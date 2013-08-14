Aug 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of August 13, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A Mahadevan and Co BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Downgraded
from
CRISIL A3
Akash Infra-Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 400 Reaffirmed
BEC Chemicals Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase - CRISIL A4+ 65 Reaffirmed
Discounting Fac*@
*Includes sub-limit of packing Credit of Rs.18 million
@Includes Sub-Limit of Buyers Credit of Rs.25.0 Million
BEC Chemicals Pvt Ltd Inland/ Import CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed
LOC**
** Includes Sub-Limit of Buyers Credit of Rs.40 million
BEC Chemicals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 4 Reaffirmed
BEC Chemicals Pvt Ltd Inland Bills CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Payable
Bholasons Jewellers (Gold Souk) LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 250 Downgraded
from
CRISIL A2
Diffusion Engineers Ltd BG CRISIL A2 20 Assigned
Diffusion Engineers Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A2 4.2 Assigned
Flex Art Foil Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 20 Suspended
Greenland Motors BG CRISIL A4 7.5 Reaffirmed
Intemo Systems Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed
Jain Udhay Apparels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned
Lafarge India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 800 Reaffirmed
Lafarge India Pvt Ltd LOC@ $ CRISIL A1+ 910 Reaffirmed
@ Rs.100 million is interchangeable with other non-fund-based facilities
$ Rs.810 million is fully interchangeable with bank guarantee
Lafarge India Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed
Lafarge India Pvt Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed
Lafarge India Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan** CRISIL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed
** Fully interchangeable with OD, LC and BG
Leayan Global Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 40 Reaffirmed
Credit
Leayan Global Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3+ 75 Reaffirmed
Purchase
Leayan Global Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3+ 7.5 Reaffirmed
Forward
Leayan Global Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 75 Reaffirmed
Lafarge India Pvt Ltd ST Loan Withdrawal 2000 Reaffirmed
Livanto Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 7.5 Reaffirmed
M Arunachalam Projects and BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Downgraded
Infrastructure Company Pvt Ltd from CRISIL
BBB-
M/s Nabam Tullon BG CRISIL A3 202.5 Reaffirmed
M/s. Shantilal B. Patel Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A3+ 149 Reaffirmed
M Arunachalam Projects and CC CRISIL BB 120 Downgraded
Infrastructure Company Pvt Ltd from
CRISIL A3
Mangrul Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Upgraded
from
CRISIL A4+
N. R. C. Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed
Newby Teas Overseas Pvt Ltd Proposed Packing CRISIL A4+ 32 Assigned
Credit
Newby Teas Overseas Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Assigned
Newby Teas Overseas Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Assigned
Newby Teas Overseas Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 33 Assigned
Permeshwar Fashions Impex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2.5 Reaffirmed
Permeshwar Fashions Impex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed
Sai Manasa Spintex (India) Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed
Sai Manasa Spintex (India) Ltd BG CRISIL A4 4 Reaffirmed
Sankalp Construction Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A3+ 22.5 Reaffirmed
Satnam Global Infraprojects Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Satnam Global Infraprojects Ltd BG CRISIL A4 450 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Sharda Motor Industries Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1 77 Reassigned
Siddhi Sales Corporation Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 120 Assigned
Loan Fac
Somany Ceramics Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 500 Assigned
Somany Ceramics Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 80.0@ Assigned
@includes sub-limit for bank guarantee of Rs.40 mn
Somany Ceramics Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 50 Assigned
Somany Ceramics Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 50 Assigned
Somany Ceramics Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 50 Assigned
Sreevatsa Tubes Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 135* Downgraded
from CRISIL
A3+
* Includes sub-limit of Rs.90 Million for third-party bills discounting
and Rs.5 Million for collection cheque discounting facility
Sreevatsa Tubes Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A3 100 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A3+
Super Tannery Ltd BG CRISIL A3 16.5 Reaffirmed
Super Tannery Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 500* Reaffirmed
Credit
*Both ways interchangeability of Rs.220.0 million between
Export Packing Credit and Foreign bills purchase
