Sep 25 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 24, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
A D Electro Steel Co Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
A D Electro Steel Co Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 10 Downgraded
Credit from CRISIL
A4+
A.T. Trade Overseas Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 1470 -
Abok Spring Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Abok Spring Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Alishan Veneer & Plywood Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 179.5 Reaffirmed
Aludecor Lamination Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed
Aludecor Lamination Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 125 Reaffirmed
Aludecor Lamination Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed
AMA Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed
Balaji Electrosteels Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Balaji Electrosteels Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 60 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Continental Milkose (India) Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 125 Reaffirmed
Dadi Impex Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed
Credit
Deepak Rugs Foreign Demand CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed
Bill Purchase
Deepak Rugs Packing Credit CRISIL A4 47 Reaffirmed
Deepak Rugs Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 3 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Institute of Maritime Studies Graduate in Marine Grade 1 Assigned
Engineering (GME)
Institute of Maritime Studies Diploma in Marine Grade 1 Assigned
Engineering (DME)
Institute of Maritime Studies Engine Room Grade 1 Assigned
Simulator (ERS) -
Operational Level
Maa Durga Enterprises Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Assigned
Maa Durga Enterprises Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Assigned
Mohan Steels Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 90 Assigned
Mohan Steels Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned
NCC Urban Infrastructure Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned
OBEETEE Textiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 20 Downgraded
from
CRISIL A2
OBEETEE Textiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 130 Downgraded
from
CRISIL A2
Pacharia Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned
Pacharia Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 45 Assigned
Discounting
Path Oriental Highways Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 14.4 Downgraded
from
CRISIL A3
Pavit Ceramics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 13 Reaffirmed
Powergear Ltd BG CRISIL A3 300 Reaffirmed
Powergear Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 70 Reaffirmed
Reep Industries Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL D 40 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Reep Industries Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 9 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Reep Industries Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 9 Downgraded
Discounting from CRISIL
A4+
Reep Industries Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL D 2 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Reep Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 34.4 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Ralco Steels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 280 Downgraded
from
CRISIL A4
S. S. Construction Co. BG CRISIL A4+ 130 Reaffirmed
Sheela Foam Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 52.7 -
Sheela Foam Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A2+ 350 -
*Letter of credit for capital goods of Rs.50 Million
Sri Devi Tool Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed
Tirupati Inks Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 685 Reaffirmed
Urja Infrastructure BG CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed
Urja Tech BG CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
A D Electro Steel Co Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 111.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
A D Electro Steel Co Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 8.5 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB-
A.T. Trade Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 30 -
Abok Spring Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Downgraded
from
CRISIL BB
Abok Spring Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL B+ 18.8 Downgraded
From
CRISIL BB
Abok Spring Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 14 Downgraded
From
CRISIL BB
Aditya Birla Health Services Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed
Aditya Birla Health Services Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 565.2 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Aditya Birla Health Services Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 72.3 Reaffirmed
Alishan Veneer & Plywood Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Downgraded
From
CRISIL BB
Alishan Veneer & Plywood Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 3.5 Downgraded
from
CRISIL BB
Aludecor Lamination Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed
Aludecor Lamination Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed
Aludecor Lamination Pvt Ltd Proposed Long- CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed
Term Bk Loan Fac
AMA Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed
AMA Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed
Bajrang Steel and Alloys Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed
Balaji Electrosteels Ltd CC CRISIL B- 180 Downgraded
from
CRISIL BB
Balaji Electrosteels Ltd TL CRISIL B- 64.6 Downgraded
from
CRISIL BB
Balaji Electrosteels Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 24.6 Downgraded
Loan Fac from
CRISIL BB
Balaji Electrosteels Ltd WC TL CRISIL B- 58.3 Downgraded
from
CRISIL BB
Balaji Electrosteels Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL B- 42.5 Downgraded
from
CRISIL BB
Cesare Bonetti India Pvt Ltd CC # CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned
# includes the sublimit for letter of credit of Rs.50.00 Million. &
for Bank Guarantee of Rs.10.00 Million
Cesare Bonetti India Pvt Ltd TL * CRISIL B+ 372.7 Assigned
* Includes the sublimit for Letter of Credit of Rs.350.00 Million
Continental Milkose (India) Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 225 Reaffirmed
Dynamic Flow Products Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB+ 80* Upgraded
Purchase from
CRISIL BB
*includes sub-limit of packing credit of Rs.40 million
Gangetic Hotels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 800 Reaffirmed
Highco Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 51.1 Reaffirmed
Highco Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 77.5 Reaffirmed
Highco Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 16.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Janalakshmi Financial Services Pvt Ltd Aletheia IFMR CRISIL AA (SO) 49 Upgraded from
Capital 2012 CRISIL A+(SO)
Series A2 PTCs @
@ Series A1 PTCs and Series A2 PTCs are entitled to receive interest on a
fortnightly basis. There is an expected schedule for principal repayments
for both Series A1 PTCs and Series A2 PTCs; however, the structure allows
for principal payments to be made by maturity date of the PTCs
(ultimate payment structure).
Janalakshmi Financial Services Pvt Ltd Star JFSKMB Nov CRISIL AA- (SO)16.7 Upgraded from
2012 Series A2 CRISIL A- (SO)
PTCs $
$ Series A1 PTCs are entitled to receive interest on a fortnightly basis.
