Aug 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of August 21, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amba Shakti Ispat Ltd BG CRISIL A4 27.5 Reaffirmed Amba Shakti Ispat Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 120 Reaffirmed Amba Shakti Ispat Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Forward Amrit Exports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Amrit Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Purchase Amrit Exports Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Amrit Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 182.5 Reaffirmed APR Constructions Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 2150 Reaffirmed Bhavani Industries Packing Credit CRISIL A1 100 Reaffirmed Cibi Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4 7.5 Assigned D. E. C. Infrastructure and Projects BG** CRISIL A3 1242.5 Suspended (India) Pvt Ltd ** Rs.100.0 Million letter of credit facility as sublimit of bank guarantee D. E. C. Infrastructure and Projects LOC CRISIL A3 100 Suspended (India) Pvt Ltd D. E. C. Infrastructure and Projects Standby LOC CRISIL A3 50 Suspended (India) Pvt Ltd Gopani Iron and Power (India) Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 750 Reaffirmed H. R. Polycoats Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 110 Reaffirmed Hombale Infrastructure Projects LLP Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 170 Assigned Hombale Infrastructure Projects LLP BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Indian Acoustics Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 130 Upgraded from Discounting CRISIL A4 Indian Acoustics Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 110 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 KBJ Exports Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 300 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 KBJ Gems and Jewellery Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 KBJ Gold Ornaments Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 310 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Kings Marine Products Packing Credit CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Kings Marine Products Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 32.5 Reaffirmed Kings Marine Products Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 42.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Lomex India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 210 Reaffirmed MS Agarwal Foundaries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 250 Assigned Muthoot Capital Services Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1 300 Reaffirmed Paralam Global Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Ragunath Oils and Fats Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 931 Reaffirmed Seva Automotive Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan* CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed * Short-term for inventory funding Shakti International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 750 Reaffirmed V R Coatings Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Vandana Rolling Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Vandana Rolling Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Vel Steel Tubes & Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned VIL International Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4 90 Reaffirmed *Includes Bank guarantee of Rs.5.00 Million MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Muthoot Capital Services Ltd FD FA - Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amba Shakti Ispat Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 320 Reaffirmed Amba Shakti Ispat Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Amrit Exports Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Amrit Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 81.4 Reaffirmed APR Constructions Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 800 Reaffirmed APR Constructions Ltd BG* CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed * Fully Interchangeable with cash credit Bhavani Industries LT Loan CRISIL A- 314.9 Reaffirmed Bhavani Industries Buyers Credit CRISIL A- 157.6 Reaffirmed Limit Bhavani Industries CC CRISIL A- 125 Reaffirmed Cibi Exports Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B 30 Assigned Cibi Exports Proposed TL CRISIL B 60 Assigned Count N Denier Exim Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed Count N Denier Exim Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 63.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Count N Denier Exim Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 21.7 Reaffirmed Count N Denier Yarns Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 7 Reaffirmed Count N Denier Yarns Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 91.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Count N Denier Yarns Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 1.5 Reaffirmed D. E. C. Infrastructure and Projects CC* CRISIL BBB- 500 Suspended (India) Pvt Ltd * Rs.100.0 Million bill discounting facility as sublimit of cash credit D. E. C. Infrastructure and Projects Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 607.5 Suspended (India) Pvt Ltd Loan Fac G. H. Agro Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 160 Reaffirmed G. H. Agro Products Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Gopani Iron and Power (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 170 Reaffirmed Gopani Iron and Power (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 55.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gopani Iron and Power (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 364.9 Reaffirmed H. R. Polycoats Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- H. R. Polycoats Pvt Ltd Proposed Long- CRISIL BB 8.2 Upgraded from Term Bk Loan Fac CRISIL BB- H. R. Polycoats Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 106.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Hombale Infrastructure Projects LLP Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 280 Assigned Hombale Infrastructure Projects LLP CC CRISIL BB- 120 Assigned Indian Acoustics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Indian Acoustics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Indian Acoustics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 10 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Intercontinental Service Agencies LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 55 Reaffirmed Bureau Ltd Intercontinental Service Agencies CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Bureau Ltd J. B. Daruka Papers Ltd CC CRISIL B- 100 Upgraded from CRISIL D J. B. Daruka Papers Ltd TL CRISIL B- 129.8 Upgraded from CRISIL D Kanti Bijlee Utpadan Nigam Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 1000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kanti Bijlee Utpadan Nigam Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 490 Reaffirmed Kanti Bijlee Utpadan Nigam Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 23412.8 Reaffirmed Kanti Bijlee Utpadan Nigam Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 1150 Reaffirmed Kanti Bijlee Utpadan Nigam Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 3240 Reaffirmed loan Fac Kanti Bijlee Utpadan Nigam Ltd Proposed CC Fac CRISIL BBB 4710 Reaffirmed KBJ Exports Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 300 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- KBJ Gems and Jewellery Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- KBJ Gold Ornaments Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 890 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- KBJ Jewellery Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 1100 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Lomex India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Machino Techno Sales Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Machino Techno Sales Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed Fac MKJ Tradex Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 500 Reaffirmed MKJ Tradex Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 250 Reaffirmed Loan Fac MS Agarwal Foundaries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 460 Assigned MS Agarwal Foundaries Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 290 Assigned Muthoot Capital Services Ltd CC CRISIL A 2776 Reaffirmed Muthoot Capital Services Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 1029 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Muthoot Capital Services Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A 1275 Reaffirmed Muthoot Capital Services Ltd WC TL CRISIL A 240 Reaffirmed My Car Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 130 Upgraded from CRISIL B- My Car Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 23 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Paralam Global Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 75 Reaffirmed Paralam Global Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 54.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Paralam Global Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 90.5 Reaffirmed Ragunath Oils and Fats Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 50 Reassigned Ragunath Oils and Fats Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 19 Reassigned Loan Fac Seva Automotive Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 250 Reaffirmed Seva Automotive Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 96 Reaffirmed Seva Automotive Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Loan CRISIL BB 14 Reaffirmed Shakti International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Sri Varalakshmi Solvent Oils Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 20 Reaffirmed Sri Varalakshmi Solvent Oils Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 35 Reaffirmed V R Coatings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 35 Reaffirmed V R Coatings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vandana Rolling Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed Vel Steel Tubes & Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned Loan Fac Vel Steel Tubes & Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned Vel Steel Tubes & Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned VIL International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 35 Reaffirmed VIL International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Loan CRISIL C 7.5 Reaffirmed Fac Vinod Enterprises CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)