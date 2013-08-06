Aug 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of August 5, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Agro Food Industries Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned
Loan Fac
Agro Food Industries Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned
Credit
Agro Food Industries Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned
Ajanta Packaging BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Ananya Wood Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 240 Reaffirmed
Ananya Wood Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
AOV Exports Pvt Ltd Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL A3+ 350 Assigned
AOV Exports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 12.5 Assigned
AOV Exports Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 30 Assigned
under LOC
AOV Exports Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A3+ 250 Assigned
Credit
AOV International Post Shipment CRISIL A4 70 Assigned
Credit
AOV International LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned
AOV International BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned
AOV International Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 15 Assigned
B L Lifesciences Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed
B L Lifesciences Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3 90 Reaffirmed
*100% interchangeability with buyers credit
BDB Exim Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Reaffirmed
BDB Exim Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A4 85 Reaffirmed
*interchangeable with bill discounting of Rs 25 Million
BDB Exports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed
BDB Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 7.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
BDB Exports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed
BDB Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 7.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Berger Paints India Ltd BGs** CRISIL A1+ 1250 Reaffirmed
**Bank guarantee is interchangeable with letter of credit
C Doctor and Company Pvt Ltd Export Performance CRISIL A4 175 Reaffirmed
Guarantee
C Doctor and Company Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed
CICB - Chemicon Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed
CICB - Chemicon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed
Click Telecom Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Suspended
Eagle Electronics (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed
E-Mall Infotech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 250 Suspended
Geojit BNP Paribas Financial Services BG CRISIL A1 510 #
Ltd
Geojit BNP Paribas Financial Services Proposed BG CRISIL A1 100 #
Ltd
Goodwill Advance Construction Company BG CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
J S Auto Cast Foundry India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed
Jampana Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 780 Reaffirmed
Kathiawar Steels LOC CRISIL A4+ 350 Reaffirmed
Kathiawar Steels Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Murliwala Agrotech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed
R.N.Gupta and Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
R.N.Gupta and Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 6.2 Reaffirmed
R.N.Gupta and Co. Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 210 Reaffirmed
Foreign Currency^
^ Packing Credit in Foreign Currency; includes Gold Card Loan of Rs.35 Million, fully
interchangeable with Foreign Bills Purchase
Rajgaria Timber Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 220 Reaffirmed
Rajgaria Timber Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
Sai Infosystem (India) Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2680#^ Suspended
#Bank Guarantee of Rs.1460 Million interchangeable to the extent of Rs.350 Million with Letter
of Credit,^Bank Guarantee of Rs.1070 Million fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit
Sai Infosystem (India) Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 1150 Suspended
Sarla Handicrafts Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed
Sarla Handicrafts Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed
Shakti Mines and Minerals BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed
Solaris Chemtech Industries Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 100 @
Special Engineering Services Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed
Tanwar Industries BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned
Tata Motors Finance Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 23.6 Reaffirmed
Tata Motors Finance Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A1+ 9.27 Reaffirmed
Utsah Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Downgraded
from 'CRISIL
A2
Vaas Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed
Vinayak Jewels (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2.5 Assigned
Vinayak Jewels (India) Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 97.5 Assigned
Discounting
Zetts Cosmetics Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 23 Reaffirmed
Zetts Cosmetics Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Credit
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aishwarya Healthcare CC CRISIL BBB 75 Reaffirmed
Ajanta Packaging CC CRISIL BB- 95 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Ajanta Packaging Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 118.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Ananya Wood Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 100 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
*Inland Bill Discounting of Rs.5.00 Million Sublimit with Cash Credit
AOV Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB 33.4 Assigned
AOV Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 13.6 Assigned
Loan Fac
AOV Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 35.5 Assigned
Atria Power Corporation Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 240 Downgraded
from 'CRISIL A
Atria Power Corporation Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 260 Downgraded
Loan Fac from 'CRISIL A
B L Lifesciences Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 170 Reaffirmed
B L Lifesciences Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 77.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
B L Lifesciences Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed
Credit
B L Lifesciences Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 37.5 Reaffirmed
BDB Exim Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed
BDB Exim Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
BDB Exports Pvt Ltd CC** CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed
BDB Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B+ 42.5 Reaffirmed
Credit*
BDB Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 32.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
BDB Exports Pvt Ltd CC** CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed
**One way interchangeable to EPC
BDB Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B+ 42.5 Reaffirmed
Credit*
*One way interchangeable to CC upto 50 per cent
BDB Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 32.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Berger Paints India Ltd CC* CRISIL AA+ 3000 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with working capital demand loan, packing credit, bill discounting, buyers'
credit, and short-term loans
C Doctor and Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed
CICB - Chemicon Pvt Ltd CC# CRISIL BB- 30 Downgraded
from 'CRISIL
BB
#Cash credit facility has a packing credit sub-limit of Rs.23.5 Million
CICB - Chemicon Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL BB- 22.5 Downgraded