Super Tannery Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 300* Reaffirmed
Purchase
*Both ways interchangeability of Rs.220.0 million between Export
Packing Credit and Foreign bills purchase
Super Tannery Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 70 Reaffirmed
V. Kannan BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned
Vaidyanath Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana Ltd ST Loan CRISIL D 300 Downgraded
from
CRISIL A4+
Y.S.R.Spinning and Weaving Mills Pvt LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned
Ltd
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A Mahadevan and Co CC CRISIL BB 50 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
Akash Infra-Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 300 Reaffirmed
Akash Infra-Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 82.7 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Akash Infra-Projects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 17.3 Reaffirmed
Apex Healthcare Ltd CC* CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed
*includes sub-limit of packing credit/foreign bill purchase/foreign bill
discounting of Rs.10 million and inland letter of credit/foreign
letter of credit of Rs.10
Apex Healthcare Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 3.9 Reaffirmed
BEC Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed
BEC Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC# CRISIL BB+ 2.5 Reaffirmed
# Includes sub-limit of packing Credit of Rs.15.0 Million
BEC Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 48.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Bholasons Jewellers (Gold Souk) CC CRISIL BBB 450 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB+
Bholasons Jewellers (Gold Souk) TL CRISIL BBB 30 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB+
Dhanturi Group of Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 163.8 Downgraded
from
CRISIL B
Dhanturi Group of Hotels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 36.2 Downgraded
Loan Fac from
CRISIL B
Diffusion Engineers Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 120 Assigned
Diffusion Engineers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 75.8 Assigned
Loan Fac
Flex Art Foil Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 15 Suspended
Flex Art Foil Ltd CC CRISILBBB+ 215 Suspended
Greenland Motors CC CRISIL B+ 132.5 Reaffirmed
Indian School of Business LT Loan CRISIL A+ 750 Downgraded
from CRISIL
AA
Indian School of Business Overdraft Fac CRISIL A+ 500 Downgraded
from CRISIL
AA
Indian School of Business Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 750 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
AA
Intemo Systems Ltd CC CRISIL B- 60 Reaffirmed
Intemo Systems Ltd TL CRISIL B- 40 Reaffirmed
Jain Udhay Apparels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL C 116.1 Assigned
Jain Udhay Apparels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 40 Assigned
K.S. Steel & Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed
Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd CC* CRISIL AAA 1600 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with Buyer's Credit, Working Capital Loan,
Letter of Credit, Bank Guarantee
Lafarge India Pvt Ltd CC and WC Demand CRISIL AA 425 Reaffirmed
Loan*
* Rs.375 million is interchangeable with other fund-based
and non-fund-based facilities
Lafarge India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 6000 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Leayan Global Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 175* Reaffirmed
* Both way interchangeability of Rs.40 Million between Cash Credit
and Export Packaging Credit (EPC)
Leayan Global Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 40* Reaffirmed
Credit
Leayan Global Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 160 Reaffirmed
Leayan Global Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 17.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Livanto Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed
Livanto Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed
M/s Nabam Tullon CC CRISIL BBB- 97.5 Reaffirmed
M/s. Shantilal B. Patel Secured Overdraft CRISIL BBB 78.3 Reaffirmed
against term
deposits
Mahadev Sitharam Cotton Mills India CC CRISIL D 135 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Mahadev Sitharam Cotton Mills India Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd Loan Fac
Mahadev Sitharam Cotton Mills India TL CRISIL D 15 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Mahindra Gears & Transmissions Pvt CC# CRISIL A+# 300
# interchangeable with letter of credit to the extent of Rs.60 Million
Mahindra Gears & Transmissions Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ # 162.8
Mahindra Gears & Transmissions Pvt Rupee TL CRISIL A+ # 377.2
Mangrul Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 105 Upgraded
from
CRISIL B
Mangrul Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 7.5 Upgraded
Loan Fac from
CRISIL B
Mangrul Mills Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 137.5 Upgraded
from
CRISIL B
Muthoot Housing Finance Co. Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed
