Jul 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 16, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
B. S. Securities BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Assigned
B. S. Securities Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned
Loan Fac
Big Bags International Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3+ 300 Reaffirmed
Purchase
Big Bags International Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 465 Reaffirmed
Big Bags International Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 125 Reaffirmed
Diffusion Engineers Ltd BG CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed
Diffusion Engineers Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A2 39.2 Reaffirmed
G.K. Granites (P) Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 25 Assigned
Discounting
G.K. Granites (P) Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 75 Assigned
K. K. Nag Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
K. K. Nag Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Mount Shivalik Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned
Mount Shivalik Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Assigned
Opus Software Solutions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 107.5 @
P. Chandra Reddy & Co. BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed
P. Chandra Reddy & Co. LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed
R P Foam Home Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 45 Assigned
Sanzyme Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 80 Suspended
Shivalik Trade Links Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 90 Assigned
Shree Gita Ginning and Oil Industries Line of Credit CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed
Shree Gita Ginning and Oil Industries Warehouse Receipts CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Akbar Online Booking Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed
Akbar Online Booking Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 17.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Akbar Online Booking Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 82.5 Reaffirmed
Bansal High Carbons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 400 Reaffirmed
Bansal High Carbons Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 80 Reaffirmed
Big Bags International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 35 Reaffirmed
Big Bags International Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 455 Reaffirmed
Diffusion Engineers Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 70 Reaffirmed
Diffusion Engineers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 0.8 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Elite Traexim Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 72 Assigned
K. K. Nag Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65 Reaffirmed
K. K. Nag Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed
K. K. Nag Ltd Proposed Long- CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed
Term Bk Loan Fac
Maharashtra Metal Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned
MCP Industrial Complex LT Loan CRISIL D 67 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
MCP Industrial Complex Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 40 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB+
Mount Shivalik Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B- 100 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB
Mount Shivalik Industries Ltd TL CRISIL B- 62.2 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB
Opus Software Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 @
Opus Software Solutions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 160 @
Opus Software Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 32.5 @
P. Chandra Reddy & Co. Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed
R P Foam Home Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned
Loan Fac
R P Foam Home Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 75 Assigned
Reliance Capital Ltd Acquirer payouts CRISIL AAA(SO) 836.3 Upgraded from
CRISIL AA (SO)
Sanzyme Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 120 Suspended
Sanzyme Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB 54 Withdrawn
Shiva Protein Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Assigned
Shiva Protein Products Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 28.8 Assigned
*Represent Cash Credit (NBHC) limit against pledge of warehouse receipts issued
by National Bulk Handling Corporation(NBHC)
Shiva Protein Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 87.9 Assigned
Shivalik Trade Links Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 240 Assigned
Shree Gita Ginning and Oil Industries CC CRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed
Sushma Steel Sales CC CRISIL BBB 80 Reaffirmed
Sushma Steel Sales Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
TRIL INFOPARK Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 9250 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
