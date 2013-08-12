Aug 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of August 8, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
Adwitiya Projects (India) Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 120 Assigned
Ashok Matches and Timber Industries PvBG CRISIL A3+ 62.6 Reassigned
Ltd
Balaji Trading Company Bills Payable CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned
CUSP International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Assigned
DSM International Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed
DSM International Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 160 Reaffirmed
Purchase*
*Foreign Outward Bill Purchased/ Foreign Outward Usance Bill Purchased
G D Manglam Exim Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed
G D Manglam Exim Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 220 Reaffirmed
Purchase*
*Foreign Outward Bill Purchased/ Foreign Outward Usance Bill Purchased
Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 1175 Assigned
Kabra Extrusiontechnik Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 10 Reaffirmed
Kabra Extrusiontechnik Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 10 Reaffirmed
Kashi Vishwanath Textile Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A4 9.9 Reaffirmed
Kashi Vishwanath Textile Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 6.5 Reaffirmed
Konark Exim Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed
Konark Exim Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 220 Reaffirmed
Purchase*
*Foreign outward bill purchased/ foreign outward usance bill purchased
Krishna Containers Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4 7.5 Reaffirmed
Forward
Krishna Containers LOC CRISIL A4 280 Reaffirmed
LB Flooring Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 120 Reaffirmed
Miter & Miter Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned
Preet Remedies Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
R. N. Dobariya BG CRISIL A3+ 250 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3
R. N. Dobariya Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 150 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL A3
RSR Infra Works (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 180 Reaffirmed
Sadhu Singh Gurdip Singh Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Sanman Constructions BG CRISIL A4 11 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Ship Trade Corporation LOC CRISIL A4+ 275 Reaffirmed
Shiv Durga Constructions and BG CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed
Engineerings Pvt Ltd
Shivalik Trade Links Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 90 Assigned
Sidh Designers Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed
Sidh Designers Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 190 Reaffirmed
Purchase*
*Foreign outward bill purchased/ foreign outward usance bill purchased
Smart Commodity Brokers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 245 Assigned
Smart Equity Brokers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 330 Assigned
Unique Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 260 Reaffirmed
Unique Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 30 Reaffirmed
Velohar Infra Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned
Victora Auto Parts Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase - CRISIL A4 300 Reaffirmed
Discounting Fac
Victora Auto Parts Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed
Victora Auto Parts Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed
Victora Auto Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase - CRISIL A4 290 Reaffirmed
Discounting Fac
Victora Auto Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 75 Reaffirmed
Victora Automotive Inc. Bill Purchase - CRISIL A4+ 240 Reaffirmed
Discounting Fac
Victora Automotive Inc. LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
Victora Automotive Inc. Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed
Waa Solar Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 200 Assigned
Waa Solar Pvt Ltd Loan Equivalent CRISIL A3+ 40 Assigned
Risk Limits
Yogmaya Traders Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed
Yogmaya Traders Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 190 Reaffirmed
Purchase*
*Foreign Outward Bill Purchased/Foreign Outward Usance Bill Purchased
Zuari Cement Ltd LOC/BG CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
Adwitiya Projects (India) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 60 Assigned
Adwitiya Projects (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 140 Assigned
Ashok Matches and Timber Industries PvLT Loan CRISIL BBB 112.5 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Ashok Matches and Timber Industries PvProposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 82.4 Reaffirmed
Ltd Loan Fac
Ashok Matches and Timber Industries PvLong -TL^ CRISIL BBB+ 195 Reaffirmed
Ltd (SO)
^The rating on the term loan from Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) is based on the loan's repayment
structure, wherein three lessees of AMTI-Dow Chemical International Pvt Ltd, ADP Solutions Pvt
Ltd, and Mott Mac Donald P Ltd-will directly deposit the rentals with IOB (waterfall mechanism).
Ashok Matches and Timber Industries PvLT Loan# CRISIL BBB+ 230 Reaffirmed
Ltd (SO)
# The rating on the term loan from HDFC Bank Ltd is based on the loan's repayment structure,
wherein three lessees of AMTI-Ericsson India Global Services Pvt Ltd, Invensys India Pvt Ltd,
and ABCO Advisory Services India Pvt Ltd-will directly deposit the rentals with HDFC Bank Ltd
(waterfall mechanism).