Muthoot Housing Finance Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 1037.2 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Muthoot Housing Finance Co. Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 735 Reaffirmed
Muthoot Housing Finance Co. Ltd WC TL CRISIL BBB+ 400 Reaffirmed
N. R. C. Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB
Newby Teas Overseas Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned
Newby Teas Overseas Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB+ 30 Assigned
Permeshwar Fashions Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 360 Reaffirmed
* Interchangeable with Export Packing Credit
Permeshwar Fashions Impex Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 127.7 Reaffirmed
Permeshwar Fashions Impex Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed
Credit
Permeshwar Fashions Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 26.7 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sai Manasa Spintex (India) Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Upgraded
from
CRISIL B-
Sai Manasa Spintex (India) Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B 12 Upgraded
Credit from
CRISIL B-
Sai Manasa Spintex (India) Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 169 Upgraded
from
CRISIL B-
Sai Manasa Spintex (India) Ltd WC TL CRISIL B 30 Upgraded
from
CRISIL B-
Sai Manasa Spintex (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 45 Upgraded
Loan Fac from
CRISIL B-
Sankalp Construction Secured Overdraft CRISIL BBB 49.5 Reaffirmed
against term
deposits
Satnam Global Infraprojects Ltd CC CRISIL B 90 Downgraded
from
CRISIL BB
Scoda Tubes Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80.5 Assigned
Sharda Motor Industries Ltd CC# CRISIL A 1000 Reaffirmed
# Interchangeable with LC, buyer's credit, FCL, BG, WCTL, WCDL and bill discounting
Sharda Motor Industries Ltd TL CRISIL A 93 Reaffirmed
Shree Maheshwar Hydel Power CorporatioOFCDs* CRISIL AAA(SO) 4000 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Shri Ramana Heavy Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 17.5 Downgraded
from
CRISIL A4+
Shri Ramana Heavy Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 47.5 Downgraded
from
CRISIL B
Shri Ramana Heavy Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 10 Downgraded
from
CRISIL A4+
Shri Ramana Heavy Engineering Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 10 Downgraded
From
CRISIL B
Siddhi Sales Corporation CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned
SLR Metaliks Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 2890 Assigned
Loan Fac
Somany Ceramics Ltd CC CRISIL A- 1090 Assigned
Somany Ceramics Ltd CC CRISIL A- 240.0** Assigned
** includes sub limit for working capital demand loan of Rs.100 mn
Somany Ceramics Ltd CC CRISIL A- 120.0# Assigned
# includes sub limit for working capital demand loan of Rs.96 mn
& sale bill discounting of Rs.120 mn
Somany Ceramics Ltd CC CRISIL A- 50 Assigned
Somany Ceramics Ltd TL CRISIL A- 30 Assigned
Somany Ceramics Ltd TL CRISIL A- 220 Assigned
Somany Ceramics Ltd TL CRISIL A- 377.5 Assigned
Somany Ceramics Ltd WC TL CRISIL A- 12.4 Assigned
Somany Ceramics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 130.1 Assigned
Loan Fac
Sri Venkateswara Rice Industry CC* CRISIL BB 110 Upgraded
from
CRISIL BB-
* Includes Export Packing Credit Sub-Limit of Rs.20 Million
Sri Venkateswara Rice Industry Warehouse Receipts CRISIL BB 30 Upgraded
from
CRISIL BB-
Sri Venkateswara Rice Industry TL CRISIL BB 35 Upgraded
from
CRISIL BB-
Sri Venkateswara Rice Industry Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 25 Upgraded
from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB-
Sterling Agro Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL A 2650 Assigned
* Fully interchangeable with packing credit, export packing credit,
foreign bills discounting/foreign bill purchase, letter of credit,
working capital demand loans, short-term loans, and buyer's credit facilities
Sterling Agro Industries Ltd TL CRISIL A 107 Assigned
Sterling Agro Industries Ltd External CRISIL A 1792.9 Assigned
Commercial
Borrowings
Super Tannery Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed
Super Tannery Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB- 130 Reaffirmed
Super Tannery Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed
Credit
Super Tannery Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed
Super Tannery Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 3.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
V. Kannan LT Loan CRISIL B 90 Assigned
Vaidyanath Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana Ltd BG CRISIL D 17.3 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Vaidyanath Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana Ltd CC CRISIL D 369.3 Downgraded
from
CRISIL BB
Vaidyanath Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 410 Downgraded
from
CRISIL BB
Viva Books Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Reaffirmed
Y.S.R.Spinning and Weaving Mills Pvt Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 15 Assigned
Ltd
Y.S.R.Spinning and Weaving Mills Pvt LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 60 Assigned
Ltd
Y.S.R.Spinning and Weaving Mills Pvt CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned
Ltd
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
