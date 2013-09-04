Sep 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 3, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alam Tannery Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 25 Assigned Arihantanam Life care Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Aurangabad Electricals Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 315 Reaffirmed Aurangabad Electricals Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed $$ $$-Fully interchangable with letter of credit & bank guarantee. Aurangabad Electricals Ltd LOC & BG@ CRISIL A3+ 171.7 Reaffirmed @ Interchangeable with buyer's credit of up to Rs 60 Mln Bharath Infra Exports and Imports Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 750 Reaffirmed Bharath Infra Exports and Imports Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 550 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bhoorathnom Construction Company Pvt BG CRISIL D 640 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL A4 Bhoorathnom Construction Company Pvt CC CRISIL D 140 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL A4 Bhoorathnom Construction Company Pvt Proposed BG CRISIL D 155 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL A4 Cedar MFI Trust 7 Series A PTCs CRISIL A2 (SO) - Assigned (Principal) Chamong Tee Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Chamong Tee Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Usance CRISIL A3 300 Reaffirmed Bills Purchase - Discounting* *Interchangeable with each other Chamong Tee Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A3 300 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with each other CICON Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 500 Reaffirmed Ganesh steel & alloys Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Ganesh steel & alloys Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 8.5 Reaffirmed Grey's Exim Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Grey's Exim Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed GTZ (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned GTZ (India) Pvt Ltd Export Bill CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Negotiation GTZ (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 12.5 Assigned Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed M.D. Inducto Cast Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned M/s. B. Himmatlal Agrawal LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned M/s. B. Himmatlal Agrawal BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned M/s. B. Himmatlal Agrawal Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Odeon Builders Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1470 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Ramesh Steel LOC CRISIL A2 85 Reaffirmed Sharp Global Ltd BG CRISIL A3 250^ Assigned Sharp Global Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A3 8900 Assigned Foreign Currency* *100% interchangeability from pre shipment to post shipment Sharp Global Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A3 1000 Assigned Foreign Currency# #50% interchangeability from pre shipment to post shipment Sharp Global Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A3 1000 Assigned Foreign Currency Sharp Global Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A3 100 Assigned Credit Shiraj Timber Traders LOC^ CRISIL A4 145 Upgraded from CRISIL D ^Includes the sublimit for FCL of Rs.100.00 million Sri Balambika Textile Mills (P) Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 38 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 The Railway Employees Co-operative ST Bk Fac CRISIL A3+ 250 Reaffirmed Credit Society Ltd Transstroy (India) Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 8172 Suspended Transstroy (India) Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 1018 Suspended Transstroy (India) Ltd Short -TL CRISIL A4+ 600 Suspended MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Liners India Ltd FD FD 50 Downgraded from FB+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alam Tannery Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 28 Assigned Alam Tannery Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL B+ 130*^ Assigned Purchase * Rs.23.5 Million interchangeable with EPC ^ Rs.36.5 Million interchangeable with EPC Alam Tannery Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL B+ 152 Assigned Alam Tannery Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 85 Assigned Loan Fac Arihantanam Life care Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Arora Industries CC CRISIL BB 300 Reaffirmed Arora Industries Rupee TL CRISIL BB 64.5 Reaffirmed Aurangabad Electricals Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 60 Reaffirmed Aurangabad Electricals Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 70.8 Withdrawn Bharath Infra Exports and Imports Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Bharath Infra Exports and Imports Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 100 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Bhoorathnom Construction Company Pvt Secured Overdraft CRISIL D 20 Downgraded Ltd Fac from CRISIL B Bhoorathnom Construction Company Pvt TL CRISIL D 45 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL B CICON Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 87.5 Reaffirmed CICON Engineers Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Dr. B.S. Gupta Medical Charitable Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 63.5 Upgraded from Society CRISIL B- Ganesh steel & alloys Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed * Bill discounting of Rs.50 Million being sub-limit of the Cash Credit facility Grey's Exim Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL B 34.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Grey's Exim Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Grey's Exim Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 15.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ GTZ (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 102.3 Assigned GTZ (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15.2 Assigned Loan Fac GTZ (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 65 Assigned Imperial Malts Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 125 Reaffirmed Imperial Malts Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 48.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Imperial Malts Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 136.2 Reaffirmed KVR Constructions LT Loan CRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed Lenz Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 19 Reaffirmed Lenz Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Lenz Ceramic Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 120 Reaffirmed Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 320 Reaffirmed Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 11.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB+ 95.8 Reaffirmed Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BBB+ 30 Reaffirmed Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd Supplier Line of CRISIL BBB+ 19.2 Reaffirmed Credit Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB+ 37.5 Reaffirmed Credit LMMF's Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital LT Loan CRISIL A 730 Reaffirmed LMMF's Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital CC CRISIL A 30 Reaffirmed M.D. Inducto Cast Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B 80 Assigned *fully interchangeable with letter of credit facility (sub-limit) M.D. Inducto Cast Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 90 Assigned M/s. B. Himmatlal Agrawal Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 50 Assigned M/s. B. Himmatlal Agrawal CC CRISIL BB 110 Assigned NPG Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 115 Reaffirmed Odeon Builders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 600 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Ramesh Steel CC CRISIL BBB+ 25 Reaffirmed Ramesh Steel TL CRISIL BBB+ 47.5 Reaffirmed Sharp Global Ltd WC TL CRISIL BBB- 350 Assigned Shiraj Timber Traders CC CRISIL B- 155 Upgraded from CRISIL D Shree Ramkrishna Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB+ 3072 Reaffirmed Credit Shree Ramkrishna Exports Pvt Ltd Post-Shipment CRISIL BBB+ 4608 Reaffirmed Credit Shree Ramkrishna Exports Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BBB+ 680 Reaffirmed Shree Ramkrishna Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 2750 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Siliguri Builders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 175 Reaffirmed Siliguri Builders Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Siliguri Builders Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed Credit SR Vapors Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 115 Assigned SR Vapors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 4.6 Assigned Sri Balambika Textile Mills (P) Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Sri Balambika Textile Mills (P) Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB- 71.4 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Sri Balambika Textile Mills (P) Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 400 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Sri Krishna Oil Stores CC CRISIL B+ 260 Reaffirmed Sri Krishna Oil Stores Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Credit Transstroy (India) Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 1880 Suspended Transstroy (India) Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 1239.3 Suspended Vansh Nimay Infraprojects Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 162.1 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 