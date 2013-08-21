Aug 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of August 20, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.V. Thomas & Co. Ltd. BG CRISIL A1 20 Reaffirmed A.V. Thomas & Co. Ltd. LOC CRISIL A1 8.5 Reaffirmed Agarwal Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 350 Assigned Agarwal Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 1330 Assigned Agarwal Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A3 140 Assigned Akula Boards Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Upgraded from CRISIL D Alam Tannery Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 25 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Coal Mines Associated Traders Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 244.5 Reaffirmed Coal Mines Associated Traders Pvt Ltd LOC & BG$ CRISIL A4+ 145 Reaffirmed $ Sublimit of Letter of credit of Rs.20 Million. Daga Global Chemicals Ltd BG CRISIL A3 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Daga Global Chemicals Ltd Bill Discounting* CRISIL A3 70 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ *Includes letter of credit-backed usance bill discounting to the extent of Rs.50 millions, and usance bill discounting to the extent of Rs.20 million, which is fully interchangeable with letter of credit-backed usance bill discounting Daga Global Chemicals Ltd Cheque Discounting CRISIL A3 2 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Daga Global Chemicals Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 675 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Eric Apparel Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Assigned Eric Apparel Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned Negotiation Eric Apparel Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 12.5 Assigned Eric Apparel Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 66 Assigned Goodluck Petroleum Company Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 49.5 Assigned Gujarat Gas Co. Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL A1+ 1380 Downgraded from CRISIL A1+ Gujarat Gas Co. Ltd Proposed Non-FB CRISIL A1+ 120 Downgraded Limits from CRISIL A1+ Lamina Foundries Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 9.1 - Purchase Lamina Foundries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 54.7 - Nectar Crafts Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 2.5 Assigned Nectar Crafts LOC CRISIL A4 2.5 Assigned Nectar Crafts BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Nuray Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Nuray Chemicals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned P.R.S. Hospital BG CRISIL A4+ 0.5 Reaffirmed P.R.S. Hospital LOC CRISIL A4+ 2 Reaffirmed S K Sarawagi & Co Pvt Ltd Packing Credit#^ CRISIL A4 500 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ ^ Packing Credit and Foreign Bill Negotiation is collectively Rs.650.0 Million (Enhanced from Rs.600.0 Million),#Packing credit and Foreign Bill Negotiation are fully interchangeable up to Rs.500 million S K Sarawagi & Co Pvt Ltd LOC ** CRISIL A4 450 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ **Interchangeable with Buyer's Credit up to Rs.35.0 Million; S K Sarawagi & Co Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 400 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Score Information Technologies Ltd BG* CRISIL A3 79 Reaffirmed *includes sublimit of Letter of Credit of Rs.50 Million V3 Megacorp International Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 110 - V3 Megacorp International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 60 - V3 Megacorp International Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 5.6 - Vandana Ispat Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Vandana Ispat Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.V. Thomas & Co. Ltd. CC* CRISIL A 250 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with packing credit and bill discounting Agarwal Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 130 Assigned Agarwal Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned Akula Boards Ltd CC CRISIL B- 80 Upgraded from CRISIL D Akula Boards Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 120 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Alam Tannery Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 8 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Alam Tannery Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL B+ 170@^ Downgraded Purchase#* from CRISIL BB @ Rs.23.5 million interchangeable with EPC ^ Rs.36.5 million interchangeable with EPC * Rs.23.5 million interchangeable with EPC # Rs.26.5 million interchangeable with EPC Alam Tannery Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL B+ 172 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Alam Tannery Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 32 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Alam Tannery Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 13 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Alishan Ginning Mills Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B 50 Assigned Alishan Ginning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 37.5 Assigned Alishan Ginning Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 32.5 Assigned Coal Mines Associated Traders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 230 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Coal Mines Associated Traders Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 138.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Daga Global Chemicals Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 160^ Downgraded from CRISIL BBB ^ Includes Secured Overdraft (SOD) facility against book debts to the extent of Rs.160 million, which is also fully interchangeable with foreign currency loan Daga Global Chemicals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 23 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB Eric Apparel Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 27.8 Assigned Loan Fac Eric Apparel Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 26.2 Assigned Goodluck Petroleum Company Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 45.5 Assigned Goodluck Petroleum Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 265 Assigned GSPC Gas Co. Ltd TL CRISIL A 6011.5 Reaffirmed GSPC Gas Co. Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A 788.5 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Fund Ultra ST Fund CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Lamina Foundries Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 85.5 - Lamina Foundries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 22.6 - Loan Fac Lamina Foundries Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B+ 34.7 - M R Dairy Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 350 Reaffirmed Nectar Crafts CC CRISIL B 25 Assigned Nectar Crafts Proposed TL CRISIL B 16.2 Assigned Nectar Crafts TL CRISIL B 19.9 Assigned Nectar Crafts Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 25 Assigned Nuray Chemicals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 200 Assigned Nuray Chemicals Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B 70* Assigned Credit * Fully interchangeable with cash credit P.R.S. Hospital CC CRISIL BB+ 10 Reaffirmed P.R.S. Hospital Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 10.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac P.R.S. Hospital TL CRISIL BB+ 39 Reaffirmed Pallavan Educational Trust LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 120 Assigned Pramerica Fund Ultra ST Bond Fund CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Pramerica Fund ST Income Fund CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed S K Sarawagi & Co Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 110 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ S K Sarawagi & Co Pvt Ltd Proposed Overdraft CRISIL B+ 150 Downgraded Fac* from CRISIL BB+ *Packing Credit and Foreign Bill Negotiation are fully interchangeable. Score Information Technologies Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Sri SNS Charitable Trust TL CRISIL BBB- 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Sri SNS Charitable Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 168.7 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB V3 Megacorp International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 - V3 Megacorp International Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 15 - V3 Megacorp International Pvt Ltd LOC# CRISIL B+ 20 - #Rs.20.00 million interchangeable with cash credit limit Vandana Ispat Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 400 Reaffirmed Vandana Ispat Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 0.6 Reaffirmed Vispute Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Vispute Jewellers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 