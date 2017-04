Aug 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of August 14, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alamelu Balaji Spg Mills (P) Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 4.5 Assigned Alpha Carbonless Paper Manufacturing LOC CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Co.P. Ltd Deutsche Bank AG (India Operations) CD CRISIL A1+ 25000 Reaffirmed Deutsche Investments India Pvt Ltd STD/CP CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reduced from (DIIPL) Rs.10.0 Billion Dirco Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Doshion Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 700 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Doshion Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 200 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Doshion Veolia Water Solutions Pvt LtdLOC & BG CRISIL A4 2000 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Garg Ispat Udyog Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 6.5 Assigned Garg Ispat Udyog Ltd BG CRISIL A4 6.5 Assigned Gondwana Engineers Ltd LOC & BG* CRISIL A4+ 230 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 *Letter of Credit & Bank Guarantee are fully inter-changeable Hanuman Agro Industries Pvt Ltd LOC * CRISIL A4 200 Reaffirmed *Fully Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee/Foreign currency Loan/Buyer's Credit Kannappan Iron and Steel Company Pvt LOC# CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed Ltd #50 per cent one way interchangeable from bank guarantee to letter of credit limit Kannappan Iron and Steel Company Pvt BG# CRISIL A4+ 34 Reaffirmed Ltd #50 per cent one way interchangeable from bank guarantee to letter of credit limit Mamata Extrusion Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 24.5 Reaffirmed Pacific Pipe Systems Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 332 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Polar Star Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 110 Assigned Foreign Currency Ramky Infrastructure Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL D 37500 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Santosh Kumar Chourasia BG CRISIL A4+ 67.5 Reaffirmed Santosh Kumar Chourasia Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 1.6 Assigned Loan Fac Skandashree Jewel Creations BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed SKS Fasteners Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 80 Assigned SKS Fasteners Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Sky Automobiles Inventory Funding CRISIL A4+ 500 Assigned Fac Sree Lalitha Parameswari Spinning MillBG CRISIL A4+ 5.4 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sree Lalitha Parameswari Spinning MillInland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sree Lalitha Parameswari Spinning MillProposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 2.2 Assigned Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Star Organic Foods Inc Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Discounting Vipul Chemicals (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Vizag Profiles Pvt Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A4+ 250 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Vizag Profiles Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 20 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A3 Webfil Ltd BG CRISIL A4 49 Reaffirmed Webfil Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 54 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A G Fats Ltd CC CRISIL BB 250 Reaffirmed A G Fats Ltd TL CRISIL BB 15 Reaffirmed Aizant Drug Research Solutions Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Aizant Drug Research Solutions Pvt LtdLT Loan CRISIL BB 122.5 Reaffirmed Aizant Drug Research Solutions Pvt LtdBuyer Credit Limit CRISIL BB 25 Assigned Aizant Drug Research Solutions Pvt LtdCorporate Loan CRISIL BB 30 Assigned Aizant Drug Research Solutions Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 2.5 Assigned Loan Fac Alamelu Balaji Spg Mills (P) Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 81.8 Assigned Alamelu Balaji Spg Mills (P) Ltd CC CRISIL B 105 Assigned Alpha Carbonless Paper Manufacturing CC CRISIL BB+ 140 Reaffirmed Co.P. Ltd Alpha Carbonless Paper Manufacturing TL CRISIL BB+ 74.3 Assigned Co.P. Ltd Alpha Carbonless Paper Manufacturing Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 10 Assigned Co.P. Ltd Credit Alpha Carbonless Paper Manufacturing Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 0.4 Assigned Co.P. Ltd Loan Fac Balaji Polytex Industry Pvt Ltd Bk Gaurantee CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed Balaji Polytex Industry Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Balaji Polytex Industry Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 90 Reaffirmed Citizen Technical Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Assigned Citizen Technical Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 60 Assigned Deutsche Investments India Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 35000 Reaffirmed (DIIPL) Deutsche