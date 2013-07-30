Jul 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 29, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhishek Ispat Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 300 Assigned Bhandari Steels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Bhandari Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 90 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ ^ Interchangeable with bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.20.00 Million Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd Non-FBL & CRISIL A1+ 63450 Reaffirmed Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Bhushan Oil & Fats Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 60 Assigned Big Bags International Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3+ 300 Assigned Purchase Big Bags International Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 465 Assigned Big Bags International Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 125 Assigned Boxtrans Logistics (India) Services BG CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Capacit'e Infraprojects Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 50 Assigned Capacit'e Infraprojects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 400 Assigned Central U.P. Gas Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 180 Reaffirmed Central U.P. Gas Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 120 Reaffirmed Chola Spinning Mills (P) Ltd BG CRISIL A3 19 Assigned Hindustan Refrigeration Stores Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 1 Assigned Joya Engineering Industries BG CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL A1+ 48250 Reaffirmed Kochar Overseas Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Purchase Kochar Overseas Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 120 Reaffirmed Kochar Overseas Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Linc Pen & Plastics Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 5 Assigned Linc Pen & Plastics Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 60 Assigned Linc Pen & Plastics Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2+ 175 Assigned Credit M/S. Tonmoy Gohain Proposed BG CRISIL A4 25 Assigned M/S. Tonmoy Gohain BG CRISIL A4 25 Assigned Neogen Chemicals Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed PBR Select Infra Projects BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Psychotropics India Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Psychotropics India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL D Riddhi Siddhi Bullions Ltd BG CRISIL A3 # 50 Riddhi Siddhi Bullions Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 # 100 Riddhi Siddhi Bullions Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 # 250 Sabash Engineering (Chennai) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Star Agro Marine Exports (P) Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A4+ 400 Assigned Star Agro Marine Exports (P) Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 470 Assigned Star Agro Marine Exports (P) Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 470 Assigned Discounting Star Agro Marine Exports (P) Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 140 Assigned Sundaram BNP Paribas Home Finance Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed Tata Autocomp Systems Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1+ 700 Reaffirmed * interchangeable with Bank Guarantee LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhishek Ispat Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL BB- 50* Assigned *Fully interchangeable with CC Abhishek Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Bansal Credits Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 55 Reaffirmed Bansal Credits Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 45 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bhandari Steels Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL B+ 110 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Bhandari Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- * One way inter changeable from letter of credit of Rs.20.00 Million Bhandari Steels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 75 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Bhandari Steels Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 35 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Bhandari Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd FB Fac$ CRISIL AAA 160600 Reaffirmed $ Out of Rs.75 billion Rs.30 bn is fungible either way; Out of Rs.13 billion Rs 8.5 bn is fungible from Fund Based facilities to Non Fund Based facilities; Out of Rs.25 bn Rs.23 bn is fungible with Non Fund Based facilities; Out of Rs. 15 billion Rs.10 bn is 100% fungible either way Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL AAA 70000 Reaffirmed Limits Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL AAA 34348.4 Reaffirmed Limits Bhushan Oil & Fats Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B 50 Assigned Bhushan Oil & Fats Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 35 Assigned Bhushan Oil & Fats Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 175 Assigned Loan Fac Bhushan Oil & Fats Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned Big Bags International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 35 Assigned Big Bags International Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 455 Assigned Boxtrans Logistics (India) Services PvTL - 1503.3 Withdrawn Ltd Capacit'e Infraprojects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Assigned Capacit'e Infraprojects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 203 Assigned Capacit'e Infraprojects Pvt Ltd TL Fac CRISIL BBB- 547 Assigned Chola Spinning Mills (P) Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 101 Assigned Chola Spinning Mills (P) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 10 Assigned Loan Fac Chola Spinning Mills (P) Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Assigned Deepak Diamonds Export Packing CRISIL BB- 46 Reaffirmed Credit Deepak Diamonds Post-Shipment CRISIL BB- 204 Reaffirmed Credit ESAF Microfinance and Investments Pvt Series A1 PTCs CRISIL AA(SO) 164 Upgraded Ltd from CRISIL A ESAF Microfinance and Investments Pvt Series A2 PTCs CRISIL AA(SO) 36 Upgraded Ltd from CRISIL BB+(SO) Greencrop International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Loan Fac Greencrop International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned Greencrop International Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Hindustan Refrigeration Stores CC CRISIL B+ 110 Assigned Jewar Kothi Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 41.