Aug 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of August 5, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agro Food Industries Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Loan Fac Agro Food Industries Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Credit Agro Food Industries Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned Ajanta Packaging BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Ananya Wood Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 240 Reaffirmed Ananya Wood Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac AOV Exports Pvt Ltd Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL A3+ 350 Assigned AOV Exports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 12.5 Assigned AOV Exports Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 30 Assigned under LOC AOV Exports Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A3+ 250 Assigned Credit AOV International Post Shipment CRISIL A4 70 Assigned Credit AOV International LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned AOV International BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned AOV International Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 15 Assigned B L Lifesciences Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed B L Lifesciences Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3 90 Reaffirmed *100% interchangeability with buyers credit BDB Exim Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Reaffirmed BDB Exim Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A4 85 Reaffirmed *interchangeable with bill discounting of Rs 25 Million BDB Exports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed BDB Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 7.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac BDB Exports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed BDB Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 7.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Berger Paints India Ltd BGs** CRISIL A1+ 1250 Reaffirmed **Bank guarantee is interchangeable with letter of credit C Doctor and Company Pvt Ltd Export Performance CRISIL A4 175 Reaffirmed Guarantee C Doctor and Company Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed CICB - Chemicon Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed CICB - Chemicon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Click Telecom Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Suspended Eagle Electronics (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed E-Mall Infotech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 250 Suspended Geojit BNP Paribas Financial Services BG CRISIL A1 510 # Ltd Geojit BNP Paribas Financial Services Proposed BG CRISIL A1 100 # Ltd Goodwill Advance Construction Company BG CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd J S Auto Cast Foundry India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Jampana Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 780 Reaffirmed Kathiawar Steels LOC CRISIL A4+ 350 Reaffirmed Kathiawar Steels Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Murliwala Agrotech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed R.N.Gupta and Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed R.N.Gupta and Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 6.2 Reaffirmed R.N.Gupta and Co. Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 210 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency^ ^ Packing Credit in Foreign Currency; includes Gold Card Loan of Rs.35 Million, fully interchangeable with Foreign Bills Purchase Rajgaria Timber Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 220 Reaffirmed Rajgaria Timber Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Sai Infosystem (India) Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2680#^ Suspended #Bank Guarantee of Rs.1460 Million interchangeable to the extent of Rs.350 Million with Letter of Credit,^Bank Guarantee of Rs.1070 Million fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit Sai Infosystem (India) Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 1150 Suspended Sarla Handicrafts Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Sarla Handicrafts Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Shakti Mines and Minerals BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Solaris Chemtech Industries Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 100 @ Special Engineering Services Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Tanwar Industries BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Tata Motors Finance Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 23.6 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A1+ 9.27 Reaffirmed Utsah Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Downgraded from 'CRISIL A2 Vaas Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Vinayak Jewels (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2.5 Assigned Vinayak Jewels (India) Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 97.5 Assigned Discounting Zetts Cosmetics Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 23 Reaffirmed Zetts Cosmetics Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Credit LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aishwarya Healthcare CC CRISIL BBB 75 Reaffirmed Ajanta Packaging CC CRISIL BB- 95 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Ajanta Packaging Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 118.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Ananya Wood Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BB *Inland Bill Discounting of Rs.5.00 Million Sublimit with Cash Credit AOV Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB 33.4 Assigned AOV Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 13.6 Assigned Loan Fac AOV Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 35.5 Assigned Atria Power Corporation Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 240 Downgraded from 'CRISIL A Atria Power Corporation Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 260 Downgraded Loan Fac from 'CRISIL A B L Lifesciences Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 170 Reaffirmed B L Lifesciences Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 77.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac B L Lifesciences Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Credit B L Lifesciences Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 37.5 Reaffirmed BDB Exim Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed BDB Exim Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac BDB Exports Pvt Ltd CC** CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed BDB Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B+ 42.5 Reaffirmed Credit* BDB Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 32.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac BDB Exports Pvt Ltd CC** CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed **One way interchangeable to EPC BDB Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B+ 42.5 Reaffirmed Credit* *One way interchangeable to CC upto 50 per cent BDB Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 32.