Investments India Pvt Ltd Equity-Linked CRISIL PP-MLD 15000 Reaffirmed (DIIPL) Debentures AA+r Programme Dirco Polymers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 6.8 Assigned Dirco Polymers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 38.6 Assigned Loan Fac Dirco Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL B- 10 Assigned Dirco Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 60* Assigned *Interchangeability between Letter of Credit and Cash Credit for Rs.10.00 million Doshion Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 400 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Doshion Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL C 187 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Doshion Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL C 13 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Doshion Veolia Water Solutions Pvt LtdCC CRISIL C 1030 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Doshion Veolia Water Solutions Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL C 70 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- Doshion Veolia Water Solutions Pvt LtdProposed TL CRISIL C 350 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Doshion Veolia Water Solutions Pvt LtdTL CRISIL C 200 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Garg Ispat Udyog Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B- 7 Assigned Garg Ispat Udyog Ltd CC CRISIL B- 60 Assigned Gondwana Engineers Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Hanuman Agro Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Kannappan Iron and Steel Company Pvt CC CRISIL BB+ 300 Reaffirmed Ltd Lakshmi Narayana Enterprises CC CRISIL B 80 Assigned Magppie Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 200 Assigned Mamata Extrusion Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 40 Downgraded from CRISIL B Megatronic Power Infrastructure Pvt TL CRISIL D 40 Assigned Ltd Megatronic Power Infrastructure Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 5 Assigned Ltd Loan Fac Megatronic Power Infrastructure Pvt LOC CRISIL D 7.5 Assigned Ltd Megatronic Power Infrastructure Pvt BG CRISIL D 7.5 Assigned Ltd Megatronic Power Infrastructure Pvt CC CRISIL D 40 Assigned Ltd Pacific Pipe Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 147 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Pacific Pipe Systems Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 642 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Polar Star Post Shipment CRISIL BB- 170 Assigned Credit Rameshwari Fibres Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 59.9 Assigned Rameshwari Fibres Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned Rameshwari Fibres Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30.8 Assigned Loan Fac Ramky Infrastructure Ltd CC CRISIL D 8500 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Ramky Infrastructure Ltd TL CRISIL D 1500 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Ramky Infrastructure Ltd Proposed Long- CRISIL D 7000 Downgraded Term Bk Fac from CRISIL BB Santosh Kumar Chourasia CC CRISIL BB 55 Reaffirmed Santosh Kumar Chourasia LT Loan CRISIL BB 15 Reaffirmed Santosh Kumar Chourasia Standby Line of CRISIL BB 8 Assigned Credit Santosh Kumar Chourasia Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 7.9 Assigned Loan Fac Skandashree Jewel Creations CC CRISIL BB- 90 Assigned SKS Fasteners Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 71.1 Assigned SKS Fasteners Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 95 Assigned Sky Automobiles CC CRISIL BB- 111.3 Reaffirmed Sky Automobiles TL CRISIL BB- 48.7 Assigned Sree Lalitha Parameswari Spinning MillCC CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sree Lalitha Parameswari Spinning MillLT Loan CRISIL BB- 290 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sree Lalitha Parameswari Spinning MillProposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 4.7 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Sree Lalitha Parameswari Spinning MillStandby Line of CRISIL BB- 17.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd Credit Star Aqua International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Star Organic Foods Inc Long -TL CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Star Organic Foods Inc Packing Credit CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Swagath Marriage & Function Hall LT Loan CRISIL B- 148 Downgraded from CRISIL B Trimurti Foodtech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 60 Reaffirmed Trimurti Foodtech Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL B- 20 Reaffirmed Trimurti Foodtech Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B- 66.8 Assigned Trimurti Foodtech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 38.2 Assigned Vipul Chemicals (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Vipul Chemicals (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 88.8 Reaffirmed Vizag Profiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Webfil Ltd CC CRISIL C 33.8* Reaffirmed *Includes Sub-limit of Packing Credit of Rs.3.0 Million -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.