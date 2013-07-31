Jul 31 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 30, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aqua Alloys Pvt Ltd Foreign CRISIL A3 10 Assigned Discounting Bill Purchase Aqua Alloys Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 40 Assigned Aqua Alloys Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 20 Assigned Aqua Alloys Pvt Ltd Sales Bill CRISIL A3 20 Assigned Discounting Aqua Alloys Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A3 10 Assigned B L A Power Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 46 Assigned Cogeme Precision Parts India Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A3 60 Assigned Concept Pharmaceuticals Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 80 Assigned Concept Pharmaceuticals Ltd BG CRISIL A3 45 Assigned Deco Mica Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 55 Reaffirmed Eco Protection Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Evershine Moulders Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed *BG limit of Rs.2.5 Million within sanctioned LC limit Luminous Power Technologies Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 2350 Upgraded from CRISIL A1 Luminous Power Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 150 Upgraded from CRISIL A1 Luminous Teleinfra Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL A2+ M.G.Brothers Automobiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended Mercury Fittings (P) Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 2 Assigned Mercury Fittings (P) Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Discounting Miller Mercantile Pvt Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A4 340 Assigned ^Convertible to buyers credit Nav Durga Fuel Pvt Ltd (Nav Durga) BG CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Nav Durga Fuel Pvt Ltd (Nav Durga) LOC CRISIL A4 30 Suspended Neeru Enterprises Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Neeru Enterprises LOC CRISIL A4+ 130 Reaffirmed Neeru Enterprises Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed Purchase* * Interchangeable with Packing Credit to the extent of Rs.20.0 Million Nobel Hygiene Ltd BG CRISIL A3 46.5 Assigned Nobel Hygiene Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 60 Assigned RAJ Packaging Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed RAJ Packaging Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Ramky Enviro Engineers Ltd BG* CRISIL A2+ 2000 Downgraded from CRISIL A1 *Includes Rs.350.0 Million of Letters of Credit (LCs) and Rs.350.0 Million of buyer's credit as sub-limit of Bank Guarantee (BG) Ramky Enviro Engineers Ltd BG# CRISIL A2+ 1600 Downgraded from CRISIL A1 #includes Rs.200.0 Million of Letter of Credit as sub-limit of Bank Guarantee. Ramky Enviro Engineers Ltd BG^ CRISIL A2+ 400 Downgraded from CRISIL A1 ^Includes Rs.300.0 Million of Letter of Credit and Rs.300.0 Million of buyers' credit as sub-limit of Bank Guarantee Sadhav Offshore Engg. Co. BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Sadhav Shipping Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Scope Ingredients Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with buyer's credit SoftTech Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Sree Variety Marketing Solutions Pvt LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Ltd Sree Variety Marketing Solutions Pvt BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Ltd Surya Vijay Saw Mill LOC CRISIL A4 100 Assigned Sutariya Gems Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Uday Kumar Pramar BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Vandana Suppliers Pvt Ltd BG CRISILA4 8.5 Assigned West Coast Fine Foods (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adroit Corporate Services Pvt. Ltd. TL CRISIL BB 26 Assigned Adroit Corporate Services Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL BB 32.5 Assigned Adroit Corporate Services Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 41.5 Assigned Loan Fac Aqua Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 30 Assigned Aqua Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Assigned B L A Power Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 3975 Assigned B L A Power Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 209 Assigned Loan Fac Baba Budha Sahib Cardiac Centre Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Cogeme Precision Parts India Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 70 Assigned Concept Pharmaceuticals Ltd Foreign Currency CRISIL BBB- 110 Assigned TL Concept Pharmaceuticals Ltd Foreign Currency CRISIL BBB- 234.2 Assigned Demand Loan Concept Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 65.8 Assigned Deco Mica Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed Deco Mica Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 5 Reaffirmed Credit Deepak Diamonds Export Packing CRISIL BB- 46 Reaffirmed Credit Deepak Diamonds Post-Shipment CRISIL BB- 204 Reaffirmed Credit Eco Protection Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 75 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Evershine Moulders Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Evershine Moulders Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B 5 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL B+ Evershine Moulders Ltd TL CRISIL B 13 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Guru Ram Dass Educational Society TL CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed Luminous Power Technologies Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 2750 Upgraded from CRISIL A+ *Cash credit facility fully interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan Luminous Power Technologies Pvt Ltd External CRISIL AA- 391.2 