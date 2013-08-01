Aug 1 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 31, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anupam Rasayan India Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 4 Reaffirmed Anupam Rasayan India Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 16 Reaffirmed Ayoki Fabricon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 410 Reaffirmed Ayoki Fabricon Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 73 Reaffirmed Loan Fac BAIT AL TAMUR BG CRISIL A3 150 Assigned Coastal Corporation Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 230 Assigned Loan Fac Coastal Corporation Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 240 Assigned Credit Coastal Corporation Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned Purchase Development Credit Bank Ltd CD Programme CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Dinshaw's Dairy Foods Ltd BG* CRISIL A2+ 5 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with letter of credit Dodhia Synthetics Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A3 335 Assigned Foreign Currency Dodhia Synthetics Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 6.5 Assigned DRN Infrastructure BG CRISIL A2 500 Reaffirmed e-Procurement Technologies Ltd BG CRISIL A3 50 Assigned Ess Emm Enterprises Channel Financing CRISIL A4 185 Assigned Evershine Wood Packaging Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 165 Assigned * Includes sublimit of Buyers Credit for Rs.180.0 Million. & Counter Bank Guarantees of Rs.180.0 Million Govinde Gowda & Sons BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Hindustan Glass Works Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 20 Assigned Jagannath Plastics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Jaideep Glass Works Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Assigned M/s M.P.Khaitan BG CRISIL A4+ 350 Assigned Mahendra Submersible Pumps Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.8 Reaffirmed Mahendra Submersible Pumps Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 0.5 Reaffirmed Mahendra Submersible Pumps Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Forward Mahendra Submersible Pumps Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed My Store Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Om Glass Works Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Om Sakthi Constructions BG CRISIL A4 25 Assigned Orient Fashion Exports (India) Pvt LtdLOC CRISIL A2 30 Assigned Orient Fashion Exports (India) Pvt LtdForeign Bill CRISIL A2 300 Assigned Discounting* * Full Interchangeability both ways between Export Packing Credit and Foreign Bill Purchase Orient Fashion Exports (India) Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A2 10 Assigned Orient Fashion Exports (India) Pvt LtdExport Packing CRISIL A2 250 Assigned Credit* * Full Interchangeability both ways between Export Packing Credit and Foreign Bill Purchase Renshel Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 4 Assigned Forward Renshel Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Sparco Multiplast Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Sparco Multiplast Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Assigned Sree Pandian Spinning Mill Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Assigned USV Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 400 Withdrawal USV Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 20 Reaffirmed USV Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1+ 15 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit/Bank Guarantee USV Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 60 Reaffirmed USV Ltd ST Bk Fac^ CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed ^Fully Interchangeable with Letter of Credit and interchangeable with Bank Guarantee to the extent of Rs.10crore USV Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vasupujya Filaments BG CRISIL A3 1 Assigned Vishnu Forge Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Vishnu Forge Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 4.5 Assigned Yazaki India Ltd LOC* CRISIL A2+ 140 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhijit Auto Agency India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned Almetal Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned Almetal Industries Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Amar Chitra Katha Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Amar Chitra Katha Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Loan Fac Anupam Rasayan India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 65 Reaffirmed Anupam Rasayan India Ltd TL* CRISIL BBB 188.3 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with Corporate Loan Anupam Rasayan India Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 595 Reaffirmed Credit^ ^Interchangeable with Foreign Bill Purchase; @Cash Credit of Rs.30.0 Million Interchangeable with Overdraft Facility Aseptic Fruit Products India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Aseptic Fruit Products India Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Aseptic Fruit Products India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 32.7 Assigned Loan Fac Asia-Pacific Institute of Management Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 3.3 Assigned unit of All India Asian Educational Loan Fac Foundation) Asia-Pacific Institute of Management TL CRISIL BB+ 176.7 Assigned unit of All India Asian Educational Foundation) Ayoki Fabricon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 230 Reaffirmed Ayoki Fabricon Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 7 Reaffirmed BAIT AL TAMUR Warehouse FinancingCRISIL BBB- 125 Assigned BAIT AL TAMUR Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 75 Assigned Loan Fac BAIT AL TAMUR CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned Coastal Corporation Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 60 Assigned Development Credit Bank Ltd Lower Tier-II CRISIL A- 1000 Reaffirmed Bonds Issue Dharmadev Infrastructure Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB- 650 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Dinshaw's Dairy Foods Ltd CC CRISIL A- 300 Reaffirmed Dinshaw's Dairy Foods Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A- 345 Reaffirmed Dodhia Synthetics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 21.6 Assigned Loan Fac Dodhia Synthetics Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 54 Assigned Dodhia Synthetics Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 90 Assigned DRN Infrastructure Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed DRN Infrastructure TL CRISIL BBB+ 11.3 Reaffirmed DRN