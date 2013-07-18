Jul 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 17, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amsal Chem Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Amsal Chem Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 51 Reaffirmed Araska Diamond Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 35 Suspended Araska Diamond Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4 65 Suspended Credit Arunachala Gounder Textile Mills Pvt BG CRISIL A3 6 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL A4+ Arunachala Gounder Textile Mills Pvt LOC CRISIL A3 95 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL A4+ Aseem Global Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed Bush Foods Overseas Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 3750.0~ # ~ Includes sub-limit of post-shipment credit of Rs.150.0 Million and overdraft facility of Rs.100.0 Million interchangeable with packing credit Bush Foods Overseas Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 1552.4 # Loan Fac Castle Rock Fisheries Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 316.5 Downgraded Purchase from CRISIL A3 Castle Rock Fisheries Pvt Ltd Post-Shipment CRISIL A4+ 147 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL A3 Castle Rock Fisheries Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 26.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A3 Five Star Marine Exports Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A4 26.5 Assigned Five Star Marine Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 225 Assigned Five Star Marine Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 250 Assigned Negotiation Five Star Marine Exports Pvt Ltd Loan Equivalent CRISIL A4 3.5 Assigned Risk Limits Galpha Laboratories Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 26.4 Reaffirmed Galpha Laboratories Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Genlite Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 7.2 Reaffirmed Ncubate Logistic & Warehousing Pvt LtdLOC CRISIL A4+ 1030 Reaffirmed Nitin Fire Protection Industries Ltd BG@ CRISIL A2+ 590 Downgraded from CRISIL A1 @ interchangeable with letter of credit upto Rs. 300 million , Bank Guarantee of Rs.150.0 million is fully interchangeable with letter of credit Nitin Fire Protection Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 1500 Downgraded from CRISIL A1 Nitin Fire Protection Industries Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A2+ 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A1 Nitin Fire Protection Industries Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A2+ 1060 Downgraded from CRISIL A1 Offshore Hookup and Construction LOC & BG CRISIL A3 50 Downgraded Services (I) Pvt Ltd from CRISIL A3+ Pretty Jewellery Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 55 Suspended Pretty Jewellery Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4 55 Suspended Credit R.A.Textiles Process Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Suspended R.A.Textiles Process Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Purchase * Foreign Documentary Bills for Purchase/ Foreign Bills Exchange Purchased R.A.Textiles Process Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 33 Suspended R.A.Textiles Process Pvt Ltd Purchase Bill CRISIL A4 0.5 Suspended Discounting Ratilal Bhagwandas Construction CompanBG CRISIL A3+ 150 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Ratilal Bhagwandas Construction CompanLOC CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Ratilal Bhagwandas Construction CompanProposed BG CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sailors Maritime Academy Diploma in Grade 2 Assigned Nautical Science (DNS) Sailors Maritime Academy Global Maritime Grade 2 Assigned Distress Safety System (GMDSS) Sailors Maritime Academy Elementary First Grade 2 Assigned Aid (EFA) Sailors Maritime Academy Personal Safety & Grade 2 Assigned Social Responsibility (PSSR) Sailors Maritime Academy Personal Survival Grade 2 Assigned Techniques (PST) Sailors Maritime Academy Fire Prevention & Grade 2 Assigned Fire Fighting (FPFF) Sailors Maritime Academy Radar Observer Grade 2 Assigned Simulator (ROSC) Sailors Maritime Academy Automatic Radar Grade 2 Assigned Platting Aids (ARPA) Sailors Maritime Academy RADAR, ARPA and Grade 2 Assigned Navigation Simulator Course (RANSCO) Sailors Maritime Academy 2nd Mate Function Grade 2 Assigned Sesa Goa Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 544 Reaffirmed Sesa Goa Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A1+ 2560 Reaffirmed Discounting Sesa Goa Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 3900 Reaffirmed Sesa Goa Ltd LOC and BG^ CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with letter of undertaking Sesa Goa Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Sunworld Vitrified Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 19 Assigned Tecpro Systems Ltd BG#$ CRISIL D 16500 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ * Rs.8.35 Billion of letter of credit (LC), Rs.1.9 Billion of export invoice financing, Rs.250 Million of import invoice financing, Rs.250 Million of short term money market loan, Rs.250 Million of overdraft, USD 12 million of financial guarantee/standby LC, Rs.1.90 Billion of export packing credit (EPC), Rs.630 Million of buyer's credit., Includes sublimit of Rs.6.30 Billion of letter of credit (LC), Rs.1.9 Billion of export invoice financing, Rs.250 Million of import invoice financing, Rs.250 Million of short term money market loan, Rs.250 Million of overdraft, USD 12 million of financial guarantee/standby LC, Rs.1.90 Billion of export packing credit (EPC), Rs.630 Million of buyer's credit , includes limits of Rs 2.05 billion fully interchangeable with LC Tecpro Systems Ltd CC** CRISIL D 9500 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ ** Includes sub limit of Rs.200 Million for EPC, Rs.500 Million of clearing against cheques, Rs.20 Million of foreign bill discounting, Rs.1 Billion of Inland bill discounting (BD), Rs.10 Million of bill discounting (BD), Rs.1.65 Billion for Working Capital demand loan (WCDL), Rs.300 Million of vendor finance facility Tecpro Systems Ltd LOC & BG*** CRISIL D 16500 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ *** Includes sub limit of Rs.3 Billion for third party guarantees. Varun Beverages Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A1 1658 Assigned ^Rs.758 Million letter of credit for three years towards capex Varun Beverages Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1 825 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amsal Chem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 72.