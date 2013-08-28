Aug 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of August 27, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amit Capacitors Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned AVI Agri Business Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed AVI Agri Business Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 170 Reaffirmed Credit Bharat Carriers Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Bharat Construction BG CRISIL A4 230 Assigned Bharat Hydel Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 200 Assigned Clean Science and Technology Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 30 Assigned Clean Science and Technology Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2.5 Assigned Genus Innovation Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 140 Reaffirmed Genus Innovation Ltd LOC# CRISIL A4+ 170 Reaffirmed # includes sub-limit of buyers' credit Rs.20 million Heubach Colour Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 50 Reaffirmed Heubach Colour Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 125 Reaffirmed Heubach Colour Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 905 Reaffirmed HY-Tuf Steels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed J. J. House Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Jayachandran Industries Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Negotiation Paralam Global Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned R. N. Dobariya BG CRISIL A3+ 400 Reaffirmed Salasar Techno Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 75 Suspended Shree Surgovind Tradelink Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4 125 Reaffirmed Sri Vishnu Granites Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 15 Downgraded Discounting from CRISIL A4 Sri Vishnu Granites Ltd LOC CRISIL D 4 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Sri Vishnu Granites Ltd TL CRISIL D 35 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Sri Vishnu Granites Ltd CC CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 S.V.G. Granites Ltd ST Loan CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed Vidya Herbs Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Credit* *With 100% interchangeability from and Foreign Bill Discounting to Export Packing Credit and 50% interchangeability of Export Packing Credit to Foreign Bill Discounting. Vidya Herbs Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 60 Reaffirmed Vidya Herbs Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed Discounting* *With 100% interchangeability from and Foreign Bill Discounting to Export Packing Credit and 50% interchangeability of Export Packing Credit to Foreign Bill Discounting. LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.S.Cargo Movers Pvt Ltd Lease Rental CRISIL B 1150 Assigned Discounting Loan Amit Capacitors Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned Amit Capacitors Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Arjun Bulk Carriers CC CRISIL B 17 Assigned Arjun Bulk Carriers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 33 Assigned Loan Fac AVI Agri Business Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 220# Reaffirmed Credit # Includes sublimit of cash credit to the extent of Rs. 75 Million AVI Agri Business Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 910* Reaffirmed Credit * Includes sublimit of cash credit to the extent of Rs. 175 Million and bank guarantee to the extent of Rs. 20 Million AVI Agri Business Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 69.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac AVI Agri Business Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 600.9 Reaffirmed Bharat Carriers Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB+ 25 Assigned Bharat Carriers Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Assigned Bharat Construction CC CRISIL B- 120 Assigned Bharat Hydel Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 100 Assigned Clean Science and Technology Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Clean Science and Technology Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 52 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ * interchangeable with non fund based limits Clean Science and Technology Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 119.1 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Clean Science and Technology Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 98.4 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Gayatri Jhansi Roadways Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ (SO)2958.5 Reaffirmed Gayatri Jhansi Roadways Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ (SO)451.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gayatri Lalitpur Roadways Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 2285.4 Reaffirmed (SO) Gayatri Lalitpur Roadways Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 234.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac (SO) Genus Innovation Ltd CC@ CRISIL BB+ 220 Upgraded from CRISIL BB @ includes sub-limit of packing credit/ post-shipment credit of Rs.20 million Genus Innovation Ltd TL* CRISIL BB+ 115 Upgraded from CRISIL BB * includes one-time LC sub-limit of Rs.40 million Heubach Colour Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 350 Reaffirmed Heubach Colour Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 400 Reaffirmed HY-Tuf Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 90 Reaffirmed HY-Tuf Steels Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 13.5 Reaffirmed Credit HY-Tuf Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 66 Reaffirmed J. House Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50* Reaffirmed * Includes sublimit of bank guarantee Rs.25 million Jayachandran Industries Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Jayachandran Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 64 Reaffirmed Jayachandran Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 68.5 Reaffirmed Jayachandran Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B 33 Reaffirmed L H Sugar Factories Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 1500 Assigned L H Sugar Factories Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 30 Assigned Loan Fac Maa Tarini Transport Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Maa Tarini Transport Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 46.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Manraj Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 13.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Manraj Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Manraj Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 36.5 Reaffirmed NSP BVSR KP Road Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 100 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB NSP BVSR KP Road Projects Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 490 Upgraded from CRISIL BB NSP Variegate PP Road Projects Pvt LtdTL CRISIL BB+ 182 Upgraded from CRISIL BB NSP Variegate RG Road Projects Pvt LtdTL CRISIL BB+ 133 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Paralam Global Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 75 Assigned Paralam Global Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 93.2 Assigned Loan Fac Paralam Global Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 51.8 Assigned Patel Brass Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 99 Placed on Notice of withdrawal R. N. Dobariya Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 40 Reaffirmed S.V.G. Granites Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed S.V.G. Granites Ltd Export Packing CRISIL D 37.5 Reaffirmed Credit S.V.G. Granites Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 37.5 Reaffirmed Discounting S.V.G. Granites Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL D 9 Reaffirmed S.V.G. Granites Ltd LOC CRISIL D 32.5 Reaffirmed S.V.G. Granites Ltd TL CRISIL D 3.5 Reaffirmed Salasar Techno Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 300 Suspended Shree Surgovind Tradelink Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 125 Reaffirmed Sree Jayamurugan Alloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 43 Assigned Sree Jayamurugan Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Sree Jayamurugan Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 7 Assigned Sri Vishnu Granites Ltd Export Packing CRISIL D 15 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL B- Torrent Power Grid Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA 2440 Reaffirmed Uttarakhand Uthan Samiti Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 240 Assigned Suspension revoked Uttarakhand Uthan Samiti TL CRISIL D 90 Assigned Suspension revoked V.S.T. Auto Parts Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 85 Assigned Vidya Herbs Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 78.6 Reaffirmed Vidya Herbs Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 93.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.