Infrastructure CC CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed DRN Infrastructure LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 58.7 Reaffirmed e-Procurement Technologies Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Assigned Ess Emm Enterprises CC CRISIL B 65 Assigned Evershine Wood Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 85 Assigned Firm Foundations & Housing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Firm Foundations & Housing Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Loan Fac Gayatri Sugars Ltd CC CRISIL D 600.1 Assigned Gayatri Sugars Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 149.9 Assigned Gayatri Sugars Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL D 143.8 Assigned Gayatri Sugars Ltd TL CRISIL D 106.2 Assigned Govinde Gowda & Sons CC CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned Hindustan Glass Works Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 1 Assigned Loan Fac Hindustan Glass Works Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned J. B and Brothers Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A- 2995 Assigned J. B and Brothers Pvt Ltd Post-Shipment CRISIL A- 135 Assigned Credit Jagannath Plastics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 21.5 Assigned Jagannath Plastics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 3.5 Assigned Loan Fac Jagannath Plastics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 35 Assigned Jaideep Glass Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 155 Assigned Jaideep Glass Works Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 380 Assigned Joyalukkas India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 350 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Joyalukkas India Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL A 2000 Reaffirmed Joyalukkas India Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A 8500 Reaffirmed KBJ Hotel Goa Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 300 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- KBJ Hotel Goa Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 300 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Klaus Waren Fixtures Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 15.2 Assigned Klaus Waren Fixtures Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 20 Assigned Loan Fac Klaus Waren Fixtures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 200 Assigned Klaus Waren Fixtures Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 30 Assigned Lohchab Motor Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned M/s M.P.Khaitan CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Assigned Mahendra Submersible Pumps Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Mahendra Submersible Pumps Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 39 Reaffirmed Mayfair Properties CC CRISIL BB- 65 Assigned Morinda Rice & Gen. Mills CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Morinda Rice & Gen. Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Loan Fac My Bike CC CRISIL BB 60 Assigned My Store Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 80 Assigned My Store Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Assigned Om Glass Works Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 49.7 Assigned Om Glass Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 85 Assigned Om Sakthi Constructions Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 95 Assigned Orient Fashion Exports (India) Pvt LtdTL CRISIL BBB+ 37.4 Assigned Orient Fashion Exports (India) Pvt LtdStandby Line of CRISIL BBB+ 89.6 Assigned Credit P. P. Steel Corporation CC CRISIL BB 70 Assigned Pari Agro Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 37.5 Assigned Loan Fac Pari Agro Exports CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Pari Agro Exports Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 22.5 Assigned Purohit & Company CC CRISIL B+ 43.5 Suspended Purohit & Company LT Loan CRISIL B+ 104.3 Suspended Purohit & Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 17.2 Suspended Loan Fac Real Realty Management Company Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 15 Assigned Loan Fac Real Realty Management Company Ltd TL CRISIL B 45 Assigned Renshel Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 126 Assigned Loan Fac Shankar Earth Movers CC CRISIL D 5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Shankar Earth Movers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 60 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Shyam Ginning and Pressing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 200 Reaffirmed Sparco Multiplast Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 3.9 Assigned Sparco Multiplast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Sparco Multiplast Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Sree Pandian Spinning Mill Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 15 Assigned Sree Pandian Spinning Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 130 Assigned Sri Siri Kraft Papers CC CRISIL B 10 Assigned Sri Siri Kraft Papers TL CRISIL B 50 Assigned Uday Autolink Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 220 Assigned Uday Autolink Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Uday Autolink Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Financing Scheme (e-DFS) USV Ltd CC#1 CRISIL AA+ 195 Reaffirmed #1 Interchangeable with non-fund based limits to the extent of Rs.136.5Million.Rs.37.5million interchangeable with export packing credit/export bill discounting/ export bill negotiation/export bill purchase limits USV Ltd CC* CRISIL AA+ 20 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit/Bank Guarantee USV Ltd WC Demand Loan* CRISIL AA+ 80 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit/Bank Guarantee Varasiddhi Infrastructures Project Loan CRISIL B+ 75 Assigned Varasiddhi Infrastructures Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned Loan Fac Vasupujya Filaments Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 6.4 Assigned Loan Fac Vasupujya Filaments LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 37.1 Assigned Vasupujya Filaments Foreign LOC CRISIL BBB- 16.5 Assigned Vasupujya Filaments CC CRISIL BBB- 29 Assigned Vishnu Forge Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 51.5 Assigned * includes a sub-limit of Rs.4 Million for Packing Credit Vishwa Green Realtors Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 145 Assigned Yazaki India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 650 Reaffirmed Yazaki India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 519.9 Reaffirmed Yazaki India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 358 Reaffirmed Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)