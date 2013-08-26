Aug 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of August 23, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adhunik Infrastructures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A3+ 95 Reaffirmed Adhunik Infrastructures Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 300 Reaffirmed Adhunik Infrastructures Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A3+ 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Anant Commodities Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 350* Reaffirmed Anant Commodities Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bush Foods Overseas Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 1920 Assigned Bush Foods Overseas Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 850@ Assigned @Includes sub-limit of Rs.100 Million. of Overdraft Facility; Rs.150 Million of Post Shipment Credit and US$ 3 Million of Export Bill Discounting Century Plyboards (India) Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 3242.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A1 Gartels Werke Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.5 Assigned Hercules Pigments Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Hindustan Prefab Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 400 Reaffirmed Hindustan Prefab Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac HLS Asia Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 332.5 Reaffirmed HLS Asia Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 10 Reaffirmed HLS Asia Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A1+ 462.5 Reaffirmed Indian Railway Finance Corporation LtdST Debt Programme@ CRISIL A1+ 60000 Reaffirmed @Total short-term bank borrowings and borrowings under the rated short-term debt programme not to exceed Rs.60 billion at any point in time Indus Teqsite Pvt Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL A3+ 25 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Merino Industries Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2+ 32 Reaffirmed Credit# # Fully interchangeable with FBP and FBD Merino Industries Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2+ 100 Reaffirmed Credit## ## Includes sublimit of Rs.50 million for cash credit, Rs.50 million for FCNR, and Rs.100 million for FBD Merino Industries Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2+ 135 Reaffirmed Credit Merino Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 20 Reaffirmed Merino Industries Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A2+ 330 Reaffirmed ^ Includes sublimit of Rs.275 million for standby line of credit (SLC) Merino Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 200 Reaffirmed Merino Industries Ltd LOC^^ CRISIL A2+ 70 Reaffirmed ^^ Fully interchangeable with SLC Merino Industries Ltd LOC^^^ CRISIL A2+ 50 Reaffirmed ^^^ Includes sublimit of Rs.30 million for bank guarantee (BG) Merino Industries Ltd LOC^^^^ CRISIL A2+ 50 Reaffirmed ^^^^ Fully interchangeable with BG Merino Industries Ltd LOC% CRISIL A2+ 80 Reaffirmed % includes sublimit of Rs. 80 million of SLC and Rs. 50 million of Bank Guarantee (BG) Merino Panel Products Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A2+ 200 Reaffirmed ^ Includes sublimit of Rs.20 million for bank guarantee (BG) Merino Panel Products Ltd LOC^^ CRISIL A2+ 150 Reaffirmed ^^ Includes sublimit of Rs.20 million for BG Merino Panel Products Ltd LOC^^^ CRISIL A2+ 50 Reaffirmed ^^^Includes sublimit of Rs.50 million for BG Merino Panel Products Ltd LOC^^^^ CRISIL A2+ 50 Reaffirmed ^^^^ Includes sublimit of Rs.25 million for BG Merino Panel Products Ltd LOC^^^^^ CRISIL A2+ 50 Reaffirmed ^^^^^ Includes sublimit of Rs.50 million for BG P.K. International Exports Ltd Export Packing CRISIL D 88 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL A4+ P.K. International Exports Ltd Export CRISIL D 52 Downgraded Post-Shipment from CRISIL Credit A4+ P.K. International Exports Ltd LOC CRISIL D 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ P.K. International Exports Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 28 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL A4+ Radium Creation Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Credit Radium Creation Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 24.5 Reaffirmed Radium Creation Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed credit Radium Creation Ltd Proposed Short- CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Term Bk Loan Fac Rantus Pharma Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Schiller Healthcare India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Schiller Healthcare India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Sheriff & Co BG CRISIL A4 43.9 Assigned Sri Devi Oil Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 250 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Sri Devi Extractions Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL D 240 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Swashthik Preforms Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Symtronics Automation Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Varni Gems Packing Credit* CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with post-shipment credit Varni Gems Post-Shipment CRISIL A4+ 105 Reaffirmed Credit# # Interchangeable with packing credit up to 20 per cent Varni Gems Packing Credit* CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with post-shipment credit Varni Gems Post-Shipment CRISIL A4+ 17.5 Reaffirmed Credit# # Interchangeable with packing credit up to 20 per cent Varni Gems Proposed Short- CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed Term Bk Loan Fac Vinko Auto Industries Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 46 Assigned Vinko Auto Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Vinko Auto Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 4 Assigned Vinod Enterprises BG CRISIL A4 22.5 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alekhya