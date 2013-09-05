Sep 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 4, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.R. Infratech BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Au Financiers (India) Ltd BG CRISIL A1 200 Reaffirmed Au Financiers (India) Ltd STD/ CP CRISIL A1 3000 Reaffirmed Chemical Process Equipments Pvt Ltd Inland Guarantees CRISIL A2+ 250 Reaffirmed Chemical Process Equipments Pvt Ltd Inland/ Import LOC CRISIL A2+ 75 Reaffirmed Chemical Process Piping Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 200 Reaffirmed Chemical Process Piping Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 100 Reaffirmed Deluxe Knitting Mill Packing Credit CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Estelle Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Indu Corporation Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 1000 Reaffirmed Kharagpur Metal Reforming Industries BG CRISIL A3 46 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Leader Valves Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL A2 150 Reaffirmed Mahalaxmi Investment and Trading Pvt BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Ltd Mahalaxmi Investment and Trading Pvt Bill Purchase CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Ltd Discounting Fac Mahalaxmi Investment and Trading Pvt LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Ltd Merino Industries Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2+ 50 Reaffirmed Credit### ### Rs.50 million for FCNR, and Rs.100 million for FBD Merino Industries Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2+ 32 Reaffirmed Credit# # fully interchangeable with FBP and FBD Merino Industries Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2+ 135 Assigned Credit Merino Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 20 Assigned Merino Industries Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A2+ 330 Assigned ^ Includes sublimit of Rs.275 million for standby line of credit (SLC) Merino Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 200 Assigned Merino Industries Ltd LOC^^ CRISIL A2+ 70 Assigned ^^ Fully interchangeable with SLC Merino Industries Ltd LOC^^^ CRISIL A2+ 50 Assigned ^^^ Includes sublimit of Rs.30 million for bank guarantee (BG) Merino Industries Ltd LOC^^^^ CRISIL A2+ 50 Assigned ^^^^ Fully interchangeable with BG Merino Industries Ltd LOC% CRISIL A2+ 80 Assigned % includes sublimit of Rs. 80 million of SLC and Rs. 50 million of Bank Guarantee (BG) Opus Software Solutions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ @ 107.5 Reaffirmed Oracle Home Textile Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A4 32.5 Upgraded from Discounting Fac CRISIL D Oracle Home Textile Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 185 Upgraded from CRISIL D Oracle Home Textile Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4 47.5 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL D Pristine Switchgears India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Pristine Switchgears India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Shiva Lokenath Rice Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3 Assigned Sigma Synthetics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Sigma Synthetics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Sovereign Diamonds Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Sri Ratna Lakshmi Spinning Mills Pvt BG CRISIL A4 4 Reaffirmed Ltd Sri Ratna Lakshmi Spinning Mills Pvt LOC CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Ltd Sumangala Steel Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 150 Reaffirmed Suraj Impex (India) Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A3+ 900 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Suraj Impex (India) Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 1000* Reaffirmed Credit *One way Interchangeable with Bill discounting facility and Includes sublimit of Rs.100 Million of foreign letter of credit and bank guarantee of Rs.350 Million Suraj Impex (India) Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 1000# Assigned Credit #One way Interchangeable with Bill discounting facility Synergy Telecommunications LOC* CRISIL A4+ 11 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with BG LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.R. Infratech Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 15 Assigned Loan Fac A.R. Infratech LT Loan CRISIL B- 45 Assigned A.R. Infratech CC CRISIL B- 90 Assigned Au Financiers (India) Ltd NCDs* CRISIL A 500 Reaffirmed *With put call options exercisable after 91 days and thereafter every quarter upto 27th month from the date of allotment Au Financiers (India) Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL A 7278.1 Reaffirmed Au Financiers (India) Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 10391.6 Reaffirmed Au Financiers (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 1830.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Au Financiers (India) Ltd NCDs CRISIL A 250 Assigned Au Financiers (India) Ltd NCD CRISIL A 6550 Reaffirmed Au Financiers (India) Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL A 1900 Reaffirmed Bonds Brainsmart Media and Advertising Pvt CC* CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Ltd *Sublimit of Rs.5.00 million of bank guarantee Brainsmart Media and Advertising Pvt TL CRISIL B+ 8 Assigned Ltd Brainsmart Media and Advertising Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 62 Assigned Ltd Loan Fac Chemical Process Equipments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 50 Reaffirmed Chemical Process Equipments Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 3.