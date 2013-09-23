Sep 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 20, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alkem Laboratories Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed Alkem Laboratories Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 7000 Reaffirmed Ammann Apollo India Pvt Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL A1+ 5 Reaffirmed Bansal Shipping Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 1480 Reaffirmed Bansal Shipping Pvt Ltd Proposed Short - CRISIL A4+ 31.6 Reaffirmed Term Bk Loan Fac Bee Path Castings (P) Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Bee Path Castings (P) Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5.5 Assigned BF Infrastructure Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 2000 Reaffirmed Bhaidas Cursondas & Co. Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 250 Reaffirmed Credit Brass Copper & Alloy (India) Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1 Reaffirmed Brass Copper & Alloy (India) Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 60 Reaffirmed Purchase Brass Copper & Alloy (India) Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 10* Reaffirmed * fully interchangable with Buyer Credit Brass Copper & Alloy (India) Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 45 Reaffirmed Howrah Gases Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 28.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 J. R. Agrotech Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Forward J. R. Agrotech Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Loan Fac J. R. Agrotech Pvt Ltd Warehouse Receipts CRISIL A4+ 500 Assigned Lahoty Brothers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 110 Reaffirmed M/S. D H Patel BG CRISIL A4+ 97.5 Assigned Mahindra and Mahindra Financial ST Debt Programme* CRISIL A1+ 40000 Reaffirmed Services Ltd *The common independent director on the boards of CRISIL and Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd did not participate in the Rating Committee Meeting and rating process for these instruments Mahindra and Mahindra Financial ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 9.72 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Milan Jewellers Post-Shipment CRISIL A4 445 Reaffirmed Credit Mohani Tea Leaves Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 60 Reaffirmed Mohit Diamonds Pvt Ltd Adhoc Limit CRISIL A4+ 176 Reaffirmed Mohit Diamonds Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 474.1 Reaffirmed Mohit Diamonds Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 535.9 Reaffirmed Credit Mohit Diamonds Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 14 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Parekh Integrated Services Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 75 Reaffirmed Parekh Integrated Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 110 Reaffirmed Parekh Integrated Services Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac* CRISIL A2 136.5 Reaffirmed * Overdraft facility is against Fixed Deposit Parekh Integrated Services Pvt Ltd LOC Bill CRISIL A2 190 Reaffirmed Discounting Saanika Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reassigned Saraswati Medical and Dental College BG CRISIL A3 57 Reaffirmed Shree Saibaba Ispat(India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 430 Reaffirmed Shree Vaishnav Ispat Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 80 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal Sonic Biochem Extractions Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Sonic Biochem Extractions Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 155 Reaffirmed Sud-Chemie India Pvt Ltd BG@ CRISIL A1+ 550 Reaffirmed @Interchangeable with letter of credit limit up to Rs.50.00 Million; Rs.250.00 Million is ad hoc bank guarantee limit. Sud-Chemie India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 160 Reaffirmed Sud-Chemie India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 50 Reaffirmed White House Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 200 Reaffirmed Purchase White House LOC & BG CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed White House Packing Credit CRISIL A3 230 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Mahindra and Mahindra Financial FD Programme* FAAA - Reaffirmed Services Ltd *The common independent director on the boards of CRISIL and Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd did not participate in the Rating Committee Meeting and rating process for these instruments LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alex Spectrum Radiation Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 506 Assigned Alkem Laboratories Ltd CC* CRISIL AA 1000 Reaffirmed *Includes Rs.150 million export packing credit and pre-shipment credit limits Alkem Laboratories Ltd LOC# CRISIL AA 500 Reaffirmed #Letter of credit can be wholly utilised as cash credit limit Ammann Apollo India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 65 Reaffirmed Ammann Apollo India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 180 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Arene Life Sciences Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 10 Assigned Loan Fac Arene Life Sciences Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50 Assigned Arene Life Sciences Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 80 Assigned Bansal Ginning and Pressing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 47.5 Reaffirmed Bansal Ginning and Pressing Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 49.