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Berger Paints India Ltd CC* CRISIL AA+ 3000 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with working capital demand loan, packing credit, bill discounting, buyers' credit, and short-term loans C Doctor and Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed CICB - Chemicon Pvt Ltd CC# CRISIL BB- 30 Downgraded from 'CRISIL BB #Cash credit facility has a packing credit sub-limit of Rs.23.5 Million CICB - Chemicon Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL BB- 22.5 Downgraded from 'CRISIL BB *fully interchangeable with the Cash Credit limit CICB - Chemicon Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 429.8 Downgraded Loan Fac from 'CRISIL BB Click Telecom Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 350 Suspended Click Telecom Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 1260 Suspended Loan Fac Eagle Electronics (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 90 Reaffirmed Eagle Electronics (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Edelweiss Liquid Fund Edelweiss Liquid CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Fund Edelweiss Liquid Fund Edelweiss Ultra ST CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Bond Fund E-Mall Infotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 450 Suspended E-Mall Infotech Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB+ 296.2 Suspended E-Mall Infotech Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 30 Suspended Credit E-Mall Infotech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 213.8 Suspended Geojit Credits Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 750 - Geojit Credits Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A- 250 - Goodwill Advance Construction Company Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Goodwill Advance Construction Company Proposed TL CRISIL BB+ 37.6 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Goodwill Advance Construction Company TL CRISIL BB+ 12.4 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd J S Auto Cast Foundry India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 67.5 Reaffirmed Jampana Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Upgraded from CRISIL C Jampana Construction Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 120.9 Upgraded from CRISIL C Jampana Construction Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac CRISIL B 30 Upgraded from CRISIL C Kathiawar Steels CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Kathiawar Steels Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Krishna Stone Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 160 Reaffirmed Krishna Stone Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Krishna Stone Industries Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Credit Krishna Stone Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mahesh Edible Oil Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 1000 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Mahesh Edible Oil Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 625.7 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB Mahesh Edible Oil Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 87 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Multidesign Packaging ( I ) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Assigned Multidesign Packaging ( I ) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 110 Assigned Murliwala Agrotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Paras Spices Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Paras Spices Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 115.5 Reaffirmed Prayagh Nutri Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 332 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Prayagh Nutri Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 15.9 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Prayagh Nutri Products Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 20 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL B+ Prayagh Nutri Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 262.1 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Premium Serums and Vaccines Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 4 Reaffirmed Premium Serums and Vaccines Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 96 Reaffirmed Premium Serums and Vaccines Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed Prime Mineral Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 1000 # Loan Fac Protech Realtors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 38.1 Suspended Protech Realtors Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 15.9 Suspended Protech Realtors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 45.9 Suspended Loan Fac R.N.Gupta and Co. Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL BB R.N.Gupta and Co. Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 483.1 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Rajgaria Timber Pvt Ltd CC * CRISIL BB+ 270 Upgraded from CRISIL BB * One way interchangeability with LC upto Rs.100 Million Sai Infosystem (India) Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 3560 Suspended Sai Infosystem (India) Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 2136.3 Suspended Sai Infosystem (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 4613.7 Suspended Loan Fac Sai Point Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 105 Downgraded from 'CRISIL B+ Sai Point Automobiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 30 Downgraded from 'CRISIL B+ Sarla Handicrafts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 7 Reaffirmed Shakti Mines and Minerals CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Shakti Mines and Minerals Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Solaris Chemtech Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 600 @ Solaris Chemtech Industries Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB+ 1128.5 @ Solaris Chemtech Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 576.5 @ Loan Fac Solaris Chemtech Industries Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 2656.5 @ Special Engineering Services Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Sundaram Capital Protection Oriented Series A CRISIL AAA(SO) - Reaffirmed Fund 2 Years Sundaram Capital Protection Oriented Series B CRISIL AAA(SO) - Reaffirmed Fund 2 Years Sundaram Capital Protection Oriented Series A CRISIL AAA(SO) - Reaffirmed Fund 3 Years Sundaram Capital Protection Oriented Series B CRISIL AAA(SO) - Reaffirmed Fund 3 Years Tanwar Industries CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Tata Motors Finance Ltd CC and WC Demand CRISIL AA- 45.23 Reaffirmed Loan # #Rs.45.23 billion comprises existing facilities of Rs.43.03 billion and proposed facilities of Rs.2.20 billion (interchangeable with long-term loans) Tata Motors Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 108 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 20.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Unity Logistics CC CRISIL B- 2.5 Reaffirmed Unity Logistics LT Loan CRISIL B- 83 Reaffirmed Unity Logistics Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 16 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Utsah Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 57.5 Downgraded from 'CRISIL BBB+ Utsah Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 37.5 Downgraded from 'CRISIL BBB+ V.N.C.Electrodes CC CRISIL BBB 120 Reaffirmed V.N.C.Steels CC CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Vaas Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 25 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Vaas Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 140 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Vaibhav Energy Saving Equipments Pvt CC CRISIL D 15 Downgraded Ltd from 'CRISIL B Vaibhav Energy Saving Equipments Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 15 Downgraded Ltd Loan Fac from 'CRISIL B Vaibhav Energy Saving Equipments Pvt TL* CRISIL D 73 Downgraded Ltd from 'CRISIL B * Includes a sub limit for Letter of Credit of Rs.24.0 Million Zetts Cosmetics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 47 Reaffirmed Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)