Aug 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of August 28, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Dev Aakash Plast India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 75 Assigned Dhanlaxmi Iron Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 100 Assigned Dhanlaxmi Iron Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 30 Assigned Hythro Power Corporation Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 4420 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Hythro Power Corporation Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A4 290 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Hythro Power Corporation Ltd Sales Bill CRISIL A4 600 Downgraded Discounting@ from CRISIL A4+ @ Rs.350 Million and Rs.150 Million interchangeable with non-fund-based limits of DBS Bank Ltd and ING Vysya Bank Ltd, respectively Jeevaka Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Jeevaka Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 200 Reaffirmed Jeevaka Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A3 60 Reaffirmed Kunjal Synergies Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 430 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Kunjal Synergies Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 600 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A4+ Maverick Holdings & Investments Pvt LtBG CRISIL A4+ 125.1 Assigned NSPR Constructions (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Sigma Chemicals BG CRISIL A4+ 71 Assigned Sino Import & Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 750 Assigned Solas Fire Safety Equipment Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Assigned The Karur Vysya Bank Ltd CD CRISIL A1+ 30000 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.20 Billion) The Saswad Mali Sugar Factory Ltd BG CRISIL A4 26.1 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- AD Merchant India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 15 Assigned AD Merchant India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 35 Assigned Loan Fac B. R. Metal and Alloys (GUJ) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150.0* Assigned * Fully interchange with letter of credit & buyer credit and with bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.10.0 Million B. R. Metal and Alloys (GUJ) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned BDS Hospitality Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 80 Assigned Cosmic Advertisers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 42.5 Suspended Cosmic Advertisers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 17.5 Suspended Dev Aakash Plast India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned Loan Fac Dev Aakash Plast India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned Dhanlaxmi Iron Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 230 Assigned Hindustan Institute of Technology & CC CRISIL BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed Science Hythro Power Corporation Ltd Advance Against CRISIL B+ 300 Downgraded Retention Money from CRISIL BB+ Hythro Power Corporation Ltd CC# CRISIL B+ 470 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ # Rs.90 Million and Rs.100 Million interchangeable with non-fund-based limits of Corporation Bank and Indusind Bank Ltd, respectively Hythro Power Corporation Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 170 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Hythro Power Corporation Ltd WC Demand Loan* CRISIL B+ 250 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ * Interchangeable with non-fund-based limits Jai Mata Di Plastics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 20 Suspended Jai Mata Di Plastics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL C 50 Suspended Jeevaka Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Jeevaka Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Jeevaka Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Kunjal Synergies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Kunjal Synergies Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ M. K. Mathivathanan LT Loan CRISIL B 80 Assigned Maa Padmawati Agro Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 111 Assigned Maa Padmawati Agro Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned Maa Padmawati Agro Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Assigned Loan Fac Mastana Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 1500 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Mastana Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 103.4 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Mastana Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 146.6 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Maverick Holdings & Investments Pvt LtTL CRISIL BB+ 200 Assigned Maverick Holdings & Investments Pvt LtCC CRISIL BB+ 30 Assigned NSPR Constructions (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed Orient Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Assigned Orient Ispat Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 40.8 Assigned Reliable Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 11 Assigned Reliable Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Reliable Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 9 Assigned Loan Fac Saltee Buildcon Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 90 Assigned Loan Fac Sancheti Gems & Jewellers (I) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Sigma Chemicals Channel Financing CRISIL BB+ 40 Assigned Sigma Chemicals CC CRISIL BB+ 2.5 Assigned Sino Import & Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned SLR Hatcheries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 28.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B SLR Hatcheries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 1.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B SLR Hatcheries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 70 Downgraded from CRISIL B Solas Fire Safety Equipment Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 45 Assigned Sri Arul Sakthi Traders CC CRISIL BB- 55 Assigned Subhlene Fabrics CC CRISIL B 90 Reaffirmed Subhtex (India) Ltd CC CRISIL D 80 Downgraded from CRISIL B Subhtex (India) Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 10.1 Downgraded from CRISIL B Subhtex (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 9.8 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B T B S Mines & Minerals Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 17.2 Reaffirmed T B S Mines & Minerals Pvt Ltd Proposed Long- CRISIL D 22.8 Reaffirmed Term Bk Loan Fac The Saswad Mali Sugar Factory Ltd CC CRISIL B 970 Reaffirmed The Saswad Mali Sugar Factory Ltd CC-Stock CRISIL B 54.7 Reaffirmed The Saswad Mali Sugar Factory Ltd TL CRISIL B 599.9 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.