Drugs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Reaffirmed Alekhya Drugs Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed Alekhya Drugs Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 0.5 Reaffirmed Bush Foods Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned Bush Foods Overseas Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BBB- 3080* Assigned * Fully interchangeable with Cash Credit. Bush Foods Overseas Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BBB- 400^ Assigned ^ Fully Interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan. Bush Foods Overseas Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB- 650 Assigned Bush Foods Overseas Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 89.1 Assigned Bush Foods Overseas Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 10.9 Assigned Loan Fac Century Plyboards (India) Ltd TL CRISIL A- 970 Downgraded from CRISIL A+ Century Plyboards (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 1710.1 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A+ Gartels Werke Ltd TL CRISIL B- 18.8 Assigned Gartels Werke Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B- 4 Assigned Credit Gartels Werke Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL B- 3.9 Assigned Gartels Werke Ltd CC CRISIL B- 30 Assigned Hercules Pigments Pvt Ltd Fund & NFBL CRISIL BBB- 75*# Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ * #Includes sub-limit of Rs.65 Million of packing credit, Rs.40 Million of cash credit, Rs.30 Million of buyers credit & Rs.20 Million of letter of credit, All limits are fungible with total credit restricted to Rs. 75.0 Million. Hercules Pigments Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BBB- 20## Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ # #Includes sub-limit of Rs.20 Million of cash credit HLS Asia Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 15 Reaffirmed Indian Railway Finance Corporation LtdNon - Convertible CRISIL AAA 151030 Reaffirmed Debentures Indian Railway Finance Corporation LtdLT Borrowings CRISIL AAA 150000 Reaffirmed Indian Railway Finance Corporation LtdLT Borrowings CRISIL AAA 205940 Reaffirmed Indian Railway Finance Corporation LtdBonds CRISIL AAA 577000 Reaffirmed Indus Teqsite Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 140 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Indus Teqsite Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase - CRISIL BBB 15 Upgraded from Discounting Fac* CRISIL BBB- *All the limits are interchangeable with cash credit limit Indus Teqsite Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 53.2 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Indus Teqsite Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 115 Upgraded from Credit* CRISIL BBB- *All the limits are interchangeable with cash credit limit Indus Teqsite Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 28 Upgraded from Credit* CRISIL BBB- *All the limits are interchangeable with cash credit limit Indus Teqsite Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- JMD Chain Stores Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Upgraded from CRISIL B- JMD Chain Stores Ltd TL CRISIL B 52 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Kapu Gems Export Packing CRISIL A- 850 Assigned Credit Kapu Gems Post Shipment CRISIL A- 600 Assigned Credit Kapu Gems Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 550 Assigned Loan Fac Kedia Brothers CC CRISIL BBB 100 Assigned King's Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 130 Assigned Fac King's Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Loan Fac M S Ship Breaking Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed * Includes sub-limit of cash credit of Rs.15.0 million Manthan Groups Builders & Developers CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Manthan Groups Builders & Developers Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Merino Industries Ltd CC CRISIL A- 150 Reaffirmed Merino Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 90 Reaffirmed * Includes sublimit of Rs.45 million for working capital demand loan (WCDL), Rs.10 million for inland bill discounting(IBD), and Rs.15 million for foreign bill discounting(FBD) Merino Industries Ltd CC** CRISIL A- 90 Reaffirmed ** Includes sublimit of Rs.72 million each for foreign currency non-resident (FCNR) deposit and WCDL, and Rs.50 million each for export packing credit (EPC) , IBD, foreign bill purchase (FBP), and FBD Merino Industries Ltd CC*** CRISIL A- 48 Reaffirmed *** Fully interchangeable with WCDL Merino Industries Ltd CC**** CRISIL A- 255 Reaffirmed **** Includes sublimit of Rs.100 million each for EPC, IBD, FBP, and FBD Merino Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 239.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Merino Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 118.8 Reaffirmed Merino Panel Products Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 49.8 Reaffirmed Merino Panel Products Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 60 Reaffirmed * Includes sublimit of Rs.48 million for working capital demand loan (WCDL)/foreign Currency denomination loan(FCDL), and Rs.20 million for export packing credit (EPC) / inland bill discounting (IBD) / foreign bill purchase (FBP) / foreign bill discounting (FBD) Merino Panel Products Ltd CC** CRISIL A- 50 Reaffirmed ** Includes sublimit of Rs.50 million for WCDL/FCDL and Rs.50 million for EPC / IBD / FBP / FBD Merino Panel Products Ltd CC CRISIL A- 20 Reaffirmed Merino Panel Products Ltd CC*** CRISIL A- 130 Reaffirmed *** Includes sublimit of Rs.60 million for WCDL/FCDL and Rs.100 million for EPC /IBD / FBP / FBD Merino Panel Products Ltd CC**** CRISIL A- 20 Reaffirmed **** Includes sublimit of Rs.48 million for WCDL/FCDL Merino Panel Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 78.