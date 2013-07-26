Jul 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 25, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alcon Biosciences Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Alcon Biosciences Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Anmol Bakers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 20 Assigned Aziz Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 15 Suspended Purchase Aziz Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4 50 Suspended BHP Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 10 Suspended C. M. Roy BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned CavinKare Pvt Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A1 250 Upgraded from CRISIL A2+ ^ Interchangeable with Buyers Credit Chillies Export House Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 22.5 Assigned Negotiation# # Fully interchangeable with Export Packing Credit Chillies Export House Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 37.5 Assigned Credit* * Fully interchangeable with Foreign Bill Negotiation Galaxy Laboratories Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 17.5 Assigned Ganga Acrowools Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Ganga Acrowools Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Purchase Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A1 60 @ placed on notice of withdrawal Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 75 @ placed on notice of withdrawal GVK Biosciences Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 15 Reaffirmed GVK Biosciences Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 200 Reaffirmed Hind Offshore Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 400 Assigned Hitachi Home & Life Solutions (India) LOC & BG ^ CRISIL A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed Ltd ^ Bank Guarantees are fully interchangeable with Letters of credit Hitachi Home & Life Solutions (India) ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+ 200 Reaffirmed Ltd CP) IDS Infotech Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 65 Rating watch Credit with Developing Implications Jhamb Enterprises Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Suspended MYK Laticrete India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 4 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 MYK Laticrete India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Paramount Conductors Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Sav Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Sanganeriya Spinning Mills Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 12 Reaffirmed Scan Steels Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 200 Suspended Shri Banke Bihari Polyfab Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Assigned Ultima Switchgears Ltd BG* CRISIL A4 50 Assigned *Interchangeable with Inland Letter of Credit Ultima Switchgears Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 15 Assigned under LOC Vasundhara Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 4.6 Assigned Vishal Tools and Forgings Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 35 Assigned Purchase* *Both facilities are fully interchangeable & Limit can be utilized maximum of Rs.60.0 Million Vishal Tools and Forgings Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned Foreign Currency* *Both facilities are fully interchangeable & Limit can be utilized maximum of Rs.60.0 Million LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- AKJ Minerals Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 160 Suspended AKJ Minerals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 90 Suspended Loan Fac Alcon Biosciences Pvt Ltd Line of Credit* CRISIL B+ 105 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable up to Rs.25 million for Letter of Credit (Inland/Foreign) Alcon Biosciences Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 21 Reaffirmed Anand Education & Research Trust TL CRISIL B 150 Reaffirmed Anmol Bakers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 80 Assigned Anmol Bakers Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB+ 50 Assigned Axis Overseas Ltd CC* CRISIL B+ 143.7 Assigned *Sublimit of bank Guarantee for 15.00 Million and Letter of Credit for Rs30.00 Million. Bank Guarantee and Letter of Credit are fully interchangeable Aziz Exports CC* CRISIL B- 20 Suspended *Letter of credit facility was converted into cash credit facility with effect from December 2010 Aziz Exports LT Loan CRISIL B- 27.6 Suspended BHP Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL B 130 Suspended ^fungible with packing credit up-to Rs.50.00 million BHP Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 14.9 Suspended Loan Fac BHP Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 107 Suspended C. M. Roy CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned Carol Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 122.5 Suspended CavinKare Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A 1000 Upgraded from CRISIL A- * Interchangeable with Short-Term Loans Chillies Export House Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 8 Assigned Loan Fac Chillies Export House Ltd CC CRISIL B 12 Assigned Dev Bhoomi Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Suspended Faithful Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 23.5 Suspended Faithful Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Suspended Faithful Engineers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 84.4 Suspended Faithful Engineers Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 21.1 Suspended Feedpro Agro Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 22.5 Assigned Feedpro Agro Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 31.5 Assigned Galaxy Laboratories Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Galaxy Laboratories Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 25 Assigned Loan Fac Galaxy Laboratories Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 37.5 Assigned Ganga Acrowools Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 260.0* Upgraded from CRISIL BB- * Includes sublimit of Rs.130 million for Export Packing Credit (EPC)/Foreign Bill Discounting (FBD). State bank of India has sanctioned both way inter-changeability between fund based and non fund based facilities to the tune of Rs.35 million. Ganga Acrowools Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 140.0# Upgraded from CRISIL BB- #includes sublimit of Rs.75 million for Export packing credit (EPC)/foreign bill discounting (FBD). Bank of Baroda has sanctioned both way inter-changeability between fund based and non fund based facilities to the tune of Rs.20 million . Ganga Acrowools Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 110.0 & Upgraded from CRISIL BB- & Includes sublimit of Rs.55 million for Export Packing Credit (EPC)/Foreign Bill Discounting (FBD). State bank of Patiala has sanctioned both way inter-changeability between fund-based and non-fund-based facilities up to Rs.15 million. Ganga Acrowools Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 762.