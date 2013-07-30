Jul 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 29, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Abhishek Ispat Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 300 Assigned
Bhandari Steels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Bhandari Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 90 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
^ Interchangeable with bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.20.00 Million
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd Non-FBL & CRISIL A1+ 63450 Reaffirmed
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed
Bhushan Oil & Fats Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 60 Assigned
Big Bags International Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3+ 300 Assigned
Purchase
Big Bags International Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 465 Assigned
Big Bags International Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 125 Assigned
Boxtrans Logistics (India) Services BG CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Capacit'e Infraprojects Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 50 Assigned
Capacit'e Infraprojects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 400 Assigned
Central U.P. Gas Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 180 Reaffirmed
Central U.P. Gas Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 120 Reaffirmed
Chola Spinning Mills (P) Ltd BG CRISIL A3 19 Assigned
Hindustan Refrigeration Stores Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 1 Assigned
Joya Engineering Industries BG CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed
Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL A1+ 48250 Reaffirmed
Kochar Overseas Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed
Purchase
Kochar Overseas Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 120 Reaffirmed
Kochar Overseas Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Linc Pen & Plastics Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 5 Assigned
Linc Pen & Plastics Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 60 Assigned
Linc Pen & Plastics Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2+ 175 Assigned
Credit
M/S. Tonmoy Gohain Proposed BG CRISIL A4 25 Assigned
M/S. Tonmoy Gohain BG CRISIL A4 25 Assigned
Neogen Chemicals Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed
PBR Select Infra Projects BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned
Psychotropics India Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Upgraded
from
CRISIL D
Psychotropics India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Upgraded
from
CRISIL D
Riddhi Siddhi Bullions Ltd BG CRISIL A3 # 50
Riddhi Siddhi Bullions Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 # 100
Riddhi Siddhi Bullions Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 # 250
Sabash Engineering (Chennai) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed
Star Agro Marine Exports (P) Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A4+ 400 Assigned
Star Agro Marine Exports (P) Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 470 Assigned
Star Agro Marine Exports (P) Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 470 Assigned
Discounting
Star Agro Marine Exports (P) Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 140 Assigned
Sundaram BNP Paribas Home Finance Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed
Tata Autocomp Systems Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1+ 700 Reaffirmed
* interchangeable with Bank Guarantee
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Abhishek Ispat Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL BB- 50* Assigned
*Fully interchangeable with CC
Abhishek Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned
Bansal Credits Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 55 Reaffirmed
Bansal Credits Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 45 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Bhandari Steels Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL B+ 110 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Bhandari Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
* One way inter changeable from letter of credit of Rs.20.00 Million
Bhandari Steels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 75 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Bhandari Steels Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 35 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Bhandari Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB-
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd FB Fac$ CRISIL AAA 160600 Reaffirmed
$ Out of Rs.75 billion Rs.30 bn is fungible either way; Out of Rs.13 billion
Rs 8.5 bn is fungible from Fund Based facilities to Non Fund Based facilities;
Out of Rs.25 bn Rs.23 bn is fungible with Non Fund Based facilities;
Out of Rs. 15 billion Rs.10 bn is 100% fungible either way
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL AAA 70000 Reaffirmed
Limits
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL AAA 34348.4 Reaffirmed
Limits
Bhushan Oil & Fats Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B 50 Assigned
Bhushan Oil & Fats Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 35 Assigned
Bhushan Oil & Fats Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 175 Assigned
Loan Fac
Bhushan Oil & Fats Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned
Big Bags International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 35 Assigned
Big Bags International Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 455 Assigned
Boxtrans Logistics (India) Services PvTL - 1503.3 Withdrawn
Ltd
Capacit'e Infraprojects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Assigned
Capacit'e Infraprojects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 203 Assigned
Capacit'e Infraprojects Pvt Ltd TL Fac CRISIL BBB- 547 Assigned
Chola Spinning Mills (P) Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 101 Assigned
