Aug 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of August 26, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anandtex International Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Purchase* *One way interchangeability from Foreign Bill Purchase (FBP) limit to Packing Credit limit to the extent of Rs.40 Mln Anandtex International Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Anandtex International Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 14 Reaffirmed Forward Limit Anandtex International Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Credit Anandtex International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 180 Reaffirmed Anpras Food Products Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4 12 Assigned Astra Lifecare (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 80 Assigned B.N.R. Constructions BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Assigned Calcutta Overseas Foreign CRISIL A4+ 110 Reaffirmed Documentary Bills Purchase Calcutta Overseas Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Exotica Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 6.2 Suspended Glorious Trading Pvt Ltd Letter of Credit CRISIL A4 45 Reaffirmed Hitachi Home & Life Solutions (India) ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+ 200 Reaffirmed Ltd CP) Hitachi Home & Life Solutions (India) LOC & BG^ CRISIL A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed Ltd ^ Bank Guarantees are fully interchangeable with Letter of credit Indus Towers Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Indus Towers Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Indus Towers Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Indus Towers Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 12000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jansons Industries Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed Jansons Industries Ltd Loan Equivalent CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Risk Limits Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed (Including CP) Musaddilals Jewellers (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Rajkar Bros LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Ramji Agencies BG CRISIL A4 90 Assigned Ratnaveer Stainless Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1.1 Reaffirmed Ratnaveer Stainless Products Pvt Ltd LOC^^ CRISIL A4+ 538.9 Reaffirmed ^^ Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee/ Buyer's Credit Samsun Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5.5 Suspended Shantilal C. Mehta LOC CRISIL A3 80 Downgraded from 'CRISIL A3+ Sharp Global Ltd BG^ CRISIL A3 250 Reaffirmed ^Includes sub limit of letter of credit to an extent of Rs.150.0 Mn Sharp Global Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A3 8900 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency* *100% interchangeability from pre shipment to post shipment Sharp Global Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A3 1000 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency# #50% interchangeability from pre shipment to post shipment Sharp Global Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A3 1000 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Sharp Global Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed Credit Sohoni Metal Craft Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned South Calcutta Diesels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 35 Assigned Sovika Aviation Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Swashthik Industriees LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anandtex International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 140 Reaffirmed Anandtex International Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 273.1 Reaffirmed Anpras Food Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 32.5 Assigned Anpras Food Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned Astra Lifecare (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 247.3 Assigned Astra Lifecare (India) Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 650 Assigned Credit Astra Lifecare (India) Pvt Ltd Credit Limit Under CRISIL BBB- 130 Assigned Gold Card Atul Projects India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned Loan Fac Atul Projects India Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 450 Assigned B.N.R. Constructions Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Balar Exports Packing Credit CRISIL D 16 Suspended Balar Exports Post Shipment CRISIL D 44 Suspended Credit Balar Exports Proposed ST Bk CRISIL D 15 Suspended Loan Fac Bhanu International Resorts and HotelsLT Loan CRISIL B- 160 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd CRISIL D Bhumi Cottex Industry Pvt Ltd Medium TL CRISIL D 140 Assigned Bhumi Cottex Industry Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Assigned Bhumi Cottex Industry Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Assigned Blue Dreamz Advertising Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B- 20 Assigned Blue Dreamz Advertising Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 25 Assigned Blue Dreamz Advertising Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 35 Assigned Cosmo Electro Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 137 Reaffirmed Cosmo Electro Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 50.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Cosmo Electro Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 47.5 Reaffirmed Exotica Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Suspended Exotica Ceramic Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 35.4 Suspended Glorious Trading Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bank CRISIL A4 45 Reaffirmed Loan Facility Hitachi Home & Life Solutions (India) CC CRISIL AA- 1000 Reaffirmed Ltd Indus Towers Ltd Bond Issue CRISIL AA 25000 Reaffirmed Indus Towers Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA 7000 Reaffirmed Indus Towers Ltd TL CRISIL AA 94500 Reaffirmed Jansons Industries Ltd CC^ CRISIL BBB- 450 Reaffirmed ^ Includes sublimit of Rs.100 million for export packing credit/export packing in foreign currency/foreign bills purchase Jansons Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Jansons Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 85 Reaffirmed Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA- 0.75 Reaffirmed Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 5.7 Reaffirmed Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 1.05 Reaffirmed Musaddilals Jewellers (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 200 Reaffirmed Musaddilals Jewellers (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rajkar Bros CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Ramji Agencies CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Ramvijay Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed Ratnaveer Stainless Products Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 156 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with Export Packing Credit/ Packing Credit in Foreign Currency/Foreign Bill Purchase/ Foreign Bill Discounting Ratnaveer Stainless Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 6.2 Reaffirmed Samsun Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Suspended Samsun Ceramic Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 30 Suspended Satguru Agro Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Satguru Agro Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 10.5 Reaffirmed Satguru Agro Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac CRISIL BB- 6 Reaffirmed Shah Housecon Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 500 Assigned Shantilal C. Mehta CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Sharp Global Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB- 350 Reaffirmed Sohoni Metal Craft Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Sohoni Metal Craft Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 3 Assigned Credit Sohoni Metal Craft Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 2 Assigned South Calcutta Diesels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 18 Assigned Sovika Aviation Services Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 85.5 Assigned Sovika Aviation Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 34.5 Assigned Sri Venkatrama Agro Tech CC CRISIL B+ 120 Assigned Sri Venkatrama Agro Tech Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Sriven Corporation CC CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned Sriven Corporation Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Swashthik Industriees CC* CRISIL B+ 47.5 Assigned *Includes small and medium enterprise credit of Rs.2.5 million Swashthik Industriees LT Loan CRISIL B+ 33.1 Assigned Swashthik Industriees Proposed LT Bk LoanCRISIL B+ 0.4 Assigned Vidhatri Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B 60 Assigned Credit* *Sub Limit of Foreign Bill Discounting/ Foreign Bill Purchased of Rs.35.00 million -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 