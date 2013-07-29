Jul 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 26 & 27th 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- AL-Hamd Agro Food Products Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 200 Assigned Credit AL-Hamd Agro Food Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned AL-Hamd Agro Food Products Pvt Ltd Bill CRISIL A4+ 130 Assigned Pur-Discounting Fac Anandha Inn Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Assigned Anandha Inn Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Assigned Atibir Industries Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A3 120 Assigned Atibir Industries Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 2400 Assigned Bishwanath Ferro Alloys Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Bishwanath Ferro Alloys Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended Chhajed Foods Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Chhajed Foods Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Ecko Cables Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 70 Assigned Ecko Cables Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Fauna International Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 45 Assigned Fauna International Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned G.V.D. Textiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Reassigned G.V.D. Textiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 7 Reassigned Gopal Glass Works Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 55 Assigned Grimus Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 110 Assigned Grimus Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed Packing CRISIL A4 140 Assigned Credit Indaid Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Indaid Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Industrial Manufacturers BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Assigned Industrial Manufacturers LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned Inogent Laboratories Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 30 Reaffirmed Inogent Laboratories Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 140 Reaffirmed Isagro (Asia) Agrochemicals Pvt Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A1 50 Reaffirmed ^ Includes Bank Guarantee sub limit up to a maximum of Rs.25.0 Million Isagro (Asia) Agrochemicals Pvt Ltd LOC# CRISIL A1 50 Reaffirmed # Includes Bank Guarantee Sub Limit up to a maximum of Rs.5.0 Million Isagro (Asia) Agrochemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 100 Reaffirmed KELVOLT (India) Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 19 Assigned Mahendra Pumps Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed Mahendra Pumps Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Maruti Fertochem Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Maruti Fertochem Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 300 Suspended Multiwal Pulp and Board Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Suspended New Field Industrial Equipment Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A4+ 35 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 New Field Industrial Equipment Pvt LtdLOC CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Numaligarh Refinery Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 700 Reaffirmed Numaligarh Refinery Ltd Proposed LOC# CRISIL A1+ 300 Reaffirmed # Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee Numaligarh Refinery Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sterling Agro Industries Ltd LOC/ BG CRISIL A1 350 Reaffirmed Suriyagiri Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3 Suspended Systemair India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 10 Assigned Tiki Tar Industries (Baroda) Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 50 Assigned Loan Fac Tiki Tar Industries (Baroda) Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 30 Assigned Tiki Tar Industries (Baroda) Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A3 105 Assigned Tiki Tar Industries (Baroda) Ltd BG# CRISIL A3 115 Assigned #Bank Guarantee of Rs.85.0 Million Includes sub limit of Letter of Credit of Rs.30.0 Million Vikarsh Stampings India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- AL-Hamd Agro Food Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 17.9 Assigned AL-Hamd Agro Food Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 42.1 Assigned Loan Fac AL-Hamd Agro Food Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned Ambay Coke Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 260 Reaffirmed Ambay Coke Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 15 Reaffirmed Ambay Coke Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 315 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ambay Coke Industries Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 125 Reaffirmed Ambuja Cements Ltd & ACC Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 8000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Anandha Inn Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 188 Assigned Anandha Inn Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 10 Assigned Anandha Inn Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 188 Assigned Anandha Inn Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 10 Assigned Atibir Industries Co. Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 2180 Assigned Atibir Industries Co. Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 540.3 Assigned Atibir Industries Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 259.7 Assigned Loan Fac Bishwanath Ferro Alloys Ltd CC CRISIL BB 250.5 Suspended Bishwanath Ferro Alloys Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 50 Suspended Caddie Hotels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 4940 Suspended Chhajed Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed * includes a sub limit of Rs.5.0 million for Foreign bill purchase-discounting Chhajed Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Loan CRISIL B+ 12.5 Reaffirmed Bk Fac Chhajed Foods Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 105.3 Reaffirmed @Includes a sublimit of Rs.85.0 million for Buyers Credit Ecko Cables Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50 Assigned Fauna International Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 5 Assigned Loan Fac G.V.D. Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 95 Upgraded from CRISIL B- G.V.D. Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 11 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Gopal Glass Works Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 140 Assigned Gopal Glass Works Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB 40.7 Assigned Gopal Glass Works Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 3 Assigned Loan Fac Gopal Glass Works Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 53.8 Assigned Gopal Glass Works Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 20 Assigned Credit Gopalan Foundation LT Bk Fac CRISIL BBB 100 Assigned Himalaya Meditek Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned Himalaya Meditek Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 40 Assigned Indaid Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Industrial Manufacturers CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Assigned Inogent Laboratories Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed Inogent Laboratories Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 271.5 Reaffirmed Inogent Laboratories Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 8.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Isagro (Asia) Agrochemicals Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A 150 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with Letter of Credit up to a maximum of Rs.100 Million and includes Packing Credit/Post Shipment Credit sub limit up to a maximum of Rs.1 Isagro (Asia) Agrochemicals Pvt Ltd CC@ CRISIL A 60 Reaffirmed @ Includes a Packing Credit/Post Shipment Credit sub-limit up to a maximum of Rs.60 Million Isagro (Asia) Agrochemicals Pvt Ltd CC** CRISIL A 125 Reaffirmed **Interchangeable with Letter of Credit of Rs.125 Million. Isagro (Asia) Agrochemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac JMP Industry Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 137 Assigned JMP Industry Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 38.5 Assigned KELVOLT (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 0.2 Assigned KELVOLT (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20.8 Assigned Loan Fac KELVOLT (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Assigned Khetan Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 46.5 Reaffirmed Khetan Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 23.5 Reaffirmed Khetan Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 1.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Koshda Buildcon Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 150 Assigned Mahendra Pumps Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Mahendra Pumps Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 8.4 Reaffirmed Credit Mahendra Pumps Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 4.6 Reaffirmed Mansarovar Tea Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 33.8 Assigned Mansarovar Tea Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 18 Assigned Mansarovar Tea Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 18.2 Assigned Loan Fac Maruti Fertochem Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 350 Suspended Multiwal Pulp and Board Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 420 Suspended Multiwal Pulp and Board Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 222.5 Suspended New Field Industrial Equipment Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BB 102.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- New Field Industrial Equipment Pvt LtdTL CRISIL BB 10.3 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Numaligarh Refinery Ltd CC* CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan. P.V.Spinning Mill India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 17.5 Suspended P.V.Spinning Mill India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 26.5 Suspended P.V.Spinning Mill India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 15 Suspended P.V.Spinning Mill India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 86.1 Suspended QRS Retail Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 30 - QRS Retail Ltd WC TL CRISIL BB 8 - QRS Retail Ltd CC CRISIL BB 369 - R. M. Realty Developers CC CRISIL B 150 Assigned R. M. Realty Developers TL CRISIL B 150 Assigned Real Realty Management Co. Ltd TL CRISIL B 45 Assigned Real Realty Management Co. Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 5 Assigned Real Realty Management Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Assigned Loan Fac Sai Srinivasa Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Sai Srinivasa Cotton Industries TL CRISIL B+ 32.6 Assigned Shiur Sakhar Karkhana Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 450 Assigned Shiur Sakhar Karkhana Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 146.8 Assigned Shiur Sakhar Karkhana Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 103.2 Assigned Loan Fac Signature Buildcon CC CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed Srishiri Agrotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 2.5 Assigned Srishiri Agrotech Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 50 Assigned Sterling Agro Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL A 2650 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with packing credit, export packing credit, foreign bills discounting/foreign bill purchase, letter of credit, working capital demand loans, short-term loans, and buyer's credit facilities Sterling Agro Industries Ltd TL CRISIL A 170.3 Reaffirmed Sterling Agro Industries Ltd External CRISIL A 1389.7 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings Suriyagiri Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Suspended Suriyagiri Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 50.2 Suspended Suriyagiri Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 1.1 Suspended Loan Fac Surya Cotspin Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Surya Cotspin Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 13 Assigned Systemair India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 64 Assigned Tata Cleantech Capital Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 2.5 Assigned Loan Fac Tiki Tar Industries (Baroda) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 75 Assigned Loan Fac Tiki Tar Industries (Baroda) Ltd CC*^** CRISIL BBB- 275 Assigned **Cash Credit of Rs.50.0 Million Interchangeable with Performance Bank Guarantee/ Import Letter of Credit / Buyer's credit/ Working Capital Demand Loan, *Cash Credit of Rs.120.0 Million Interchangeable with Buyer's Credit/Working Capital Demand Loan/Bill Discounting/Letter of Credit/Bank Guarantee; ^Cash Credit of Rs.105.0 Million Includes sub limit of Import Letter of Credit of Rs.105.0 Million Vikarsh Stampings India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30* Assigned * Fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.