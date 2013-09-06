Sep 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 5, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aban Exim Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Aban Exim Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 2 Reaffirmed Forwards Alfa Laval India Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 2695.5 Reaffirmed Amsal Chem Pvt Ltd BG@ CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed @One way 100% interchangeable with Letter of Credit Amsal Chem Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed B.L. Agro Oils Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1.2 Suspended Bhagabati Build & Constructions Pvt LtBG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Jindal Soft Italia Seating Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Metalkraft Forming Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A3 60 Reaffirmed Omfurn India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 600** Reaffirmed ** Includes inland foreign guarantees (performance/ financial) of Rs.20.0 Million Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2 100 Reaffirmed loan Fac Shree Krishna Timber Co Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 360 Reaffirmed Sudalagunta Sugars Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 112.8 Reaffirmed Trina Quebec Gears Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Trina Quebec Gears Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Assigned Trina Quebec Gears Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 41.4 Assigned Trina Quebec Gears Ltd Foreign Usance CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Bills Purchase - Discounting Vallabhji Malsi & Co. BG CRISIL A2+ 210 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aban Exim Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed Alfa Laval India Ltd CC* CRISIL AA+ 277.1 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with WCDL/Export Finance Amit Motor-Cycles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Amit Motor-Cycles Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Fac Amsal Chem Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed *Includes Rs.30.0 Million of sub limit of Export Packing Credit & Rs.27.5 Million of sub limit of Bill Purchase Amsal Chem Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 38 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Amsal Chem Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 15.9 Reaffirmed Amsal Chem Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Credit B.L. Agro Oils Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 325 Suspended B.L. Agro Oils Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 173.7 Suspended Balaji Formalin Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 27.5 Reaffirmed Balaji Formalin Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 40 Reaffirmed Bhagabati Build & Constructions Pvt LtCC CRISIL B 55 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ ECL Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 5950 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 13950 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA- 1050 Reaffirmed Equitas Micro Finance Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Equitas Micro Finance Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 2500 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Equitas Micro Finance Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 355 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB Equitas Micro Finance Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 11545 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Future Parking Pvt Ltd Rupee TL* CRISIL A- 210 Assigned *sublimit of Rs.100 million of letter of credit Future Parking Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A- 10 Assigned Ghosh Brothers Auto Sales Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 45 Downgraded from CRISIL B Ghosh Brothers Auto Sales Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 40 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Ghosh Brothers Automobiles (India) PvtCC CRISIL D 150 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL B Ghosh Brothers Automobiles (India) PvtInventory Funding CRISIL D 25 Downgraded Ltd Fac from CRISIL B Ghosh Brothers Automobiles (India) PvtRupee TL CRISIL D 50 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL B Ghosh Brothers Electronics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 550 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Ghosh Brothers Electronics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 35.2 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Ghosh Brothers Electronics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 4.3 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Ghosh Brothers Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 300 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Ghosh Brothers Motors Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 35 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Ghosh Brothers Motors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 15 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ HVK International Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BBB- 1058.5 Reaffirmed HVK International Pvt Ltd Post-Shipment CRISIL BBB- 2262.5 Reaffirmed Credit HVK International Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 639 Reaffirmed Credit Hyderabad Expressways Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 2900 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Jindal Soft Italia Seating Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 65 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Jindal Soft Italia Seating Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL B 20 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Jindal Soft Italia Seating Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 54 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Jindal Soft Italia Seating Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 36.3 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Kandarp Construction (I) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Kandarp Construction (I) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Metalkraft Forming Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 90 Reaffirmed New Phaltan Sugar Works Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 190 Reaffirmed New Phaltan Sugar Works Ltd CC CRISIL D 90 Reaffirmed New Phaltan Sugar Works Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Omfurn India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Omfurn India Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 15 Reaffirmed Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 460* Reaffirmed * Includes sublimit of Rs.100.0 Million of packing credit/foreign bill discounting/bank guarantee and Rs.250.0 Million of foreign currency loan [FCNR (B)] Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd External CRISIL BBB+ 630 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 38.7 Reaffirmed Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 81.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pal Prateek Auto Sales Pvt Limted CC CRISIL B- 10 Assigned Pal Prateek Auto Sales Pvt Limted Electronic Dealer CRISIL B- 50 Assigned Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Realliance Constructions TL CRISIL D 120 Downgraded from CRISIL C Shree Krishna Timber Co Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Sudalagunta Sugars Ltd CC CRISIL B- 569.8 Reaffirmed Sudalagunta Sugars Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 36.5 Reaffirmed Sudalagunta Sugars Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 268.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sudalagunta Sugars Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B- 55.2 Reaffirmed Trina Quebec Gears Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 6 Assigned Trina Quebec Gears Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 60.1 Assigned Loan Fac Vallabhji Malsi & Co. CC* CRISIL A- 240 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- * Includes sub-limit of Rs.80.0 Million of Stand by Letter of Credit/Bank Guarantee Vallabhji Malsi & Co. Packing Credit CRISIL A- 350 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.