Jul 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 22, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhedya Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Al Shifa Hospital Pvt Ltd Cheque Discounting CRISIL A4+ 2.5 - Anjanay Rice Mill Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 4 Reaffirmed CDET Explosive Industries Pvt Ltd BG# CRISIL A3+ 2.5 Place on Notice of Withdrawal CDET Explosive Industries Pvt Ltd LOC# CRISIL A3+ 2 Place on Notice of Withdrawal # 100% interchangeability between Letter of Credit and Bank Guarantee. Dalmia Laminators Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Dalmia Tea Plantation & Industries LtdBG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Eros Motors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 33.5 Reaffirmed Ganpati Hightech Communication Pvt LtdLOC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Ghai Constructions BG CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Hermes I Tickets Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 350$ Reaffirmed $ interchangeable with buyer's credit Rs.220 million Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 350@ Reaffirmed @interchangeable with Bill purchase-discounting - Rs.300 million, Financial guarantee - Rs.100 million, Bond and guarantees -250 million; overdraft - Rs.20 million and Export invoice financing Rs140 million Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 100^ Reaffirmed ^ Fully interchangeable Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A2 450 Reaffirmed Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A2 50 Reaffirmed Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A2 100^ Reaffirmed ^ Fully interchangeable J.P.G. Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 103.3 Assigned Jai Mahalaxmi Ispat (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 16.5 Assigned Japtech Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 200 Assigned Maa Chintpurni Iron and Steel (India) BG CRISIL A4+ 6.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd Mahidhara Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 PC Jeweller Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 13000 Reaffirmed PC Jeweller Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1 5000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac PC Jeweller Ltd CP CRISIL A1 500 Reaffirmed PNB Housing Finance Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Promising Exports Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 3.5 Reaffirmed Forward Promising Exports Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed Promising Exports Ltd Pre Shipment CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Credit^ ^interchangeability from pre shipment to post shipment Promising Exports Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Credit^ ^interchangeability from pre shipment to post shipment Siddhi Refoils & Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Siddhi Refoils & Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 395 Reaffirmed Sree Durga cashew Factory Bill Purchase - CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended Discounting Fac Sree Durga cashew Factory Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 120 Suspended Synergy Thrislington BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Tata Motors Finance Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 23.6 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A1+ 9.27 Reaffirmed Turtle Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Turtle Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Credit Vikram Overseas Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 125 Suspended Viswaat Chemicals Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 150 Reaffirmed Viswaat Chemicals Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed VST Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 600 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- PNB Housing Finance Ltd FD Programme FAA+ - Reaffirmed VST Industries Ltd FD FAAA - Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhedya Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB 62.5 Suspended Abhedya Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 67.8 Suspended Abhedya Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 64.7 Suspended Loan Fac Abhedya Industries Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL BB 70 Suspended Loan Fac Al Shifa Hospital Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 5 - Al Shifa Hospital Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 401 - Anjanay Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 300 Reaffirmed Anjanay Rice Mill Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 25.1 Reaffirmed Bateli Tea Co. Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 75 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Bateli Tea Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 41.8 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Bateli Tea Co. Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 133.2 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- BSK Agencies Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 100 Assigned Loan Fac CDET Explosive Industries Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 39.5 Place on Notice of Withdrawal * Includes sub limit for Packing Credit to extent of Rs.20 million and for bills discounting to the extent of Rs.13.8 million CDET Explosive Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 54.2 Place on Loan Fac Notice of Withdrawal Dalmia Laminators Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 450 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Dalmia Laminators Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 103.2 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Dalmia Laminators Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 416.8 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Dalmia Tea Plantation & Industries LtdCC CRISIL BB+ 225 Reaffirmed Dalmia Tea Plantation & Industries LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Dalmia Tea Plantation & Industries LtdTL CRISIL BB+ 252.5 Reaffirmed Eros Motors Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 87 Reaffirmed *includes sub limit of Rs.40.0 million for inventory funding facility Eros Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 24.