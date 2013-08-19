Aug 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of August 16, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aarti Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 1250 Reaffirmed
Aarti Industries Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1 1250 Reaffirmed
Apex Laboratories Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Downgraded
from CRISIL A3
Apex Laboratories Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 150 Downgraded
Credit from CRISIL A3
Apex Laboratories Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Downgraded
from CRISIL A3
Atmastco Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
AU Financiers (India) Ltd BG CRISIL A1 200 Reaffirmed
AU Financiers (India) Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1 3000 Reaffirmed
(Including CP
Programme)
C.H.V.N. Reddy BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned
Calica Resources Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 90 Reaffirmed
Credit
Chowdhry Rubber & Chemical Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 75* Assigned
* Includes 100% interchangeable from buyer's credit.
Chowdhry Rubber & Chemical Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned
FPC Petro Energy Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed
FPC Petro Energy Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 140 Reaffirmed
Goldstone Technologies Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 12.5 Assigned
Goldstone Technologies Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 27.5 Assigned
Howrah Mills Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A4 52.1 Reaffirmed
Howrah Mills Co. Ltd CC* CRISIL A4 348 Reaffirmed
*includes Rs.80 million of Packing Credit Limit
Jindal Worldwide Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 600 Reaffirmed
Lee Pharma Ltd BG CRISIL A3 15 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A3+
Lee Pharma Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 100 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A3+
Lee Pharma Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A3 40 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A3+
Madura Coats Pvt Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 200 Reaffirmed
Muthoot Fincorp Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1 1750 Reaffirmed
Muthoot Fincorp Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1 10000 Reaffirmed
Pack Print Industries (India) Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4 30 Assigned
Pack Print Industries (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned
RBA Textiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Sanjaykumar Shankarlal Export Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 52.5 Reaffirmed
Sathyam Steel Roof Structures Ltd BG CRISIL A4 22 Assigned
Sathyam Steel Roof Structures Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 7 Assigned
Star Organic Foods Inc Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned
Discounting
Sudarshan Extrusions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 4 Reaffirmed
Sudarshan Extrusions Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
Sudarshan Extrusions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 4 Reaffirmed
Thomson Rubbers (India) Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 17.5 Reaffirmed
Thomson Rubbers (India) Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed
Credit^
^Rs.50.00 Million interchangeable with Foreign Discounting - Bill Purchase
Thomson Rubbers (India) Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
Credit
Thomson Rubbers (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed
Thomson Rubbers (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Reaffirmed
Vamshadhara Paper Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Vamshadhara Paper Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 202.5 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aarti Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 6250 Reaffirmed
Aarti Industries Ltd Proposed CC Limit* CRISIL A+ 1250 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with working capital demand loan /pre-shipment and post-shipment export loans
Aarti Industries Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 600 Reaffirmed
Aarti Industries Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A+ 1770 Reaffirmed
ACE Autocars Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned
Ambica Fabrics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 16.7 Reaffirmed
Ambica Fabrics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 49 Reaffirmed
Ambica Fabrics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 34.3 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Apex Laboratories Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 400 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
Apex Laboratories Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 602.9 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
Atmastco Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 48 Reaffirmed
Atmastco Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 23.2 Reaffirmed
AU Financiers (India) Ltd NCDs CRISIL A 250 Assigned
AU Financiers (India) Ltd NCDs CRISIL A 6550 Reaffirmed
AU Financiers (India) Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL A 1900 Reaffirmed
Bonds
AU Financiers (India) Ltd NCDs* CRISIL A 500 Reaffirmed
*With put call options exercisable after 91 days and thereafter every quarter upto 27th month
from the date of allotment.