There is an expected schedule for principal repayments for Series A1 PTCs
and Series A2 PTCs; however, the structure allows for principal payments to
be made by the maturity date of the PTCs (ultimate payment structure).
Series A2 PTCs will receive yield on a residual basis.
Janalakshmi Financial Services Pvt Ltd Aletheia IFMR CRISIL AAA(SO) 294.2 Reaffirmed
Capital 2012
Series A1 PTCs @
@ Series A1 PTCs and Series A2 PTCs are entitled to receive interest on a
fortnightly basis. There is an expected schedule for principal repayments
for both Series A1 PTCs and Series A2 PTCs; however, the structure allows
for principal payments to be made by maturity date of the PTCs
(ultimate payment structure).
Janalakshmi Financial Services Pvt Ltd Star JFSKMB Nov CRISIL AAA (SO)150.7 Upgraded from
2012 Series A1 CRISIL AA+
PTCs $ (SO)
$ Series A1 PTCs are entitled to receive interest on a fortnightly basis.
There is an expected schedule for principal repayments for Series A1 PTCs
and Series A2 PTCs; however, the structure allows for principal payments to
be made by the maturity date of the PTCs (ultimate payment structure).
Series A2 PTCs will receive yield on a residual basis.
Maa Durga Enterprises Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned
Maa Durga Enterprises Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Assigned
Loan Fac
Mos Metro India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 200 Assigned
Mos Metro India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 140 Assigned
Loan Fac
Mutneja Rice Mills CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned
Mutneja Rice Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 180 Assigned
Loan Fac
NCC Urban Infrastructure Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned
NCC Urban Infrastructure Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 500 Assigned
Loan Fac
OBEETEE Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB+
OBEETEE Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 77.9 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BBB+
OBEETEE Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 135 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB+
Palace Solar Energy Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 1300 Assigned
Path Oriental Highways Ltd TL CRISIL BB 555.6 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
Pavit Ceramics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 32.5 Reaffirmed
Pavit Ceramics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 58.9 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Pavit Ceramics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 45.6 Reaffirmed
Powergear Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed
Powergear Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 95 Reaffirmed
Credit
Powergear Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 62.8 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Priyadarshi Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 220 Upgraded
from
CRISIL B-
Priyadarshi Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Upgraded
loan Fac from
CRISIL B-
Priyadarshi Motors Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B 30 Upgraded
Credit from
CRISIL B-
Radiant Textiles Ltd CC CRISIL B 500 Upgraded
from
CRISIL D
Radiant Textiles Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL B 10.2 Upgraded
from
CRISIL D
Radiant Textiles Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 138.8 Upgraded
Loan Fac from
CRISIL D
Radiant Textiles Ltd TL CRISIL B 361 Upgraded
from
CRISIL D
Ralco Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 400* Downgraded
from
CRISIL B-
* Includes the sublimit for Packing Credit of Rs.200.0 Million &
Foreign Bill Purchase of Rs.200.0 Million
Ralco Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded
from
CRISIL B-
Ralco Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 27.5 Downgraded
Loan Fac from
CRISIL B-
Ralco Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 242.5 Downgraded
from
CRISIL B-
Reep Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Reep Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 55.6 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
S. S. Construction Co. Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed
Sanmaan Rice Mills CC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed
*Inclusive of a sub-limit of packing credit/foreign bill purchase of Rs.20 Million
Sheela Foam Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 600 -
Sheela Foam Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A- 60 -
Sheela Foam Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 570 -
Sri Devi Tool Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed
Sri Devi Tool Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 75 Reaffirmed
Sri Kanya Corporation CC CRISIL B 80 Downgraded
from
CRISIL B+
Sri Saraswathi Education Society LT Loan CRISIL B- 95 Reaffirmed
Sri Saraswathi Education Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 27.2 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sri Srinivasa Raw & Boiled Rice Mill CC CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed
Sri Srinivasa Raw & Boiled Rice Mill LT Loan CRISIL BB- 18 Reaffirmed
Thirupathy Bright Industries CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed
Thirupathy Bright Industries TL CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed
Thriive Cars CC CRISIL B+ 10.1 Assigned
Thriive Cars Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned
Fac
Tirupati Inks Ltd CC *&^%$# CRISIL BB 750 Reaffirmed
* Includes a sublimit of packing credit of Rs.30.0 million (Cash Credit)
& Includes a sublimit of packing credit of Rs.25 million (Cash Credit)
^ Includes a sublimit of packing credit of Rs.15 million (Cash Credit)
% Includes a sublimit of packing credit of Rs.50 million (Cash Credit)
$ Includes a sublimit of packing credit of Rs.30.0 million (Cash Credit)
# Includes a sublimit of packing credit of Rs.30.0 million (Cash Credit)
Tirupati Inks Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 95 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac@
@ Includes sublimit of Rs.150 Million of Export bill
discounting/export bill negotiation
Urja Infrastructure CC CRISIL B 120 Downgraded
from
CRISIL B+
Urja Tech CC CRISIL B 160 Downgraded
from
CRISIL B+
Venkateshwara Power Projects Ltd CC CRISIL B 1210.3 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Venkateshwara Power Projects Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 293.9 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
