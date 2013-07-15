Jul 15 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 12, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ACC Ltd BG* CRISIL A1+ 4750 Reaffirmed * Bank Guarantee and Letter of Credit limits are interchangeable ACC Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1+ 3750 Reaffirmed * Bank Guarantee and Letter of Credit limits are interchangeable K.I.(International) Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4 250 Assigned K.I.(International) Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 200 Assigned K.I.(International) Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 300 Assigned Kamachi Steels Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Kamachi Steels Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 5 Assigned L N Constructions BG CRISIL A4 75 Assigned NJA Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 19.6 Reaffirmed NJA Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 27.5 Reaffirmed Oriental Containers Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 750 Reaffirmed Phooltas Harsco Rail Solutions Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A3+ 450 Reaffirmed Phooltas Harsco Rail Solutions Pvt LtdLOC CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Pressels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed R.K. Motors BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Shir Commodities and Futures Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 350 Assigned Shir Commodities and Futures Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Assigned Standard Infratech India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Standard Infratech India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 160 Reaffirmed Tanaya Enterprises Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 210 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Telecommunications Consultants India ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Ltd Telecommunications Consultants India LOC and BG CRISIL A1+ 5800 Reaffirmed Ltd The Muslim Educational Welfare SocietyBG CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned Uni Style Images Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 1 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ACC Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed ACC Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AAA 1560 Reaffirmed Ameya Logistics Pvt Ltd Corporate Credit CCR A - Reaffirmed Rating Ameya Logistics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A 273 Reaffirmed Ameya Logistics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 129.81 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ameya Logistics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A 67.19 Reaffirmed Deutsche Mutual Fund (DMF) DWS Ultra ST Fund CRISIL AAA mfs - Reaffirmed Deutsche Mutual Fund (DMF) DWS Insta Cash CRISIL AAA mfs - Reaffirmed Plus Fund Deutsche Mutual Fund (DMF) DWS Premier Bond CRISIL AAA mfs - Reaffirmed Fund Deutsche Mutual Fund (DMF) DWS Money Plus FundCRISIL AAA mfs - Reaffirmed Firstsource Solutions Ltd Corporate Credit CCR BBB+ - Upgraded from Rating CCR BBB GVK Jaipur Expressway Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA-(SO) 2800 Reaffirmed Hentech Agrovet Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 72.2 Assigned Hentech Agrovet Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 45.5 Assigned IFMR Capital Mosec Eirene 2013 Series A1 PTCs CRISIL A-(SO) 703.9 Assigned IFMR Capital Mosec Eirene 2013 Series A2 PTCs CRISIL BB-(SO) 106.4 Assigned J Thomas & Co Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 20 Reaffirmed J Thomas & Co Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed ^ Interchangeable with working capital demand loan/ bill discounting / FCNR (B) K.I.(International) Ltd CC CRISIL B 250 Assigned Kamachi Steels Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 170 Assigned Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund Kotak Liquid Fund CRISIL AAA mfs - Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund Kotak Floater ST CRISIL AAA mfs - Reaffirmed Fund L N Constructions CC CRISIL B- 35 Assigned NJA Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 74 Upgraded from CRISIL B- NJA Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 5.3 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Oriental Containers Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 450 Reaffirmed Oriental Containers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 3.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Oriental Containers Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 75 Reaffirmed Phooltas Harsco Rail Solutions Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BBB 40 Reaffirmed Phooltas Harsco Rail Solutions Pvt LtdStandby Line of CRISIL BBB 6 Reaffirmed Credit Pisces Exim (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 95 Assigned Pressels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Pressels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 2 Reaffirmed R.K. Motors Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 24 Assigned Loan Fac R.K. Motors CC CRISIL BB+ 41 Assigned Shree Gita Cot-Oils Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50* Assigned * includes a sublimit of Rs.30.00 Million for Line of Credit Shree Gita Cot-Oils Pvt Ltd Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B- 50 Assigned Shri Krupa Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 65 Reaffirmed Standard Infratech India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Tanaya Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Tanaya Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 90 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Telecommunications Consultants India CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL A+ 1750 Reaffirmed Ltd The Muslim Educational Welfare SocietyTL CRISIL BB+ 150 Assigned The Muslim Educational Welfare SocietyProposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 135 Assigned Loan Fac Uni Style Images Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 32.5 Assigned Loan Fac Uni Style Images Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL C 59 Assigned * Interchangeable with Letter of Credit for Rs.9.0 Million Vijaya Sai Cotton Corporation CC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.