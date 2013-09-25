Sep 25 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 24, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A D Electro Steel Co Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ A D Electro Steel Co Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 10 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL A4+ A.T. Trade Overseas Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 1470 - Abok Spring Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Abok Spring Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Alishan Veneer & Plywood Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 179.5 Reaffirmed Aludecor Lamination Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Aludecor Lamination Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 125 Reaffirmed Aludecor Lamination Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed AMA Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Balaji Electrosteels Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Balaji Electrosteels Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 60 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Continental Milkose (India) Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 125 Reaffirmed Dadi Impex Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed Credit Deepak Rugs Foreign Demand CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed Bill Purchase Deepak Rugs Packing Credit CRISIL A4 47 Reaffirmed Deepak Rugs Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Institute of Maritime Studies Graduate in Marine Grade 1 Assigned Engineering (GME) Institute of Maritime Studies Diploma in Marine Grade 1 Assigned Engineering (DME) Institute of Maritime Studies Engine Room Grade 1 Assigned Simulator (ERS) - Operational Level Maa Durga Enterprises Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Maa Durga Enterprises Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Mohan Steels Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 90 Assigned Mohan Steels Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned NCC Urban Infrastructure Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned OBEETEE Textiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 OBEETEE Textiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 130 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Pacharia Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Pacharia Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 45 Assigned Discounting Path Oriental Highways Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 14.4 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Pavit Ceramics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 13 Reaffirmed Powergear Ltd BG CRISIL A3 300 Reaffirmed Powergear Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 70 Reaffirmed Reep Industries Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL D 40 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Reep Industries Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 9 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Reep Industries Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL D 9 Downgraded Discounting from CRISIL A4+ Reep Industries Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL D 2 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Reep Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 34.4 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Ralco Steels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 280 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 S. S. Construction Co. BG CRISIL A4+ 130 Reaffirmed Sheela Foam Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 52.7 - Sheela Foam Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A2+ 350 - *Letter of credit for capital goods of Rs.50 Million Sri Devi Tool Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Tirupati Inks Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 685 Reaffirmed Urja Infrastructure BG CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Urja Tech BG CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A D Electro Steel Co Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 111.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- A D Electro Steel Co Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 8.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- A.T. Trade Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 30 - Abok Spring Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Abok Spring Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL B+ 18.8 Downgraded From CRISIL BB Abok Spring Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 14 Downgraded From CRISIL BB Aditya Birla Health Services Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed Aditya Birla Health Services Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 565.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Aditya Birla Health Services Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 72.3 Reaffirmed Alishan Veneer & Plywood Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Downgraded From CRISIL BB Alishan Veneer & Plywood Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 3.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Aludecor Lamination Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Aludecor Lamination Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Aludecor Lamination Pvt Ltd Proposed Long- CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Term Bk Loan Fac AMA Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed AMA Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed Bajrang Steel and Alloys Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Balaji Electrosteels Ltd CC CRISIL B- 180 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Balaji Electrosteels Ltd TL CRISIL B- 64.6 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Balaji Electrosteels Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 24.6 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Balaji Electrosteels Ltd WC TL CRISIL B- 58.3 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Balaji Electrosteels Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL B- 42.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Cesare Bonetti India Pvt Ltd CC # CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned # includes the sublimit for letter of credit of Rs.50.00 Million. & for Bank Guarantee of Rs.10.00 Million Cesare Bonetti India Pvt Ltd TL * CRISIL B+ 372.7 Assigned * Includes the sublimit for Letter of Credit of Rs.350.00 Million Continental Milkose (India) Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 225 Reaffirmed Dynamic Flow Products Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB+ 80* Upgraded Purchase from CRISIL BB *includes sub-limit of packing credit of Rs.40 million Gangetic Hotels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 800 Reaffirmed Highco Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 51.1 Reaffirmed Highco Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 77.5 Reaffirmed Highco Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 16.