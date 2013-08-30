Aug 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of August 29, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Allen Reinforced Plastics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed
Allen Reinforced Plastics Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4 300* Reaffirmed
*Sublimit of Rs.20.00million for Foreign Letter of Credit and Inland Letter of Credit
Alpro Extrusion Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 34.8 Assigned
Alpro Extrusion Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 45.2 Assigned
Atam Manohar Ship Breakers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 425 Reaffirmed
Bhima Jewellers LOC CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed
Bhojeshwar Realtors Pvt. Ltd. LOC & BG CRISIL A1 100 Reaffirmed
Dipesh Engineering Works BG CRISIL A4 90 Reaffirmed
Duhee Alloy Steel Processors BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned
Eshwarnath Constructions BG CRISIL A4 50 Assigned
Gopalsons Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 164.4 Reaffirmed
Hazel Mercantile Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 6600 Reaffirmed
Hazel Mercantile Ltd CP CRISIL A1 1000 Assigned
Hindustan Laboratories BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Downgraded
from CRISL
A3
IMAC India Coach Builders Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed
IPCA Laboratories Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 800 Reaffirmed
Kineta Global Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 400 Downgraded
Credit from CRISIL
A4+
KMS Coach Builders Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed
Kuntal Granites Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3 Reaffirmed
Kuntal Granites Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 120 Reaffirmed
Credit
Kuntal Granites Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed
Kuntal Granites Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed
Credit
MG Housing Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 100 Assigned
MG Housing Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4 100 Assigned
Miracle Cables (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 0.5 Assigned;
Suspension
Revoked
Miracle Cables (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 2.5 Assigned;
Suspension
Revoked
National Industries Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned
Porus Laboratories Pvt Ltd Proposed Packing CRISIL A4+ 180 Assigned
Credit
Porus Laboratories Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Assigned
Pragati Automation Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed
Pragati Automation Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed
Prakash Ferrous Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 90 Assigned
Prakash Ferrous Industries Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 4 Assigned
Prakash Ferrous Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 6 Assigned
Rajat Wires Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 160 Reaffirmed
Sattva Builders Pvt. Ltd. Rs.262.5 LOC & BG CRISIL A1 7.5 Reaffirmed
Million (Enhanced from Rs.112.5 Million)
Sonex TV Appliances Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 35 Assigned
Sonex TV Appliances Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned
Standard Infratech India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned
Standard Infratech India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 160 Assigned
Standard Infratech India Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 90 Assigned
Standard Infratech India Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned
Swaraj Metals LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned
Technical Associates Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 850 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A1
Technical Associates Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 600 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A1
UCAM Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2 Reaffirmed
UCAM Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed
Credit
UCAM Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 2 Reaffirmed
Vishal Fashions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 7.5 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Allen Reinforced Plastics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 49 Reaffirmed
Allen Reinforced Plastics Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 51 Reaffirmed
Allen Reinforced Plastics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Alpro Extrusion Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 50 Assigned
Loan Fac
Alpro Extrusion Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 41 Assigned
Alpro Extrusion Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 29 Assigned
Arjav Diamonds (India) Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 4090 Reaffirmed
Credit
Arjav Diamonds (India) Pvt Ltd Post-Shipment CRISIL BBB 4550 Reaffirmed
Credit
Arjav Diamonds (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 360 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Atam Manohar Ship Breakers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 75 Reaffirmed
Bhima Jewellers CC CRISIL BBB 1950 Reaffirmed
Bhima Jewellers Proposed Long- CRISIL BBB 450 Reaffirmed
Term Bk Loan
Bhojeshwar Realtors Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 380 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Bhojeshwar Realtors Pvt. Ltd. Overdraft Fac CRISIL A 520 Reaffirmed
Dipesh Engineering Works CC CRISIL B- 30 Reaffirmed
Dipesh Engineering Works Rupee TL CRISIL B- 5 Reaffirmed
Duhee Alloy Steel Processors TL CRISIL BB+ 31.1 Assigned
Duhee Alloy Steel Processors Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 8.9 Assigned
Loan Fac
Duhee Alloy Steel Processors CC CRISIL BB+ 75 Assigned
Eshwarnath Constructions CC CRISIL B 35 Assigned
Europe One CC CRISIL B 100 Assigned
Europe One TL CRISIL B 50 Assigned
Gopalsons Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 104 Reaffirmed
Gopalsons Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 131.6 Reaffirmed
Greenage Griha Nirman Pvt. Ltd. TL CRISIL A 670 Reaffirmed
Greenage Griha Nirman Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 80 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Harkeshwar Realtors Pvt. Ltd. Proposed TL CRISIL A 200 Reaffirmed
Harkeshwar Realtors Pvt. Ltd. Proposed Overdraft CRISIL A 350 Reaffirmed
Fac
Harkeshwar Realtors Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 450 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Hazel Mercantile Ltd CC CRISIL A 1000 Reaffirmed
Hindustan Laboratories CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
IMAC India Coach Builders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed
IMAC India Coach Builders Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 90 Reaffirmed
IPCA Laboratories Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 700 Reaffirmed
IPCA Laboratories Ltd CC* CRISIL AA 11825 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with other fund based facilities and non-fund based facilities
Jagat Projects Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 150 Assigned
Kineta Global Ltd CC* CRISIL B+ 250 Reassigned
*Sub limit of Export Packing Credit Facility
Kineta Global Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 350 Reassigned
Loan Fac
KMS Coach Builders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed
Kuntal Granites Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 83.8 Reaffirmed
Kuntal Granites Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Luni Power Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 150 Assigned
M.M.G. Holdings Pvt Ltd Long -TL CRISIL B+ 178.2 Assigned
M.R.S. Leather Exports Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned
Credit
M.R.S. Leather Exports Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned
* fully interchangeable with export packing credit
M.R.S. Leather Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB- 45 Assigned
Credit#
# fully interchangeable with cash credit. Includes Rs.20 Million sub limit for foreign bill
discounting
Mascot Properties Pvt. Ltd. Rs.130 Proposed CRISIL A 130 Reaffirmed
LT Bk Loan Fac
Mascot Properties Pvt. Ltd. Overdraft Fac CRISIL A 100 Reaffirmed
Mascot Properties Pvt. Ltd. TL CRISIL A 220 Reaffirmed
MG Housing Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 300 Assigned
MG Housing Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned
Loan Fac
Mindcomp Tech Park Pvt Ltd
(Formerly Overdraft Fac CRISIL A 750 Reaffirmed
Krishil Tech Park Pvt. Ltd.)
Miracle Cables (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Assigned;
Suspension
Revoked
Miracle Cables (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 14.4 Assigned;
Suspension
Revoked
National Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 35 Assigned
Loan Fac
National Industries CC CRISIL BB+ 10 Assigned
Neyveli Lignite Corporation Ltd Bond CRISIL AAA 6000 Reaffirmed
Porus Laboratories Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned
Loan Fac
Porus Laboratories Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 120 Assigned
Pragati Automation Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B+ 65 Reaffirmed
*100% interchangeability between Packing Credit & Cash Credit
Pragati Automation Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 153.6 Reaffirmed
Pragati Automation Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL B+ 75 Reaffirmed
*100% interchangeability between Packing Credit & Cash Credit
Pragati Automation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 12.8 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Prakash Ferrous Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 450 Assigned
Prakash Ferrous Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 600 Assigned
Quadro Info Technologies Pvt. Ltd. Rupee TL CRISIL A 400 Reaffirmed
Rs.1,000 Million (Enhanced from Rs.900 Million)
Quadro Info Technologies Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 200 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Quadro Info Technologies Pvt. Ltd. Drop Line CRISIL A 400 Reaffirmed
Overdraft Fac
Rajat Wires Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 84 Reaffirmed
Rajat Wires Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 79.4 Reaffirmed
Rajat Wires Pvt Ltd Proposed Long- CRISIL BB+ 26.6 Reaffirmed
Term Bk Fac
Rajlaxmi Grihanirman Pvt. Ltd. Overdraft Fac CRISIL A 1150 Reaffirmed
Rajlaxmi Grihanirman Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 75 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Rajmata Realtors Pvt. Ltd. Overdraft Fac CRISIL A 450 Reaffirmed
Rajmata Realtors Pvt. Ltd. Rupee TL CRISIL A 150 Reaffirmed
Salarpuria Griha Nirman Pvt. Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A 500 Reaffirmed
Salarpuria Griha Nirman Pvt. Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A 500 Reaffirmed
Salarpuria Homes Pvt. Ltd. Rupee TL CRISIL A 50 Reaffirmed
Salarpuria Properties Pvt. Ltd. TL CRISIL A 340 Reaffirmed
Salarpuria Properties Pvt. Ltd. Overdraft Fac CRISIL A 340 Reaffirmed
Salarpuria Properties Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 1120 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sattva Builders Pvt. Ltd. Rs.262.5 Rupee TL CRISIL A 105 Reaffirmed
Million (Enhanced from Rs.112.5 Million)
Sattva Builders Pvt. Ltd. Rs.262.5 Proposed Overdraft CRISIL A 150 Reaffirmed
Million (Enhanced from Rs.112.5 MillioFac
Sattva Developers Pvt. Ltd. Rupee TL CRISIL A 100 Reaffirmed
Sattva Developers Pvt. Ltd. Drop Line CRISIL A 100 Reaffirmed
Overdraft Fac
Sattva Developers Pvt. Ltd. Rupee TL CRISIL A 20 Reaffirmed
Sattva Real Estate Pvt Ltd (Formerly Rupee TL CRISIL A 60 Reaffirmed
Vaishali Traders Pvt. Ltd.)
Savitrimata Realtors Pvt. Ltd. Proposed Overdraft CRISIL A 750 Reaffirmed
Fac
Softzone Tech Park Ltd. (Formerly Rupee TL CRISIL A 1650 Reaffirmed
Salarpuria Softzone)
Rs.3,300 Million (Enhanced from Rs.2,500 Million)
Softzone Tech Park Ltd. (Formerly Drop Line CRISIL A 1650 Reaffirmed
Salarpuria Softzone) Overdraft Fac
Rs.3,300 Million (Enhanced from Rs.2,500 Million)
Sonex TV Appliances Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 85 Assigned
Standard Infratech India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Assigned
Standard Infratech India Pvt Ltd Proposed CC CRISIL BB 20 Assigned
Standard Infratech India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20 Assigned
Loan Fac
Swaraj Metals CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned
Tara Uttam Seeds Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Assigned
Tara Uttam Seeds Ltd TL CRISIL B 3.6 Assigned
Technical Associates Ltd CC CRISIL A- 300 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A
Technical Associates Ltd TL CRISIL A- 33.8 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A
Temet Agripack Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 100 Assigned
Loan Fac
UCAM Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed
UCAM Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 54.2 Reaffirmed
UCAM Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Vishal Fashions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 159.1 Assigned
Vishal Fashions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 535 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
