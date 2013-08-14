Aug 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of August 13, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A Mahadevan and Co BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Akash Infra-Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 400 Reaffirmed BEC Chemicals Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase - CRISIL A4+ 65 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac*@ *Includes sub-limit of packing Credit of Rs.18 million @Includes Sub-Limit of Buyers Credit of Rs.25.0 Million BEC Chemicals Pvt Ltd Inland/ Import CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed LOC** ** Includes Sub-Limit of Buyers Credit of Rs.40 million BEC Chemicals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 4 Reaffirmed BEC Chemicals Pvt Ltd Inland Bills CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Payable Bholasons Jewellers (Gold Souk) LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 250 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Diffusion Engineers Ltd BG CRISIL A2 20 Assigned Diffusion Engineers Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A2 4.2 Assigned Flex Art Foil Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 20 Suspended Greenland Motors BG CRISIL A4 7.5 Reaffirmed Intemo Systems Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Jain Udhay Apparels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Lafarge India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 800 Reaffirmed Lafarge India Pvt Ltd LOC@ $ CRISIL A1+ 910 Reaffirmed @ Rs.100 million is interchangeable with other non-fund-based facilities $ Rs.810 million is fully interchangeable with bank guarantee Lafarge India Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed Lafarge India Pvt Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed Lafarge India Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan** CRISIL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed ** Fully interchangeable with OD, LC and BG Leayan Global Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 40 Reaffirmed Credit Leayan Global Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3+ 75 Reaffirmed Purchase Leayan Global Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Forward Leayan Global Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 75 Reaffirmed Lafarge India Pvt Ltd ST Loan Withdrawal 2000 Reaffirmed Livanto Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 7.5 Reaffirmed M Arunachalam Projects and BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Downgraded Infrastructure Company Pvt Ltd from CRISIL BBB- M/s Nabam Tullon BG CRISIL A3 202.5 Reaffirmed M/s. Shantilal B. Patel Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A3+ 149 Reaffirmed M Arunachalam Projects and CC CRISIL BB 120 Downgraded Infrastructure Company Pvt Ltd from CRISIL A3 Mangrul Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ N. R. C. Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed Newby Teas Overseas Pvt Ltd Proposed Packing CRISIL A4+ 32 Assigned Credit Newby Teas Overseas Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Assigned Newby Teas Overseas Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Assigned Newby Teas Overseas Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 33 Assigned Permeshwar Fashions Impex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2.5 Reaffirmed Permeshwar Fashions Impex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Sai Manasa Spintex (India) Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Sai Manasa Spintex (India) Ltd BG CRISIL A4 4 Reaffirmed Sankalp Construction Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A3+ 22.5 Reaffirmed Satnam Global Infraprojects Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Satnam Global Infraprojects Ltd BG CRISIL A4 450 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Sharda Motor Industries Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1 77 Reassigned Siddhi Sales Corporation Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 120 Assigned Loan Fac Somany Ceramics Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 500 Assigned Somany Ceramics Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 80.0@ Assigned @includes sub-limit for bank guarantee of Rs.40 mn Somany Ceramics Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 50 Assigned Somany Ceramics Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 50 Assigned Somany Ceramics Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 50 Assigned Sreevatsa Tubes Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 135* Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ * Includes sub-limit of Rs.90 Million for third-party bills discounting and Rs.5 Million for collection cheque discounting facility Sreevatsa Tubes Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A3 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Super Tannery Ltd BG CRISIL A3 16.5 Reaffirmed Super Tannery Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 500* Reaffirmed Credit *Both ways interchangeability of Rs.220.0 million between Export Packing Credit and Foreign bills purchase Super Tannery Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 300* Reaffirmed Purchase *Both ways interchangeability of Rs.220.0 million between Export Packing Credit and Foreign bills purchase Super Tannery Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 70 Reaffirmed V. Kannan BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Vaidyanath Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana Ltd ST Loan CRISIL D 300 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Y.S.R.Spinning and Weaving Mills Pvt LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A Mahadevan and Co CC CRISIL BB 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Akash Infra-Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 300 Reaffirmed Akash Infra-Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 82.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Akash Infra-Projects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 17.3 Reaffirmed Apex Healthcare Ltd CC* CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed *includes sub-limit of packing credit/foreign bill purchase/foreign bill discounting of Rs.10 million and inland letter of credit/foreign letter of credit of Rs.10 Apex Healthcare Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 3.9 Reaffirmed BEC Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed BEC Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC# CRISIL BB+ 2.5 Reaffirmed # Includes sub-limit of packing Credit of Rs.15.0 Million BEC Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 48.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bholasons Jewellers (Gold Souk) CC CRISIL BBB 450 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Bholasons Jewellers (Gold Souk) TL CRISIL BBB 30 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Dhanturi Group of Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 163.8 Downgraded from CRISIL B Dhanturi Group of Hotels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 36.2 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Diffusion Engineers Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 120 Assigned Diffusion Engineers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 75.8 Assigned Loan Fac Flex Art Foil Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 15 Suspended Flex Art Foil Ltd CC CRISILBBB+ 215 Suspended Greenland Motors CC CRISIL B+ 132.5 Reaffirmed Indian School of Business LT Loan CRISIL A+ 750 Downgraded from CRISIL AA Indian School of Business Overdraft Fac CRISIL A+ 500 Downgraded from CRISIL AA Indian School of Business Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 750 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL AA Intemo Systems Ltd CC CRISIL B- 60 Reaffirmed Intemo Systems Ltd TL CRISIL B- 40 Reaffirmed Jain Udhay Apparels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL C 116.1 Assigned Jain Udhay Apparels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 40 Assigned K.S. Steel & Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd CC* CRISIL AAA 1600 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with Buyer's Credit, Working Capital Loan, Letter of Credit, Bank Guarantee Lafarge India Pvt Ltd CC and WC Demand CRISIL AA 425 Reaffirmed Loan* * Rs.375 million is interchangeable with other fund-based and non-fund-based facilities Lafarge India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 6000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Leayan Global Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 175* Reaffirmed * Both way interchangeability of Rs.40 Million between Cash Credit and Export Packaging Credit (EPC) Leayan Global Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 40* Reaffirmed Credit Leayan Global Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 160 Reaffirmed Leayan Global Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 17.