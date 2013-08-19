Aug 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of August 16, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarti Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 1250 Reaffirmed Aarti Industries Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1 1250 Reaffirmed Apex Laboratories Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Apex Laboratories Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 150 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL A3 Apex Laboratories Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Atmastco Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed AU Financiers (India) Ltd BG CRISIL A1 200 Reaffirmed AU Financiers (India) Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1 3000 Reaffirmed (Including CP Programme) C.H.V.N. Reddy BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned Calica Resources Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 90 Reaffirmed Credit Chowdhry Rubber & Chemical Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 75* Assigned * Includes 100% interchangeable from buyer's credit. Chowdhry Rubber & Chemical Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned FPC Petro Energy Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed FPC Petro Energy Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 140 Reaffirmed Goldstone Technologies Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 12.5 Assigned Goldstone Technologies Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 27.5 Assigned Howrah Mills Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A4 52.1 Reaffirmed Howrah Mills Co. Ltd CC* CRISIL A4 348 Reaffirmed *includes Rs.80 million of Packing Credit Limit Jindal Worldwide Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 600 Reaffirmed Lee Pharma Ltd BG CRISIL A3 15 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Lee Pharma Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Lee Pharma Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A3 40 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Madura Coats Pvt Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 200 Reaffirmed Muthoot Fincorp Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1 1750 Reaffirmed Muthoot Fincorp Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1 10000 Reaffirmed Pack Print Industries (India) Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Pack Print Industries (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned RBA Textiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Sanjaykumar Shankarlal Export Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 52.5 Reaffirmed Sathyam Steel Roof Structures Ltd BG CRISIL A4 22 Assigned Sathyam Steel Roof Structures Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 7 Assigned Star Organic Foods Inc Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Discounting Sudarshan Extrusions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 4 Reaffirmed Sudarshan Extrusions Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Sudarshan Extrusions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 4 Reaffirmed Thomson Rubbers (India) Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 17.5 Reaffirmed Thomson Rubbers (India) Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Credit^ ^Rs.50.00 Million interchangeable with Foreign Discounting - Bill Purchase Thomson Rubbers (India) Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Credit Thomson Rubbers (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Thomson Rubbers (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Reaffirmed Vamshadhara Paper Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Vamshadhara Paper Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 202.5 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarti Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 6250 Reaffirmed Aarti Industries Ltd Proposed CC Limit* CRISIL A+ 1250 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with working capital demand loan /pre-shipment and post-shipment export loans Aarti Industries Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 600 Reaffirmed Aarti Industries Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A+ 1770 Reaffirmed ACE Autocars Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Ambica Fabrics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 16.7 Reaffirmed Ambica Fabrics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 49 Reaffirmed Ambica Fabrics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 34.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Apex Laboratories Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 400 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Apex Laboratories Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 602.9 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Atmastco Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 48 Reaffirmed Atmastco Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 23.2 Reaffirmed AU Financiers (India) Ltd NCDs CRISIL A 250 Assigned AU Financiers (India) Ltd NCDs CRISIL A 6550 Reaffirmed AU Financiers (India) Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL A 1900 Reaffirmed Bonds AU Financiers (India) Ltd NCDs* CRISIL A 500 Reaffirmed *With put call options exercisable after 91 days and thereafter every quarter upto 27th month from the date of allotment. AU Financiers (India) Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL A 7278.1 Reaffirmed AU Financiers (India) Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 10391.6 Reaffirmed AU Financiers (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 1830.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bansal Brothers (Delhi) Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 95 Assigned Bansal Brothers (Delhi) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 25 Assigned Loan Fac Bhanot Construction and Housing Ltd CC CRISIL B 90 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Bhanot Construction and Housing Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 60 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ BTS Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 145 Reaffirmed C.H.V.N. Reddy TL CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned C.H.V.N. Reddy CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Calica Resources Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B 10.0* Downgraded Credit from CRISIL B+ *Includes a sublimit of Rs.10.0 million for cash credit Calica Resources Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Chowdhry Rubber & Chemical Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 125 Assigned FPC Petro Energy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 7.5 Reaffirmed FPC Petro Energy Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 22.5 Reaffirmed GKM College of Engineering & TechnologTL CRISIL BB+ 220.5 Assigned Goldstone Technologies Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Goldstone Technologies Ltd Proposed Overdraft CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Fac Howrah Mills Co. Ltd CC@ CRISIL B 176 Reaffirmed @includes Rs.42.5 million of Foreign Currency Demand Loan, Rs.70 million of Packing Credit and Rs.42 million of Foreign Documentary Bill Purchased. Howrah Mills Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL B 200 Reaffirmed Howrah Mills Co. Ltd TL CRISIL B 3.9 Reaffirmed Jindal Worldwide Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 800 Reaffirmed Jindal Worldwide Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 670 Reaffirmed Keltech Infrastructure Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 100 Assigned Loan Fac Lakshmi Flour Mills CC CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned Lee Pharma Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 245 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Lee Pharma Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 74 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Lee Pharma Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 60 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BBB Lee Pharma Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 216 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB Madura Coats Pvt Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA- 450 Reaffirmed Marine Container Services (South) Pvt TL CRISIL BB+ 190* Reaffirmed Ltd * Includes the sublimit for Letter of Credit of Rs.190 million. Muthoot Fincorp Ltd NCDs CRISIL A 1000 Assigned Muthoot Fincorp Ltd NCDs CRISIL A 2000 Reaffirmed Muthoot Fincorp Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL A 750 Reaffirmed Bond Muthoot Fincorp Ltd NCDs CRISIL A 500 Reaffirmed Muthoot Fincorp Ltd NCDs CRISIL A 1000 Reaffirmed Muthoot Fincorp Ltd CC CRISIL A 41110 Reaffirmed Muthoot Fincorp Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 2702 Reaffirmed Muthoot Fincorp Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 1998 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Muthoot Fincorp Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A 5750 Reaffirmed North India Steel Company CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Pack Print Industries (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Pack Print Industries (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 85 Assigned R J Square Link Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 160 Reaffirmed R J Square Link Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 57.5 Reaffirmed RBA Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 180 Reaffirmed RBA Textiles Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed *Includes sublimit of foreign bill purchase/foreign bills negotiation/packing credit limit up to Rs.100 million and working capital demand loan up to Rs.30 million. RBA Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 134.6 Reaffirmed Sanjaykumar Shankarlal Export Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 28 Reaffirmed Sathyam Steel Roof Structures Ltd CC CRISIL B- 140 Assigned Star Aqua International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Star Aqua International Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 82.7 Assigned Star Organic Foods Inc LT Loan CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Star Organic Foods Inc Packing Credit CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Sudarshan Extrusions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 54 Reaffirmed Sudarshan Extrusions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 4 Reaffirmed Suresh Productions Entertainment Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 200 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Thomson Rubbers (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Tirupati Corrugators BG CRISIL D 14 Reaffirmed Tirupati Corrugators CC* CRISIL D 77.5 Reaffirmed *interchangeable with letter of credit to the extent of Rs.17.5 Million Tirupati Corrugators TL CRISIL D 48.5 Reaffirmed Vamshadhara Paper Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB 257.5 Reaffirmed Vamshadhara Paper Mills Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Vamshadhara Paper Mills Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB 484.9 Reaffirmed Vamshadhara Paper Mills Ltd TL CRISIL BB 190.1 Reaffirmed Vibgyor Automotive Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Vibgyor Automotive Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Vibgyor Automotive Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vision Machines Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 48 Assigned Vision Machines Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Vision Machines Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 2 Assigned Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 