Jul 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 19, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amit Metaliks Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Amit Metaliks Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Assigned Ashok Leyland Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 7500 Withdrawn Notice of withdrawal Dhoot Compack Ltd BG CRISIL A2 34.5 Reaffirmed Dhoot Compack Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 30 Reaffirmed Euroamer Garuda Resorts India Pvt Ltd Bk CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Friendly Automotives (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Friendly Automotives (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed Inventory CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Funding Friendly Logistics (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Friendly Motors (India) Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL A4+ 100 Upgraded from Fac CRISIL A4 Frontier Springs Ltd BG CRISIL A3 27.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Frontier Springs Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 30 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Gruh Finance Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.17.0 Billion Inder Singh and Sons BG CRISIL A4 15 Assigned J.M.L. Marketings Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Lakshmi Ring Travellers (Coimbatore) LBG CRISIL A2+ 30 Reaffirmed Lakshmi Ring Travellers (Coimbatore) LLOC CRISIL A2+ 25 Reaffirmed R E Infra Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 260 Assigned R E Infra Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd ST Debt Programme@*CRISIL A1+ 50000 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.25.0 billion) @ Includes short-term bank borrowing; total short-term bank borrowing and borrowing under the rated short-term debt programme not to exceed Rs.50 billion at any point during 2013-14. Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 100000 Reaffirmed Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 25000 Reaffirmed Sanco Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned Sanco Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Sri Srinivasa Constructions India Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL A4 Sunmax Constructions BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amit Metaliks Ltd TL CRISIL B- 246 Assigned Amit Metaliks Ltd CC CRISIL B- 599 Assigned Anya Polytech Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 120 Assigned Ashok Leyland Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 7500 Withdrawn Notice of withdrawal; * Interchangeable with short-term bank facilities Cyberabad Expressways Ltd TL CRISIL D 3760 Reaffirmed Dhoot Compack Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 85 Reaffirmed Dhoot Compack Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 28 Reaffirmed Dwarkadhish Sakhar Karkhana Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 121.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B Dwarkadhish Sakhar Karkhana Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 206.7 Upgraded from CRISIL B Euroamer Garuda Resorts India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed Friendly Automotives (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 40 Upgraded from CRISIL C Friendly Automotives (India) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 39 Upgraded from CRISIL C Friendly Logistics (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 125 Reaffirmed Friendly Logistics (India) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 12 Reaffirmed Friendly Motors (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 25 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Friendly Motors (India) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 10.8 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Frontier Springs Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Frontier Springs Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 7.5 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BBB Gruh Finance Ltd NCD Issue CRISIL AA+ 6500 Reaffirmed Gruh Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA+ 1500 Reaffirmed Issue Gruh Finance Ltd FD Programme FAAA - Reaffirmed HDFC Cancer Cure Fund HDFC Cancer Cure CRISIL AAA(SO) - Reaffirmed Fund Inder Singh and Sons CC CRISIL B 45 Assigned India Techs Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 38 Assigned India Techs Ltd WC CRISIL BB+ 152 Assigned J.M.L. Marketings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 14.7 Assigned J.M.L. Marketings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 190 Assigned Lakshmi Ring Travellers (Coimbatore) LCC CRISIL A- 227.5 Reaffirmed Lakshmi Ring Travellers (Coimbatore) LTL CRISIL A- 90.2 Reaffirmed Mando India Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 900 # *Interchangeable with buyers credit, working capital demand loan, letter of credit, bank guarantee, purchase bill discounting, and sales bill discounting. Maverick Holdings & Investments Pvt LtTL CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Pink Star Post-Shipment CRISIL B 160 Reaffirmed Credit Pink Star Export Packing CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Credit Pink Star Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 43.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac R E Infra Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 98 Assigned Loan Fac R E Infra Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac* CRISIL BB 172 Assigned * Interchangeable with bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.50.0 Million R E Infra Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Rassco Steels Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 170 Reaffirmed Reshmika Minerals & Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B *Fully interchangeable with packing credit and foreign bill-purchase/discounting limit Reshmika Minerals & Chemicals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 25 Upgraded from CRISIL B Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd Lower Tier-II Bond*CRISIL AAA 25000 Assigned * The total borrowings under the long-term borrowing programme, short-term debt programme, and lower Tier-II bonds shall not exceed Rs.370 billion at any point in time during 2013-14 Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd LT Borrowing CRISIL AAA 345000 Reaffirmed Programme^* ^ Total incremental long-term bank borrowing, and borrowing under the rated long-term bonds programme, not to exceed Rs.345 billion at any point in time during 2013-14; * The total borrowings under the long-term borrowing programme, short-term debt programme, and lower Tier-II bonds shall not exceed Rs.370 billion at any point in time during 2013-14 Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 506000 Reaffirmed Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd NCDs Programme CRISIL AAA 90000 Reaffirmed Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd LT Borrowing CRISIL AAA 1225000 Reaffirmed Programme Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd Tax-Free Bond CRISIL AAA 2250 Reaffirmed Programme Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd Tax-Free Bond CRISIL AAA 2750 Reaffirmed Programme Sanco Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Sawant Transport Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 90 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Sawant Transport Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 60 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ SCC Builders Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 300 Assigned Loan Fac SCC Builders Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 500 Assigned Shrusti Ceramics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Shrusti Ceramics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Shrusti Ceramics Pvt Ltd Proposed Long- CRISIL B+ 9.5 Assigned Term Bk Loan Fac Sri Srinivasa Constructions India Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 50 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL B+/Stable Sunmax Constructions CC CRISIL BB+ 75 Assigned Taurus Mutual Fund Ultra ST Bond Fund CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Taurus Mutual Fund Liquid Fund CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.