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac MFL Assignment of Receivables FebruarySecond-loss Fac CRISIL A- (SO) - Upgraded from 2012 I CRISIL BBB (SO) MFL Assignment of Receivables FebruaryAcquirer payouts CRISIL AA (SO) - Reaffirmed 2012 I MFL Assignment of Receivables FebruarySecond-loss Fac CRISIL A (SO) - Upgraded from 2012 II CRISIL BBB (SO) MFL Assignment of Receivables FebruaryAcquirer payouts CRISIL AAA - Reaffirmed 2012 II (SO) MFL Assignment of Receivables FebruarySecond-loss Fac CRISIL A (SO) - Upgraded from 2012 III CRISIL BBB (SO) MFL Assignment of Receivables FebruaryAcquirer payouts CRISIL AA+ - Upgraded from 2012 III (SO) CRISIL AA (SO) MFL Assignment of Receivables FebruarySecond-loss Fac CRISIL A (SO) - Upgraded from 2012 IV CRISIL BBB (SO) MFL Assignment of Receivables FebruaryAcquirer payouts CRISIL AA (SO) - Upgraded from 2012 IV CRISIL AA- (SO) MFL Assignment of Receivables March Second-loss Fac CRISIL A- (SO) - Upgraded from 2012 I CRISIL BBB (SO) MFL Assignment of Receivables March Acquirer payouts CRISIL AA (SO) - Reaffirmed 2012 I MFL Assignment of Receivables March Second-loss Fac CRISIL A (SO) - Upgraded from 2012 II CRISIL BBB (SO) MFL Assignment of Receivables March Acquirer payouts CRISIL AA+ - Upgraded from 2012 II (SO) CRISIL AA (SO) MFL Assignment of Receivables March Second-loss Fac CRISIL A- (SO) Upgraded from 2012 III CRISIL BBB (SO) MFL Assignment of Receivables March Acquirer payouts CRISIL AA (SO) Reaffirmed 2012 III MFL Assignment of Receivables March Second-loss Fac CRISIL A- (SO) Upgraded from 2012 IV CRISIL BBB (SO) MFL Assignment of Receivables March Acquirer payouts CRISIL AA (SO) Reaffirmed 2012 IV MFL Assignment of Receivables March Second-loss Fac CRISIL A (SO) Upgraded from 2012 V CRISIL BBB (SO) MFL Assignment of Receivables March Acquirer payouts CRISIL AA+ Upgraded from 2012 V (SO) CRISIL AA (SO) Muthoot Automotive India Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Fac P.K. International Exports Ltd TL CRISIL D 73.8 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Pacifica (Chennai Project) CC CRISIL BBB- 450 Assigned Infrastructure Co. Pvt Ltd Panna Gold Impex Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal Plastiblends India Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 210 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with Packing credit, buyers credit, post shipment credit in foreign currency, working capital demand loan, Export Bill discounting upto Rs. 200 million Plastiblends India Ltd Packing Credit** CRISIL A+ 500 Reaffirmed ** Interchangeable with cash credit to the extent of Rs.100 million and fully interchangeable with export bill discounting, buyer's credit, packing credit in foreign currency and letter of credit Plastiblends India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 18.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Polyplastics Auto Components Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 55 Assigned Polyplastics Auto Components Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned Polyplastics Auto Components Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 35 Assigned Loan Fac Rantus Pharma Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 24 Reaffirmed Rantus Pharma Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL C 16 Reaffirmed Sanraj Poly Printers CC* CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed * Includes a sub limit of Rs.1.00 Million for bank guarantee Sanraj Poly Printers TL CRISIL BB+ 44 Reaffirmed Schiller Healthcare India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 66 Assigned Schiller Healthcare India Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 9 Assigned Credit Schiller Healthcare India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 105 Assigned SemanticSpace Technologies Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A 50 Assigned SemanticSpace Technologies Ltd CC^ CRISIL A 150 Assigned ^Bank Guarantee of Rs.30 Million is sub limit of Cash Credit SemanticSpace Technologies Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 450 Assigned Loan Fac Sheriff & Co WC Demand Loan CRISIL B- 25 Assigned Sheriff & Co LT Loan CRISIL B- 2.1 Assigned Sheriff & Co CC CRISIL B- 75 Assigned Sri Devi Extractions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Sri Devi Extractions Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 30 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BB Sri Devi Extractions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 70 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Sri Devi Oil Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 220 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Sri Devi Oil Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 250 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Sri Devi Oil Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 23.2 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Sri Devi Oil Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL D 76.8 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Supreme Glazes Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B 60 Assigned *Includes Sub-limit of Rs.40.0 Million of Inland letter of Credit/Bank Guarantee/Foreign Letter of Credit. Swashthik Preforms Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B+ 47.5 Assigned *Includes SME credit of Rs.2.50 Million Swashthik Preforms Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 17 Assigned Swashthik Preforms Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 0.6 Assigned Loan Fac Symtronics Automation Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 25 Assigned Symtronics Automation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 0.5 Assigned Loan Fac Symtronics Automation Pvt Ltd Project Loan CRISIL B- 7 Assigned Symtronics Automation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 12.5 Assigned Takshila Educational Society NCDs - 50 Suspended Takshila Educational Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 240 Assigned Loan Fac Takshila Educational Society TL CRISIL BBB+ 260 Assigned Vinko Auto Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Vinko Auto Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Loan Fac Vinko Auto Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB 29 Assigned Vinod Enterprises CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.