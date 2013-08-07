Aug 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of August 6, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aquamall Water Solutions Ltd BG* CRISIL A1+ 20 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with letter of credit. Aquamall Water Solutions Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 190 Reaffirmed Asia Match Co. (P) Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Bhalla International Export Packing CRISIL A3 80 Reaffirmed Credit Diesel Machinery Works BG CRISIL D 0.8 Downgraded from CRISIL A4' Forbes & Co Ltd LOC# CRISIL A1+ 1305 Reaffirmed # Interchangeable with bank guarantee of Rs.1005 million; with buyer's credit of Rs.850 million and with working capital loan of Rs.300 million; Forbes & Co Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 300 Reaffirmed Ganges Jute Pvt Ltd BG^ CRISIL A3+ 130 Reaffirmed ^ Letter of credit and bank guarantee limits are fully interchangeable Ganges Jute Pvt Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A3+ 270 Reaffirmed ^ Letter of credit and bank guarantee limits are fully interchangeable Ganges Jute Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 520 Reaffirmed Indian Oil Corporation Ltd Non-FBL* CRISIL A1+ 152 Reaffirmed *Fund and non-fund based facilities are fully interchangeable Indian Oil Corporation Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A1+ 70 Reaffirmed Indian Oil Corporation Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Indian Oil Corporation Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 100000 Reaffirmed Maruti Ispat & Energy Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 90 Reaffirmed Ms Agarwal Foundries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 250 Reaffirmed Ramky Infrastructure Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL A4+ 37500 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ SRR Projects Pvt. Ltd BG CRISIL A3 540 Assigned SRR Projects Pvt. Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 120 Assigned Texplast Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 70 Assigned Texplast Industries Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 55 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aquamall Water Solutions Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA- 300 Reaffirmed Asia Match Co. (P) Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Bhalla International Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB- 25 Reaffirmed Bhalla International Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 4.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bhalla International TL CRISIL BBB- 15.2 Reaffirmed Diesel Machinery Works CC CRISIL D 25 Downgraded from CRISIL B Diesel Machinery Works LT Loan CRISIL D 42.8 Downgraded from CRISIL B Forbes & Co Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 388.7 Reaffirmed Forbes & Co Ltd Proposed Long- CRISIL AA- 556.3 Reaffirmed Term Bk Loan Fac Forbes & Co Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 370 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with packing credit and working capital loans. Forbes & Co Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA- 1000 Reaffirmed Ganges Jute Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 60 Reaffirmed *Packing credit and cash credit are fully interchangeable Ganges Jute Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 191.5 Reaffirmed Ganges Jute Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL BBB 60 Reaffirmed *Packing credit and cash credit are fully interchangeable Indian Oil Corporation Ltd FB Fac* CRISIL AAA 236 Reaffirmed *Fund and non-fund based facilities are fully interchangeable Indian Oil Corporation Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 50000 Reaffirmed J. R. Agrotech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 1 Suspended J. R. Agrotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 580 Suspended J. R. Agrotech Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 150 Suspended J. R. Agrotech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 303 Suspended Loan Fac J. R. Agrotech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 114.9 Suspended Maruti Ispat & Energy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 110 Reaffirmed Maruti Ispat & Energy Pvt Ltd Proposed Long- CRISIL BBB 16 Reaffirmed Term Bk Loan Fac Maruti Ispat & Energy Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 170 Reaffirmed Mawana Sugars Ltd BG CRISIL D 289.4 Reaffirmed Mawana Sugars Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL D 95 Reaffirmed Mawana Sugars Ltd CC CRISIL D 5575.7 Reaffirmed Mawana Sugars Ltd TL CRISIL D 2489.1 Reaffirmed Mawana Sugars Ltd LOC CRISIL D 359 Reaffirmed Ms Agarwal Foundries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 460 Reaffirmed Ms Agarwal Foundries Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Ms Agarwal Foundries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 40 Reaffirmed Ramky Infrastructure Ltd CC CRISIL BB 8500 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Ramky Infrastructure Ltd TL CRISIL BB 1500 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Ramky Infrastructure Ltd Proposed Long- CRISIL BB 7000 Downgraded Term Bk Fac from CRISIL A- Saratha's CC CRISIL BBB+ 390 Reaffirmed Saratha's Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 120 Reaffirmed Loan Fac SRR Projects Pvt. Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 360 Assigned SRR Projects Pvt. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 280 Assigned Loan Fac Texplast Industries Ltd TL CRISIL B- 9.6 Assigned Texplast Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B- 60 Assigned Texplast Industries Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL B- 20 Assigned Texplast Industries Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL B- 18.8 Assigned Texplast Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 35 Assigned Loan Fac Texplast Industries Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL B- 31.6 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)