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Chemical Process Equipments Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 16.7 Assigned Chemical Process Piping Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 80 Reaffirmed Chemical Process Piping Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 90 Reaffirmed Dehradun Premier Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 99.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Deluxe Knitting Mill LT Loan CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Deluxe Knitting Mill Proposed Long CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Term Bk Loan Fac ElectraCard Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ @ 80 Reaffirmed Estelle Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned Indu Corporation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 700 Reaffirmed Jasmer Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Upgraded from CRISIL B Jasmer Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 105 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Jasmer Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 145 Assigned Kharagpur Metal Reforming Industries CC CRISIL BBB- 105 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Kharagpur Metal Reforming Industries TL CRISIL BBB- 284 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Leader Valves Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 120 Reaffirmed Libra Fabric Designs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 85 Reaffirmed M/s Vishnu Sri Builders & Developers LT Loan CRISIL B 150 Assigned M/s Vishnu Sri Builders & Developers Proposed TL CRISIL B 50 Assigned Mahalaxmi Investment and Trading Pvt CC CRISIL B 100 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL B+ Mahalaxmi Investment and Trading Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Downgraded Ltd Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Mahalaxmi Investment and Trading Pvt TL CRISIL B 25 Assigned Ltd Manav Rice Mills CC CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed Merino Industries Ltd CC CRISIL A- 150 Reaffirmed Merino Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 90 Reaffirmed * Includes sublimit of Rs.45 million for working capital demand loan (WCDL), Rs.10 million for inland bill discounting(IBD), and Rs.15 million for foreign bill discounting(FBD) Merino Industries Ltd CC** CRISIL A- 90 Reaffirmed ** Includes sublimit of Rs.72 million each for foreign currency non-resident (FCNR) deposit and WCDL, and Rs.50 million each for export packing credit (EPC) , IBD, foreign bill purchase (FBP), and FBD Merino Industries Ltd CC*** CRISIL A- 48 Reaffirmed *** Fully interchangeable with WCDL Merino Industries Ltd CC**** CRISIL A- 255 Reaffirmed **** Includes sublimit of Rs.100 million each for EPC, IBD, FBP, and FBD Merino Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 239.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Merino Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 118.8 Reaffirmed Merino Industries Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A- 50 Assigned Credit## ## interchangeable with cash credit Opus Software Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB @ 100 Reaffirmed Opus Software Solutions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB @ 160 Reaffirmed Opus Software Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB @ 32.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Oracle Home Textile Ltd CC CRISIL B- 20 Upgraded from CRISIL D Oracle Home Textile Ltd TL CRISIL B- 287.8 Upgraded from CRISIL D Pristine Switchgears India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 62.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Pristine Switchgears India Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B 7.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Pristine Switchgears India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 65 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Rohit Iron and Steel (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 160 Reaffirmed Samvedna Builders Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 36.5 Assigned Loan Fac Samvedna Builders Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 63.5 Assigned Shiva Lokenath Rice Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 137 Assigned Sigma Synthetics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Sigma Synthetics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 66.7 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Sigma Synthetics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 3.3 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Sigma Synthetics Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB 50 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL B+ Sovereign Diamonds Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 125 Reaffirmed Sovereign Diamonds Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Loan Fac Sri Ratna Lakshmi Spinning Mills Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 80 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL B Sri Ratna Lakshmi Spinning Mills Pvt TL CRISIL B+ 31.3 Assigned Ltd Sumangala Steel Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 200 Reaffirmed *100% interchangeability with Letter of Credit/Buyer Credit Synergy Telecommunications CC CRISIL BB+ 285 Reaffirmed Synergy Telecommunications Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 254 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Uday Structurals and Engineers Pvt CC CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed Uday Structurals and Engineers Pvt Rupee TL CRISIL D 80 Reaffirmed Uday Structurals and Engineers Pvt Letter of GuaranteeCRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed Uday Structurals and Engineers Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 10 Assigned Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.