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Joya Engineering Industries CC CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd CC # CRISIL AA 8000 Reaffirmed # Rs.125 Million is interchangeable between fund based & non fund based limits Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd LOC & BG^ CRISIL AA 9400 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with fund based limits, however overall fund based limits will not exceed Rs.8000 Million Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd Proposed BG@ CRISIL AA 1350 Reaffirmed @ Interchangeable with Letter of credit Kochar Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 250 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Kochar Overseas Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 35 Downgraded From CRISIL B+ Kochar Overseas Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 120 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Linc Pen & Plastics Ltd CC CRISIL A- 240 Assigned Linc Pen & Plastics Ltd TL CRISIL A- 10 Assigned Linc Pen & Plastics Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A- 10 Assigned Discounting M/S. Tonmoy Gohain Proposed TL CRISIL C 200 Assigned M/S. Tonmoy Gohain Proposed CC Limit CRISIL C 15 Assigned M/S. Tonmoy Gohain CC CRISIL C 15 Assigned Nandan Cotex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 17.6 Assigned Nandan Cotex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Assigned Nandan Cotex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2.4 Assigned Loan Fac Neogen Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Neogen Chemicals Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 40 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Neogen Chemicals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 30 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Paras Spices Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed Paras Spices Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 45.5 Reaffirmed PBR Select Infra Projects Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Fac PIL Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 25 Upgraded from CRISIL D PIL Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL D Psychotropics India Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 140 Upgraded from CRISIL D Psychotropics India Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 200 Upgraded from CRISIL D Psychotropics India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 71.9 Upgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL D Riddhi Siddhi Bullions Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- # 50 Riddhi Siddhi Bullions Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- # 50 Loan Fac Sabash Engineering (Chennai) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Sabash Engineering (Chennai) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 45 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Sabash Engineering (Chennai) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 105 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Sahyog Jankalyan Samiti Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Sahyog Jankalyan Samiti TL CRISIL BBB- 370 Reaffirmed Sri Sadguru Sambasiva Ginning and Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 50 Assigned Pressing Factory Loan Fac Sterling Abrasives Ltd CC^ CRISIL A 80 Reaffirmed ^ Interchangeable with Working capital demand loan (WCDL)/ export packing credit(EPC) / packing credit in foreign currency( PCFC)/ foreign bill discounting (FBD)/Export Bill Rediscounting(EBR) up to Rs.60.0 million Sterling Abrasives Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A 120 Reaffirmed Sundaram BNP Paribas Home Finance Ltd Tier II Bond Issue CRISIL AA 700 Assigned Sundaram BNP Paribas Home Finance Ltd Tier II Bond Issue CRISIL AA 500 Reaffirmed Sundaram BNP Paribas Home Finance Ltd FD FAA+ - Reaffirmed Taj Leather Works WC TL CRISIL D 21 Assigned Taj Leather Works Post Shipment CRISIL D 10 Assigned Credit Taj Leather Works CC CRISIL D 4 Assigned Taj Leather Works Packing Credit CRISIL D 18 Assigned Tata Autocomp Systems Ltd LT Loan - 140 Withdrawal Tata Autocomp Systems Ltd Proposed TL - 250 Withdrawal Tata Autocomp Systems Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 1450 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Ltd TMFL Direct CRISIL AAA(SO) 2286.4 Withdrawn Assignment A 40057 ^The common independent director on the boards of CRISIL and Tata Motors Finance Ltd did not participate in the rating process Uma Ispat Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 90 Reaffirmed Uma Ispat Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BB+ 13.5 Reaffirmed V-Trans (India) Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 75 Reaffirmed Waman Hari Pethe Sons Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 750 Reaffirmed *Includes a sub-limit of Rs.400.0 Million of Gold Loan Waman Hari Pethe Sons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 400 Reaffirmed Waman Hari Pethe Sons Pvt Ltd CC# CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed # includes sublimit of Standby Letter Of Credit & Bank Guarantee of Rs.150.0 Million Waman Hari Pethe Sons Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 