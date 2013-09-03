Sep 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 2, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Coal India Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed
## Out of the non-fund-based limits, Rs.300 Million is from a consortium of banks
Datamatics Global Services Ltd Overdraft Fac* CRISIL A1+ 131 Reaffirmed
* Interchangeable with pre export advance and export bill purchase
Datamatics Global Services Ltd Packing Credit# CRISIL A1+ 350 Reaffirmed
# Interchangeable with overdraft to the extent of Rs.50.0 million , import letter of credit to
the extent of Rs.30.0 million and bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.30.0 million
Datamatics Global Services Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A1+ 19 Reaffirmed
Eastman International BG CRISIL A2 2.5 Reaffirmed
Eastman International LOC CRISIL A2 400 Reaffirmed
Eastman International Packing Credit CRISIL A2 300 Reaffirmed
Eastman International Standby Line of CRISIL A2 60 Reaffirmed
Credit
Holostik India Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A1 50 Reaffirmed
^ Fully Interchangeability between Letter of Credit and Bank Guarantee
Holostik India Ltd BG^ CRISIL A1 50 Reaffirmed
^ Fully Interchangeability between Letter of Credit and Bank Guarantee
Jain Udhay Fabrics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 23550 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 6450 Reaffirmed
Krypton Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed
Krypton Industries Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed
Linde Engineering India Pvt Ltd BG# CRISIL A1+ 1780 Reaffirmed
# Interchangeable with letter of credit
Macedon Vinimay Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Macedon Vinimay Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 9 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Oricon Enterprises Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 150 Reaffirmed
P.S.K.Engineering Construction & Co BG CRISIL A3 150 Reaffirmed
Rathi Dye Chem Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed
Rathi Dye Chem Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
Schreiber Dynamix Dairies Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 50 Reaffirmed
Shumathy Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7 Reaffirmed
Stotz Gears Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4 23.2 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
*Includes sublimit of bank guarantee for Rs.5.0 Million
Suvidha Engineers India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 600 Downgraded
from CRISIL A2
Suvidha Engineers India Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 80 Downgraded
from CRISIL A2
Torry Harris Seafoods Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Torry Harris Seafoods Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed
under LOC
Torry Harris Seafoods Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed
Credit
Torry Harris Seafoods Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed
Discounting*
*Fully interchangeable with export packing credit
Torry Harris Seafoods Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Torry Harris Seafoods Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Torry Harris Seafoods Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
Credit
UltraTech Cement Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A1+ 500.5 Reaffirmed
UltraTech Cement Ltd BG* CRISIL A1+ 3750 Reaffirmed
* Consortium led by State bank of India.
UltraTech Cement Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1+ 8750 Reaffirmed
* Consortium led by State bank of India.
UltraTech Cement Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 102.2 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Vishal Diamonds Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed
Vishal Diamonds Post-Shipment CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed
Credit
Vishal Diamonds Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 125 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Coal India Ltd CC and WC Demand CRISIL AAA 2500 Reaffirmed
Loan
# The fund-based facilities are from a consortium of banks
Eastman International TL CRISIL BBB+ 447.5 Reaffirmed
Fitmet Industrial Fittings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 20.7 Assigned
Fitmet Industrial Fittings Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL D 15 Assigned
Loan Fac
Fitmet Industrial Fittings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 24.5 Assigned
Fitmet Industrial Fittings Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL D 15 Assigned
Holostik India Ltd CC CRISIL A 160 Reaffirmed
Holostik India Ltd TL CRISIL A 109.3 Reaffirmed
Holostik India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 30.7 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Jain Udhay Fabrics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 105 Assigned
Jain Udhay Fabrics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 268.9 Assigned
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA+ 32000 Reaffirmed
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 32600 Reaffirmed
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 51530 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Krypton Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed
Linde Engineering India Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac* CRISIL AA 1180 Reaffirmed
* Interchangeable with short-term loans
Macedon Vinimay Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Macedon Vinimay Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 31.7 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Macrocosm Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 250 Downgraded
from CRISIL B-
Oricon Enterprises Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed
P.S.K.Engineering Construction & Co CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed
P.S.K.Engineering Construction & Co LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 4 Reaffirmed
Prachi India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 85 Reaffirmed
Prachi India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed
Rathi Dye Chem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 90 Reaffirmed
Roland Ceramic TL CRISIL B 51.6 Assigned
Roland Ceramic CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned
Roland Ceramic Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10.6 Assigned
Loan Fac
Sanman Buildcon Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 171.4 Reaffirmed
Schreiber Dynamix Dairies Ltd CC * CRISIL AA- 100 Reaffirmed
* Inter-changeable with Export packing credit and Post Shipment credit
Schreiber Dynamix Dairies Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 550 Reaffirmed
Schreiber Dynamix Dairies Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA- 350 Reaffirmed
Schreiber Dynamix Dairies Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL AA- 50 Reaffirmed
Credit
Shakti Yarn Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 180 Reaffirmed
Shumathy Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 75* Reaffirmed
* sublimit of Letter of credit of Rs.20 Millions
Shumathy Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 118.3# Reaffirmed
# sublimit of Buyers credit of Rs.31.7 Millions
Soma Isolux Kishangarh Beawar Tollway TL CRISIL D 9780 Downgraded
Pvt Ltd from CRISIL
BB+
Spectrum International Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B+ 66 Placed on
'Notice of
Withdrawal'
* Includes the sublimit for Export Packing Credit of Rs.25.0 Million.
Stotz Gears Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 32 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Stotz Gears Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B- 4.8 Downgraded
Credit from CRISIL BB
Swastik Metaforge Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 36 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Swastik Metaforge Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL D 30 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
*Includes the sublimit of Rs.7.0 Million for Bank Guarantee
Swastik Metaforge Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 39.2 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL BB
Swastik Metaforge Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 5 Downgraded
Credit from CRISIL BB
Swastik Metaforge Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 39.8 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
UltraTech Cement Ltd External CRISIL AAA 31534.3 Reaffirmed
Commercial
Borrowings
UltraTech Cement Ltd CC Limit* CRISIL AAA 7500 Reaffirmed
* Consortium led by State bank of India.
UltraTech Cement Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AAA 4500 Reaffirmed
UltraTech Cement Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 6103 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Viraj Polyplast Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Viraj Polyplast Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 76.3 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL D
Viraj Polyplast Technologies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 43.7 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)