Aug 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of August 2, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhiraj Engicon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Akay Flavours & Aromatics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 7.5 Reaffirmed Akay Flavours & Aromatics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 7.5 Reaffirmed Arora Matthey Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Atibir Industries Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A3 120 Assigned Atibir Industries Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 2400 Assigned Bhairavnath Poultry Farms Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Bharat Seats Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 80 Assigned Bharat Seats Ltd BG CRISIL A3 15 Assigned Bharat Seats Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 250 Assigned Contec Airflow Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Contec Airflow Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed G.S. Alloy Castings Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Hero FinCorp Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 3550 Reaffirmed Hero FinCorp Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed Indo Unique Flame Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 350 Reaffirmed Industrial Safety Products Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed *Two way interchangeability of up to Rs.100 million between Packing Credit and Foreign Bill Purchase/Foreign Bill Discounting Industrial Safety Products Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 550 Reaffirmed Purchase** ** Fully interchangeable with Foreign Bill Discounting Industrial Safety Products Pvt Ltd Standby /Foreign CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Bill Discounting Kalindee Rail Nirman Engineers Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+# 340 Kalindee Rail Nirman Engineers Ltd BG CRISIL A3+# 3540 Kalindee Rail Nirman Engineers Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+# 470 Kalindee Rail Nirman Engineers Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3+# 50 Credit Kalindee Rail Nirman Engineers Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+# 200 Lovely Offset Printers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Lovely Offset Printers Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Mahindra and Mahindra Financial ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 8 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Mahindra and Mahindra Financial ST Debt Programme* CRISIL A1+ 40000 Reaffirmed Services Ltd * The common independent director on the boards of CRISIL and Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd did not participate in the Rating Committee Meeting R.S.Concast Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed R.S.Concast Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A4+ 10.5 Reaffirmed Shubham Chemicals and Solvents Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed Shubham Chemicals and Solvents Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Shubham Chemicals and Solvents Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Stainlay India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Credit* *Interchangeable both ways between packing credit and foreign bill disounting/purchase/negotiation. Stainlay India Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 22.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Stainlay India Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Discounting* *Interchangeable both ways between packing credit and foreign bill disounting/purchase/negotiation. Tata Capital Ltd CP Programme* CRISIL A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed * The common independent director on CRISIL's and Tata Capital Ltd's board did not participate in the rating committee meeting and rating process of this instrument. The Great Eastern Institute of Pre-Sea Training Grade 1 - Assigned Maritime Studies for Graduate Engineers The Great Eastern Institute of Pre-Sea Diploma in Grade 1 - Assigned Maritime Studies Nautical Science The Great Eastern Institute of Pre-Sea Training Grade 1 - Assigned Maritime Studies for Electro Technical Officer The Great Eastern Institute of Electronic Chart Grade 1 - Assigned Maritime Studies Display and Information System Uttam (Bharat) Electricals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 104.2 Assigned Uttam (Bharat) Electricals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Vedic Resorts & Hotels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 0.9 Upgraded from CRISIL D Velocis Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 110^ Reaffirmed ^ One way interchangeable with cash credit upto Rs.10 million MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Hero FinCorp Ltd FD FAAA - Reaffirmed Mahindra and Mahindra Financial FD Programme* FAAA Reaffirmed Services Ltd * The common independent director on the boards of CRISIL and Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd did not participate in the Rating Committee Meeting LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhiraj Engicon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 62.5 Reaffirmed Abhiraj Engicon Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Admach Auto Industries India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 90 Reaffirmed Admach Auto Industries India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Admach Auto Industries India Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 15 Reaffirmed Credit Admach Auto Industries India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 95 Reaffirmed Akay Flavours & Aromatics Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BBB+ 183.1 Reaffirmed Akay Flavours & Aromatics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 30 Reaffirmed Arora Matthey Ltd CC CRISIL BB 125 Reaffirmed Arora Matthey Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Arora Matthey Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 2.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Atibir Industries Co. Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 2180 Assigned Atibir Industries Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 251.5 Assigned Loan Fac Atibir Industries Co. Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 548.5 Assigned Bhairavnath Poultry Farms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Bhairavnath Poultry Farms Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 125 Reaffirmed Bharat Seats Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 8.6 Assigned Loan Fac Bharat Seats Ltd FCNR (B) LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 582.9 Assigned Bharat Seats Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 102 Assigned Contec Airflow Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65 Reaffirmed Contec Airflow Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 16.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Contec Airflow Engineers Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 8.7 Reaffirmed Devsons Products CC CRISIL BB- 145 Assigned East Coast Distributors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ East Coast Distributors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 70 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Euro India Fresh Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Euro India Fresh Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 237 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- Euro India Fresh Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 83 Upgraded from CRISIL B- G.S. Alloy Castings Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL C GVK Bagodara Vasad Expressway Pvt Ltd BG - 442 Withdrawal GVK Bagodara Vasad Expressway Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 8917.7 Reaffirmed Hero FinCorp Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed Hero FinCorp Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 500000 Reaffirmed Hero FinCorp Ltd CC Fac CRISIL AA+ 470 Reaffirmed Hero FinCorp Ltd TL* CRISIL AA+ 650 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable between cash credit facility and short-term bank facility to the extent of Rs.1000 million Himalayiya Ayurvedic Yog Evam LT Loan CRISIL B- 50 Reaffirmed Prakarti Chikitsa Sansthan Indo Unique Flame Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed K N Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B- K N Infra Projects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 115 Downgraded from CRISIL B- K Three Electronics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed K Three Electronics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Kalindee Rail Nirman Engineers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB# 230 Loan Fac Kalindee Rail Nirman Engineers Ltd CC CRISIL BBB# 870 Placed on Lovely Offset Printers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Lovely Offset Printers Pvt Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL BB 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Lovely Offset Printers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 35 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Mahindra and Mahindra Financial NCDs* CRISIL AA+ 5000 Assigned Services Ltd * The common independent director on the boards of CRISIL and Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd did not participate in the Rating Committee Meeting Mahindra and Mahindra Financial NCDs CRISIL AA+ 85500 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA+ 10500 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Programme Mahindra and Mahindra Financial CC CRISIL AA+ 10 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Mahindra and Mahindra Financial LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 106.02 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 13.66 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Loan Fac R.S.Concast Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 85 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- R.S.Concast Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 4.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- R.V.M Education Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 200 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Sagar Motors Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Loan Fac Sagar Motors CC CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned Sagar Motors Electronic Dealer CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Shubham Chemicals and Solvents Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Siddhi Ganesh Metal Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Siddhi Ganesh Metal Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme (e-DFS) Tata Capital Ltd Preference Share CRISIL AA+ 1000 Assigned Issue* * The common independent director on CRISIL's and Tata Capital Ltd's board did not participate in the rating committee meeting and rating process of this instrument. Tata Capital Ltd Preference Share CRISIL AA+ 7500 Reaffirmed Issue* * The common independent director on CRISIL's and Tata Capital Ltd's board did not participate in the rating committee meeting and rating process of this instrument. Tata Capital Ltd Preference Share CRISIL AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed Issue* * The common independent director on CRISIL's and Tata Capital Ltd's board did not participate in the rating committee meeting and rating process of this instrument. Tata Capital Ltd Preference Share CRISIL AA+ 2500 Reaffirmed Issue* * The common independent director on CRISIL's and Tata Capital Ltd's board did not participate in the rating committee meeting and rating process of this instrument. Tata Capital Ltd Preference Share CRISIL AA+ 1500 Reaffirmed Issue* * The common independent director on CRISIL's and Tata Capital Ltd's board did not participate in the rating committee meeting and rating process of this instrument. Tata Capital Ltd Preference Share CRISIL AA+ 2500 Reaffirmed Issue* * The common independent director on CRISIL's and Tata Capital Ltd's board did not participate in the rating committee meeting and rating process of this instrument. Uttam (Bharat) Electricals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 89 Assigned Uttam (Bharat) Electricals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 1.8 Assigned Varsha Printing Inks Mfg. Co. CC CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed Varsha Printing Inks Mfg. Co. Proposed Long- CRISIL BB 27.5 Reaffirmed Term Bk Loan Fac Varsha Printing Inks Mfg. Co. TL CRISIL BB 2.5 Reaffirmed Vedic Resorts & Hotels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Upgraded from CRISIL D Vedic Resorts & Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 143.6 Withdrawal Vedic Resorts & Hotels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 0.5 Withdrawal Loan Fac Velocis Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 160 Reaffirmed Velocis Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL BB+ 10 Reaffirmed Velocis Systems Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 4.6 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.