Sep 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 4, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A.R. Infratech BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned
Au Financiers (India) Ltd BG CRISIL A1 200 Reaffirmed
Au Financiers (India) Ltd STD/ CP CRISIL A1 3000 Reaffirmed
Chemical Process Equipments Pvt Ltd Inland Guarantees CRISIL A2+ 250 Reaffirmed
Chemical Process Equipments Pvt Ltd Inland/ Import LOC CRISIL A2+ 75 Reaffirmed
Chemical Process Piping Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 200 Reaffirmed
Chemical Process Piping Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 100 Reaffirmed
Deluxe Knitting Mill Packing Credit CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed
Estelle Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned
Indu Corporation Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 1000 Reaffirmed
Kharagpur Metal Reforming Industries BG CRISIL A3 46 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Leader Valves Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL A2 150 Reaffirmed
Mahalaxmi Investment and Trading Pvt BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Mahalaxmi Investment and Trading Pvt Bill Purchase CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed
Ltd Discounting Fac
Mahalaxmi Investment and Trading Pvt LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Merino Industries Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2+ 50 Reaffirmed
Credit###
### Rs.50 million for FCNR, and Rs.100 million for FBD
Merino Industries Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2+ 32 Reaffirmed
Credit#
# fully interchangeable with FBP and FBD
Merino Industries Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2+ 135 Assigned
Credit
Merino Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 20 Assigned
Merino Industries Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A2+ 330 Assigned
^ Includes sublimit of Rs.275 million for standby line of credit (SLC)
Merino Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 200 Assigned
Merino Industries Ltd LOC^^ CRISIL A2+ 70 Assigned
^^ Fully interchangeable with SLC
Merino Industries Ltd LOC^^^ CRISIL A2+ 50 Assigned
^^^ Includes sublimit of Rs.30 million for bank guarantee (BG)
Merino Industries Ltd LOC^^^^ CRISIL A2+ 50 Assigned
^^^^ Fully interchangeable with BG
Merino Industries Ltd LOC% CRISIL A2+ 80 Assigned
% includes sublimit of Rs. 80 million of SLC and Rs. 50 million of Bank Guarantee (BG)
Opus Software Solutions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ @ 107.5 Reaffirmed
Oracle Home Textile Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A4 32.5 Upgraded from
Discounting Fac CRISIL D
Oracle Home Textile Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 185 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Oracle Home Textile Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4 47.5 Upgraded from
Credit CRISIL D
Pristine Switchgears India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed
Pristine Switchgears India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed
Shiva Lokenath Rice Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3 Assigned
Sigma Synthetics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Sigma Synthetics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned
Sovereign Diamonds Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Sri Ratna Lakshmi Spinning Mills Pvt BG CRISIL A4 4 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Sri Ratna Lakshmi Spinning Mills Pvt LOC CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Sumangala Steel Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 150 Reaffirmed
Suraj Impex (India) Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A3+ 900 Reaffirmed
Discounting Fac
Suraj Impex (India) Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 1000* Reaffirmed
Credit
*One way Interchangeable with Bill discounting facility and Includes sublimit of Rs.100 Million
of foreign letter of credit and bank guarantee of Rs.350 Million
Suraj Impex (India) Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 1000# Assigned
Credit
#One way Interchangeable with Bill discounting facility
Synergy Telecommunications LOC* CRISIL A4+ 11 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with BG
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A.R. Infratech Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 15 Assigned
Loan Fac
A.R. Infratech LT Loan CRISIL B- 45 Assigned
A.R. Infratech CC CRISIL B- 90 Assigned
Au Financiers (India) Ltd NCDs* CRISIL A 500 Reaffirmed
*With put call options exercisable after 91 days and thereafter every quarter upto
27th month from the date of allotment
Au Financiers (India) Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL A 7278.1 Reaffirmed
Au Financiers (India) Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 10391.6 Reaffirmed
Au Financiers (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 1830.3 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Au Financiers (India) Ltd NCDs CRISIL A 250 Assigned
Au Financiers (India) Ltd NCD CRISIL A 6550 Reaffirmed
Au Financiers (India) Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL A 1900 Reaffirmed
Bonds
Brainsmart Media and Advertising Pvt CC* CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed
Ltd
*Sublimit of Rs.5.00 million of bank guarantee
Brainsmart Media and Advertising Pvt TL CRISIL B+ 8 Assigned
Ltd
Brainsmart Media and Advertising Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 62 Assigned
Ltd Loan Fac
Chemical Process Equipments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 50 Reaffirmed
Chemical Process Equipments Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 3.3 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Chemical Process Equipments Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 16.7 Assigned