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bansal Ginning and Pressing Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 7.5* Reaffirmed Credit *Fully interchangeable with Cash Credit Bansal Shipping Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Bee Path Castings (P) Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 4.5 Assigned Bee Path Castings (P) Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned BF Infrastructure Ltd CC CRISIL A- 500 Reaffirmed Bhaidas Cursondas & Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned Loan Fac Brass Copper & Alloy (India) Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB- 5 Reaffirmed Purchase Brass Copper & Alloy (India) Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Brass Copper & Alloy (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Howrah Gases Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 140 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- *Includes sublimit of Rs.60.00 million of letter of credit. IndoSpace AS Industrial Park Pvt Ltd Lease Rental CRISIL BB 2300 Assigned Discounting Loan IndoSpace AS Industrial Park Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 840 Assigned Inter Publicity Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed Inter Publicity Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 160 Reaffirmed J. R. Agrotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 1900 Assigned J. R. Agrotech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 210 Assigned Loan Fac J. R. Agrotech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 240 Assigned JRE Valves & Pumps Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B 3.7 Reaffirmed Credit JRE Valves & Pumps Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 97.9 Reaffirmed Lahoty Brothers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 75 Reaffirmed Lahoty Brothers Pvt Ltd Proposed Long - CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed Term Bk Loan Fac M/S. D H Patel CC CRISIL BB 32.5 Assigned Mahindra and Mahindra Financial CC CRISIL AA+ 10 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Mahindra and Mahindra Financial LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 105.32 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 22.64 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Loan Fac Mahindra and Mahindra Financial NCDs CRISIL AA+* 90510 Reaffirmed Services Ltd *The common independent director on the boards of CRISIL and Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd did not participate in the Rating Committee Meeting and rating process for these instruments Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA+* 10500 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Programme *The common independent director on the boards of CRISIL and Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd did not participate in the Rating Committee Meeting and rating process for these instruments Mohani Tea Leaves Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 190 Reaffirmed Parekh Integrated Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 120 Reaffirmed Parekh Integrated Services Pvt Ltd Proposed Long - CRISIL BBB+ 118.5 Reaffirmed Term Bk Loan Fac Polygon Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80* Reaffirmed * Includes sublimit of Rs.10 Million of Letter of Credit & Rs.10 Million of Bank Guarantee. Rohini Minerals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 600 Reaffirmed Rohini Minerals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 214 Reaffirmed Saanika Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 276 Reaffirmed Saanika Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 123.2 Reaffirmed Saanika Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 11.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Saraswati Medical and Dental College Proposed Long- CRISIL BBB- 7.9 Reaffirmed Term Bk Loan Fac Saraswati Medical and Dental College TL CRISIL BBB- 45.1 Reaffirmed Shree Saibaba Ispat(India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Reaffirmed Shree Vaishnav Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 1500 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal Shree Vaishnav Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 160 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal Shree Vaishnav Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 40 Placed on Loan Fac Notice of Withdrawal Shree Vaishnav Ispat Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 20 Placed on Credit Notice of Withdrawal Sonic Biochem Extractions Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 605 Reaffirmed Sonic Biochem Extractions Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 378.9 Reaffirmed Spire Industries Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 78.7 Reaffirmed Spire Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 177.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sri Rajeshwara Hatcheries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 240 Reaffirmed Sri Rajeshwara Hatcheries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 211.3 Reaffirmed Sri Rajeshwara Hatcheries Pvt Ltd Proposed Long- CRISIL BB+ 12.6 Reaffirmed Term Bk Loan Fac Sud-Chemie India Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 570 Reaffirmed *Rs.200.00 Million interchangeable with bank guarantee limit Vridhi Iron & Steel CC CRISIL B- 43 Reaffirmed Vridhi Iron & Steel TL CRISIL B- 57 Reaffirmed White House Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Purchase White House LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 152.5 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 