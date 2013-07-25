Jul 25 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 24, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alcon Electronics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed B & A Packaging India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed B & A Packaging India Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Reaffirmed C & E Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1.5 Reaffirmed C & E Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 35 Reaffirmed Credit Suisse AG CD Programme CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Credit Suisse Finance India Pvt. Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 7500 Reaffirmed CSFIL Dodhia Techno Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 4 Assigned Dodhia Techno Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Assigned Emdet Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Emdet Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 3.5 Assigned Fleetguard Filters Pvt Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 200 Reaffirmed Fleetguard Filters Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1+ 140 Reaffirmed Fleetguard Filters Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Fleetguard Filters Pvt Ltd Supplier Bill CRISIL A1+ 130 Reaffirmed Discounting Fleetguard Filters Pvt Ltd Supplier Bill CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Discounting## # #Interchangeable with buyer's credit Galaxy Stamping Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 0.4 Assigned Geeta Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Geeta Industries Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Industrial Filters and Fabrics Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A3 35 Reaffirmed Industrial Filters and Fabrics Pvt LtdLOC CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed ISC Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 250 Reaffirmed KLJ Organic Ltd BG CRISIL A1 10 Reaffirmed KLJ Organic Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 1060 Reaffirmed KLJ Plasticizers Ltd BG CRISIL A1 20 Reaffirmed KLJ Plasticizers Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 3110 Reaffirmed KLJ Polymers & Chemicals Ltd BG CRISIL A1 10 Reaffirmed KLJ Polymers & Chemicals Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 1585 Reaffirmed KLJ Resources Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 5200 Reaffirmed Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Including CP R. S. Plasfab Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned R. S. Plasfab Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Assigned Sandhya Aqua Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 300 Upgraded Discounting from CRISIL A4 Sandhya Aqua Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 156 Upgraded Credit from CRISIL A4 Sandhya Aqua Exports Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Sanford Vitrified Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned Swaminathan Enterprises Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 45 Assigned Swaminathan Enterprises Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned under LOC Synergy Steels Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Synergy Steels Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 200 Reaffirmed Visual and Acoustics Corporation LLP Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 65 Assigned Purchase Visual and Acoustics Corporation LLP Packing Credit* CRISIL A4 50 Assigned *Packing Credit is fully convertible into Foreign Bill Purchase Visual and Acoustics Corporation LLP Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 140 Assigned Loan Fac LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alcon Electronics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 97.5 Reaffirmed Alcon Electronics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 29.3 Reaffirmed B & A Packaging India Ltd TL CRISIL BB 40 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ B & A Packaging India Ltd CC CRISIL BB 82.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ B & A Packaging India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 29 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ C & E Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 160 Reaffirmed C & E Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 17.5 Reaffirmed Credit C & E Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 15.5 Reaffirmed C & E Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB- 9.1 Reaffirmed Chandrmauli Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Fac Chandrmauli Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Loan Fac Credit Suisse Finance India Pvt. Ltd Principal CRISIL PP-MLD 1500 Reaffirmed CSFIL Protected Equity AA+r Linked Debenture Dodhia Techno Engineering Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B 70 Assigned Credit Emdet Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 75 Assigned Emdet Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 101.5 Assigned Fleetguard Filters Pvt Ltd CC** CRISIL AA- 530 Reaffirmed * *Interchangeable with working capital demand loan to the extent of Rs.500 million and export finance to the extent of Rs.300 million Fleetguard Filters Pvt Ltd External CRISIL AA- 200 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings Galaxy Stamping Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 20.5 Assigned Galaxy Stamping Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 9.1 Assigned Loan Fac Galaxy Stamping Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Geeta Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 140 Reaffirmed Geeta Industries Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB- 15.8 Reaffirmed Geeta Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 6.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Geeta Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 12.4 Reaffirmed Industrial Filters and Fabrics Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Industrial Filters and Fabrics Pvt LtdCorporate Loan CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Industrial Filters and Fabrics Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 3.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Industrial Filters and Fabrics Pvt LtdTL CRISIL BBB- 103.8 Reaffirmed ISC Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed ISC Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 41.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac KLJ Organic Ltd CC CRISIL A 300 Reaffirmed KLJ Plasticizers Ltd CC CRISIL A 700 Reaffirmed KLJ Plasticizers Ltd TL CRISIL A 240 Reaffirmed KLJ Polymers & Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL A 650 Reaffirmed KLJ Polymers & Chemicals Ltd TL CRISIL A 79.3 Reaffirmed KLJ Resources Ltd CC CRISIL A 1000 Reaffirmed KLJ Resources Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA- 0.1 Upgraded from CRISIL A+ Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 3.9 Upgraded from CRISIL A+ Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 2.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A+ Mass Infrastructure Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 85 Assigned Mass Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 50 Assigned Mass Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 130 Assigned Precision Engineering Components Pvt TL CRISIL D 71 Assigned Ltd Precision Engineering Components Pvt BG CRISIL D 5 Assigned Ltd Precision Engineering Components Pvt CC* CRISIL D 10 Assigned Ltd * Includes sublimit of Rs.5 Million of Bill discounting QRS Retail Ltd CC CRISIL BB 320 Assigned QRS Retail Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 30 Assigned QRS Retail Ltd WC TL CRISIL BB 8 Assigned R. S. Plasfab Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned R. S. Plasfab Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 15.2 Assigned Reddy Agro Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Reddy Agro Products Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 1.9 Reaffirmed Sandhya Aqua Exports Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 27 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Sanford Vitrified Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 142.8 Assigned Sanford Vitrified Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Assigned Shah Virchand Govanji Jewellers Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BBB+ 250* Reaffirmed Interchangeable with Gold Loan upto a limit of Rs.150 Million. Shah Virchand Govanji Jewellers Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sreema Mahila Samity CC CRISIL B+ 272 Assigned Sreema Mahila Samity LT Bk Fac CRISIL B+ 6 Assigned Swaminathan Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 2.3 Assigned Swaminathan Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned Synergy Steels Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 200 Reaffirmed Visual and Acoustics Corporation LLP CC CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)