AU Financiers (India) Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL A 7278.1 Reaffirmed
AU Financiers (India) Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 10391.6 Reaffirmed
AU Financiers (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 1830.3 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Bansal Brothers (Delhi) Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 95 Assigned
Bansal Brothers (Delhi) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 25 Assigned
Loan Fac
Bhanot Construction and Housing Ltd CC CRISIL B 90 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Bhanot Construction and Housing Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 60 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL B+
BTS Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 145 Reaffirmed
C.H.V.N. Reddy TL CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned
C.H.V.N. Reddy CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned
Calica Resources Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B 10.0* Downgraded
Credit from CRISIL B+
*Includes a sublimit of Rs.10.0 million for cash credit
Calica Resources Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL B+
Chowdhry Rubber & Chemical Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 125 Assigned
FPC Petro Energy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 7.5 Reaffirmed
FPC Petro Energy Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 22.5 Reaffirmed
GKM College of Engineering & TechnologTL CRISIL BB+ 220.5 Assigned
Goldstone Technologies Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed
Goldstone Technologies Ltd Proposed Overdraft CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed
Fac
Howrah Mills Co. Ltd CC@ CRISIL B 176 Reaffirmed
@includes Rs.42.5 million of Foreign Currency Demand Loan, Rs.70 million of Packing Credit and
Rs.42 million of Foreign Documentary Bill Purchased.
Howrah Mills Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL B 200 Reaffirmed
Howrah Mills Co. Ltd TL CRISIL B 3.9 Reaffirmed
Jindal Worldwide Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 800 Reaffirmed
Jindal Worldwide Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 670 Reaffirmed
Keltech Infrastructure Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 100 Assigned
Loan Fac
Lakshmi Flour Mills CC CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned
Lee Pharma Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 245 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
Lee Pharma Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 74 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
Lee Pharma Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 60 Downgraded
Credit from CRISIL
BBB
Lee Pharma Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 216 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BBB
Madura Coats Pvt Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA- 450 Reaffirmed
Marine Container Services (South) Pvt TL CRISIL BB+ 190* Reaffirmed
Ltd
* Includes the sublimit for Letter of Credit of Rs.190 million.
Muthoot Fincorp Ltd NCDs CRISIL A 1000 Assigned
Muthoot Fincorp Ltd NCDs CRISIL A 2000 Reaffirmed
Muthoot Fincorp Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL A 750 Reaffirmed
Bond
Muthoot Fincorp Ltd NCDs CRISIL A 500 Reaffirmed
Muthoot Fincorp Ltd NCDs CRISIL A 1000 Reaffirmed
Muthoot Fincorp Ltd CC CRISIL A 41110 Reaffirmed
Muthoot Fincorp Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 2702 Reaffirmed
Muthoot Fincorp Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 1998 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Muthoot Fincorp Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A 5750 Reaffirmed
North India Steel Company CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed
Pack Print Industries (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned
Pack Print Industries (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 85 Assigned
R J Square Link Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 160 Reaffirmed
R J Square Link Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 57.5 Reaffirmed
RBA Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 180 Reaffirmed
RBA Textiles Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed
*Includes sublimit of foreign bill purchase/foreign bills negotiation/packing credit limit up to
Rs.100 million and working capital demand loan up to Rs.30 million.
RBA Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 134.6 Reaffirmed
Sanjaykumar Shankarlal Export Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 28 Reaffirmed
Sathyam Steel Roof Structures Ltd CC CRISIL B- 140 Assigned
Star Aqua International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned
Star Aqua International Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 82.7 Assigned
Star Organic Foods Inc LT Loan CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned
Star Organic Foods Inc Packing Credit CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned
Sudarshan Extrusions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 54 Reaffirmed
Sudarshan Extrusions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 4 Reaffirmed
Suresh Productions Entertainment Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 200 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Thomson Rubbers (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed
Tirupati Corrugators BG CRISIL D 14 Reaffirmed
Tirupati Corrugators CC* CRISIL D 77.5 Reaffirmed
*interchangeable with letter of credit to the extent of Rs.17.5 Million
Tirupati Corrugators TL CRISIL D 48.5 Reaffirmed
Vamshadhara Paper Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB 257.5 Reaffirmed
Vamshadhara Paper Mills Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed
Vamshadhara Paper Mills Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB 484.9 Reaffirmed
Vamshadhara Paper Mills Ltd TL CRISIL BB 190.1 Reaffirmed
Vibgyor Automotive Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed
Vibgyor Automotive Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed
Vibgyor Automotive Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Vision Machines Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 48 Assigned
Vision Machines Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned
Vision Machines Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 2 Assigned
Loan Fac
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