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Livanto Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Livanto Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed M/s Nabam Tullon CC CRISIL BBB- 97.5 Reaffirmed M/s. Shantilal B. Patel Secured Overdraft CRISIL BBB 78.3 Reaffirmed against term deposits Mahadev Sitharam Cotton Mills India CC CRISIL D 135 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Mahadev Sitharam Cotton Mills India Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Mahadev Sitharam Cotton Mills India TL CRISIL D 15 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Mahindra Gears & Transmissions Pvt CC# CRISIL A+# 300 # interchangeable with letter of credit to the extent of Rs.60 Million Mahindra Gears & Transmissions Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ # 162.8 Mahindra Gears & Transmissions Pvt Rupee TL CRISIL A+ # 377.2 Mangrul Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 105 Upgraded from CRISIL B Mangrul Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 7.5 Upgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Mangrul Mills Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 137.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B Muthoot Housing Finance Co. Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed Muthoot Housing Finance Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 1037.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Muthoot Housing Finance Co. Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 735 Reaffirmed Muthoot Housing Finance Co. Ltd WC TL CRISIL BBB+ 400 Reaffirmed N. R. C. Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Newby Teas Overseas Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned Newby Teas Overseas Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB+ 30 Assigned Permeshwar Fashions Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 360 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with Export Packing Credit Permeshwar Fashions Impex Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 127.7 Reaffirmed Permeshwar Fashions Impex Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed Credit Permeshwar Fashions Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 26.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sai Manasa Spintex (India) Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Sai Manasa Spintex (India) Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B 12 Upgraded Credit from CRISIL B- Sai Manasa Spintex (India) Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 169 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Sai Manasa Spintex (India) Ltd WC TL CRISIL B 30 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Sai Manasa Spintex (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 45 Upgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B- Sankalp Construction Secured Overdraft CRISIL BBB 49.5 Reaffirmed against term deposits Satnam Global Infraprojects Ltd CC CRISIL B 90 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Scoda Tubes Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80.5 Assigned Sharda Motor Industries Ltd CC# CRISIL A 1000 Reaffirmed # Interchangeable with LC, buyer's credit, FCL, BG, WCTL, WCDL and bill discounting Sharda Motor Industries Ltd TL CRISIL A 93 Reaffirmed Shree Maheshwar Hydel Power CorporatioOFCDs* CRISIL AAA(SO) 4000 Reaffirmed Ltd Shri Ramana Heavy Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 17.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Shri Ramana Heavy Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 47.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B Shri Ramana Heavy Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Shri Ramana Heavy Engineering Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 10 Downgraded From CRISIL B Siddhi Sales Corporation CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned SLR Metaliks Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 2890 Assigned Loan Fac Somany Ceramics Ltd CC CRISIL A- 1090 Assigned Somany Ceramics Ltd CC CRISIL A- 240.0** Assigned ** includes sub limit for working capital demand loan of Rs.100 mn Somany Ceramics Ltd CC CRISIL A- 120.0# Assigned # includes sub limit for working capital demand loan of Rs.96 mn & sale bill discounting of Rs.120 mn Somany Ceramics Ltd CC CRISIL A- 50 Assigned Somany Ceramics Ltd TL CRISIL A- 30 Assigned Somany Ceramics Ltd TL CRISIL A- 220 Assigned Somany Ceramics Ltd TL CRISIL A- 377.5 Assigned Somany Ceramics Ltd WC TL CRISIL A- 12.4 Assigned Somany Ceramics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 130.1 Assigned Loan Fac Sri Venkateswara Rice Industry CC* CRISIL BB 110 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- * Includes Export Packing Credit Sub-Limit of Rs.20 Million Sri Venkateswara Rice Industry Warehouse Receipts CRISIL BB 30 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Sri Venkateswara Rice Industry TL CRISIL BB 35 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Sri Venkateswara Rice Industry Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 25 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Sterling Agro Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL A 2650 Assigned * Fully interchangeable with packing credit, export packing credit, foreign bills discounting/foreign bill purchase, letter of credit, working capital demand loans, short-term loans, and buyer's credit facilities Sterling Agro Industries Ltd TL CRISIL A 107 Assigned Sterling Agro Industries Ltd External CRISIL A 1792.9 Assigned Commercial Borrowings Super Tannery Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Super Tannery Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB- 130 Reaffirmed Super Tannery Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Credit Super Tannery Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Super Tannery Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 3.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac V. Kannan LT Loan CRISIL B 90 Assigned Vaidyanath Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana Ltd BG CRISIL D 17.3 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Vaidyanath Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana Ltd CC CRISIL D 369.3 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Vaidyanath Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 410 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Viva Books Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Reaffirmed Y.S.R.Spinning and Weaving Mills Pvt Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 15 Assigned Ltd Y.S.R.Spinning and Weaving Mills Pvt LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 60 Assigned Ltd Y.S.R.Spinning and Weaving Mills Pvt CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 