Aug 2 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of August 1, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Avon Cycles Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 120 Reaffirmed Gnet Impex Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 50 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal KLSR Infratech Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A3 1625 Assigned Laxmi Agni Components & Forgings Pvt Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 130 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL A4+ Laxmi Agni Components & Forgings Pvt LOC CRISIL A4+ 55 Withdrawal Ltd Muthoot Capital Services Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1 300 Downgraded from CRISIL A1+ Muthoot Finance Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 40000 Reaffirmed Muthoot Fincorp Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1 1750 Downgraded from CRISIL A1+ Muthoot Fincorp Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1 10000 Downgraded from CRISIL A1+ Popular Wheelers (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Premsons Motor Udyog Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 15.5 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Muthoot Capital Services Ltd FD FA Downgraded from FA+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Avon Cycles Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 625 Reaffirmed Avon Cycles Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 75 Reaffirmed Bapashree Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 200 Assigned Loan Fac Gnet Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 10 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal Gnet Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30 Placed on Loan Fac Notice of Withdrawal KLSR Infratech Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 275 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ KLSR Infratech Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 100 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Laxmi Agni Components & Forgings Pvt CC CRISIL BB+ 15 Withdrawal Ltd Laxmi Agni Components & Forgings Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 375.1 Withdrawal Ltd Loan Fac Laxmi Agni Components & Forgings Pvt TL CRISIL BB+ 37.3 Withdrawal Ltd Leena Organics Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL B+ 32.5 Assigned Leena Organics Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 37.5 Assigned Loan Fac Muthoot Capital Services Ltd CC CRISIL A 1516 Downgraded from CRISIL A+ Muthoot Capital Services Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 1029 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A+ Muthoot Capital Services Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A 1275 Downgraded from CRISIL A+ Muthoot Finance Ltd Subordinate Bond CRISIL AA- 4000 Assigned Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 4000 Assigned Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 4593.2 Reaffirmed Muthoot Finance Ltd Subordinate Bond CRISIL AA- 1000 Reaffirmed Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 6932.8 Reaffirmed Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 2749.4 Reaffirmed Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 2597.5 Reaffirmed Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 5000 Reaffirmed Muthoot Fincorp Ltd CC CRISIL A 41110 Downgraded from CRISIL A+ Muthoot Fincorp Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 2702 Downgraded from CRISIL A+ Muthoot Fincorp Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 1998 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A+ Muthoot Fincorp Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A 5750 Downgraded from CRISIL A+ Muthoot Fincorp Ltd NCD CRISIL A 2000 Downgraded from CRISIL A+ Muthoot Fincorp Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL A 750 Downgraded Bond from CRISIL A+ Muthoot Fincorp Ltd NCD CRISIL A 500 Downgraded from CRISIL A+ Muthoot Fincorp Ltd NCD CRISIL A 1000 Downgraded from CRISIL A+ Popular Wheelers (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 185 Reaffirmed Popular Wheelers (India) Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 75 Reaffirmed Fac Popular Wheelers (India) Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 45 Reaffirmed Credit Popular Wheelers (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 23.2 Reaffirmed Premsons Motor Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned Premsons Motor Udyog Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BBB- 72 Assigned Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Premsons Motor Udyog Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 19 Assigned Ruby Builders & Promoters LT Loan CRISIL BB 380 Reaffirmed Ruby Builders & Promoters Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Sanman Buildcon Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 150 Upgraded from CRISIL D Sri City Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 1097.6 Assigned Loan Fac Sri City Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 238.7 Assigned Sri City Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL BBB 200 Assigned * Fully interchangeable with cash credit facility Sri City Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL BBB 200 Assigned * Fully interchangeable with cash credit facility Sri City Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 963.7 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.