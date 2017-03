Sep 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 23, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhyudaya Housing and Constructions BG CRISIL A4+ 600 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Archis Packaging (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned Arvind Techno Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 800 Suspended Bansal Infracon Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 2250 Reaffirmed Bipin Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Bipin Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 0.6 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Bothra Metals and Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4 53.7 Suspended *Fully interchangeable with buyers' credit to the extent of Rs 65 million Classic Stripes Pvt Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL A2+ 430 Reaffirmed Fibro Plast Corporation LOC CRISIL A4 230 Reaffirmed Genins India TPA Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Hi-Tech Butterfly Valves India Pvt. LtBG CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Hi-Tech Butterfly Valves India Pvt. LtBill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed Hi-Tech Butterfly Valves India Pvt. LtLOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Instyle Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 400 Reaffirmed Credit Instyle Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Discounting Instyle Exports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Instyle Exports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Prime Bond Industries LOC and BG CRISIL A4+ 10 (Placed on Notice of Withdrawal) Relicab Cable Manufacturing Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 32.5 Assigned Relicab Cable Manufacturing Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Assigned RKS Motor Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Shoppers Stop Ltd CP CRISIL A1 500 Assigned SKM Industries Export Post CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Shipment Credit SKM Industries LOC CRISIL A4 12.5 Assigned SKM Industries BG CRISIL A4 0.5 Assigned Technico Strips and Tubes Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 160 Reaffirmed Thane Steel Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Victory Ceratech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 9 Reaffirmed Victory Ceratech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 6 Reaffirmed Yokogawa India Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL A1+ 2400 Reaffirmed Yokogawa India Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 70 Reaffirmed Loan Fac LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhyudaya Housing and Constructions CC^ CRISIL BB+ 150 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd CRISIL BB ^ Entire cash credit limit is interchangeable with bank guarantee limits Archis Packaging (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 2.5 Assigned Archis Packaging (India) Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 42.5 Assigned * includes sublimit of Rs.15.0 Million of Bill Discounting Arvind Techno Engineers Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 125 Suspended Arvind Techno Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 84.3 Suspended Banjosh Associates CC CRISIL B- 12.5 Assigned Banjosh Associates TL CRISIL B- 62.8 Assigned Bansal Infracon Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 177.6 Reaffirmed Bipin Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 25 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Bipin Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 19.4 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Bothra Metals and Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 90 Suspended Bothra Metals and Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 6.3 Suspended Classic Stripes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 592.5 Reaffirmed Classic Stripes Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A- 26 Reaffirmed Classic Stripes Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A- 410.2 Reaffirmed Dayal Hospitality Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 780 Assigned Dev DhanRaj Agri Products CC CRISIL BB 250 Assigned International Pvt. Ltd Dhruv Cottons CC CRISIL D 60 Downgraded from CRISIL B Dhruv Cottons LT Loan CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from CRISIL B Dhruv Cottons Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from CRISIL B Emaar Diamonds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Emaar Diamonds Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 35 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Enrich Hair and Skin Solutions Pvt LtdOverdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed Enrich Hair and Skin Solutions Pvt LtdTL CRISIL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Enrich Hair and Skin Solutions Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Environmental Creation Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 280.5 Reaffirmed Equitas Housing Finance Pvt. Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Equitas Housing Finance Pvt. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 300 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Farouk Sodagar Darvesh & Co. Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B+ 1000 Suspended * Is completely interchangeable between Foreign Currency Loan/WorkingCapital Demand Loan/ Letter of Credit. Fibro Plast Corporation CC CRISIL B+ 170 Reaffirmed G.S. Radiators Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Suspended G.S. Radiators Ltd LOC CRISIL D 40 Suspended G.S. Radiators Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 22.5 Suspended Genins India TPA Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 25 Reaffirmed Hi-Tech Butterfly Valves India Pvt. LtCC CRISIL BB 75 Reaffirmed Instyle Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 70 Reaffirmed J J Poly Impex Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL BB 250 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- * fully interchangeable with buyers credit; includes Rs.80 Millions of sublimit for Cash credit J J Poly Impex Pvt Ltd LOC^ CRISIL BB 150 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- ^includes Rs.30 millions of sublimit for Cash credit Josan Industries CC CRISIL B+ 79.5 Reaffirmed Josan Industries TL CRISIL B+ 5.5 Reaffirmed Josan Industries Warehouse FinancingCRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Kanchan Exports CC CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Kanchan Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 56 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B- Kanchan Exports WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 4 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Miditech Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 80 Assigned Miditech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Loan Fac My Car Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 245 Reaffirmed My Car Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 23 Reaffirmed Prime Bond Industries CC CRISIL BB 40 (Placed on Notice of Withdrawal) Radha Industries CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned Radha Industries TL CRISIL B 20 Assigned Raman Education Society Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB+ 35 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Raman Education Society TL CRISIL BBB+ 76.7 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Relicab Cable Manufacturing Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 116.5 Assigned Loan Fac Relicab Cable Manufacturing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned RKS Motor Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed RKS Motor Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BBB- 130 Reaffirmed Fac RKS Motor Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 47.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac RKS Motor Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 32.5 Reaffirmed Seashore Agricultural Promotion CompanCC CRISIL D 100 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL BB- Seashore Agricultural Promotion CompanProposed LT Bk CRISIL D 300 Downgraded Pvt Ltd Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Shankar Motors Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Shankar Motors Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 100 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BB SKM Industries CC CRISIL B+ 12.5 Assigned SKM Industries TL CRISIL B+ 0.4 Assigned SKM Industries Proposed Long- CRISIL B+ 0.2 Assigned Term Bk Loan Fac SKM Industries Export Packing CRISIL B+ 12.5 Assigned Credit Technico Strips and Tubes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 130 Reaffirmed Technico Strips and Tubes Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 90 Reaffirmed Tejora Technologies Ltd CC CRISIL BB 90 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Thane Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 110 Reaffirmed Thane Steel Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 78.5 Reaffirmed Thirumala Ginning and Fibres Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 70 Downgraded from CRISIL C Thirumala Ginning and Fibres Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 83.7 Downgraded from CRISIL C Thirumala Ginning and Fibres Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 16.3 Downgraded from CRISIL C Victory Ceratech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 25 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Victory Ceratech Pvt Ltd Supplier Line of CRISIL BB- 10 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BB Victory Ceratech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 98 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Yokogawa India Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 100 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)