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Ganga Acrowools Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 27.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 250 @ placed on notice of withdrawal Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 415 @ Loan Fac placed on notice of withdrawal Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A+ 50 @ Credit placed on notice of withdrawal GVK Biosciences Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 550 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with PCFC/Working Capital Demand Loan GVK Biosciences Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 280.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hind Offshore Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 250 Assigned Hind Offshore Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BB 960 Assigned Hitachi Home & Life Solutions (India) CC CRISIL AA- 1000 Reaffirmed Ltd IDS Infotech Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 119.8 # IDS Infotech Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 65.2 # Jhamb Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 170 Suspended Jhamb Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 60.4 Suspended Loan Fac Jhamb Enterprises Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B- 40.6 Suspended Khurinji Homes Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 160 Assigned Khurinji Homes Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 90 Assigned KIMS BSR Super Speciality Hospital PvtCC CRISIL BB- 9 Suspended Ltd KIMS BSR Super Speciality Hospital PvtRupee TL CRISIL BB- 118 Suspended Ltd Lakshmi Rail Infra Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 30 Suspended Lakshmi Rail Infra Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 25 Suspended Lakshmi Rail Infra Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 65 Suspended Mutneja Rice Mills CC CRISIL B 100 Suspended MYK Laticrete India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 210 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ MYK Laticrete India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 248 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ MYK Laticrete India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 9.6 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB+ Nabakalebar Charitable Trust LT Loan CRISIL D 150 Suspended Namaste India Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 180 Reaffirmed Namaste India Foods Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BB+ 4 Reaffirmed Namaste India Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Paramount Conductors Ltd WC TL CRISIL B+ 7.4 Assigned Paramount Conductors Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 9.2 Assigned Paramount Conductors Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 53.4 Assigned Loan Fac Paramount Conductors Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100* Assigned *Sublimit of Rs.40 Millions of Packing Credit and Post Shipment each Patanjali Yogpeeth Trust Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 500 Suspended Prerana Hospital Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Prerana Hospital Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 305 Reaffirmed Prerana Hospital Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Punjab Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL B- 90 Upgraded from CRISIL D Punjab Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 69.1 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Punjab Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd TL CRISIL B- 724.4 Upgraded from CRISIL D S.M.P.Exim Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned S.M.P.Exim Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned Sanganeriya Spinning Mills Ltd CC CRISIL B- 68 Reaffirmed Saraswati Educational Charitable TrustTL CRISIL BB- 160 Suspended Sav Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 450 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Sav Steels Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 50 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BB Scan Steels Ltd CC CRISIL B 780 Suspended Scan Steels Ltd TL CRISIL B 527.1 Suspended Shiv Steel Industries BG CRISIL D 20 Suspended Shiv Steel Industries CC CRISIL D 57.5 Suspended Shiv Steel Industries LT Loan CRISIL D 6 Suspended Shri Banke Bihari Polyfab Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned Shri Banke Bihari Polyfab Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 34.8 Assigned Loan Fac Shri Banke Bihari Polyfab Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 31.2 Assigned Sonic Thermal Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Suspended Sonic Thermal Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 50 Suspended Sonic Thermal Pvt Ltd Proposed Long- CRISIL D 42.6 Suspended Term Fac Sonic Thermal Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 107.4 Suspended Speed Motors Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Loan Fac Speed Motors CC CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned Speed Motors Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Fac Sri Lalita Cement Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 2280 Suspended Ultima Switchgears Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Ultima Switchgears Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Ultima Switchgears Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Ultima Switchgears Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Vasundhara Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 16.5 Assigned Credit Vasundhara Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 118.9 Assigned Vasundhara Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 110 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 