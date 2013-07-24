Jul 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 23, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Assam Air Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed Associated Aluminium Industries Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A2 6 Reaffirmed Associated Aluminium Industries Pvt LtdBill Discounting CRISIL A2 100@ Reaffirmed @interchangeable with purchase invoice financing Associated Aluminium Industries Pvt LtdLOC CRISIL A2 100^$ Reaffirmed ^interchangeable with Financial Guarantee Rs.100 million, Bond and Guarantee - Rs.50 million, Overdraft - Rs.20 million, Local Bill Disc - Rs.100 million, Purchase finance invoicing - Rs.100 million, Pre-shipment financing under export financing - Rs.100 million, Pre-shipment financing under export Letter of Credit - Rs.100 million, Export Bill Disc - 100 million, $ interchangeable with Financial Guarantee Rs.100 million, Bond and Guarantee - Rs.50 million, Overdraft - Rs.20 million, Local Bill Disc - Rs.100 million, Purchase Bill Discounting - Rs.100 million, Pre-shipment financing under export financing - Rs.100 million, Pre-shipment financing under export Letter of Credit - Rs.100 million, Export Bill Disc - 100 million Associated Aluminium Industries Pvt LtdLOC CRISIL A2 50 Reaffirmed Bajaj Auto Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Bajaj Auto Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Bajaj Auto Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A1+ 19000 Reaffirmed Citibank N. A. CD Programme CRISIL A1+ 50000 Reaffirmed Das and Sons Infracon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 35 Assigned Goldstar Battery Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Hero Exports Bill Discounting@ CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed @Fully interchangeable with letter of credit Hero Exports Export Packing CRISIL A2 400 Reaffirmed Credit# #Fully interchangeable with bill discounting, and interchangeable with letter of credit up to Rs.50 Million Hero Exports LOC$ CRISIL A2 180 Reaffirmed $Interchangeable with bill discounting up to Rs.30 Million Hero Exports BG CRISIL A2 10 Reaffirmed Hind Offshore Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 JPP Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Reaffirmed JPP Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 65 Reaffirmed KCC Buildcon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1250 - Monarch Catalyst Pvt Ltd LOC*^ CRISIL A2 210 Reaffirmed *SBI L/C interchangeable with Bank Guarantee up to maximum of Rs.10.0 Million ^interchangeable with bank guarantee up to Rs.70 Million Multiwal Duplex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Poojya Exports Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 120.3 Assigned Prabhat Saw Mill LOC CRISIL A4+ 400 Assigned Precision Engineering Components BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Precision Engineering Components Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Precision Engineering Components LOC CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed Suchi Fasteners Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Suchi Fasteners Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 66.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ TCNS Clothing Co. Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 40 Reaffirmed The Lakshmi Mills Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A4 26 Upgraded from CRISIL D The Lakshmi Mills Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 132.7 Upgraded from CRISIL D Vijay Garments Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 200 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Allied India Iron and Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed Allied India Iron and Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 3.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Allied India Iron and Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 21.8 Reaffirmed Ashapura Infrastructure Company CC CRISIL 55 - Assam Air Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 25 Reaffirmed Assam Air Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Assam Air Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 47 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Associated Aluminium Industries Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BBB+ 30* Reaffirmed * interchangeable with Packing credit / Bill discount-purchase Rs.5.0 million Associated Aluminium Industries Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bajaj Auto Ltd CC CRISIL AAA 500 Reaffirmed Bhagyashree Developers TL CRISIL BB 140 Assigned Citibank N. A. Subordinated Bonds CRISIL AA+ 3200 Reaffirmed Das and Sons Infracon Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 20 Assigned Das and Sons Infracon Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 36.8 Assigned Goldstar Battery Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL B 90 Reaffirmed Goldstar Battery Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60#* Reaffirmed *Includes sub limit of Bill Discounting of Rs.70 Million # Includes sub limit of Bill Discounting of Rs.60 Million Goldstar Battery Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Goldstar Battery Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 19 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Goldstar Battery Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 41 Reaffirmed Hero Ecotech Ltd Proposed CC CRISIL BBB+ 300 Assigned Hero Exports CC CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Hero Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 470 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hind Offshore Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Hind Offshore Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TL CRISIL BB 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- JPP Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 220 Upgraded from CRISIL BB JPP Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 216.3 Upgraded from CRISIL BB JPP Mills Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 30 Upgraded Credit from CRISIL BB KCC Buildcon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 250 - KCC Buildcon Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 50 - *Sublimit of Rs.20 Million as Working Capital Demand Loan MKG Computers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 5 Assigned MKG Computers Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B- 5** Assigned Credit ** Fully interconvertability to Cash Credit MKG Computers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 22.5 Assigned Loan Fac MKG Computers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 42.5 Assigned MKG Computers Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 25 Assigned Monarch Catalyst Pvt Ltd CC$ CRISIL BBB+ 125 Reaffirmed $SBI Cash Credit limit interchangeable with Packing Credit, Foreign Bill Purchase and Post Shipment Credit up to a maximum of Rs.150.0 Million,interchangeable with export packing credit up to Rs.180 million Monarch Catalyst Pvt Ltd CC^^ CRISIL BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed ^^interchangeable with export packing credit Monarch Catalyst Pvt Ltd External CRISIL BBB+ 123 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings Monarch Catalyst Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 120 Reaffirmed Monarch Catalyst Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 105 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Multiwal Duplex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Suspended Naj Jewellery Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 200 Assigned Poojya Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 29.7 Assigned Prabhat Saw Mill WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB- 150 Assigned Prabhat Saw Mill CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Precision Engineering Components CC CRISIL BB- 65 Reaffirmed Precision Engineering Components Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 18 Reaffirmed Credit Precision Engineering Components Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 0.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Suchi Fasteners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 18.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Suchi Fasteners Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B 55.5 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BB- Suchi Fasteners Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B 30 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Suchi Fasteners Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 17.3 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Suchitra Education Trust Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B- 5.7 Assigned Limits Suchitra Education Trust TL CRISIL B- 54.3 Assigned Suketu Organics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 35 Reaffirmed Suketu Organics Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 41.1 Reaffirmed Suketu Organics Pvt Ltd Proposed Long- CRISIL D 46.9 Reaffirmed Term Bk Loan Fac Suketu Organics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 7 Reaffirmed TCNS Clothing Co. Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 33.5 Reaffirmed TCNS Clothing Co. Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 310 Reaffirmed TCNS Clothing Co. Pvt Ltd Proposed Long- CRISIL BBB 56.5 Reaffirmed Term Bk Loan Fac The Lakshmi Mills Co. Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 176 Upgraded from CRISIL D * Includes sublimit of Rs.21 Million of Packing Credit The Lakshmi Mills Co. Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL B+ 14 Upgraded from CRISIL D The Lakshmi Mills Co. Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 482.1 Upgraded from CRISIL D The Lakshmi Mills Co. Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 326.2 Upgraded from CRISIL D The Lakshmi Mills Co. Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B+ 190 Upgraded from CRISIL D The Lakshmi Mills Co. Ltd WC TL CRISIL B+ 15 Upgraded from CRISIL D -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.