Aug 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of August 29, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Allen Reinforced Plastics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Allen Reinforced Plastics Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4 300* Reaffirmed *Sublimit of Rs.20.00million for Foreign Letter of Credit and Inland Letter of Credit Alpro Extrusion Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 34.8 Assigned Alpro Extrusion Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 45.2 Assigned Atam Manohar Ship Breakers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 425 Reaffirmed Bhima Jewellers LOC CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Bhojeshwar Realtors Pvt. Ltd. LOC & BG CRISIL A1 100 Reaffirmed Dipesh Engineering Works BG CRISIL A4 90 Reaffirmed Duhee Alloy Steel Processors BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Eshwarnath Constructions BG CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Gopalsons Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 164.4 Reaffirmed Hazel Mercantile Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 6600 Reaffirmed Hazel Mercantile Ltd CP CRISIL A1 1000 Assigned Hindustan Laboratories BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Downgraded from CRISL A3 IMAC India Coach Builders Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed IPCA Laboratories Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 800 Reaffirmed Kineta Global Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 400 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL A4+ KMS Coach Builders Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Kuntal Granites Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3 Reaffirmed Kuntal Granites Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 120 Reaffirmed Credit Kuntal Granites Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Kuntal Granites Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Credit MG Housing Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 100 Assigned MG Housing Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4 100 Assigned Miracle Cables (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 0.5 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Miracle Cables (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 2.5 Assigned; Suspension Revoked National Industries Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Porus Laboratories Pvt Ltd Proposed Packing CRISIL A4+ 180 Assigned Credit Porus Laboratories Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Assigned Pragati Automation Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Pragati Automation Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Prakash Ferrous Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 90 Assigned Prakash Ferrous Industries Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 4 Assigned Prakash Ferrous Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 6 Assigned Rajat Wires Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 160 Reaffirmed Sattva Builders Pvt. Ltd. Rs.262.5 LOC & BG CRISIL A1 7.5 Reaffirmed Million (Enhanced from Rs.112.5 Million) Sonex TV Appliances Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 35 Assigned Sonex TV Appliances Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Standard Infratech India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Standard Infratech India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 160 Assigned Standard Infratech India Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 90 Assigned Standard Infratech India Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Swaraj Metals LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Technical Associates Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 850 Downgraded from CRISIL A1 Technical Associates Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 600 Downgraded from CRISIL A1 UCAM Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2 Reaffirmed UCAM Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Credit UCAM Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 2 Reaffirmed Vishal Fashions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 7.5 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Allen Reinforced Plastics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 49 Reaffirmed Allen Reinforced Plastics Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 51 Reaffirmed Allen Reinforced Plastics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Alpro Extrusion Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Loan Fac Alpro Extrusion Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 41 Assigned Alpro Extrusion Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 29 Assigned Arjav Diamonds (India) Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 4090 Reaffirmed Credit Arjav Diamonds (India) Pvt Ltd Post-Shipment CRISIL BBB 4550 Reaffirmed Credit Arjav Diamonds (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 360 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Atam Manohar Ship Breakers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 75 Reaffirmed Bhima Jewellers CC CRISIL BBB 1950 Reaffirmed Bhima Jewellers Proposed Long- CRISIL BBB 450 Reaffirmed Term Bk Loan Bhojeshwar Realtors Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 380 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bhojeshwar Realtors Pvt. Ltd. Overdraft Fac CRISIL A 520 Reaffirmed Dipesh Engineering Works CC CRISIL B- 30 Reaffirmed Dipesh Engineering Works Rupee TL CRISIL B- 5 Reaffirmed Duhee Alloy Steel Processors TL CRISIL BB+ 31.1 Assigned Duhee Alloy Steel Processors Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 8.9 Assigned Loan Fac Duhee Alloy Steel Processors CC CRISIL BB+ 75 Assigned Eshwarnath Constructions CC CRISIL B 35 Assigned Europe One CC CRISIL B 100 Assigned Europe One TL CRISIL B 50 Assigned Gopalsons Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 104 Reaffirmed Gopalsons Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 131.6 Reaffirmed Greenage Griha Nirman Pvt. Ltd. TL CRISIL A 670 Reaffirmed Greenage Griha Nirman Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 80 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Harkeshwar Realtors Pvt. Ltd. Proposed TL CRISIL A 200 Reaffirmed Harkeshwar Realtors Pvt. Ltd. Proposed Overdraft CRISIL A 350 Reaffirmed Fac Harkeshwar Realtors Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 450 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hazel Mercantile Ltd CC CRISIL A 1000 Reaffirmed Hindustan Laboratories CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- IMAC India Coach Builders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed IMAC India Coach Builders Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 90 Reaffirmed IPCA Laboratories Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 700 Reaffirmed IPCA Laboratories Ltd CC* CRISIL AA 11825 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with other fund based facilities and non-fund based facilities Jagat Projects Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 150 Assigned Kineta Global Ltd CC* CRISIL B+ 250 Reassigned *Sub limit of Export Packing Credit Facility Kineta Global Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 350 Reassigned Loan Fac KMS Coach Builders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Kuntal Granites Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 83.8 Reaffirmed Kuntal Granites Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Luni Power Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 150 Assigned M.M.G. Holdings Pvt Ltd Long -TL CRISIL B+ 178.2 Assigned M.R.S. Leather Exports Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Credit M.R.S. Leather Exports Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned * fully interchangeable with export packing credit M.R.S. Leather Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB- 45 Assigned Credit# # fully interchangeable with cash credit. Includes Rs.20 Million sub limit for foreign bill discounting Mascot Properties Pvt. Ltd. Rs.130 Proposed CRISIL A 130 Reaffirmed LT Bk Loan Fac Mascot Properties Pvt. Ltd. Overdraft Fac CRISIL A 100 Reaffirmed Mascot Properties Pvt. Ltd. TL CRISIL A 220 Reaffirmed MG Housing Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 300 Assigned MG Housing Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Loan Fac Mindcomp Tech Park Pvt Ltd (Formerly Overdraft Fac CRISIL A 750 Reaffirmed Krishil Tech Park Pvt. Ltd.) Miracle Cables (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Miracle Cables (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 14.4 Assigned; Suspension Revoked National Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 35 Assigned Loan Fac National Industries CC CRISIL BB+ 10 Assigned Neyveli Lignite Corporation Ltd Bond CRISIL AAA 6000 Reaffirmed Porus Laboratories Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned Loan Fac Porus Laboratories Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 120 Assigned Pragati Automation Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B+ 65 Reaffirmed *100% interchangeability between Packing Credit & Cash Credit Pragati Automation Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 153.6 Reaffirmed Pragati Automation Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL B+ 75 Reaffirmed *100% interchangeability between Packing Credit & Cash Credit Pragati Automation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 12.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Prakash Ferrous Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 450 Assigned Prakash Ferrous Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 600 Assigned Quadro Info Technologies Pvt. Ltd. Rupee TL CRISIL A 400 Reaffirmed Rs.1,000 Million (Enhanced from Rs.900 Million) Quadro Info Technologies Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 200 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Quadro Info Technologies Pvt. Ltd. Drop Line CRISIL A 400 Reaffirmed Overdraft Fac Rajat Wires Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 84 Reaffirmed Rajat Wires Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 79.4 Reaffirmed Rajat Wires Pvt Ltd Proposed Long- CRISIL BB+ 26.6 Reaffirmed Term Bk Fac Rajlaxmi Grihanirman Pvt. Ltd. Overdraft Fac CRISIL A 1150 Reaffirmed Rajlaxmi Grihanirman Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 75 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rajmata Realtors Pvt. Ltd. Overdraft Fac CRISIL A 450 Reaffirmed Rajmata Realtors Pvt. Ltd. Rupee TL CRISIL A 150 Reaffirmed Salarpuria Griha Nirman Pvt. Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A 500 Reaffirmed Salarpuria Griha Nirman Pvt. Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A 500 Reaffirmed Salarpuria Homes Pvt. Ltd. Rupee TL CRISIL A 50 Reaffirmed Salarpuria Properties Pvt. Ltd. TL CRISIL A 340 Reaffirmed Salarpuria Properties Pvt. Ltd. Overdraft Fac CRISIL A 340 Reaffirmed Salarpuria Properties Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 1120 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sattva Builders Pvt. Ltd. Rs.262.5 Rupee TL CRISIL A 105 Reaffirmed Million (Enhanced from Rs.112.5 Million) Sattva Builders Pvt. Ltd. Rs.262.5 Proposed Overdraft CRISIL A 150 Reaffirmed Million (Enhanced from Rs.112.5 MillioFac Sattva Developers Pvt. Ltd. Rupee TL CRISIL A 100 Reaffirmed Sattva Developers Pvt. Ltd. Drop Line CRISIL A 100 Reaffirmed Overdraft Fac Sattva Developers Pvt. Ltd. Rupee TL CRISIL A 20 Reaffirmed Sattva Real Estate Pvt Ltd (Formerly Rupee TL CRISIL A 60 Reaffirmed Vaishali Traders Pvt. Ltd.) Savitrimata Realtors Pvt. Ltd. Proposed Overdraft CRISIL A 750 Reaffirmed Fac Softzone Tech Park Ltd. (Formerly Rupee TL CRISIL A 1650 Reaffirmed Salarpuria Softzone) Rs.3,300 Million (Enhanced from Rs.2,500 Million) Softzone Tech Park Ltd. (Formerly Drop Line CRISIL A 1650 Reaffirmed Salarpuria Softzone) Overdraft Fac Rs.3,300 Million (Enhanced from Rs.2,500 Million) Sonex TV Appliances Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 85 Assigned Standard Infratech India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Assigned Standard Infratech India Pvt Ltd Proposed CC CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Standard Infratech India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Loan Fac Swaraj Metals CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Tara Uttam Seeds Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Assigned Tara Uttam Seeds Ltd TL CRISIL B 3.6 Assigned Technical Associates Ltd CC CRISIL A- 300 Downgraded from CRISIL A Technical Associates Ltd TL CRISIL A- 33.8 Downgraded from CRISIL A Temet Agripack Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 100 Assigned Loan Fac UCAM Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed UCAM Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 54.2 Reaffirmed UCAM Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vishal Fashions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 159.1 Assigned Vishal Fashions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 535 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)