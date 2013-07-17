Jul 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 16, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- B. S. Securities BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Assigned B. S. Securities Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned Loan Fac Big Bags International Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3+ 300 Reaffirmed Purchase Big Bags International Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 465 Reaffirmed Big Bags International Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 125 Reaffirmed Diffusion Engineers Ltd BG CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed Diffusion Engineers Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A2 39.2 Reaffirmed G.K. Granites (P) Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 25 Assigned Discounting G.K. Granites (P) Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 75 Assigned K. K. Nag Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed K. K. Nag Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Mount Shivalik Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Mount Shivalik Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Opus Software Solutions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 107.5 @ P. Chandra Reddy & Co. BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed P. Chandra Reddy & Co. LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed R P Foam Home Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 45 Assigned Sanzyme Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 80 Suspended Shivalik Trade Links Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 90 Assigned Shree Gita Ginning and Oil Industries Line of Credit CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Shree Gita Ginning and Oil Industries Warehouse Receipts CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akbar Online Booking Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Akbar Online Booking Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 17.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Akbar Online Booking Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 82.5 Reaffirmed Bansal High Carbons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 400 Reaffirmed Bansal High Carbons Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 80 Reaffirmed Big Bags International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 35 Reaffirmed Big Bags International Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 455 Reaffirmed Diffusion Engineers Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 70 Reaffirmed Diffusion Engineers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 0.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Elite Traexim Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 72 Assigned K. K. Nag Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65 Reaffirmed K. K. Nag Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed K. K. Nag Ltd Proposed Long- CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Term Bk Loan Fac Maharashtra Metal Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned MCP Industrial Complex LT Loan CRISIL D 67 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ MCP Industrial Complex Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 40 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Mount Shivalik Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B- 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Mount Shivalik Industries Ltd TL CRISIL B- 62.2 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Opus Software Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 @ Opus Software Solutions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 160 @ Opus Software Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 32.5 @ P. Chandra Reddy & Co. Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed R P Foam Home Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Loan Fac R P Foam Home Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 75 Assigned Reliance Capital Ltd Acquirer payouts CRISIL AAA(SO) 836.3 Upgraded from CRISIL AA (SO) Sanzyme Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 120 Suspended Sanzyme Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB 54 Withdrawn Shiva Protein Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Assigned Shiva Protein Products Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 28.8 Assigned *Represent Cash Credit (NBHC) limit against pledge of warehouse receipts issued by National Bulk Handling Corporation(NBHC) Shiva Protein Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 87.9 Assigned Shivalik Trade Links Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 240 Assigned Shree Gita Ginning and Oil Industries CC CRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed Sushma Steel Sales CC CRISIL BBB 80 Reaffirmed Sushma Steel Sales Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac TRIL INFOPARK Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 9250 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.