Aug 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of August 19, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Clarke Energy India Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A2 150 Suspended Clarke Energy India Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A2 20 Suspended Devika Fibres Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Lovely Offset Printers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Lovely Offset Printers Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned Mount Shivalik Breweries Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Mount Shivalik Breweries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 80 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 P. V. Ramanaiah and Company BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Raj Ceramics BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed Raj Ceramics LOC CRISIL A4+ 9 Reaffirmed Sanjaykumar Shankarlal Export Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 52.5 Reaffirmed Seshaasai E-Forms Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 25 Assigned Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 11.98 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd BG Fac CRISIL A1+ 27.575 Reaffirmed Sidwal Refrigeration Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 170 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Sidwal Refrigeration Industries Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 30 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A3 Sigma Search Lights Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Assigned Sigma Search Lights Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 27.5 Assigned Sonaki Ceramic BG CRISIL A4 3 Upgraded from CRISIL D Star Organic Foods Inc Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Discounting The Rai Saheb Rekhchand Mohota Spg. & BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Wvg. Mills Ltd The Rai Saheb Rekhchand Mohota Spg. & LOC CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Wvg. Mills Ltd The Rai Saheb Rekhchand Mohota Spg. & LOC** CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed Wvg. Mills Ltd **includes sublimit of buyers credit of Rs.10 Million MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd FD Programme FAA+ - Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ambica Fabrics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 16.7 Reaffirmed Ambica Fabrics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 49 Reaffirmed Ambica Fabrics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 34.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Clarke Energy India Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB+ 20 Suspended Devika Fibres Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 255 Reaffirmed Devika Fibres Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 49 Reaffirmed Equitas Direct Assignment January Acquirer payouts CRISIL AAA - Upgraded from 2012 (principal) (SO) CRISIL AA (SO) Equitas Direct Assignment March 2012 Acquirer payouts CRISIL AAA - Upgraded from - I (principal) (SO) CRISIL AA (SO) Equitas Direct Assignment March 2012 Acquirer payouts CRISIL AAA - Upgraded from - II (principal) (SO) CRISIL AA (SO) Golden Vats Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Assigned Kamala Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 1.4 Reaffirmed Kamala Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL D 10.5 Reaffirmed Kamala Cold Storage Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 1.9 Reaffirmed Kamala Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 59.8 Reaffirmed Lovely Offset Printers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Assigned Lovely Offset Printers Pvt Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Lovely Offset Printers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 35 Assigned Mascot Universal Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150* Assigned *include sublimit of Working Capital Demand Loan of Rs.100 Million/ *include sublimit of Financial Guarantee for Buyers Credit/Usance Letter of Credit/Sight Letter of Credit/Bill Discounting of Rs.70 Million Mascot Universal Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Motilal Dhoot Sand and Stone Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Motilal Dhoot Sand and Stone Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Motilal Dhoot Sand and Stone Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Loan Fac Mount Shivalik Breweries Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 190 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Mount Shivalik Breweries Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 409 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Neumec Builders Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 300 Assigned Loan Fac Opulence Realty & Consultant Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned P. V. Ramanaiah and Company CC CRISIL B+ 75 Reaffirmed P. V. Ramanaiah and Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 95 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Raj Ceramics CC CRISIL BB+ 52 Reaffirmed Raj Ceramics Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 3.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Raj Ceramics TL CRISIL BB+ 34 Reaffirmed Rashmi Housing SPV Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 112.5 Assigned Samriddhi Educational Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 103 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Samriddhi Educational Trust TL CRISIL BB- 55 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Samriddhi Educational Trust Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB- 10 Upgraded from Fac CRISIL B+ Sanjaykumar Shankarlal Export Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 28 Reaffirmed Seshaasai E-Forms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 47.5 Reaffirmed Seshaasai E-Forms Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 95 Reaffirmed Seshaasai E-Forms Pvt Ltd Proposed Long- CRISIL B 12.5 Reaffirmed Term Bk Loan Fac Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd NCD Issue CRISIL AA 5000 Assigned Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd NCD Issue CRISIL AA 1000 Assigned Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 78500 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA 14000 Reaffirmed Issue (Tier-II Bonds) Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 88.6613 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 53.3887 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd CC/WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA 60.395 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd BG Fac CRISIL AA 8 Reaffirmed Sidwal Refrigeration Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Sigma Search Lights Ltd TL CRISIL BB 22.2 Assigned Sigma Search Lights Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 0.5 Assigned Loan Fac Sigma Search Lights Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Sonaki Ceramic CC CRISIL B- 30 Upgraded from CRISIL D Sonaki Ceramic TL CRISIL B- 70 Upgraded from CRISIL D Star Organic Foods Inc LT Loan CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Star Organic Foods Inc Packing Credit CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned The Rai Saheb Rekhchand Mohota Spg. & CC* CRISIL B 240 Reaffirmed Wvg. Mills Ltd *includes sublimit of Bill Purchase/Bill Discounting of Rs.20.00 Million and export packing credit/foreign bill discounting of Rs.160 Million The Rai Saheb Rekhchand Mohota Spg. & CC^ CRISIL B 125 Reaffirmed Wvg. Mills Ltd ^includes sublimit of export packing credit/packing credit in foreign currency/foreign bill purchase of Rs.105 Million The Rai Saheb Rekhchand Mohota Spg. & Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 328.7 Reaffirmed Wvg. Mills Ltd Loan Fac The Rai Saheb Rekhchand Mohota Spg. & Standby Line of CRISIL B 32 Reaffirmed Wvg. Mills Ltd Credit The Rai Saheb Rekhchand Mohota Spg. & TL CRISIL B 365.2 Reaffirmed Wvg. Mills Ltd Vibgyor Automotive Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Vibgyor Automotive Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Vibgyor Automotive Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Voxco Pigments and Chemicals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Voxco Pigments and Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned * Interchangeable with letter of credit to the extent of Rs.40 million Voxco Pigments and Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 115 Assigned Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)