from 'CRISIL
BB
*fully interchangeable with the Cash Credit limit
CICB - Chemicon Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 429.8 Downgraded
Loan Fac from 'CRISIL
BB
Click Telecom Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 350 Suspended
Click Telecom Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 1260 Suspended
Loan Fac
Eagle Electronics (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 90 Reaffirmed
Eagle Electronics (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Edelweiss Liquid Fund Edelweiss Liquid CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed
Fund
Edelweiss Liquid Fund Edelweiss Ultra ST CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed
Bond Fund
E-Mall Infotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 450 Suspended
E-Mall Infotech Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB+ 296.2 Suspended
E-Mall Infotech Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 30 Suspended
Credit
E-Mall Infotech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 213.8 Suspended
Geojit Credits Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 750 -
Geojit Credits Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A- 250 -
Goodwill Advance Construction Company Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Goodwill Advance Construction Company Proposed TL CRISIL BB+ 37.6 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Goodwill Advance Construction Company TL CRISIL BB+ 12.4 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
J S Auto Cast Foundry India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 67.5 Reaffirmed
Jampana Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Upgraded from
CRISIL C
Jampana Construction Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 120.9 Upgraded from
CRISIL C
Jampana Construction Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac CRISIL B 30 Upgraded from
CRISIL C
Kathiawar Steels CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed
Kathiawar Steels Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Krishna Stone Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 160 Reaffirmed
Krishna Stone Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed
Krishna Stone Industries Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed
Credit
Krishna Stone Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Mahesh Edible Oil Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 1000 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB
Mahesh Edible Oil Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 625.7 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BBB
Mahesh Edible Oil Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 87 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB
Multidesign Packaging ( I ) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Assigned
Multidesign Packaging ( I ) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 110 Assigned
Murliwala Agrotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed
Paras Spices Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed
Paras Spices Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 115.5 Reaffirmed
Prayagh Nutri Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 332 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Prayagh Nutri Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 15.9 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B+
Prayagh Nutri Products Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 20 Upgraded from
Credit CRISIL B+
Prayagh Nutri Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 262.1 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Premium Serums and Vaccines Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 4 Reaffirmed
Premium Serums and Vaccines Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 96 Reaffirmed
Premium Serums and Vaccines Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed
Prime Mineral Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 1000 #
Loan Fac
Protech Realtors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 38.1 Suspended
Protech Realtors Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 15.9 Suspended
Protech Realtors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 45.9 Suspended
Loan Fac
R.N.Gupta and Co. Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 10 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
R.N.Gupta and Co. Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 483.1 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Rajgaria Timber Pvt Ltd CC * CRISIL BB+ 270 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
* One way interchangeability with LC upto Rs.100 Million
Sai Infosystem (India) Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 3560 Suspended
Sai Infosystem (India) Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 2136.3 Suspended
Sai Infosystem (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 4613.7 Suspended
Loan Fac
Sai Point Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 105 Downgraded
from 'CRISIL
B+
Sai Point Automobiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 30 Downgraded
from 'CRISIL
B+
Sarla Handicrafts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 7 Reaffirmed
Shakti Mines and Minerals CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed
Shakti Mines and Minerals Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Solaris Chemtech Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 600 @
Solaris Chemtech Industries Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB+ 1128.5 @
Solaris Chemtech Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 576.5 @
Loan Fac
Solaris Chemtech Industries Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 2656.5 @
Special Engineering Services Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed
Sundaram Capital Protection Oriented Series A CRISIL AAA(SO) - Reaffirmed
Fund 2 Years
Sundaram Capital Protection Oriented Series B CRISIL AAA(SO) - Reaffirmed
Fund 2 Years
Sundaram Capital Protection Oriented Series A CRISIL AAA(SO) - Reaffirmed
Fund 3 Years
Sundaram Capital Protection Oriented Series B CRISIL AAA(SO) - Reaffirmed
Fund 3 Years
Tanwar Industries CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned
Tata Motors Finance Ltd CC and WC Demand CRISIL AA- 45.23 Reaffirmed
Loan #
#Rs.45.23 billion comprises existing facilities of Rs.43.03 billion and proposed facilities of
Rs.2.20 billion (interchangeable with long-term loans)
Tata Motors Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 108 Reaffirmed
Tata Motors Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 20.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Unity Logistics CC CRISIL B- 2.5 Reaffirmed
Unity Logistics LT Loan CRISIL B- 83 Reaffirmed
Unity Logistics Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 16 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Utsah Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 57.5 Downgraded
from 'CRISIL
BBB+
Utsah Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 37.5 Downgraded
from 'CRISIL
BBB+
V.N.C.Electrodes CC CRISIL BBB 120 Reaffirmed
V.N.C.Steels CC CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed
Vaas Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 25 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Vaas Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 140 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Vaibhav Energy Saving Equipments Pvt CC CRISIL D 15 Downgraded
Ltd from 'CRISIL B
Vaibhav Energy Saving Equipments Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 15 Downgraded
Ltd Loan Fac from 'CRISIL B
Vaibhav Energy Saving Equipments Pvt TL* CRISIL D 73 Downgraded
Ltd from 'CRISIL B
* Includes a sub limit for Letter of Credit of Rs.24.0 Million
Zetts Cosmetics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 47 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)