Sep 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 2, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Coal India Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed ## Out of the non-fund-based limits, Rs.300 Million is from a consortium of banks Datamatics Global Services Ltd Overdraft Fac* CRISIL A1+ 131 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with pre export advance and export bill purchase Datamatics Global Services Ltd Packing Credit# CRISIL A1+ 350 Reaffirmed # Interchangeable with overdraft to the extent of Rs.50.0 million , import letter of credit to the extent of Rs.30.0 million and bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.30.0 million Datamatics Global Services Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A1+ 19 Reaffirmed Eastman International BG CRISIL A2 2.5 Reaffirmed Eastman International LOC CRISIL A2 400 Reaffirmed Eastman International Packing Credit CRISIL A2 300 Reaffirmed Eastman International Standby Line of CRISIL A2 60 Reaffirmed Credit Holostik India Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A1 50 Reaffirmed ^ Fully Interchangeability between Letter of Credit and Bank Guarantee Holostik India Ltd BG^ CRISIL A1 50 Reaffirmed ^ Fully Interchangeability between Letter of Credit and Bank Guarantee Jain Udhay Fabrics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 23550 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 6450 Reaffirmed Krypton Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Krypton Industries Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Linde Engineering India Pvt Ltd BG# CRISIL A1+ 1780 Reaffirmed # Interchangeable with letter of credit Macedon Vinimay Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Upgraded from CRISIL D Macedon Vinimay Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 9 Upgraded from CRISIL D Oricon Enterprises Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 150 Reaffirmed P.S.K.Engineering Construction & Co BG CRISIL A3 150 Reaffirmed Rathi Dye Chem Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Rathi Dye Chem Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Schreiber Dynamix Dairies Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 50 Reaffirmed Shumathy Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7 Reaffirmed Stotz Gears Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4 23.2 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ *Includes sublimit of bank guarantee for Rs.5.0 Million Suvidha Engineers India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 600 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Suvidha Engineers India Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 80 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Torry Harris Seafoods Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Torry Harris Seafoods Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed under LOC Torry Harris Seafoods Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Credit Torry Harris Seafoods Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Discounting* *Fully interchangeable with export packing credit Torry Harris Seafoods Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Torry Harris Seafoods Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Torry Harris Seafoods Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Credit UltraTech Cement Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A1+ 500.5 Reaffirmed UltraTech Cement Ltd BG* CRISIL A1+ 3750 Reaffirmed * Consortium led by State bank of India. UltraTech Cement Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1+ 8750 Reaffirmed * Consortium led by State bank of India. UltraTech Cement Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 102.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vishal Diamonds Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Vishal Diamonds Post-Shipment CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed Credit Vishal Diamonds Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 125 Reaffirmed Loan Fac LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Coal India Ltd CC and WC Demand CRISIL AAA 2500 Reaffirmed Loan # The fund-based facilities are from a consortium of banks Eastman International TL CRISIL BBB+ 447.5 Reaffirmed Fitmet Industrial Fittings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 20.7 Assigned Fitmet Industrial Fittings Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL D 15 Assigned Loan Fac Fitmet Industrial Fittings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 24.5 Assigned Fitmet Industrial Fittings Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL D 15 Assigned Holostik India Ltd CC CRISIL A 160 Reaffirmed Holostik India Ltd TL CRISIL A 109.3 Reaffirmed Holostik India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 30.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jain Udhay Fabrics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 105 Assigned Jain Udhay Fabrics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 268.9 Assigned Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA+ 32000 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 32600 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 51530 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Krypton Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Linde Engineering India Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac* CRISIL AA 1180 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with short-term loans Macedon Vinimay Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Upgraded from CRISIL D Macedon Vinimay Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 31.7 Upgraded from CRISIL D Macrocosm Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 250 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Oricon Enterprises Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed P.S.K.Engineering Construction & Co CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed P.S.K.Engineering Construction & Co LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 4 Reaffirmed Prachi India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 85 Reaffirmed Prachi India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Rathi Dye Chem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 90 Reaffirmed Roland Ceramic TL CRISIL B 51.6 Assigned Roland Ceramic CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned Roland Ceramic Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10.6 Assigned Loan Fac Sanman Buildcon Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 171.4 Reaffirmed Schreiber Dynamix Dairies Ltd CC * CRISIL AA- 100 Reaffirmed * Inter-changeable with Export packing credit and Post Shipment credit Schreiber Dynamix Dairies Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 550 Reaffirmed Schreiber Dynamix Dairies Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA- 350 Reaffirmed Schreiber Dynamix Dairies Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL AA- 50 Reaffirmed Credit Shakti Yarn Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 180 Reaffirmed Shumathy Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 75* Reaffirmed * sublimit of Letter of credit of Rs.20 Millions Shumathy Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 118.3# Reaffirmed # sublimit of Buyers credit of Rs.31.7 Millions Soma Isolux Kishangarh Beawar Tollway TL CRISIL D 9780 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL BB+ Spectrum International Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B+ 66 Placed on 'Notice of Withdrawal' * Includes the sublimit for Export Packing Credit of Rs.25.0 Million. Stotz Gears Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 32 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Stotz Gears Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B- 4.8 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BB Swastik Metaforge Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 36 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Swastik Metaforge Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ *Includes the sublimit of Rs.7.0 Million for Bank Guarantee Swastik Metaforge Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 39.2 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Swastik Metaforge Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 5 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BB Swastik Metaforge Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 39.8 Downgraded from CRISIL BB UltraTech Cement Ltd External CRISIL AAA 31534.3 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings UltraTech Cement Ltd CC Limit* CRISIL AAA 7500 Reaffirmed * Consortium led by State bank of India. UltraTech Cement Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AAA 4500 Reaffirmed UltraTech Cement Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 6103 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Viraj Polyplast Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Upgraded from CRISIL D Viraj Polyplast Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 76.3 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Viraj Polyplast Technologies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 43.7 Upgraded from CRISIL D -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.