Jul 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 15, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ADF Foods Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 8.3 Reaffirmed ADF Foods Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2+ 330 Reaffirmed Credit@ ADF Foods Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A2+ 66 Reaffirmed Credit ADF Foods Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2+ 2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac ADF Foods Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 13.7 Reaffirmed Coimbatore Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd Pledge Loan CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Elico Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Credit Elico Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Five Core Electronics Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 180 Reaffirmed Five Core Electronics Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 130 Reaffirmed Girija Modern Rice Mills Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Credit Intercarat Jewelry Pvt Ltd Post-Shipment CRISIL A4+ 239.9 Reaffirmed Credit Intercarat Jewelry Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Jayavarma Textiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 60 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Jayavarma Textiles Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase - CRISIL A3+ 20 Upgraded Discounting Fac from CRISIL A3 JMR Infotech India Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Karnataka Antibiotics and LOC CRISIL A1 60 Reaffirmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd Karnataka Antibiotics and BG CRISIL A1 32.5 Reaffirmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd Machino Plastics Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 130 Reaffirmed Machino Plastics Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 48 Reaffirmed Machino Plastics Ltd BG CRISIL A2 5 Reaffirmed Mariners Academy Fire Prevention & Grade 2 - Assigned Fire Fighting (FPFF) Mariners Academy Refresher training Grade 2 - Assigned for proficiency in Fire Prevention & Fire Fighting (RT-FPFF) Patny Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Poddar Pigments Ltd' LOC & BG CRISIL A1 177.5 Reaffirmed Promart Retail India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 700 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Rainbow Papers Ltd BG CRISIL A3 71 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Rainbow Papers Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 1129 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Samprash Foods Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 8.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Seasaga Enterprises Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 90 Reaffirmed Shamko Exim Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Shamko Exim Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 110 Assigned Shraman Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Star Wire (India) Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 250 Assigned Star Wire (India) Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 180 Assigned Star Wire (India) Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A2+ 118 Assigned Forwards V3 Megacorp International Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 65 Reaffirmed V3 Megacorp International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Vemb Lifestyle Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A3 250 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A4+ Vemb Lifestyle Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 90 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Barclays Investments & Loans (India) NCDs CRISIL AA+ 10600 Reaffirmed Ltd Barclays Investments & Loans (India) Equity-Linked CRISIL PP - 6020.1 Reaffirmed Ltd Debentures MLD AA+ r Coimbatore Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 73 Reaffirmed Cothas Coffee Co CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Cothas Coffee Co Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Elico Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 94 Upgraded from CRISIL B Five Core Electronics Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Gemini Industries & Imaging Ltd CC CRISIL BB 62.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Gemini Industries & Imaging Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 15 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Gemini Industries & Imaging Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 422.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB+ Girija Modern Rice Mills CC CRISIL BB+ 140 Assigned Girija Modern Rice Mills LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned Girija Modern Rice Mills Warehouse Receipts CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned Intercarat Jewelry Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 10 Reaffirmed Intercarat Jewelry Pvt Ltd Proposed Long- CRISIL BB+ 101.1 Reaffirmed Term Bk Loan Fac IT Expressway Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 1250 Reaffirmed IT Expressway Ltd Proposed Long- CRISIL BBB- 550 Reaffirmed Term Bk Loan Fac Jayavarma Textiles Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 420 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- *includes sublimit of Rs.50.00 Million of Letter of credit and Rs.40 Million of letter of guarantee Jayavarma Textiles Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 157 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- JMR Infotech India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 48 Assigned Loan Fac JMR Infotech India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned JMR Infotech India Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 32 Assigned Karnataka Antibiotics and CC CRISIL A- 120 Reaffirmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd Machino Plastics Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 85 Reaffirmed Machino Plastics Ltd Overdraft Fac ^ CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed ^Fully interchangeable with letter of credit limit Machino Plastics Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 614 Reaffirmed Machino Plastics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pallipalayam Spinners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 170 Reaffirmed Pallipalayam Spinners Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 80 Reaffirmed Pallipalayam Spinners Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 64.2 Reaffirmed Pallipalayam Spinners Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 103.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Patny Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 25 Reaffirmed Patny Systems Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Poddar Pigments Ltd' Bill Purchase - CRISIL A 10 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Poddar Pigments Ltd' CC CRISIL A 165 Reaffirmed Prajay Properties Pvt Ltd Project Loan CRISIL D 1213 Reaffirmed Prajay Properties Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Promart Retail India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 540 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Promart Retail India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 200 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Rainbow Papers Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 1300 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Rainbow Papers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 2276 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB+ Rainbow Papers Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 4634 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Rainbow Papers Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 1000 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Rajmahal Silks CC CRISIL BBB- 72.5 Reaffirmed Rajmahal Textiles CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed Samprash Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 357 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Samprash Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10.4 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Samprash Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 290.1 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Sapat International Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 200 Assigned *Includes sub-limit for working capital demand loan of Rs.100.00 million Seasaga Enterprises Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL B+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL B Seasaga Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 29.9 Upgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Seasaga Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 39.6 Upgraded from CRISIL B Shafa Educational Society BG CRISIL D 100 Reaffirmed Shafa Educational Society CC CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Shafa Educational Society LT Loan CRISIL D 311 Reaffirmed Shafa Educational Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 79 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shamko Exim Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL B 20 Assigned Shraman Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Shri Coimbatore Jewellers India Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 150 Assigned Ltd Shri Coimbatore Jewellers India Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 230 Assigned Ltd Loan Fac Star Wire (India) Ltd TL CRISIL A- 846.9 Assigned Star Wire (India) Ltd CC CRISIL A- 1200 Assigned Star Wire (India) Ltd Stand-by Line of CRISIL A- 50 Assigned Credit Star Wire (India) Ltd Proposed Long- CRISIL A- 355.1 Assigned Term Bk Loan Fac Trade Linkers CC CRISIL B 120 Reaffirmed V3 Megacorp International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 125 Reaffirmed V3 Megacorp International Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed V3 Megacorp International Pvt Ltd LOC# CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed #Rs.20.00 million interchangeable with cash credit limit Vantage Spinners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 180 Assigned Vantage Spinners Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 330 Assigned Vantage Spinners Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 30 Assigned Varun Fertilizers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Varun Fertilizers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 17.5 Reaffirmed Vedant Hospital TL CRISIL D 40 Assigned Vedant Hospital Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 30 Assigned Loan Fac Vedant Hospital BG CRISIL D 7 Assigned Vedant Hospital LOC CRISIL D 43 Assigned Vemb Lifestyle Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 310 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Vivek Agro Foods CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Vivek Agro Foods LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)