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Amsal Chem Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 6.4 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Amsal Chem Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB- 14 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Arunachala Gounder Textile Mills Pvt CC# CRISIL BBB- 200 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL BB+ # Includes packing credit sub-limit of Rs.30 million and non LC bills discounting sub-limit of Rs.70 million, Includes packing credit sub-limit of Rs.100 million and nonletter of credit (LC) bills discounting sub-limit of Rs.30 million. Arunachala Gounder Textile Mills Pvt LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 126.2 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL BB+ Arunachala Gounder Textile Mills Pvt Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 30 Upgraded from Ltd Credit CRISIL BB+ Aseem Global Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 170.0^ Reaffirmed ^ Rs.50 million interchangeable with letter of credit. Bush Foods Overseas Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BBB- 1705.0# Reaffirmed ^ Fully interchangeable with working capital demand loan, Fully interchangeable with cash credit ,Fully interchangeable with cash credit of Rs.1305 Million and Rs.400 Million working capital demand loan Bush Foods Overseas Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 92.6 Reaffirmed Galpha Laboratories Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 250 Reaffirmed Galpha Laboratories Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 43.6 Reaffirmed Genlite Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned Loan Fac Genlite Engineering Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 45 Assigned * Includes a sub-limit of Rs.10 Mn for Bill Discounting Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd CC CRISIL AA 38 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 157.6479Reaffirmed Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 74.1519 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AA 8.5 Reaffirmed Kaushal Ferro Metal Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 20* Reaffirmed *Up to Rs.10 million interchangeable with Letter of Credit Kaushal Ferro Metal Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Reaffirmed Kaushal Ferro Metal Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 191.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kaushal Ferro Metal Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 38.5 Reaffirmed Kaushik Udyog Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Kusalava Finance Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Placed under 'Notice of Withdrawal Kusalava Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac CRISIL BB- 5 Placed under 'Notice of Withdrawal Lanco Kondapalli Power Ltd CC CRISIL D 1055.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Lanco Kondapalli Power Ltd LOC and BG* CRISIL D 4240 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ * Letter of credit and bank guarantee are fully fungible Lanco Kondapalli Power Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 30150 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Ncubate Logistic & Warehousing Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed Nitin Fire Protection Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 1125 Downgraded from CRISIL A * interchangeable with letter of credit and bank guarantee upto Rs. 425 million,Cash credit of Rs.320.0 million is fully interchangeable with letter of credit & bank guarantee Nitin Fire Protection Industries Ltd Proposed CC Limit% CRISIL A- 125 Downgraded from CRISIL A % is fully interchangeable with cash credit Offshore Hookup and Construction CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Downgraded Services (I) Pvt Ltd from CRISIL BBB PVR Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A+ 1346.8 Reaffirmed R.A.Textiles Process Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 13.5 Suspended Revive Realty Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 114.5 Reaffirmed Revive Realty Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 81.5 Reaffirmed Revive Realty Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 144 Reaffirmed Loan Fac S.L.V. Steels and Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 180 Reaffirmed S.L.V. Steels and Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 60 Reaffirmed S.L.V. Steels and Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 198 Reaffirmed Sanmati Jewellers CC CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed Sesa Goa Ltd CC** CRISIL AA+ 248 # ** Interchangeable with PCFC to the extent of Rs.118.0 million Sesa Goa Ltd LOC* CRISIL AA+ 1000 # *Facility contracted for capital expenditure Shree Nagani Silk Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 150 Assigned Shree Nagani Silk Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Shree Nagani Silk Mills Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Sundaram Exports Post-Shipment CRISIL BB 184.8 Reassigned Credit Sundaram Exports Post-Shipment CRISIL BB 235.2 Reassigned Credit* *Includes sublimit of Rs.50.0 Million of packing credit ,Includes sublimit of Export Packing Credit up to the limit of Rs.50.0 Million Sunworld Vitrified Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 98 Assigned Sunworld Vitrified Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 75 Assigned Varun Beverages Ltd CC CRISIL A 3035 Assigned Varun Beverages Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A 80.9 Assigned Varun Beverages Ltd TL CRISIL A 10559.9 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)