubhlaxmi Casting Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B
Shubhlaxmi Casting Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 36.3 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Superfine Metals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 205 Assigned
Superfine Metals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 435 Assigned
Superfine Metals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 205 Assigned
Superfine Metals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 435 Assigned
Suresh Exports CC CRISIL B- 5 Reaffirmed
Suresh Exports TL CRISIL B- 10 Reaffirmed
Suresh Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 40 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Suresh Exports CC CRISIL B- 5 Reaffirmed
Suresh Exports TL CRISIL B- 10 Reaffirmed
Suresh Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 40 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Thermo Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 38 Reaffirmed
Thermo Products Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 45.5 Reaffirmed
Titan Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL AA+ 1410 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with working capital demand loans, foreign currency non-resident bank loan
(FCNRB), short-term foreign currency loans, packing credit, post-shipment credit,
and MIBOR loan
Titan Industries Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AA+ 90 Reaffirmed
Titan Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL AA+ 1410 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with working capital demand loans, foreign currency non-resident bank loan
(FCNRB), short-term foreign currency loans, packing credit, post-shipment credit,
and MIBOR loan
Titan Industries Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AA+ 90 Reaffirmed
V. S. Multimetal Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 140 Assigned
V. S. Multimetal Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 68.2 Assigned
V. S. Multimetal Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1.8 Assigned
Loan Fac
Vijaya Chaitanya Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 110 Reaffirmed
Vijaya Chaitanya Enterprises Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 11.6 Reaffirmed
Vijaya Chaitanya Enterprises Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 60.7 Reaffirmed
Vivek Steelco Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Vivek Steelco Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 44.8 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRBFRN
-Floating Rate BondNote; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)