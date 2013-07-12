Jul 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 11, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aggarwal Coal Company Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 72.5 Assigned Aparna Enterprises Ltd BG CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed Arjun Alloys BG CRISIL A4 9.2 Assigned Balaji Wires Pvt Ltd Factoring CRISIL A3+ 100 Assigned Forfaiting Bansal Strips Pvt Ltd Factoring CRISIL A3+ 100 Assigned Forfaiting Blue Diamond Leders Export Packing CRISIL A4 42.5 Reaffirmed Credit Blue Diamond Leders Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Discounting Blue Diamond Leders LOC CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Good Health Agro Tech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 1070 Reaffirmed KGF Cottons Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 325 Reaffirmed Nikhil Refineries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 900 Reaffirmed Nikhil Refineries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 900 Reaffirmed Prakash Corrugated Pune Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3 Reaffirmed R.R. Distributors Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 35 Assigned R.R. Distributors Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 35 Assigned Renuka Oil Industries BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Saktthi Footwear Export Packing CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed Credit* *Fully interchangeable between Export packing credit (EPC) and Non LC Saktthi Footwear Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed Discounting Saktthi Footwear LOC CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Saktthi Footwear Standby Line of CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Credit Sangam Forgings Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 45 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Shubhlaxmi Casting Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3 Assigned Shubhlaxmi Casting Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Suman Creation Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 120 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A4 Suman Creation Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A4 Suman Creation Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 120 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A4 Suman Creation Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A4 Superfine Metals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Superfine Metals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Superfine Metals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Superfine Metals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Suresh Exports Bill Purchase - CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Suresh Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Titan Industries Ltd LOC** CRISIL A1+ 2650 Reaffirmed **Interchangeable with standby letter of credit and bank guarantees Titan Industries Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A1+ 1850 Reaffirmed Titan Industries Ltd LOC** CRISIL A1+ 2650 Reaffirmed **Interchangeable with standby letter of credit and bank guarantees Titan Industries Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A1+ 1850 Reaffirmed Vivek Steelco Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Vivek Steelco Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 10 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aggarwal Coal Company Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned Aggarwal Coal Company CC CRISIL BB- 17.5 Assigned Anjani Re-Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Anjani Re-Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 21.4 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Anmol Enterprises TL CRISIL B 150 Assigned Anmol Enterprises TL CRISIL B 150 Assigned Aparna Enterprises Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 390 Reaffirmed Aparna Enterprises Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 164.2 Reaffirmed Aparna Enterprises Ltd Proposed Long- CRISIL BBB- 25.8 Reaffirmed Term Bk Loan Fac Arjun Alloys CC CRISIL B+ 150 Upgraded from CRISIL B Arjun Alloys Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Arjun Alloys TL CRISIL B+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL B Balaji Wires Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 500 Assigned Balaji Wires Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 100 Assigned Bansal Strips Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 170 Assigned Birla Institute of Technology and TL CRISIL AA+ 1150 Reaffirmed Science Blue Diamond Leders TL CRISIL B+ 6.5 Reaffirmed Blue Diamond Leders Proposed LT Loan CRISIL B+ 6 Reaffirmed Coromandel Metal Products (P) Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 50 Assigned * Includes a sub-limit of Rs.20 Million for Letter of Credit Coromandel Metal Products (P) Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50* Assigned * Includes a sub-limit of Rs.20 Million for Letter of Credit EITA India Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 340 Reaffirmed EITA India Ltd LOC CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed EITA India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Eshwarr Steel Tech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 30 Upgraded from CRISIL D Eshwarr Steel Tech Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 25 Upgraded from CRISIL D Ganga Iron & Steel Trading Co. Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 400 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Ganga Iron & Steel Trading Co. Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Good Health Agro Tech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Good Health Agro Tech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 75 Reaffirmed HSBC Capital Protection CRISIL AAA(SO) Reaffirmed Oriented Fund Series I (Plan I) JSS Buildcon Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 500 Assigned Loan Fac KGF Cottons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 236 Reaffirmed KGF Cottons Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Milestone Gears Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 350 Assigned Milestone Gears Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 181.6 Assigned Nikhil Refineries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 90 Reaffirmed Nikhil Refineries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 90 Reaffirmed Prakash Corrugated Pune Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 30 Reaffirmed Prakash Corrugated Pune Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 35 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Prakash Corrugated Pune Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 80 Reaffirmed PSA Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 500 Assigned Loan Fac PSA Impex Pvt. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 500 Assigned Loan Fac Punjabi University Patiala TL CRISIL BBB+ 147.2 Assigned Punjabi University Patiala Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB+ 160 Assigned Punjabi University Patiala Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 22.8 Assigned Loan Fac R.R. Distributors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned R.R. Distributors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned * Interchangeable with letter of credit to the extent of Rs.15.0 Million Rayani Spin-Tex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed Rayani Spin-Tex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed Rayani Spin-Tex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 200 Reaffirmed Rayani Spin-Tex Pvt Ltd Proposed CC limit CRISIL D 12 Reaffirmed Renuka Oil Industries CC CRISIL B- 20 Upgraded from CRISIL D Renuka Oil Industries TL CRISIL B- 65 Upgraded from CRISIL D Renuka Oil Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 35 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Saktthi Footwear Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 18 Reaffirmed Saktthi Footwear TL CRISIL B+ 12.6 Reaffirmed Sangam Forgings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Sangam Forgings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 19 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Sanghi Trading Corporation CC CRISIL BB 50* Assigned * Includes a sub-limit of Rs.25 Million for Letter of Credit Satish Kumar & Sons CC CRISIL BB- 90 Assigned Satish Kumar & Sons Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned Select Motors CC CRISIL BB- 82.5 Assigned Select Motors Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 7.5 Assigned Loan Fac Select Motors CC CRISIL BB- 82.5 Assigned Select Motors Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 7.5 Assigned Loan Fac Shubhkamna Buildtech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 1300 Assigned Loan Fac Shubhkamna Buildtech Pvt. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 1300 Assigned Loan Fac Shubhlaxmi Casting Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 140 Upgraded from CRISIL B Shubhlaxmi Casting Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Shubhlaxmi Casting Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 36.3 Upgraded from CRISIL B Superfine Metals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 205 Assigned Superfine Metals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 435 Assigned Superfine Metals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 205 Assigned Superfine Metals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 435 Assigned Suresh Exports CC CRISIL B- 5 Reaffirmed Suresh Exports TL CRISIL B- 10 Reaffirmed Suresh Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Suresh Exports CC CRISIL B- 5 Reaffirmed Suresh Exports TL CRISIL B- 10 Reaffirmed Suresh Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Thermo Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 38 Reaffirmed Thermo Products Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 45.5 Reaffirmed Titan Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL AA+ 1410 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with working capital demand loans, foreign currency non-resident bank loan (FCNRB), short-term foreign currency loans, packing credit, post-shipment credit, and MIBOR loan Titan Industries Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AA+ 90 Reaffirmed Titan Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL AA+ 1410 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with working capital demand loans, foreign currency non-resident bank loan (FCNRB), short-term foreign currency loans, packing credit, post-shipment credit, and MIBOR loan Titan Industries Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AA+ 90 Reaffirmed V. S. Multimetal Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 140 Assigned V. S. Multimetal Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 68.2 Assigned V. S. Multimetal Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1.8 Assigned Loan Fac Vijaya Chaitanya Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 110 Reaffirmed Vijaya Chaitanya Enterprises Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 11.6 Reaffirmed Vijaya Chaitanya Enterprises Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 60.7 Reaffirmed Vivek Steelco Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Upgraded from CRISIL B Vivek Steelco Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 44.8 Upgraded from CRISIL B -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRBFRN -Floating Rate BondNote; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)