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Janalakshmi Financial Services Pvt Ltd Aletheia IFMR CRISIL AA (SO) 49 Upgraded from Capital 2012 CRISIL A+(SO) Series A2 PTCs @ @ Series A1 PTCs and Series A2 PTCs are entitled to receive interest on a fortnightly basis. There is an expected schedule for principal repayments for both Series A1 PTCs and Series A2 PTCs; however, the structure allows for principal payments to be made by maturity date of the PTCs (ultimate payment structure). Janalakshmi Financial Services Pvt Ltd Star JFSKMB Nov CRISIL AA- (SO)16.7 Upgraded from 2012 Series A2 CRISIL A- (SO) PTCs $ $ Series A1 PTCs are entitled to receive interest on a fortnightly basis. There is an expected schedule for principal repayments for Series A1 PTCs and Series A2 PTCs; however, the structure allows for principal payments to be made by the maturity date of the PTCs (ultimate payment structure). Series A2 PTCs will receive yield on a residual basis. Janalakshmi Financial Services Pvt Ltd Aletheia IFMR CRISIL AAA(SO) 294.2 Reaffirmed Capital 2012 Series A1 PTCs @ @ Series A1 PTCs and Series A2 PTCs are entitled to receive interest on a fortnightly basis. There is an expected schedule for principal repayments for both Series A1 PTCs and Series A2 PTCs; however, the structure allows for principal payments to be made by maturity date of the PTCs (ultimate payment structure). Janalakshmi Financial Services Pvt Ltd Star JFSKMB Nov CRISIL AAA (SO)150.7 Upgraded from 2012 Series A1 CRISIL AA+ PTCs $ (SO) $ Series A1 PTCs are entitled to receive interest on a fortnightly basis. There is an expected schedule for principal repayments for Series A1 PTCs and Series A2 PTCs; however, the structure allows for principal payments to be made by the maturity date of the PTCs (ultimate payment structure). Series A2 PTCs will receive yield on a residual basis. Maa Durga Enterprises Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned Maa Durga Enterprises Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Assigned Loan Fac Mos Metro India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 200 Assigned Mos Metro India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 140 Assigned Loan Fac Mutneja Rice Mills CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned Mutneja Rice Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 180 Assigned Loan Fac NCC Urban Infrastructure Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned NCC Urban Infrastructure Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 500 Assigned Loan Fac OBEETEE Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ OBEETEE Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 77.9 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB+ OBEETEE Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 135 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Palace Solar Energy Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 1300 Assigned Path Oriental Highways Ltd TL CRISIL BB 555.6 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Pavit Ceramics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 32.5 Reaffirmed Pavit Ceramics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 58.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pavit Ceramics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 45.6 Reaffirmed Powergear Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed Powergear Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 95 Reaffirmed Credit Powergear Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 62.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Priyadarshi Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 220 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Priyadarshi Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Upgraded loan Fac from CRISIL B- Priyadarshi Motors Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B 30 Upgraded Credit from CRISIL B- Radiant Textiles Ltd CC CRISIL B 500 Upgraded from CRISIL D Radiant Textiles Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL B 10.2 Upgraded from CRISIL D Radiant Textiles Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 138.8 Upgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL D Radiant Textiles Ltd TL CRISIL B 361 Upgraded from CRISIL D Ralco Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 400* Downgraded from CRISIL B- * Includes the sublimit for Packing Credit of Rs.200.0 Million & Foreign Bill Purchase of Rs.200.0 Million Ralco Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Ralco Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 27.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B- Ralco Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 242.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Reep Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Reep Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 55.6 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- S. S. Construction Co. Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Sanmaan Rice Mills CC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed *Inclusive of a sub-limit of packing credit/foreign bill purchase of Rs.20 Million Sheela Foam Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 600 - Sheela Foam Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A- 60 - Sheela Foam Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 570 - Sri Devi Tool Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Sri Devi Tool Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 75 Reaffirmed Sri Kanya Corporation CC CRISIL B 80 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Sri Saraswathi Education Society LT Loan CRISIL B- 95 Reaffirmed Sri Saraswathi Education Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 27.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sri Srinivasa Raw & Boiled Rice Mill CC CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed Sri Srinivasa Raw & Boiled Rice Mill LT Loan CRISIL BB- 18 Reaffirmed Thirupathy Bright Industries CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Thirupathy Bright Industries TL CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed Thriive Cars CC CRISIL B+ 10.1 Assigned Thriive Cars Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Fac Tirupati Inks Ltd CC *&^%$# CRISIL BB 750 Reaffirmed * Includes a sublimit of packing credit of Rs.30.0 million (Cash Credit) & Includes a sublimit of packing credit of Rs.25 million (Cash Credit) ^ Includes a sublimit of packing credit of Rs.15 million (Cash Credit) % Includes a sublimit of packing credit of Rs.50 million (Cash Credit) $ Includes a sublimit of packing credit of Rs.30.0 million (Cash Credit) # Includes a sublimit of packing credit of Rs.30.0 million (Cash Credit) Tirupati Inks Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 95 Reaffirmed Loan Fac@ @ Includes sublimit of Rs.150 Million of Export bill discounting/export bill negotiation Urja Infrastructure CC CRISIL B 120 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Urja Tech CC CRISIL B 160 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Venkateshwara Power Projects Ltd CC CRISIL B 1210.3 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Venkateshwara Power Projects Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 293.9 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 