Chemical Process Piping Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 80 Reaffirmed
Chemical Process Piping Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 90 Reaffirmed
Dehradun Premier Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 99.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
Deluxe Knitting Mill LT Loan CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed
Deluxe Knitting Mill Proposed Long CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed
Term Bk Loan Fac
ElectraCard Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ @ 80 Reaffirmed
Estelle Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned
Indu Corporation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 700 Reaffirmed
Jasmer Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Jasmer Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 105 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B
Jasmer Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 145 Assigned
Kharagpur Metal Reforming Industries CC CRISIL BBB- 105 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Kharagpur Metal Reforming Industries TL CRISIL BBB- 284 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Leader Valves Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 120 Reaffirmed
Libra Fabric Designs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 85 Reaffirmed
M/s Vishnu Sri Builders & Developers LT Loan CRISIL B 150 Assigned
M/s Vishnu Sri Builders & Developers Proposed TL CRISIL B 50 Assigned
Mahalaxmi Investment and Trading Pvt CC CRISIL B 100 Downgraded
Ltd from CRISIL B+
Mahalaxmi Investment and Trading Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Downgraded
Ltd Loan Fac from CRISIL B+
Mahalaxmi Investment and Trading Pvt TL CRISIL B 25 Assigned
Ltd
Manav Rice Mills CC CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed
Merino Industries Ltd CC CRISIL A- 150 Reaffirmed
Merino Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 90 Reaffirmed
* Includes sublimit of Rs.45 million for working capital demand loan (WCDL), Rs.10 million
for inland bill discounting(IBD), and Rs.15 million for foreign bill discounting(FBD)
Merino Industries Ltd CC** CRISIL A- 90 Reaffirmed
** Includes sublimit of Rs.72 million each for foreign currency non-resident (FCNR) deposit
and WCDL, and Rs.50 million each for export packing credit (EPC) , IBD, foreign bill
purchase (FBP), and FBD
Merino Industries Ltd CC*** CRISIL A- 48 Reaffirmed
*** Fully interchangeable with WCDL
Merino Industries Ltd CC**** CRISIL A- 255 Reaffirmed
**** Includes sublimit of Rs.100 million each for EPC, IBD, FBP, and FBD
Merino Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 239.7 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Merino Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 118.8 Reaffirmed
Merino Industries Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A- 50 Assigned
Credit##
## interchangeable with cash credit
Opus Software Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB @ 100 Reaffirmed
Opus Software Solutions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB @ 160 Reaffirmed
Opus Software Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB @ 32.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Oracle Home Textile Ltd CC CRISIL B- 20 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Oracle Home Textile Ltd TL CRISIL B- 287.8 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Pristine Switchgears India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 62.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Pristine Switchgears India Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B 7.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Pristine Switchgears India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 65 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Rohit Iron and Steel (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 160 Reaffirmed
Samvedna Builders Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 36.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Samvedna Builders Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 63.5 Assigned
Shiva Lokenath Rice Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 137 Assigned
Sigma Synthetics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Sigma Synthetics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 66.7 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Sigma Synthetics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 3.3 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B+
Sigma Synthetics Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB 50 Upgraded from
Credit CRISIL B+
Sovereign Diamonds Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 125 Reaffirmed
Sovereign Diamonds Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned
Loan Fac
Sri Ratna Lakshmi Spinning Mills Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 80 Upgraded from
Ltd CRISIL B
Sri Ratna Lakshmi Spinning Mills Pvt TL CRISIL B+ 31.3 Assigned
Ltd
Sumangala Steel Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 200 Reaffirmed
*100% interchangeability with Letter of Credit/Buyer Credit
Synergy Telecommunications CC CRISIL BB+ 285 Reaffirmed
Synergy Telecommunications Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 254 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Uday Structurals and Engineers Pvt CC CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed
Uday Structurals and Engineers Pvt Rupee TL CRISIL D 80 Reaffirmed
Uday Structurals and Engineers Pvt Letter of GuaranteeCRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed
Uday Structurals and Engineers Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 10 Assigned
Loan Fac
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