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Eros Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 14.8 Reaffirmed Ganpati Hightech Communication Pvt LtdCC CRISIL D 80 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Ghai Constructions TL CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Ghai Constructions CC CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Hermes I Tickets Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 150 Assigned Hermes I Tickets Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 400 Assigned Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 130* Reaffirmed *interchangeable with buyer's credit Rs.80 million, Working Capital Demand Loan - Rs.130 million, Bank Guarantee - Rs.100 million, Packing Credit - Rs.50 million, Bill Purchase-discounting Rs.50 million, Foreign Currency Non Resident loan upto USD 2 million. Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 65.1 Reaffirmed Hind Aluminium Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 14.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac J.P.G. Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Jai Mahalaxmi Ispat (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned Jai Mahalaxmi Ispat (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 33.5 Assigned Loan Fac Jai Mahalaxmi Ispat (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 450 Assigned Jaika Automobiles and Finance Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 240 Assigned Japtech Industries CC CRISIL BB 55 Reaffirmed Japtech Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 16 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Japtech Industries TL CRISIL BB 24 Reaffirmed K. M. Diamonds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Kavia Carbons Chennai Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Suspended Kavia Carbons Chennai Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 46.2 Suspended Kissan Industries CC CRISIL B 55 Reaffirmed Kissan Industries Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed Kissan Industries TL CRISIL B 2.8 Reaffirmed Kissan Solvex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd TL CRISIL A 420 Assigned Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd WC Fac CRISIL A 100 Assigned Maa Chintpurni Iron and Steel (India) TL CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Pvt Ltd Maa Chintpurni Iron and Steel (India) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 33.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Maa Chintpurni Iron and Steel (India) CC CRISIL BB- 430 Assigned Pvt Ltd Mahidhara Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 30 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Mahidhara Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 5.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Manpasand Beverages Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 280 Reaffirmed Manpasand Beverages Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 234.3 Reaffirmed Narsey Cotton CC CRISIL BB- 50 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal Narsey Cotton Proposed Long- CRISIL BB- 49.9 Placed on Term Bk Loan Fac Notice of Withdrawal PC Jeweller Ltd CC CRISIL A 4000 Reaffirmed PC Jeweller Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A 3000 Reaffirmed Credit PNB Housing Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 18750 Reaffirmed PNB Housing Finance Ltd Tier II Bonds CRISIL AA 1000 Reaffirmed PNB Housing Finance Ltd Lower Tier II BondsCRISIL AA 2000 Reaffirmed PNB Housing Finance Ltd Bonds CRISIL AA 11000 Reaffirmed PNB Housing Finance Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA 15840 Reaffirmed PNB Housing Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 4160 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sarvoday Ashram CC CRISIL B+ 65 Assigned Shirode Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 37.5 Assigned Loan Fac Shirode Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 22.5 Assigned Shirode Automobiles Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned Fac Siddhi Refoils & Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Upgraded from CRISIL B Siddhi Refoils & Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 310 Upgraded from CRISIL B Sri Veera Venkata Satyanarayana Rice TL CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Mill Sri Veera Venkata Satyanarayana Rice CC CRISIL BB 70 Assigned Mill Sri Veera Venkata Satyanarayana Rice Proposed LT CRISIL BB 70 Assigned Mill Synergy Thrislington TL CRISIL BB+ 15.8 Assigned Synergy Thrislington Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 14.2 Assigned Loan Fac Synergy Thrislington CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Assigned Tata Motors Finance Ltd CC and WC Demand CRISIL AA- 45.23 Reaffirmed Loan # #Rs.45.23 Billion comprises existing facilities of Rs.43.03 Billion and proposed facilities of Rs.2.20 Billion (interchangeable with long-term loans) Tata Motors Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 108 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 20.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Turtle Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 400 Reaffirmed Turtle Ltd Proposed CC CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed Turtle Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Vikram Overseas Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 70 Suspended Viswaat Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 225 Reaffirmed Viswaat Chemicals Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 90.8 Reaffirmed Viswaat Chemicals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 154.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac VST Industries Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 150 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)