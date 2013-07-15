Jul 15 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 12, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
ACC Ltd BG* CRISIL A1+ 4750 Reaffirmed
* Bank Guarantee and Letter of Credit limits are interchangeable
ACC Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1+ 3750 Reaffirmed
* Bank Guarantee and Letter of Credit limits are interchangeable
K.I.(International) Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4 250 Assigned
K.I.(International) Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 200 Assigned
K.I.(International) Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 300 Assigned
Kamachi Steels Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 5 Assigned
Kamachi Steels Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 5 Assigned
L N Constructions BG CRISIL A4 75 Assigned
NJA Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 19.6 Reaffirmed
NJA Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 27.5 Reaffirmed
Oriental Containers Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 750 Reaffirmed
Phooltas Harsco Rail Solutions Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A3+ 450 Reaffirmed
Phooltas Harsco Rail Solutions Pvt LtdLOC CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed
Pressels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed
R.K. Motors BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned
Shir Commodities and Futures Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 350 Assigned
Shir Commodities and Futures Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Assigned
Standard Infratech India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Standard Infratech India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 160 Reaffirmed
Tanaya Enterprises Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 210 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
Telecommunications Consultants India ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Telecommunications Consultants India LOC and BG CRISIL A1+ 5800 Reaffirmed
Ltd
The Muslim Educational Welfare SocietyBG CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned
Uni Style Images Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 1 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
ACC Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed
ACC Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AAA 1560 Reaffirmed
Ameya Logistics Pvt Ltd Corporate Credit CCR A - Reaffirmed
Rating
Ameya Logistics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A 273 Reaffirmed
Ameya Logistics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 129.81 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Ameya Logistics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A 67.19 Reaffirmed
Deutsche Mutual Fund (DMF) DWS Ultra ST Fund CRISIL AAA mfs - Reaffirmed
Deutsche Mutual Fund (DMF) DWS Insta Cash CRISIL AAA mfs - Reaffirmed
Plus Fund
Deutsche Mutual Fund (DMF) DWS Premier Bond CRISIL AAA mfs - Reaffirmed
Fund
Deutsche Mutual Fund (DMF) DWS Money Plus FundCRISIL AAA mfs - Reaffirmed
Firstsource Solutions Ltd Corporate Credit CCR BBB+ - Upgraded from
Rating CCR BBB
GVK Jaipur Expressway Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA-(SO) 2800 Reaffirmed
Hentech Agrovet Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 72.2 Assigned
Hentech Agrovet Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 45.5 Assigned
IFMR Capital Mosec Eirene 2013 Series A1 PTCs CRISIL A-(SO) 703.9 Assigned
IFMR Capital Mosec Eirene 2013 Series A2 PTCs CRISIL BB-(SO) 106.4 Assigned
J Thomas & Co Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 20 Reaffirmed
J Thomas & Co Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed
^ Interchangeable with working capital demand loan/ bill discounting / FCNR (B)
K.I.(International) Ltd CC CRISIL B 250 Assigned
Kamachi Steels Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 170 Assigned
Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund Kotak Liquid Fund CRISIL AAA mfs - Reaffirmed
Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund Kotak Floater ST CRISIL AAA mfs - Reaffirmed
Fund
L N Constructions CC CRISIL B- 35 Assigned
NJA Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 74 Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
NJA Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 5.3 Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
Oriental Containers Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 450 Reaffirmed
Oriental Containers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 3.1 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Oriental Containers Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 75 Reaffirmed
Phooltas Harsco Rail Solutions Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BBB 40 Reaffirmed
Phooltas Harsco Rail Solutions Pvt LtdStandby Line of CRISIL BBB 6 Reaffirmed
Credit
Pisces Exim (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 95 Assigned
Pressels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed
Pressels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 2 Reaffirmed
R.K. Motors Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 24 Assigned
Loan Fac
R.K. Motors CC CRISIL BB+ 41 Assigned
Shree Gita Cot-Oils Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50* Assigned
* includes a sublimit of Rs.30.00 Million for Line of Credit
Shree Gita Cot-Oils Pvt Ltd Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B- 50 Assigned
Shri Krupa Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 65 Reaffirmed
Standard Infratech India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed
Tanaya Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Tanaya Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 90 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB
Telecommunications Consultants India CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL A+ 1750 Reaffirmed
Ltd
The Muslim Educational Welfare SocietyTL CRISIL BB+ 150 Assigned
The Muslim Educational Welfare SocietyProposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 135 Assigned
Loan Fac
Uni Style Images Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 32.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Uni Style Images Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL C 59 Assigned
* Interchangeable with Letter of Credit for Rs.9.0 Million
Vijaya Sai Cotton Corporation CC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)