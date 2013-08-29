Aug 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of August 28, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Dev Aakash Plast India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 75 Assigned
Dhanlaxmi Iron Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 100 Assigned
Dhanlaxmi Iron Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 30 Assigned
Hythro Power Corporation Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 4420 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Hythro Power Corporation Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A4 290 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Hythro Power Corporation Ltd Sales Bill CRISIL A4 600 Downgraded
Discounting@ from CRISIL
A4+
@ Rs.350 Million and Rs.150 Million interchangeable with non-fund-based limits of DBS Bank Ltd
and ING Vysya Bank Ltd, respectively
Jeevaka Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed
Jeevaka Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 200 Reaffirmed
Jeevaka Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A3 60 Reaffirmed
Kunjal Synergies Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 430 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
Kunjal Synergies Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 600 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL A4+
Maverick Holdings & Investments Pvt LtBG CRISIL A4+ 125.1 Assigned
NSPR Constructions (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed
Sigma Chemicals BG CRISIL A4+ 71 Assigned
Sino Import & Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 750 Assigned
Solas Fire Safety Equipment Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Assigned
The Karur Vysya Bank Ltd CD CRISIL A1+ 30000 Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from Rs.20 Billion)
The Saswad Mali Sugar Factory Ltd BG CRISIL A4 26.1 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
AD Merchant India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 15 Assigned
AD Merchant India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 35 Assigned
Loan Fac
B. R. Metal and Alloys (GUJ) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150.0* Assigned
* Fully interchange with letter of credit & buyer credit and with bank guarantee to the extent
of Rs.10.0 Million
B. R. Metal and Alloys (GUJ) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned
BDS Hospitality Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 80 Assigned
Cosmic Advertisers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 42.5 Suspended
Cosmic Advertisers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 17.5 Suspended
Dev Aakash Plast India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned
Loan Fac
Dev Aakash Plast India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned
Dhanlaxmi Iron Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 230 Assigned
Hindustan Institute of Technology & CC CRISIL BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed
Science
Hythro Power Corporation Ltd Advance Against CRISIL B+ 300 Downgraded
Retention Money from CRISIL
BB+
Hythro Power Corporation Ltd CC# CRISIL B+ 470 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
# Rs.90 Million and Rs.100 Million interchangeable with non-fund-based limits of Corporation
Bank and Indusind Bank Ltd, respectively
Hythro Power Corporation Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 170 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Hythro Power Corporation Ltd WC Demand Loan* CRISIL B+ 250 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
* Interchangeable with non-fund-based limits
Jai Mata Di Plastics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 20 Suspended
Jai Mata Di Plastics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL C 50 Suspended
Jeevaka Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed
Jeevaka Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed
Jeevaka Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed
Kunjal Synergies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Kunjal Synergies Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
M. K. Mathivathanan LT Loan CRISIL B 80 Assigned
Maa Padmawati Agro Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 111 Assigned
Maa Padmawati Agro Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned
Maa Padmawati Agro Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Assigned
Loan Fac
Mastana Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 1500 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Mastana Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 103.4 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB-
Mastana Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 146.6 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Maverick Holdings & Investments Pvt LtTL CRISIL BB+ 200 Assigned
Maverick Holdings & Investments Pvt LtCC CRISIL BB+ 30 Assigned
NSPR Constructions (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed
Orient Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Assigned
Orient Ispat Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 40.8 Assigned
Reliable Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 11 Assigned
Reliable Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned
Reliable Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 9 Assigned
Loan Fac
Saltee Buildcon Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 90 Assigned
Loan Fac
Sancheti Gems & Jewellers (I) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned
Sigma Chemicals Channel Financing CRISIL BB+ 40 Assigned
Sigma Chemicals CC CRISIL BB+ 2.5 Assigned
Sino Import & Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned
SLR Hatcheries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 28.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
SLR Hatcheries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 1.5 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL B
SLR Hatcheries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 70 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Solas Fire Safety Equipment Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 45 Assigned
Sri Arul Sakthi Traders CC CRISIL BB- 55 Assigned
Subhlene Fabrics CC CRISIL B 90 Reaffirmed
Subhtex (India) Ltd CC CRISIL D 80 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Subhtex (India) Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 10.1 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Subhtex (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 9.8 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL B
T B S Mines & Minerals Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 17.2 Reaffirmed
T B S Mines & Minerals Pvt Ltd Proposed Long- CRISIL D 22.8 Reaffirmed
Term Bk Loan Fac
The Saswad Mali Sugar Factory Ltd CC CRISIL B 970 Reaffirmed
The Saswad Mali Sugar Factory Ltd CC-Stock CRISIL B 54.7 Reaffirmed
The Saswad Mali Sugar Factory Ltd TL CRISIL B 599.9 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)