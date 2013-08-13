Aug 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of August 12, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arkay Leathers Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed Discounting Arkay Leathers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 55 Reaffirmed Arkay Leathers Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 55 Reaffirmed Besto Tradelink Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Besto Tradelink Pvt Ltd Proposed Packing CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Credit Durable Ceramics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Durable Transformers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Harikrishna Steel Corporation LOC CRISIL A4+ 680 Reaffirmed Hindustan Everest Tools Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 70 Assigned Hindustan Everest Tools Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Kalyaneswari Udyog Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 3 Assigned Lamina Foundries Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 1.2 Reaffirmed Purchase Lamina Foundries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 81 Reaffirmed Lamina International Export Packing CRISIL A4 18.5 Reaffirmed Credit Lamina International Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Purchase Lamina Suspension Products Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 19 Reaffirmed Lamina Suspension Products Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 163.5 Reaffirmed Nestle India Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 7000 Reaffirmed Penguin Apparels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 3 Reaffirmed Penguin Apparels Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed Discounting Penguin Apparels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Prakash Auto Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Preca Solutions India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Pregna International Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Raghava Constructions Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 150 Assigned Loan Fac Raghava Constructions BG CRISIL A4+ 1450 Assigned Raghu Exports India Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A4 71.7 Reaffirmed Raghu Exports India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Raghu Exports India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 160 Reaffirmed Saraf Impex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Saraf Impex Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Discounting Saraf Impex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Saraf Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Savita Polymers Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 40 Reaffirmed Savita Polymers Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 410 Reaffirmed Savita Polymers Ltd Foreign exchange CRISIL A1+ 6 Reaffirmed forward Spartan Engineering Industries Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Spartan Engineering Industries Pvt LtdLOC* CRISIL A3 120 Reaffirmed *Includes buyer's credit of Rs.40 million Sri Ramadas Paper Boards Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Swashthik Preforms Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Car Care Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 55 Reaffirmed Aditya Car Care Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Aditya Car Care Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Anabell Paper Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Assigned Anabell Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 50 Assigned Astra Infrapower Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 290 Assigned Loan Fac Besto Tradelink Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Besto Tradelink Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed Durable Ceramics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Durable Transformers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 63.5 Reaffirmed Global Farm Fresh Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 112 Downgraded from CRISIL B Harikrishna Steel Corporation CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Reaffirmed Health Secure (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Health Secure (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed Long- CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed Term Bk Loan Fac Hindustan Everest Tools Ltd TL CRISIL B- 5.9 Assigned Hindustan Everest Tools Ltd CC CRISIL B- 40 Assigned Hitkari Multifilters Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Hitkari Multifilters Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed IFMR Capital MOSEC XIV Series A1 PTCs CRISIL AAA 304.1 Withdrawn (SO) Kalyaneswari Udyog Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 56 Assigned Kalyaneswari Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 34 Assigned Kapu Gems Export Packing CRISIL A- 650 Assigned Credit Kapu Gems Post Shipment CRISIL A- 800 Assigned Credit Kapu Gems Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 550 Assigned Loan Fac Kuwer Industries Ltd CC CRISIL D 45 Reaffirmed Kuwer Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL D 7.5 Reaffirmed Kuwer Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 47.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kuwer Industries Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Lamina Foundries Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 63.1 Reaffirmed Lamina Foundries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 19.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Lamina Foundries Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B+ 41.7 Reaffirmed Lamina Suspension Products Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed Lamina Suspension Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Lamina Suspension Products Ltd WC TL CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Nestle India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AAA 18 Reaffirmed Patran Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 140 Reaffirmed Patran Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed Patran Foods Pvt Ltd Warehouse FinancingCRISIL B 150 Reaffirmed Penguin Apparels Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 55 Reaffirmed Credit Penguin Apparels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 17.4 Reaffirmed PN Memorial Neuro Centre & Research CC CRISIL BB+ 130 Upgraded from Institute Ltd CRISIL BB PN Memorial Neuro Centre & Research TL CRISIL BB+ 115 Upgraded from Institute Ltd CRISIL BB Prakash Auto Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Prakash Auto Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Fac Preca Solutions India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 155 Reaffirmed Preca Solutions India Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B- 40 Reaffirmed *Cash credit limit includes sublimit of Letter of Credit for Rs.7.5 Million Preca Solutions India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 105 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pregna International Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 45 Reaffirmed Pregna International Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Loan Fac R R Oomerbhoy Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL D 123.3 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ * Interchange with packing credit/bill discounting to the extent of Rs. 5.00 Million R R Oomerbhoy Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 16.7 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Raghava Constructions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 200 Assigned Loan Fac Raghava Constructions CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned Raghu Exports India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 8.3 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Saraf Impex Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B 280 Reaffirmed Credit Sasoondock Matsyodhyog Sahakari SocietProposed LT Bk CRISIL B 150 Assigned Ltd. Loan Fac Savita Polymers Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 100 Reaffirmed Savita Polymers Ltd Stand-by Line of CRISIL A+ 77.4 Reaffirmed Credit* *Fully interchangeable with fund based and non-fund based limits Shriram Food Products CC CRISIL BB- 140 Reaffirmed Shriram Food Products TL CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Spartan Engineering Industries Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Spartan Engineering Industries Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 57.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Spartan Engineering Industries Pvt LtdRupee TL CRISIL BBB- 36.8 Reaffirmed Spartan Engineering Industries Pvt LtdWC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB- 25.9 Reaffirmed Sri Ramadas Paper Boards Pvt Ltd CC ^ CRISIL BB 170 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with letter of credit up to Rs.50 million Sri Ramadas Paper Boards Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 115 Reaffirmed Swashthik Caps Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Swashthik Caps Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 41.6 Reaffirmed Swashthik Industriees CC* CRISIL B+ 47.5 Reaffirmed *Includes SME credit of Rs.2.50 Million Swashthik Industriees LT Loan CRISIL B+ 12.5 Reaffirmed Swashthik Preforms Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B+ 47.5 Reaffirmed Swashthik Preforms Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 11.7 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)