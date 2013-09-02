Sep 2 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of August 30 & 31 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alliance Fibres Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3.3 Suspended Amines and Plasticizers Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 90 Assigned Amines and Plasticizers Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Atibir Hi-Tech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 9 Assigned Atibir Hi-Tech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 34.4 Assigned Avyaan Overseas Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 600 Assigned Credit Bir Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Birla TMT Holdings Pvt Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 5500 Reaffirmed (Including CP, Enhanced from Rs.5.0 Billion) Chopra Lam Products Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned D'Decor Home Fabrics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 80 Reaffirmed D'Decor Home Fabrics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 371.8 Reaffirmed DACC International Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 110 Assigned Data Patterns (India) Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 34 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Data Patterns (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 230.4 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 D'Decor Exports BG CRISIL A1 40 Reaffirmed D'Decor Exports Bill Discounting CRISIL A1 840 Reaffirmed D'Decor Exports LOC* CRISIL A1 578 Reaffirmed *Includes sub-limit of buyer's credit of Rs.468 million D'Decor Exports Overdraft Fac# CRISIL A1 150 Reaffirmed # Fully interchangeable with foreign currency term loan D'Decor Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A1 210 Reaffirmed Duflon Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 130@ Assigned @sublimit of Buyer's Credit upto a limit of Rs.100 Million Duflon Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3.5 Assigned Eastern Condiments Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 20 Reaffirmed Eastern Condiments Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 40 Reaffirmed Eastern Condiments Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2+ 80.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Eastern Condiments Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A2+ 850 Reaffirmed ESSI Integrated Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Assigned General Security and Information BG CRISIL A4+ 45 Assigned Services Pvt Ltd Gloria Engineering Company LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Golf Ceramics Ltd BG CRISIL A4 8.2 Upgraded from CRISIL D Gujarat Containers Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Hanuman Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Hanuman Alloys Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Hightech Healthcare's BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Hightech Healthcare's LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Indian Progressive Construction Pvt LtBG CRISIL A4+ 125 Reaffirmed K. V. Chinnaaih BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Kartik International Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 2.5 Assigned Loan Fac LIC Housing Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 55000 Reaffirmed LIC Housing Finance Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 34000 Reaffirmed Lincoln Parenteral Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 15 Assigned Loghorn Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Assigned Lorex Ceramic BG CRISIL A4 13 Assigned M/s M.P. Agarwalla BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned M/s M.P. Agarwalla Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Malu Electrodes Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 500 Reaffirmed Modern Construction Co. (Delhi) BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Netafim Irrigation India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 665.6 Reaffirmed Netafim Irrigation India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 1750 Reaffirmed Netafim Irrigation India Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A1 300 Reaffirmed Netafim Irrigation India Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1 300 Reaffirmed Netafim Irrigation India Pvt Ltd CP CRISIL A1 300 Reaffirmed Ogun Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 60 Assigned Pacific Jute Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Palak Jewellers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 200 Reaffirmed Rahamankhan Agro Exports Export Packing CRISIL A4 60 Assigned Credit Raksha Global Steel Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Regal Plywood Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 140 Assigned Roquette Riddhi Siddhi Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1 4150 Upgraded from CRISIL A2+ Royal Plywood Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Assigned Rubamin Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 50 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Rubamin Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3+ 30 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Rubamin Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 100 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Rubamin Ltd Import LOC Limit@ CRISIL A3+ 247.5 Assigned; Suspension Revoked @Includes sub limit of Import Letter of Credit/ Financial Guarantees/ Standby Letter of Credit/Overdraft Facility/ Short Term Loan. S.R.K. Chemicals Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Salem Automech (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Salem Automech (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Salem Automech (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3.4 Assigned Santosh Overseas Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 20 Assigned Shree Gautam Construction Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 1350 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 