Aug 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of August 27, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Amit Capacitors Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned
AVI Agri Business Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed
AVI Agri Business Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 170 Reaffirmed
Credit
Bharat Carriers Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned
Bharat Construction BG CRISIL A4 230 Assigned
Bharat Hydel Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 200 Assigned
Clean Science and Technology Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 30 Assigned
Clean Science and Technology Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2.5 Assigned
Genus Innovation Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 140 Reaffirmed
Genus Innovation Ltd LOC# CRISIL A4+ 170 Reaffirmed
# includes sub-limit of buyers' credit Rs.20 million
Heubach Colour Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 50 Reaffirmed
Heubach Colour Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 125 Reaffirmed
Heubach Colour Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 905 Reaffirmed
HY-Tuf Steels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
J. J. House Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed
Jayachandran Industries Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 30 Assigned
Negotiation
Paralam Global Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned
R. N. Dobariya BG CRISIL A3+ 400 Reaffirmed
Salasar Techno Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 75 Suspended
Shree Surgovind Tradelink Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4 125 Reaffirmed
Sri Vishnu Granites Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 15 Downgraded
Discounting from CRISIL A4
Sri Vishnu Granites Ltd LOC CRISIL D 4 Downgraded
from CRISIL A4
Sri Vishnu Granites Ltd TL CRISIL D 35 Downgraded
from CRISIL A4
Sri Vishnu Granites Ltd CC CRISIL D 20 Downgraded
from CRISIL A4
S.V.G. Granites Ltd ST Loan CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed
Vidya Herbs Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed
Credit*
*With 100% interchangeability from and Foreign Bill Discounting to Export Packing Credit and 50%
interchangeability of Export Packing Credit to Foreign Bill Discounting.
Vidya Herbs Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 60 Reaffirmed
Vidya Herbs Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed
Discounting*
*With 100% interchangeability from and Foreign Bill Discounting to Export Packing Credit and 50%
interchangeability of Export Packing Credit to Foreign Bill Discounting.
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A.S.Cargo Movers Pvt Ltd Lease Rental CRISIL B 1150 Assigned
Discounting Loan
Amit Capacitors Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned
Amit Capacitors Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned
Arjun Bulk Carriers CC CRISIL B 17 Assigned
Arjun Bulk Carriers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 33 Assigned
Loan Fac
AVI Agri Business Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 220# Reaffirmed
Credit
# Includes sublimit of cash credit to the extent of Rs. 75 Million
AVI Agri Business Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 910* Reaffirmed
Credit
* Includes sublimit of cash credit to the extent of Rs. 175 Million and bank guarantee to the
extent of Rs. 20 Million
AVI Agri Business Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 69.1 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
AVI Agri Business Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 600.9 Reaffirmed
Bharat Carriers Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB+ 25 Assigned
Bharat Carriers Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Assigned
Bharat Construction CC CRISIL B- 120 Assigned
Bharat Hydel Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 100 Assigned
Clean Science and Technology Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Clean Science and Technology Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 52 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
* interchangeable with non fund based limits
Clean Science and Technology Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 119.1 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Clean Science and Technology Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 98.4 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB+
Gayatri Jhansi Roadways Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ (SO)2958.5 Reaffirmed
Gayatri Jhansi Roadways Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ (SO)451.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Gayatri Lalitpur Roadways Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 2285.4 Reaffirmed
(SO)
Gayatri Lalitpur Roadways Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 234.6 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac (SO)
Genus Innovation Ltd CC@ CRISIL BB+ 220 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
@ includes sub-limit of packing credit/ post-shipment credit of Rs.20 million
Genus Innovation Ltd TL* CRISIL BB+ 115 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
* includes one-time LC sub-limit of Rs.40 million
Heubach Colour Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 350 Reaffirmed
Heubach Colour Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 400 Reaffirmed
HY-Tuf Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 90 Reaffirmed
HY-Tuf Steels Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 13.5 Reaffirmed
Credit
HY-Tuf Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 66 Reaffirmed
J. J. House Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50* Reaffirmed
* Includes sublimit of bank guarantee Rs.25 million
Jayachandran Industries Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed
Jayachandran Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 64 Reaffirmed
Jayachandran Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 68.5 Reaffirmed
Jayachandran Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B 33 Reaffirmed
L H Sugar Factories Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 1500 Assigned
L H Sugar Factories Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 30 Assigned
Loan Fac
Maa Tarini Transport Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Maa Tarini Transport Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 46.5 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB+
Manraj Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 13.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Manraj Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed
Manraj Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 36.5 Reaffirmed
NSP BVSR KP Road Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 100 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB
NSP BVSR KP Road Projects Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 490 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
NSP Variegate PP Road Projects Pvt LtdTL CRISIL BB+ 182 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
NSP Variegate RG Road Projects Pvt LtdTL CRISIL BB+ 133 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Paralam Global Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 75 Assigned
Paralam Global Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 93.2 Assigned
Loan Fac
Paralam Global Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 51.8 Assigned
Patel Brass Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 99 Placed on
Notice of
withdrawal
R. N. Dobariya Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 40 Reaffirmed
S.V.G. Granites Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed
S.V.G. Granites Ltd Export Packing CRISIL D 37.5 Reaffirmed
Credit
S.V.G. Granites Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 37.5 Reaffirmed
Discounting
S.V.G. Granites Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL D 9 Reaffirmed
S.V.G. Granites Ltd LOC CRISIL D 32.5 Reaffirmed
S.V.G. Granites Ltd TL CRISIL D 3.5 Reaffirmed
Salasar Techno Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 300 Suspended
Shree Surgovind Tradelink Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 125 Reaffirmed
Sree Jayamurugan Alloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 43 Assigned
Sree Jayamurugan Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned
Sree Jayamurugan Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 7 Assigned
Sri Vishnu Granites Ltd Export Packing CRISIL D 15 Downgraded
Credit from CRISIL B-
Torrent Power Grid Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA 2440 Reaffirmed
Uttarakhand Uthan Samiti Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 240 Assigned
Suspension
revoked
Uttarakhand Uthan Samiti TL CRISIL D 90 Assigned
Suspension
revoked
V.S.T. Auto Parts Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 85 Assigned
Vidya Herbs Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 78.6 Reaffirmed
Vidya Herbs Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 93.1 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
