Jul 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 18, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Birla Money Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Bertling Logistics India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Bimal Auto Agency BG CRISIL A3 25 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Bimal Auto Agency Channel Financing CRISIL A3 100 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Bimal Auto Agency Inventory Funding CRISIL A3 50 Upgraded from Fac CRISIL A4+ Bimal Auto Agency LOC CRISIL A3 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ CIS Bureaus Facility Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 40 Reaffirmed Goma Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Goma Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 15 Assigned Indo Col Chem Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Indo Col Chem Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3+ 250 Reaffirmed Purchase Indo Col Chem Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 158.1 Reaffirmed Jaushna Steels (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Lahoty Brothers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed Pandesara Infrastructure Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Paras Motor Industries BG CRISIL A4 60 Assigned Precise Chemipharma Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 75 Assigned Precise Chemipharma Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Precise Chemipharma Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Assigned Prime Shoes Packing Credit CRISIL A4 20 Assigned S M Creative Electronics Ltd LOC# CRISIL A4 50 Suspended #Fully Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee. Fully Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee Supersonic Turners Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Varun Product Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 28.5 Assigned Vega Controls Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Vega Controls Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 6 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.R.Cashews CC CRISIL BB- 130 Suspended Ashian Oils Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Upgraded from CRISIL B Ashian Oils Pvt Ltd Proposed Long CRISIL B+ 58 Upgraded from Term Bk Loan Fac CRISIL B Atibir Industries Co. Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 459.7 Assigned Atibir Industries Co. Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 540.3 Assigned Bertling Logistics India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 180 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Bimal Auto Agency CC CRISIL BBB- 310 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Bimal Auto Agency CC Stock CRISIL BBB- 60 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Bimal Auto Agency Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 30 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Chowdary Spinners Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 200 Assigned Chowdary Spinners Ltd Pledge Loan CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned CIS Bureaus Facility Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 110 Assigned Loan Fac CIS Bureaus Facility Services Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 100 Assigned CKS Pharma Labs Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 53.3 Assigned CPC Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 13.3 Suspended CPC Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL D 50 Suspended Discounting Fac CPC Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 65 Suspended CPC Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 10 Suspended CPC Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 114.9 Suspended CPC Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 50 Suspended CPC Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 20 Suspended Credit Divya Yog Mandir (Trust) CC CRISIL BB+ 300 Reaffirmed ElectraCard Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Reaffirmed (Watch Negative) ElectraCard Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Reaffirmed (Watch Negative) Faridabad Steel Mongers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 400 Reaffirmed G.S. Majestic Developers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 300 Assigned Golconda Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 110 Assigned Golconda Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 40 Assigned Golconda Textiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 5.5 Assigned Golconda Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed Long CRISIL D 4.5 Assigned Term Bk Loan Fac Goma Engineering Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 75 Reaffirmed *Includes Sub-Limit of Export Packing Credit (EPC) of Rs.5 Million Goma Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 55 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Goma Engineering Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 5 Reaffirmed Indo Col Chem Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 30 Reaffirmed Indo Col Chem Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 50 Assigned Credit Jaushna Steels (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed K.K. Homes LT Loan CRISIL BB- 80 Suspended KEW Industries Ltd CC CRISIL D 160 Assigned Lahoty Brothers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed MFL Assignment of Receivables Feb Second loss Fac CRISIL A-(SO) 58.8 Upgraded from 2012 I CRISIL BBB (SO) MFL Assignment of Receivables Feb Acquirer payouts CRISIL AA(SO) 1266.3 Reaffirmed 2012 I MFL Assignment of Receivables Feb Second loss Fac CRISIL A(SO) 111.3 Upgraded from 2012 II CRISIL BBB (SO) MFL Assignment of Receivables Feb Acquirer payouts CRISIL AAA(SO) 1266 Reaffirmed 2012 II MFL Assignment of Receivables Feb Second loss Fac CRISIL A(SO) 296.9 Upgraded from 2012 III CRISIL BBB (SO) MFL Assignment of Receivables Feb Acquirer payouts CRISIL AA+(SO) 8010.9 Upgraded from 2012 III CRISIL AA (SO) MFL Assignment of Receivables Feb Second loss Fac CRISIL A(SO) 47.5 Upgraded from 2012 IV CRISIL BBB (SO) MFL Assignment of Receivables Feb Acquirer payouts CRISIL AA(SO) 1037.9 Upgraded from 2012 IV CRISIL AA- (SO) MFL Assignment of Receivables March Second loss Fac CRISIL A-(SO) 170.2 Upgraded from 2012 I CRISIL BBB (SO) MFL Assignment of Receivables March Acquirer payouts CRISIL AA(SO) 3917.9 Reaffirmed 2012 I MFL Assignment of Receivables March Second loss Fac CRISIL A(SO) 54.7 Upgraded from 2012 II CRISIL BBB (SO) MFL Assignment of Receivables March Acquirer payouts CRISIL AA+(SO) 1248.6 Upgraded from 2012 II CRISIL AA (SO) MFL Assignment of Receivables March Second loss Fac CRISIL A-(SO) 67.4 Upgraded from 2012 III CRISIL BBB (SO) MFL Assignment of Receivables March Acquirer payouts CRISIL AA(SO) 1324.4 Reaffirmed 2012 III MFL Assignment of Receivables March Second loss Fac CRISIL A-(SO) 102.1 Upgraded from 2012 IV CRISIL BBB (SO) MFL Assignment of Receivables March Acquirer payouts CRISIL AA(SO) 2014.3 Reaffirmed 2012 IV MFL Assignment of Receivables March Second loss Fac CRISIL A(SO) 40.9 Upgraded from 2012 V CRISIL BBB (SO) MFL Assignment of Receivables March Acquirer payouts CRISIL AA+(SO) 700.6 Upgraded from 2012 V CRISIL AA (SO) Nandi Sahakari Sakkare Karakhane CC CRISIL BB+ 250 Assigned Niyamit Pandesara Infrastructure Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 215.4 Suspended Paras Motor Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned Loan Fac Paras Motor Industries CC CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned Precise Chemipharma Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 57.2 Assigned Precise Chemipharma Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 41.8 Assigned Loan Fac Precise Chemipharma Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 85 Assigned Prime Shoes TL CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned S M Creative Electronics Ltd Proposed ST Bk -- 47.4 Suspended Loan Fac S M Creative Electronics Ltd Rupee TL -- 1.6 Suspended S M Creative Electronics Ltd CC** CRISIL B 30 Suspended ** Includes a sub limit of Packing Credit for Rs.5.0 Million S M Creative Electronics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 21 Suspended Loan Fac Shiv Shakti International Standby Line of -- 5 Suspended Credit Shiv Shakti International CC CRISIL D 130 Suspended Shiv Shakti International Packing Credit CRISIL D 20 Suspended Shiv Shakti International Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 10 Suspended Loan Fac Shiv Shakti International Rupee TL CRISIL D 10 Suspended Supersonic Turners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 110 Reaffirmed Supersonic Turners Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 23.6 Reaffirmed Varun Foils Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 165 Reaffirmed Varun Product Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 56.5 Reaffirmed Vega Controls Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.