11.98 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd BG Fac CRISIL A1+ 27.575 Reaffirmed Stylish Precast Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 7 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Sunil Chemical Industries Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned Sunil Chemical Industries Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Sunil Chemical Industries Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Swastik Overseas LOC CRISIL A4 55 Assigned Synergy Telecommunications LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed The South Indian Bank Ltd ST FD Programme CRISIL A1+ - Reaffirmed Tropilite Foods Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Tyche Diecast Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Vishwakala Printers LOC CRISIL A4 34.8 Assigned Vishwakala Printers BG CRISIL A4 3 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- LIC Housing Finance Ltd FD FAAA - Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd FD Programme FAA+ - Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aakash Agritec Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 17.5 Assigned Loan Fac Aakash Agritec CC CRISIL B 12.5 Assigned Aakash Agritec LT Loan CRISIL B 165 Assigned Alliance Fibres Ltd CC CRISIL BB 250 Suspended Alliance Fibres Ltd TL CRISIL BB 206.7 Suspended Amines and Plasticizers Ltd CC CRISIL BB 450 Assigned Amines and Plasticizers Ltd TL CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Amines and Plasticizers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 60 Assigned Loan Fac Aroma India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 100 Assigned Loan Fac Atibir Hi-Tech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 15.6 Assigned Loan Fac Atibir Hi-Tech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 91 Assigned B.K.Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Bir Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Bir Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned Loan Fac Bir Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Chopra Lam Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned D'Decor Home Fabrics Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A 350 Downgraded from CRISIL A+ * Fully interchangeable with overdraft facility and includes sub-limit of Rs.280 million of foreign currency term loan D'Decor Home Fabrics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A 565 Downgraded from CRISIL A+ D'Decor Home Fabrics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 1338.3 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A+ DACC International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Data Patterns (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 65 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Data Patterns (India) Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase - CRISIL BBB 75 Upgraded from Discounting Fac* CRISIL BBB- Data Patterns (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 80 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- D'Decor Exports LT Loan CRISIL A 315.3 Downgraded from CRISIL A+ D'Decor Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 269.6 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A+ Dilip Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Dilip Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned Duflon Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 125 Assigned Duflon Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 171.5 Assigned Loan Fac Duflon Industries Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB 230^ Assigned Credit ^sublimit of Export Bill Discounting upto a limit of Rs.230 Million Duflon Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40* Assigned *sublimit of Book-Debt upto a limit of Rs.10 Million Eastern Condiments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 250 Reaffirmed Eastern Condiments Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A- 700 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with cash credit Eastern Condiments Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 70 Reaffirmed Eminent Infradevelopers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 160 Upgraded from CRISIL D ESSI Integrated Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Loan Fac Friends Infrabuild Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- General Security and Information CC CRISIL BB 30 Assigned Services Pvt Ltd Gloria Engineering Company CC CRISIL BB 80 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Gloria Engineering Company TL CRISIL BB 42.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Golf Ceramics Ltd CC CRISIL B- 40 Upgraded from CRISIL D Golf Ceramics Ltd TL CRISIL B- 78.3 Upgraded from CRISIL D Gujarat Containers Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Assigned Hanuman Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 42.5 Assigned Hanuman Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Hanuman Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 107.5 Assigned Hightech Healthcare's Bill Purchase - CRISIL B 45 Downgraded Discounting Fac from CRISIL B+ Hightech Healthcare's Packing Credit CRISIL B 5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Hightech Healthcare's Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 100 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Home Idea Upholstery Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A 99.9 Downgraded from CRISIL A+ * Includes sub-limit of Rs.180 million of foreign currency term loan Home Idea Upholstery Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 175.1 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A+ Hygiene Feeds & Farms Pvt. Ltd CC CRISIL B 90 Assigned Hygiene Feeds & Farms Pvt. Ltd TL CRISIL B 50 Assigned Indian Progressive Construction Pvt LtOverdraft Fac CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed K & T Agro Mills (P) Ltd CC* CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned * includes sublimit of Rs.15.0 Million for packing credit K & T Agro Mills (P) Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned