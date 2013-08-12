Aug 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of August 8, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adwitiya Projects (India) Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 120 Assigned Ashok Matches and Timber Industries PvBG CRISIL A3+ 62.6 Reassigned Ltd Balaji Trading Company Bills Payable CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned CUSP International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Assigned DSM International Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed DSM International Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 160 Reaffirmed Purchase* *Foreign Outward Bill Purchased/ Foreign Outward Usance Bill Purchased G D Manglam Exim Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed G D Manglam Exim Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 220 Reaffirmed Purchase* *Foreign Outward Bill Purchased/ Foreign Outward Usance Bill Purchased Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 1175 Assigned Kabra Extrusiontechnik Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 10 Reaffirmed Kabra Extrusiontechnik Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 10 Reaffirmed Kashi Vishwanath Textile Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A4 9.9 Reaffirmed Kashi Vishwanath Textile Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 6.5 Reaffirmed Konark Exim Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Konark Exim Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 220 Reaffirmed Purchase* *Foreign outward bill purchased/ foreign outward usance bill purchased Krishna Containers Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4 7.5 Reaffirmed Forward Krishna Containers LOC CRISIL A4 280 Reaffirmed LB Flooring Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 120 Reaffirmed Miter & Miter Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Preet Remedies Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed R. N. Dobariya BG CRISIL A3+ 250 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 R. N. Dobariya Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 150 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A3 RSR Infra Works (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 180 Reaffirmed Sadhu Singh Gurdip Singh Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Sanman Constructions BG CRISIL A4 11 Upgraded from CRISIL D Ship Trade Corporation LOC CRISIL A4+ 275 Reaffirmed Shiv Durga Constructions and BG CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed Engineerings Pvt Ltd Shivalik Trade Links Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 90 Assigned Sidh Designers Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Sidh Designers Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 190 Reaffirmed Purchase* *Foreign outward bill purchased/ foreign outward usance bill purchased Smart Commodity Brokers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 245 Assigned Smart Equity Brokers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 330 Assigned Unique Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 260 Reaffirmed Unique Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 30 Reaffirmed Velohar Infra Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Victora Auto Parts Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase - CRISIL A4 300 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Victora Auto Parts Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Victora Auto Parts Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Victora Auto Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase - CRISIL A4 290 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Victora Auto Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 75 Reaffirmed Victora Automotive Inc. Bill Purchase - CRISIL A4+ 240 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Victora Automotive Inc. LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Victora Automotive Inc. Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Waa Solar Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 200 Assigned Waa Solar Pvt Ltd Loan Equivalent CRISIL A3+ 40 Assigned Risk Limits Yogmaya Traders Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Yogmaya Traders Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 190 Reaffirmed Purchase* *Foreign Outward Bill Purchased/Foreign Outward Usance Bill Purchased Zuari Cement Ltd LOC/BG CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adwitiya Projects (India) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 60 Assigned Adwitiya Projects (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 140 Assigned Ashok Matches and Timber Industries PvLT Loan CRISIL BBB 112.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Ashok Matches and Timber Industries PvProposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 82.4 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Ashok Matches and Timber Industries PvLong -TL^ CRISIL BBB+ 195 Reaffirmed Ltd (SO) ^The rating on the term loan from Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) is based on the loan's repayment structure, wherein three lessees of AMTI-Dow Chemical International Pvt Ltd, ADP Solutions Pvt Ltd, and Mott Mac Donald P Ltd-will directly deposit the rentals with IOB (waterfall mechanism). Ashok Matches and Timber Industries PvLT Loan# CRISIL BBB+ 230 Reaffirmed Ltd (SO) # The rating on the term loan from HDFC Bank Ltd is based on the loan's repayment structure, wherein three lessees of AMTI-Ericsson India Global Services Pvt Ltd, Invensys India Pvt Ltd, and ABCO Advisory Services India Pvt Ltd-will directly deposit the rentals with HDFC Bank Ltd (waterfall mechanism). Balaji Trading Company CC CRISIL BB- 55 Assigned CUSP International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 30 Assigned Goyal Yarn Agency CC CRISIL B 75 Reaffirmed Goyal Yarn Agency Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 8640 Assigned Loan Fac Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A+ 3185 Assigned Jagdamba Steels CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed JCBL Ltd BG CRISIL D 200 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 JCBL Ltd CC CRISIL D 290 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ JCBL Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL D 250 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 JCBL Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL D 150 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ JCBL Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 210 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Johnson Jewellers CC CRISIL B+ 170 Assigned Johnson Jewellers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Loan Facilty JR Seamless Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 90 Upgraded from CRISIL D JR Seamless Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 215 Upgraded from CRISIL D Kabra Extrusiontechnik Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 90 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable upto Rs.25 Mn with Export Packing Credit, fully interchangeable with Bill discounting, Interchangeable upto Rs.50 Mn with Export bill discounting / negotiation. Kabra Extrusiontechnik Ltd CC** CRISIL AA- 100 Reaffirmed ** Fully Interchangeable with Packing Credit, Working Capital Demand Loan, Foreign bills purchase/discounting/negotiation, Post shipment credit in foreign currency, Buyers Credit, Letter of credit and interchangeable upto Rs.20 Mn with Bank Guarantee. Kabra Extrusiontechnik Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kashi Vishwanath Textile Mills Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Kashi Vishwanath Textile Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 180.7 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- Kashi Vishwanath Textile Mills Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 292.9 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Krishna Containers CC CRISIL B+ 1.5 Reaffirmed LB Flooring Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Meenakshi Industries CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned Meenakshi Industries TL CRISIL B 29.2 Assigned Miter & Miter Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 45 Assigned Miter & Miter Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 35 Assigned Loan Fac Miter & Miter Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 90 Assigned Naik Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BBB- 300 Assigned Naik Seafoods Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB- 300 Assigned Discounting Naik Seafoods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned Loan Fac Om Sai Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B 80 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Om Sai Cotton Industries TL CRISIL B 24 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Oriclean Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 110 Reaffirmed Oriclean Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 15.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Preet Remedies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Preet Remedies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Preet Remedies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Puneet Steels and Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned R. N. Dobariya Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 40 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- RSR Infra Works (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Sadhu Singh Gurdip Singh CC CRISIL BB- 110 Reaffirmed Sadhu Singh Gurdip Singh Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sanman Constructions CC CRISIL B- 45 Upgraded from CRISIL D Sanman Constructions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 4 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Ship Trade Corporation CC CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed Ship Trade Corporation Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 6 Reaffirmed Shiv Durga Constructions and CC CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Engineerings Pvt Ltd Shiv Durga Constructions and Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Engineerings Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Shivalik Trade Links Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 540 Assigned Unique Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 60 Assigned Vallabhbhai Dhanjibhai and Co. Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 476 Reaffirmed Credit Vallabhbhai Dhanjibhai and Co. Post-Shipment CRISIL BBB- 1274 Reaffirmed Credit Velohar Infra Pvt Ltd Proposed Long CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned -Term Bk Loan Fac Velohar Infra Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Victora Auto Parts Pvt Ltd Proposed Long- CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Term Bk Loan Fac Victora Auto Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Victora Automotive Inc. CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Waa Solar Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 124.1 Assigned Waa Solar Pvt Ltd Rupee TL* CRISIL BBB 535.9 Assigned *Includes the sublimit for Rs.292.1 Mn for buyer's credit Zuari Cement Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 5000 Assigned Zuari Cement Ltd CC CRISIL AA 1000 Reaffirmed Zuari Cement Ltd LT Loans CRISIL AA 6000 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)