Chola Spinning Mills (P) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 10 Assigned
Loan Fac
Chola Spinning Mills (P) Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Assigned
Deepak Diamonds Export Packing CRISIL BB- 46 Reaffirmed
Credit
Deepak Diamonds Post-Shipment CRISIL BB- 204 Reaffirmed
Credit
ESAF Microfinance and Investments Pvt Series A1 PTCs CRISIL AA(SO) 164 Upgraded
Ltd from
CRISIL A
ESAF Microfinance and Investments Pvt Series A2 PTCs CRISIL AA(SO) 36 Upgraded
Ltd from
CRISIL BB+(SO)
Greencrop International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned
Loan Fac
Greencrop International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned
Greencrop International Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned
Hindustan Refrigeration Stores CC CRISIL B+ 110 Assigned
Jewar Kothi Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 41.5 Upgraded
from
CRISIL B+
Joya Engineering Industries CC CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed
Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd CC # CRISIL AA 8000 Reaffirmed
# Rs.125 Million is interchangeable between fund based & non fund based limits
Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd LOC & BG^ CRISIL AA 9400 Reaffirmed
^Interchangeable with fund based limits, however overall fund based
limits will not exceed Rs.8000 Million
Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd Proposed BG@ CRISIL AA 1350 Reaffirmed
@ Interchangeable with Letter of credit
Kochar Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 250 Downgraded
from
CRISIL B+
Kochar Overseas Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 35 Downgraded
From
CRISIL B+
Kochar Overseas Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 120 Downgraded
Loan Fac from
CRISIL B+
Linc Pen & Plastics Ltd CC CRISIL A- 240 Assigned
Linc Pen & Plastics Ltd TL CRISIL A- 10 Assigned
Linc Pen & Plastics Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A- 10 Assigned
Discounting
M/S. Tonmoy Gohain Proposed TL CRISIL C 200 Assigned
M/S. Tonmoy Gohain Proposed CC Limit CRISIL C 15 Assigned
M/S. Tonmoy Gohain CC CRISIL C 15 Assigned
Nandan Cotex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 17.6 Assigned
Nandan Cotex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Assigned
Nandan Cotex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2.4 Assigned
Loan Fac
Neogen Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Upgraded
from
CRISIL BB
Neogen Chemicals Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 40 Upgraded
from
CRISIL BB
Neogen Chemicals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 30 Upgraded
from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB
Paras Spices Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed
Paras Spices Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 45.5 Reaffirmed
PBR Select Infra Projects Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned
Fac
PIL Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 25 Upgraded
from
CRISIL D
PIL Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 50 Upgraded
from
CRISIL D
Psychotropics India Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 140 Upgraded
from
CRISIL D
Psychotropics India Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 200 Upgraded
from
CRISIL D
Psychotropics India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 71.9 Upgraded
Loan Fac from
CRISIL D
Riddhi Siddhi Bullions Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- # 50
Riddhi Siddhi Bullions Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- # 50
Loan Fac
Sabash Engineering (Chennai) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Sabash Engineering (Chennai) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 45 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Sabash Engineering (Chennai) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 105 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB+
Sahyog Jankalyan Samiti Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed
Sahyog Jankalyan Samiti TL CRISIL BBB- 370 Reaffirmed
Sri Sadguru Sambasiva Ginning and Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 50 Assigned
Pressing Factory Loan Fac
Sterling Abrasives Ltd CC^ CRISIL A 80 Reaffirmed
^ Interchangeable with Working capital demand loan (WCDL)/
export packing credit(EPC) / packing credit in foreign currency( PCFC)/
foreign bill discounting (FBD)/Export Bill Rediscounting(EBR)
up to Rs.60.0 million
Sterling Abrasives Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A 120 Reaffirmed
Sundaram BNP Paribas Home Finance Ltd Tier II Bond Issue CRISIL AA 700 Assigned
Sundaram BNP Paribas Home Finance Ltd Tier II Bond Issue CRISIL AA 500 Reaffirmed
Sundaram BNP Paribas Home Finance Ltd FD FAA+ - Reaffirmed
Taj Leather Works WC TL CRISIL D 21 Assigned
Taj Leather Works Post Shipment CRISIL D 10 Assigned
Credit
Taj Leather Works CC CRISIL D 4 Assigned
Taj Leather Works Packing Credit CRISIL D 18 Assigned
Tata Autocomp Systems Ltd LT Loan - 140 Withdrawal
Tata Autocomp Systems Ltd Proposed TL - 250 Withdrawal
Tata Autocomp Systems Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 1450 Reaffirmed
Tata Motors Finance Ltd TMFL Direct CRISIL AAA(SO) 2286.4 Withdrawn
Assignment A
40057
^The common independent director on the boards of CRISIL and Tata Motors
Finance Ltd did not participate in the rating process
Uma Ispat Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 90 Reaffirmed
Uma Ispat Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BB+ 13.5 Reaffirmed
V-Trans (India) Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 75 Reaffirmed
Waman Hari Pethe Sons Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 750 Reaffirmed
*Includes a sub-limit of Rs.400.0 Million of Gold Loan
Waman Hari Pethe Sons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 400 Reaffirmed
Waman Hari Pethe Sons Pvt Ltd CC# CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed
# includes sublimit of Standby Letter Of Credit & Bank Guarantee of Rs.150.0 Million
Waman Hari Pethe Sons Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
