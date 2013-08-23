US STOCKS-Wall Street jumps, fueled by strong consumer data
Aug 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of August 22, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Avantel Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Avantel Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3+ 60 Reaffirmed Best Foods Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 178.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Christy Friedgram Industry BG CRISIL A3+ 200 Reaffirmed Eagle Electronics India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 - Govinda Commodities Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 3850 Reaffirmed M/s. Chaitanya Enterprises BG CRISIL A4 70* Assigned *Sub-limit of letter of credit of Rs.70.0 Million Musale Construction BG CRISIL A4 80 - Natural Food Products BG CRISIL A3+ 60 Assigned Nitte Education Trust BG CRISIL A1 102 Reaffirmed Oriental Containers Ltd LOC* CRISIL A2 650 - * Includes sub-limit of Rs.20 Million of Bank Guarantee. Oriental Containers Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 150 - P. Mangatram Jewellers Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Prakash Steelage Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL A3+ 1150 Reaffirmed Preeti Petrochem Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 110 Assigned Raghav Ramming Mass Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 2.5 Assigned under LOC Rajesh Power Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 80 - Rasi Nutri Foods BG CRISIL A3+ 108.6 Reaffirmed Skyline Engineering Contracts India) BG CRISIL A4 350 $ Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Skyline Engineering Contracts India) BG CRISIL A4 0.7 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sri Durga Automotives BG CRISIL A4+ 35.5 Reaffirmed Suvarnabhoomi Enterprises Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 30 Assigned TAQA Neyveli Power Company Pvt Ltd BG** CRISIL A1 350 Reaffirmed **Interchangeable with letter of credit LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aspire Systems India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 330 Assigned Avantel Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 120 Reaffirmed Best Foods Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 12,750* Reaffirmed Best Foods Ltd Stand-by Line of CRISIL BBB 900 Reaffirmed Credit Best Foods Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 908.9 Reaffirmed Best Foods Ltd Proposed Stand-by CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Line of Credit Christy Friedgram Industry CC CRISIL BBB 800 Reaffirmed Eagle Electronics India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 90 - Eagle Electronics India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20 - Loan Fac G and G Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned G. V. Puntambekar and Sons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 245 Assigned G. V. Puntambekar and Sons Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 5 Assigned Loan Fac Govinda Commodities Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 140 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Govinda Commodities Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1.7 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- InfoStretch Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 245 Assigned Loan Fac Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd CC CRISIL AA 1530 Reaffirmed Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL AA 350 Withdrawn Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA 1526 Withdrawn Kohli & Sons Channel Financing CRISIL BB 130 Assigned Loknete Honourable Hanmantrao Patil Rupee TL CRISIL D 187.4 Reaffirmed Charitable Trust, Vita M.D. Frozen Food Exports TL CRISIL D 86.4 Assigned M.D. Frozen Food Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 108.6 Assigned Loan Fac M.D. Frozen Food Exports Packing Credit CRISIL D 150 Assigned M.D. Frozen Food Exports CC CRISIL D 50 Assigned M.D. Frozen Food Exports Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL D 5 Assigned M/s. Chaitanya Enterprises Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Magicrete Building Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Magicrete Building Solutions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 190 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Mayur Coldstorage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Mayur Coldstorage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 65 Reaffirmed Mayur Coldstorage Pvt Ltd Proposed Long- CRISIL D 25 Reaffirmed Term Bk Loan Fac Musale Construction CC CRISIL B 75 - Natural Food Products CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 430 Assigned Nitte Education Trust LT Loan CRISIL A 142 Reaffirmed Nitte Education Trust Overdraft Fac CRISIL A 150 Reaffirmed Nitte Education Trust Proposed Long- CRISIL A 370 Reaffirmed Term Bk Loan Fac Oriental Containers Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 500 - Oriental Containers Ltd LOC# CRISIL BBB+ 43.7 - # includes sub-limit of Rs.10 Million of Bank Guarantee Oriental Containers Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 6.3 - P. Mangatram Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC# CRISIL BB 570 Reaffirmed #Fully interchangeable with Bank Guarantee. Prakash Steelage Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 1150 Reaffirmed Preeti Petrochem Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 85 Assigned Loan Fac Preeti Petrochem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Radha Smelters Ltd CC CRISIL D 280 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Radha Smelters Ltd LOC# CRISIL D 80 Downgraded from CRISIL BB #Fully interchangeable with cash credit Radha Smelters Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 3 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Radha Smelters Ltd TL CRISIL D 145.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Raghav Ramming Mass Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 65 Assigned Raghav Ramming Mass Pvt Ltd Credit Limit Under CRISIL B+ 7.5 Assigned Gold Card Raghav Ramming Mass Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 75 Assigned Raipur Bottling Company CC CRISIL B 100 Assigned Rajesh Power Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 - Rajesh Power Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 20 - Loan Fac Rasi Nutri Foods CC CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed Sanraj Poly Printers CC* CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed * Includes a sub limit of Rs.1.00 Million for bank guarantee Sanraj Poly Printers TL CRISIL BB+ 44 Reaffirmed Sanyog Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 284 Reaffirmed Sanyog Enterprises Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 285 Reaffirmed Sanyog Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sanyog Enterprises Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 75 Reaffirmed Shivam Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 76 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Shivam Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 76 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Skyline Engineering Contracts India) WC Demand Loan CRISIL B 40# Downgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL B+ Skyline Engineering Contracts India) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 30 Downgraded Pvt Ltd Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Skyline Engineering Contracts India) CC CRISIL B 60 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL B+ Skyline Engineering Contracts India) CC CRISIL B 10* Downgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL B+ Sri Durga Automotives CC CRISIL BB- 140 Reaffirmed Sri Venkateswara Rice Industry CC CRISIL BB 130 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Sri Venkateswara Rice Industry Warehouse Receipts CRISIL BB 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Sri Venkateswara Rice Industry TL CRISIL BB 35 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Sri Venkateswara Rice Industry Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 25 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Suvarnabhoomi Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 280 Assigned TAQA Neyveli Power Company Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A+ 1661 Reaffirmed TAQA Neyveli Power Company Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A+ 1661.6 Reaffirmed TAQA Neyveli Power Company Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 1000 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with working capital demand loan The Saswad Mali Sugar Factory Ltd CC CRISIL B 970 Reaffirmed The Saswad Mali Sugar Factory Ltd CC-Stock CRISIL B 54.7 Reaffirmed The Saswad Mali Sugar Factory Ltd TL CRISIL B 95.3 Reaffirmed Vmco Alloys CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Vmco Alloys Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Loan Fac Yazdani Steel & Power Ltd TL CRISIL D 520.3 Reaffirmed Yazdani Steel & Power Ltd CC CRISIL D 176.7 Reaffirmed Yazdani Steel & Power Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 253 Reaffirmed Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
