Jul 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 18, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aditya Birla Money Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed
Bertling Logistics India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed
Bimal Auto Agency BG CRISIL A3 25 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
Bimal Auto Agency Channel Financing CRISIL A3 100 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
Bimal Auto Agency Inventory Funding CRISIL A3 50 Upgraded from
Fac CRISIL A4+
Bimal Auto Agency LOC CRISIL A3 10 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
CIS Bureaus Facility Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 40 Reaffirmed
Goma Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed
Goma Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 15 Assigned
Indo Col Chem Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed
Indo Col Chem Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3+ 250 Reaffirmed
Purchase
Indo Col Chem Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 158.1 Reaffirmed
Jaushna Steels (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed
Lahoty Brothers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed
Pandesara Infrastructure Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Suspended
Paras Motor Industries BG CRISIL A4 60 Assigned
Precise Chemipharma Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 75 Assigned
Precise Chemipharma Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned
Precise Chemipharma Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Assigned
Prime Shoes Packing Credit CRISIL A4 20 Assigned
S M Creative Electronics Ltd LOC# CRISIL A4 50 Suspended
#Fully Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee. Fully Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee
Supersonic Turners Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed
Varun Product Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 28.5 Assigned
Vega Controls Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned
Vega Controls Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 6 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A.R.Cashews CC CRISIL BB- 130 Suspended
Ashian Oils Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Ashian Oils Pvt Ltd Proposed Long CRISIL B+ 58 Upgraded from
Term Bk Loan Fac CRISIL B
Atibir Industries Co. Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 459.7 Assigned
Atibir Industries Co. Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 540.3 Assigned
Bertling Logistics India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 180 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Bimal Auto Agency CC CRISIL BBB- 310 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Bimal Auto Agency CC Stock CRISIL BBB- 60 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Bimal Auto Agency Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 30 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB+
Chowdary Spinners Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 200 Assigned
Chowdary Spinners Ltd Pledge Loan CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned
CIS Bureaus Facility Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 110 Assigned
Loan Fac
CIS Bureaus Facility Services Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 100 Assigned
CKS Pharma Labs Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 53.3 Assigned
CPC Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 13.3 Suspended
CPC Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL D 50 Suspended
Discounting Fac
CPC Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 65 Suspended
CPC Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 10 Suspended
CPC Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 114.9 Suspended
CPC Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 50 Suspended
CPC Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 20 Suspended
Credit
Divya Yog Mandir (Trust) CC CRISIL BB+ 300 Reaffirmed
ElectraCard Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Reaffirmed
(Watch
Negative)
ElectraCard Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Reaffirmed
(Watch
Negative)
Faridabad Steel Mongers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 400 Reaffirmed
G.S. Majestic Developers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 300 Assigned
Golconda Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 110 Assigned
Golconda Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 40 Assigned
Golconda Textiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 5.5 Assigned
Golconda Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed Long CRISIL D 4.5 Assigned
Term Bk Loan Fac
Goma Engineering Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 75 Reaffirmed
*Includes Sub-Limit of Export Packing Credit (EPC) of Rs.5 Million
Goma Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 55 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Goma Engineering Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 5 Reaffirmed
Indo Col Chem Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 30 Reaffirmed
Indo Col Chem Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 50 Assigned
Credit
Jaushna Steels (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed
K.K. Homes LT Loan CRISIL BB- 80 Suspended
KEW Industries Ltd CC CRISIL D 160 Assigned
Lahoty Brothers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed
MFL Assignment of Receivables Feb Second loss Fac CRISIL A-(SO) 58.8 Upgraded from
2012 I CRISIL BBB
(SO)
MFL Assignment of Receivables Feb Acquirer payouts CRISIL AA(SO) 1266.3 Reaffirmed
2012 I
MFL Assignment of Receivables Feb Second loss Fac CRISIL A(SO) 111.3 Upgraded from
2012 II CRISIL BBB
(SO)
MFL Assignment of Receivables Feb Acquirer payouts CRISIL AAA(SO) 1266 Reaffirmed
2012 II
MFL Assignment of Receivables Feb Second loss Fac CRISIL A(SO) 296.9 Upgraded from
2012 III CRISIL BBB
(SO)
MFL Assignment of Receivables Feb Acquirer payouts CRISIL AA+(SO) 8010.9 Upgraded from
2012 III CRISIL AA (SO)
MFL Assignment of Receivables Feb Second loss Fac CRISIL A(SO) 47.5 Upgraded from
2012 IV CRISIL BBB
(SO)
MFL Assignment of Receivables Feb Acquirer payouts CRISIL AA(SO) 1037.9 Upgraded from
2012 IV CRISIL AA-
(SO)
MFL Assignment of Receivables March Second loss Fac CRISIL A-(SO) 170.2 Upgraded from
2012 I CRISIL BBB
(SO)
MFL Assignment of Receivables March Acquirer payouts CRISIL AA(SO) 3917.9 Reaffirmed
2012 I
MFL Assignment of Receivables March Second loss Fac CRISIL A(SO) 54.7 Upgraded from
2012 II CRISIL BBB
(SO)
MFL Assignment of Receivables March Acquirer payouts CRISIL AA+(SO) 1248.6 Upgraded from
2012 II CRISIL AA (SO)
MFL Assignment of Receivables March Second loss Fac CRISIL A-(SO) 67.4 Upgraded from
2012 III CRISIL BBB
(SO)
MFL Assignment of Receivables March Acquirer payouts CRISIL AA(SO) 1324.4 Reaffirmed
2012 III
MFL Assignment of Receivables March Second loss Fac CRISIL A-(SO) 102.1 Upgraded from
2012 IV CRISIL BBB
(SO)
MFL Assignment of Receivables March Acquirer payouts CRISIL AA(SO) 2014.3 Reaffirmed
2012 IV
MFL Assignment of Receivables March Second loss Fac CRISIL A(SO) 40.9 Upgraded from
2012 V CRISIL BBB
(SO)
MFL Assignment of Receivables March Acquirer payouts CRISIL AA+(SO) 700.6 Upgraded from
2012 V CRISIL AA (SO)
Nandi Sahakari Sakkare Karakhane CC CRISIL BB+ 250 Assigned
Niyamit
Pandesara Infrastructure Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 215.4 Suspended
Paras Motor Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned
Loan Fac
Paras Motor Industries CC CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned
Precise Chemipharma Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 57.2 Assigned
Precise Chemipharma Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 41.8 Assigned
Loan Fac
Precise Chemipharma Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 85 Assigned
Prime Shoes TL CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned
S M Creative Electronics Ltd Proposed ST Bk -- 47.4 Suspended
Loan Fac
S M Creative Electronics Ltd Rupee TL -- 1.6 Suspended
S M Creative Electronics Ltd CC** CRISIL B 30 Suspended
** Includes a sub limit of Packing Credit for Rs.5.0 Million
S M Creative Electronics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 21 Suspended
Loan Fac
Shiv Shakti International Standby Line of -- 5 Suspended
Credit
Shiv Shakti International CC CRISIL D 130 Suspended
Shiv Shakti International Packing Credit CRISIL D 20 Suspended
Shiv Shakti International Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 10 Suspended
Loan Fac
Shiv Shakti International Rupee TL CRISIL D 10 Suspended
Supersonic Turners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 110 Reaffirmed
Supersonic Turners Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 23.6 Reaffirmed
Varun Foils Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 165 Reaffirmed
Varun Product Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 56.5 Reaffirmed
Vega Controls Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned
