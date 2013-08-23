Aug 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of August 22, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Avantel Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Avantel Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3+ 60 Reaffirmed Best Foods Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 178.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Christy Friedgram Industry BG CRISIL A3+ 200 Reaffirmed Eagle Electronics India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 - Govinda Commodities Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 3850 Reaffirmed M/s. Chaitanya Enterprises BG CRISIL A4 70* Assigned *Sub-limit of letter of credit of Rs.70.0 Million Musale Construction BG CRISIL A4 80 - Natural Food Products BG CRISIL A3+ 60 Assigned Nitte Education Trust BG CRISIL A1 102 Reaffirmed Oriental Containers Ltd LOC* CRISIL A2 650 - * Includes sub-limit of Rs.20 Million of Bank Guarantee. Oriental Containers Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 150 - P. Mangatram Jewellers Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Prakash Steelage Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL A3+ 1150 Reaffirmed Preeti Petrochem Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 110 Assigned Raghav Ramming Mass Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 2.5 Assigned under LOC Rajesh Power Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 80 - Rasi Nutri Foods BG CRISIL A3+ 108.6 Reaffirmed Skyline Engineering Contracts India) BG CRISIL A4 350 $ Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Skyline Engineering Contracts India) BG CRISIL A4 0.7 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sri Durga Automotives BG CRISIL A4+ 35.5 Reaffirmed Suvarnabhoomi Enterprises Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 30 Assigned TAQA Neyveli Power Company Pvt Ltd BG** CRISIL A1 350 Reaffirmed **Interchangeable with letter of credit LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aspire Systems India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 330 Assigned Avantel Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 120 Reaffirmed Best Foods Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 12,750* Reaffirmed Best Foods Ltd Stand-by Line of CRISIL BBB 900 Reaffirmed Credit Best Foods Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 908.9 Reaffirmed Best Foods Ltd Proposed Stand-by CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Line of Credit Christy Friedgram Industry CC CRISIL BBB 800 Reaffirmed Eagle Electronics India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 90 - Eagle Electronics India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20 - Loan Fac G and G Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned G. V. Puntambekar and Sons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 245 Assigned G. V. Puntambekar and Sons Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 5 Assigned Loan Fac Govinda Commodities Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 140 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Govinda Commodities Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1.7 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- InfoStretch Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 245 Assigned Loan Fac Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd CC CRISIL AA 1530 Reaffirmed Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL AA 350 Withdrawn Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA 1526 Withdrawn Kohli & Sons Channel Financing CRISIL BB 130 Assigned Loknete Honourable Hanmantrao Patil Rupee TL CRISIL D 187.4 Reaffirmed Charitable Trust, Vita M.D. Frozen Food Exports TL CRISIL D 86.4 Assigned M.D. Frozen Food Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 108.6 Assigned Loan Fac M.D. Frozen Food Exports Packing Credit CRISIL D 150 Assigned M.D. Frozen Food Exports CC CRISIL D 50 Assigned M.D. Frozen Food Exports Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL D 5 Assigned M/s. Chaitanya Enterprises Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Magicrete Building Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Magicrete Building Solutions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 190 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Mayur Coldstorage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Mayur Coldstorage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 65 Reaffirmed Mayur Coldstorage Pvt Ltd Proposed Long- CRISIL D 25 Reaffirmed Term Bk Loan Fac Musale Construction CC CRISIL B 75 - Natural Food Products CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 430 Assigned Nitte Education Trust LT Loan CRISIL A 142 Reaffirmed Nitte Education Trust Overdraft Fac CRISIL A 150 Reaffirmed Nitte Education Trust Proposed Long- CRISIL A 370 Reaffirmed Term Bk Loan Fac Oriental Containers Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 500 - Oriental Containers Ltd LOC# CRISIL BBB+ 43.7 - # includes sub-limit of Rs.10 Million of Bank Guarantee Oriental Containers Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 6.3 - P. Mangatram Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC# CRISIL BB 570 Reaffirmed #Fully interchangeable with Bank Guarantee. Prakash Steelage Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 1150 Reaffirmed Preeti Petrochem Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 85 Assigned Loan Fac Preeti Petrochem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Radha Smelters Ltd CC CRISIL D 280 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Radha Smelters Ltd LOC# CRISIL D 80 Downgraded from CRISIL BB #Fully interchangeable with cash credit Radha Smelters Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 3 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Radha Smelters Ltd TL CRISIL D 145.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Raghav Ramming Mass Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 65 Assigned Raghav Ramming Mass Pvt Ltd Credit Limit Under CRISIL B+ 7.5 Assigned Gold Card Raghav Ramming Mass Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 75 Assigned Raipur Bottling Company CC CRISIL B 100 Assigned Rajesh Power Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 - Rajesh Power Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 20 - Loan Fac Rasi Nutri Foods CC CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed Sanraj Poly Printers CC* CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed * Includes a sub limit of Rs.1.00 Million for bank guarantee Sanraj Poly Printers TL CRISIL BB+ 44 Reaffirmed Sanyog Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 284 Reaffirmed Sanyog Enterprises Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 285 Reaffirmed Sanyog Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sanyog Enterprises Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 75 Reaffirmed Shivam Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 76 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Shivam Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 76 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Skyline Engineering Contracts India) WC Demand Loan CRISIL B 40# Downgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL B+ Skyline Engineering Contracts India) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 30 Downgraded Pvt Ltd Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Skyline Engineering Contracts India) CC CRISIL B 60 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL B+ Skyline Engineering Contracts India) CC CRISIL B 10* Downgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL B+ Sri Durga Automotives CC CRISIL BB- 140 Reaffirmed Sri Venkateswara Rice Industry CC CRISIL BB 130 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Sri Venkateswara Rice Industry Warehouse Receipts CRISIL BB 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Sri Venkateswara Rice Industry TL CRISIL BB 35 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Sri Venkateswara Rice Industry Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 25 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Suvarnabhoomi Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 280 Assigned TAQA Neyveli Power Company Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A+ 1661 Reaffirmed TAQA Neyveli Power Company Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A+ 1661.6 Reaffirmed TAQA Neyveli Power Company Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 1000 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with working capital demand loan The Saswad Mali Sugar Factory Ltd CC CRISIL B 970 Reaffirmed The Saswad Mali Sugar Factory Ltd CC-Stock CRISIL B 54.7 Reaffirmed The Saswad Mali Sugar Factory Ltd TL CRISIL B 95.3 Reaffirmed Vmco Alloys CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Vmco Alloys Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Loan Fac Yazdani Steel & Power Ltd TL CRISIL D 520.3 Reaffirmed Yazdani Steel & Power Ltd CC CRISIL D 176.7 Reaffirmed Yazdani Steel & Power Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 253 Reaffirmed Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 