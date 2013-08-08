Aug 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of August 7, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agarwal Foundries LOC CRISIL A3+ 70 Reaffirmed Aishwarya Lifesciences BG CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Chetan Cabletronics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Comet Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4 75 Reaffirmed Comet Exports Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Comet Exports LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed D.S.R. Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) BG CRISIL A3 850 Reaffirmed Ltd Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) LOC CRISIL A3 500 Reaffirmed Ltd Jindal Poly Films Ltd Capex LOC CRISIL A1+ 800 Reaffirmed Jindal Poly Films Ltd LOC** CRISIL A1+ 1250 Reaffirmed **Comprises of LC and bank guarantees which are interchangeable Jindal Poly Films Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A1+ 450 Reaffirmed Jindal Poly Films Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ - Reaffirmed M/S Dushasan Jena BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed OMR Bagla Automotive Systems India LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 80 Assigned Ltd OMR Bagla Automotive Systems India LOC CRISIL A3+ 90 Assigned Ltd OMR Bagla Automotive Systems India Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 100 Assigned Ltd PPG Asian Paints Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed PPG Asian Paints Pvt Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 120 Reaffirmed Promart Retail India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 700 Assigned Pulkit Metals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 325 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Pushpit Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 600 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 R.S.Ispat Ltd ST Rating CRISIL A3 - Reaffirmed Rajganga Agro Product Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Rajganga Agro Product Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Purchase Fac Suresh Gopinath BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Vishal Video & Appliances Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 150 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agarwal Foundries CC CRISIL BBB 120 Reaffirmed Agarwal Foundries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 70 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Aishwarya Lifesciences CC CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Aishwarya Lifesciences TL CRISIL BBB 530 Reaffirmed BOI AXA Investment Managers Pvt Ltd BOI AXA Treasury CRISIL AAA mfs - Reaffirmed (BOIAIMPL). Advantage Fund BOI AXA Investment Managers Pvt Ltd BOI AXA Liquid FundCRISIL AAA mfs - Reaffirmed (BOIAIMPL). BOI AXA Investment Managers Pvt Ltd BOI AXA ST Income CRISIL AAA mfs - Reaffirmed (BOIAIMPL). Fund Chetan Cabletronics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 85 Reaffirmed Chetan Cabletronics Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 21 Reaffirmed Chetan Cabletronics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 3.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Comet Exports TL CRISIL B 10.7 Reaffirmed Comet Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 44.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac D.S.R. Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed D.S.R. Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 230 Reaffirmed Loan Fac D.S.R. Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Darshanlal Jagdishparshad Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 45 Reaffirmed Darshanlal Jagdishparshad Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) NCDs CRISIL BBB- 1000 Assigned Ltd Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) CC CRISIL BBB- 678 Reaffirmed Ltd Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 1043.1 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) WC TL CRISIL BBB- 328.9 Reaffirmed Ltd Hector Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 38 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hector Enterprises Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 212 Reaffirmed Jindal Poly Films Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 950 Reaffirmed * Includes cash credit, working capital demand loan, packing credit all which are interchangeable Jindal Poly Films Ltd Export Bill CRISIL AA- 150 Reaffirmed Purchase -Discounting Jindal Poly Films Ltd Proposed Bill CRISIL AA- 100 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Kitex Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 160 Reaffirmed Kitex Ltd CC** CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed **Includes a sublimit of Rs.140.00 Million for Letter of Credit Kitex Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 195.3 Reaffirmed M/S Dushasan Jena CC CRISIL B+ 2 Reaffirmed M/S Dushasan Jena TL CRISIL B+ 7.4 Reaffirmed OMR Bagla Automotive Systems India LtdCC CRISIL BBB 40 Assigned PPG Asian Paints Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac PPG Asian Paints Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan* CRISIL AA- 700 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with letter of credit/bank guarantee Promart Retail India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 540 Assigned Promart Retail India Pvt Ltd Proposed Long- CRISIL BBB- 300 Assigned Term Bk Loan Fac Pulkit Metals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Pushpit Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 180 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- R.S.Ispat Ltd LT Rating CRISIL BBB- - Reaffirmed Rajganga Agro Product Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed Rajganga Agro Product Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 26.4 Reaffirmed Ramkrishna Forgings Limied CC*@ CRISIL BBB+ 1355 Downgraded from CRISIL A- * Interchangeable to an extent of Rs.150 million with non-fund based limits @Interchangeable to an extent of Rs.370 million both-ways between fund based and non-fund based limits Ramkrishna Forgings Limied LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 1360 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Reliance Capital Asset Management Ltd Reliance Income CRISIL AAA mfs - Reaffirmed (RCAML). Sahara Asset Management Company Pvt Sahara Liquid Fund CRISIL AAA mfs - Reaffirmed Ltd(SAMCPL). Sahara Asset Management Company Pvt Sahara ST Bond FundCRISIL AAA mfs - Reaffirmed Ltd(SAMCPL). Shree Durga Rice and General Mills TL CRISIL B 5 Assigned Shree Durga Rice and General Mills CC CRISIL B 35 Assigned Shree Durga Rice and General Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 60 Assigned Loan Fac Standard Strips India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 125 Reaffirmed Suresh Gopinath CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Union KBC Asset Management Company Union KBC Liquid CRISIL AAA mfs - Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Fund Vishal Video & Appliances Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 905 Reaffirmed 