Balaji Trading Company CC CRISIL BB- 55 Assigned
CUSP International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 30 Assigned
Goyal Yarn Agency CC CRISIL B 75 Reaffirmed
Goyal Yarn Agency Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 8640 Assigned
Loan Fac
Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A+ 3185 Assigned
Jagdamba Steels CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed
JCBL Ltd BG CRISIL D 200 Downgraded
from CRISIL A4
JCBL Ltd CC CRISIL D 290 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
JCBL Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL D 250 Downgraded
from CRISIL A4
JCBL Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL D 150 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
JCBL Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 210 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Johnson Jewellers CC CRISIL B+ 170 Assigned
Johnson Jewellers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned
Loan Facilty
JR Seamless Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 90 Upgraded
from CRISIL D
JR Seamless Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 215 Upgraded
from CRISIL D
Kabra Extrusiontechnik Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 90 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable upto Rs.25 Mn with Export Packing Credit, fully interchangeable with Bill
discounting, Interchangeable upto Rs.50 Mn with Export bill discounting / negotiation.
Kabra Extrusiontechnik Ltd CC** CRISIL AA- 100 Reaffirmed
** Fully Interchangeable with Packing Credit, Working Capital Demand Loan, Foreign bills
purchase/discounting/negotiation, Post shipment credit in foreign currency, Buyers Credit,
Letter of credit and interchangeable upto Rs.20 Mn with Bank Guarantee.
Kabra Extrusiontechnik Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 100 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Kashi Vishwanath Textile Mills Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
Kashi Vishwanath Textile Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 180.7 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B-
Kashi Vishwanath Textile Mills Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 292.9 Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
Krishna Containers CC CRISIL B+ 1.5 Reaffirmed
LB Flooring Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed
Meenakshi Industries CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned
Meenakshi Industries TL CRISIL B 29.2 Assigned
Miter & Miter Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 45 Assigned
Miter & Miter Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 35 Assigned
Loan Fac
Miter & Miter Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 90 Assigned
Naik Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BBB- 300 Assigned
Naik Seafoods Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB- 300 Assigned
Discounting
Naik Seafoods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned
Loan Fac
Om Sai Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B 80 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Om Sai Cotton Industries TL CRISIL B 24 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Oriclean Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 110 Reaffirmed
Oriclean Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 15.3 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Preet Remedies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed
Preet Remedies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed
Preet Remedies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Puneet Steels and Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned
R. N. Dobariya Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 40 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
RSR Infra Works (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed
Sadhu Singh Gurdip Singh CC CRISIL BB- 110 Reaffirmed
Sadhu Singh Gurdip Singh Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sanman Constructions CC CRISIL B- 45 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Sanman Constructions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 4 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL D
Ship Trade Corporation CC CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed
Ship Trade Corporation Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 6 Reaffirmed
Shiv Durga Constructions and CC CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed
Engineerings Pvt Ltd
Shiv Durga Constructions and Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed
Engineerings Pvt Ltd Loan Fac
Shivalik Trade Links Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 540 Assigned
Unique Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 60 Assigned
Vallabhbhai Dhanjibhai and Co. Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 476 Reaffirmed
Credit
Vallabhbhai Dhanjibhai and Co. Post-Shipment CRISIL BBB- 1274 Reaffirmed
Credit
Velohar Infra Pvt Ltd Proposed Long CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned
-Term Bk Loan Fac
Velohar Infra Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned
Victora Auto Parts Pvt Ltd Proposed Long- CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed
Term Bk Loan Fac
Victora Auto Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed
Victora Automotive Inc. CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed
Waa Solar Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 124.1 Assigned
Waa Solar Pvt Ltd Rupee TL* CRISIL BBB 535.9 Assigned
*Includes the sublimit for Rs.292.1 Mn for buyer's credit
Zuari Cement Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 5000 Assigned
Zuari Cement Ltd CC CRISIL AA 1000 Reaffirmed
Zuari Cement Ltd LT Loans CRISIL AA 6000 Reaffirmed