K. V. Chinnaaih LT Loan CRISIL B 35 Assigned K. V. Chinnaaih CC CRISIL B 35 Assigned Kamachi Granites Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 2 Assigned Kamachi Granites Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 0.3 Assigned Kartik International CC CRISIL B+ 97.5 Assigned Kitex Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 180 Assigned Kitex Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 280 Assigned *Includes a sublimit of Rs.140.00 Million for letter of credit. Kitex Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 69 Assigned Kitex Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 26.3 Assigned Loan Fac KVC Diagnostic Centre LT Loan CRISIL B 50 Assigned Lanco Mandakini Hydro Energy Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 4160 Downgraded from CRISIL BB LIC Housing Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 589890 Reaffirmed LIC Housing Finance Ltd Tier II Bond CRISIL AAA 17500 Reaffirmed LIC Housing Finance Ltd Upper Tier II CRISIL AAA 16000 Reaffirmed Bonds LIC Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AAA 275250 Reaffirmed Lincoln Parenteral Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 138.2 Assigned Lincoln Parenteral Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Assigned Loghorn Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Lorex Ceramic TL CRISIL B 74.3 Assigned Lorex Ceramic Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2.2 Assigned Loan Fac Lorex Ceramic CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned M/s M.P. Agarwalla Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned M/s M.P. Agarwalla Proposed Long- CRISIL BB+ 60 Assigned Term Bk Loan Fac Mahajan Fabrics Pvt Ltd CC** CRISIL B 70 Assigned ** Includes sub limit of Export Packing Credit to an extent of Rs.30.0 million Mahajan Fabrics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 40 Assigned Malu Electrodes Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 1.8 Reaffirmed Malu Electrodes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 167.5 Reaffirmed Malu Electrodes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 50.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Modern Construction Co. (Delhi) CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Modern Construction Co. (Delhi) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 250 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mohan Rocky Springwater Breweries Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 90 Assigned Netafim Irrigation India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 1000 Downgraded from CRISIL A+ Netafim Irrigation India Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A 50 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL A+ Netafim Irrigation India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A 105 Downgraded from CRISIL A+ Nice Poultry Feeds Mill Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 20 Assigned Nice Poultry Feeds Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Assigned Nice Poultry Feeds Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 60 Assigned Ogun Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 100 Assigned Ogun Steels Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 200 Reaffirmed Ogun Steels Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 100 Reaffirmed Ogun Steels Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed *Interchangeability from LC to CC to the extent of Rs. 50 Mln Ogun Steels Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 88 Reaffirmed Ogun Steels Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 45.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pacific Jute Ltd TL CRISIL B- 50 Assigned Pacific Jute Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 5 Assigned Loan Fac Pacific Jute Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL B- 45 Assigned Palak Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Panchdeep Cotton Industries WC Demand Loan CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Panchdeep Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B+ 130 Assigned Panchdeep Cotton Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 12.5 Assigned Loan Fac Panchdeep Cotton Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Assigned Paragon Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 320 Reaffirmed Paragon Steels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 100 Reaffirmed Paragon Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 600 Reaffirmed Prem Infracity Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 280 Assigned Loan Fac R.K. Steel Industries CC CRISIL B- 70 Assigned Rahamankhan Agro Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 75 Assigned Loan Fac Rahamankhan Agro Exports CC CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned Raksha Global Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Ralson Petrochemicals Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 200 Assigned Regal Plywood Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Roquette Riddhi Siddhi Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL A 2225 Upgraded from CRISIL A- Roquette Riddhi Siddhi Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 249.8 Upgraded from CRISIL A- Roquette Riddhi Siddhi Pvt Ltd Proposed Long- CRISIL A 5.2 Upgraded from Term Bk Loan Fac CRISIL A- Royal Plywood Industries CC CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Rubamin Ltd CC^# CRISIL BBB 598.5 Assigned; Suspension Revoked ^Cash Credit of Rs.199.5 Million Interchangeable with Foreign Bill Purchase/Foreign Bill Discounting/Export Packing Credit/ #Cash Credit of Rs.399.0 Million Includes sub limit of Foreign Bill Discounting/Export Packing Credit Rubamin Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB 106.4 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Rubamin Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 124 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Rubamin Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 423.6 Assigned; Loan Fac Suspension Revoked Rudra Real Estate Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB 175 Assigned Rudra Real Estate Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 260 Assigned Loan Fac Rudra Real Estate Ltd TL CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Rushabh Trading Co. Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 32.5 Assigned Rushabh Trading Co. CC CRISIL B+ 37.5 Assigned Rushabh Trading Co. Pledge Loan CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned S. J. Green Park Energy Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 350 Assigned S.R.K. Chemicals Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL B 40 Assigned S.R.K. Chemicals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2 Assigned Loan Fac Saibhakti Impex Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B 65 Assigned *Includes sub-limit of letter of credit of Rs.4.5 million Saibhakti Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 109 Assigned Loan Fac Salem Automech (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Salem Automech (India) Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 23.6 Assigned Salem Automech (India) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 8 Assigned Santosh Overseas Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 2010 Assigned Santosh Overseas Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 360 Assigned Credit Santosh Overseas Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 180.8 Assigned Santosh Overseas Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 179.2 Assigned Loan Fac Senior Box Factory Ramji Press CC CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Senior Box Factory Ramji Press LT Loan CRISIL BB- 62.5 Assigned Shine Realtors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 270 Assigned Shivam Structural and Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 52.5 Assigned Shree Gautam Construction Co. Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 450 Reaffirmed Shri Dnyaneshwar Sahakari Sakhar CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Reaffirmed Karkhana Ltd Shri Dnyaneshwar Sahakari Sakhar LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 125.3 Reaffirmed Karkhana Ltd Shri Dnyaneshwar Sahakari Sakhar Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 110.7 Reaffirmed Karkhana Ltd Loan Fac Shri Sai Ginning & Pressing Factory TL CRISIL BB- 18 Assigned Shri Sai Ginning & Pressing Factory CC CRISIL BB- 32 Assigned Shri Sai Ginning & Pressing Factory Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 38 Assigned Shri Saishyam Cotspin Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 110 Assigned Loan Fac Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd NCD Issue CRISIL AA 5000 Assigned Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd NCD Issue CRISIL AA 5000 Assigned Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA 1000 Assigned Issue Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 78500 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA 14000 Reaffirmed Issue (Tier-II Bonds) Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 88.6613 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 53.3887 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd CC/WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA 60.395 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd BG Fac CRISIL AA 8 Reaffirmed Social Change and Development Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 197.5 Assigned Loan Fac Social Change and Development Trust CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 190 Assigned Social Change and Development Trust LT Loan CRISIL BB 412.5 Assigned SR Alcobev Pvt Ltd Proposed Long- CRISIL B- 190 Assigned Term Bk Loan Fac Srinivasa Cotton & Oil Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 72 Assigned Loan Fac Srinivasa Cotton & Oil Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 205 Assigned Srinivasa Cotton & Oil Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 23 Assigned Srinivasa Gayithri Resource Recovery LT Loan CRISIL D 527.5 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL C St. Xavier's Educational Trust CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 61 Assigned St. Xavier's Educational Trust LT Loan CRISIL BB- 239 Assigned Stylish Precast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 51 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Stylish Precast Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 90 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Sumitra DS Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 5 Assigned Sumitra DS Motors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 12 Assigned Sumitra DS Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 80 Assigned Sunil Chemical Industries Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB 4 Assigned Fac Sunil Chemical Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 1 Assigned Loan Fac Sunil Chemical Industries CC CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Swastik Overseas CC CRISIL B 5 Assigned Synergy Telecommunications CC CRISIL BB+ 500 Reaffirmed Synergy Telecommunications Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tropilite Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 125 Reaffirmed Tropilite Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 40 Reaffirmed Tropilite Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tyche Diecast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed Tyche Diecast Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Credit Unichem Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Assigned Unitech Textiles CC CRISIL B 68 Assigned Unitech Textiles TL CRISIL B 22 Assigned Vaishnodevi Oil Seeds Processing CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Industries Veekay Prints Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 108.4 Assigned Veekay Prints Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 44.3 Assigned Loan Fac Veekay Prints Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 35 Assigned Vishwakala Printers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 16.5 Assigned Loan Fac Vishwakala Printers CC CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 