Upgraded from Commercial CRISIL A+ Borrowings Luminous Power Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit* CRISIL AA- 400 Upgraded from CRISIL A+ *Cash credit facility fully interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan Luminous Power Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA- 40 Upgraded from CRISIL A+ Luminous Power Technologies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 390 Upgraded from CRISIL A+ Luminous Teleinfra Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 750 Upgraded from CRISIL A- *Fully Interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan, Buyers Credit & Letter of Credit Luminous Teleinfra Ltd External CRISIL AA- 109 Upgraded from Commercial CRISIL A- Borrowings Luminous Teleinfra Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 1011.4 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A- Luminous Teleinfra Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 129.6 Upgraded from CRISIL A- M.G.Brothers Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Suspended Mercury Fittings (P) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 21.8 Assigned Loan Fac Mercury Fittings (P) Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 53.2 Assigned Mercury Fittings (P) Ltd CC CRISIL BB 23 Assigned Miller Mercantile Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 55 Assigned MPL Automobiles Agency Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B 200 Assigned Fac MPL Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 12.5 Assigned MPL Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B 37.5 Assigned Fac N. K. Sharma Enterprises Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Assigned Narmadeshwar Rice Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned Narmadeshwar Rice Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 39.2 Assigned Nav Durga Fuel Pvt Ltd (Nav Durga) CC CRISIL B 160 Suspended Nav Durga Fuel Pvt Ltd (Nav Durga) TL CRISIL B 404.5 Suspended Neeru Enterprises CC CRISIL BB 10 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Neeru Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 50 Downgraded loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Nobel Hygiene Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 210 Assigned Nobel Hygiene Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB- 14 Assigned Nobel Hygiene Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 200 Assigned Loan Fac Nobel Hygiene Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 15 Assigned Credit Nobel Hygiene Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 101.5 Assigned P & M and Hi Tech Infrastructures LLP CC CRISIL D 400 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Pruthi Hospital TL CRISIL B+ 130 Assigned RAJ Packaging Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB 55 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ RAJ Packaging Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB 17 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ RAJ Packaging Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 7 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Rajhans Soap Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned Rajhans Soap Mills Pvt Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Rajhans Soap Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Loan Fac Ramky Enviro Engineers Ltd CC CRISIL A- 1490 Downgraded from CRISIL A Ramky Enviro Engineers Ltd TL CRISIL A- 1080 Downgraded from CRISIL A Ramky Enviro Engineers Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A- 210 Downgraded from CRISIL A Ramky Enviro Engineers Ltd WC TL CRISIL A- 1070.9 Downgraded from CRISIL A Sadhav Offshore Engg. Co. CC CRISIL B+ 29 Reaffirmed Sadhav Offshore Engg. Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sadhav Shipping Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 37.5 Reaffirmed Sadhav Shipping Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 5.3 Reaffirmed Sadhav Shipping Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 303.7 Reaffirmed Scope Ingredients Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Shri Sangam Sahakari Sakkare Karkhane Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 700 Assigned Niyamit Hidkaldam (Sangam) Loan Fac Siddhi Industries CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Siddhi Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Siddhi Industries Rupee TL CRISIL B 4.2 Reaffirmed SoftTech Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned SoftTech Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Sree Variety Marketing Solutions Pvt Standby Line of CRISIL B 10 Assigned Ltd Credit Sree Variety Marketing Solutions Pvt LT Loan CRISIL B 9.5 Assigned Ltd Sree Variety Marketing Solutions Pvt CC CRISIL B 100 Assigned Ltd Sterling Abrasives Ltd CC^ CRISIL A 80 Reaffirmed ^ Interchangeable with Working capital demand loan (WCDL)/ export packing credit(EPC) / packing credit in foreign currency( PCFC)/ foreign bill discounting (FBD)/Export Bill Rediscounting(EBR) up to Rs.60.0 million Sterling Abrasives Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A 120 Reaffirmed Surya Vijay Saw Mill CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Sutariya Gems Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Sutariya Gems Pvt Ltd Post-Shipment CRISIL B+ 75 Reaffirmed Credit Uday Kumar Pramar CC CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed Uday Kumar Pramar Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vandana Suppliers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 210 Assigned Vandana Suppliers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Assigned West Coast Fine Foods (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Assigned West Coast Fine Foods (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 130 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)