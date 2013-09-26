Sep 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 25, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Agsons Agencies India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 600 Assigned
Ambition Mica Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Assigned
Bhagwati Cotton & Spinning Mills (P) LOC CRISIL A4 70 Assigned
Ltd
Bhagwati Cotton & Spinning Mills (P) BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Assigned
Ltd
Continental Warehousing Corporation LOC & BG CRISIL A2 600 Reaffirmed
(Nhava Seva) Ltd
G. R. Minerals and Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned
Gaurav Contracts. Co Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 20 Assigned
Loan Fac
Nasense Labs Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed
Nasense Labs Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed
P.C.Chandra & Sons (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2 200 Assigned
Loan Fac
Polybond (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed
Polybond (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed
Punya Coal Roadlines BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
Punya Coal Roadlines LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed
R.K. Electric Automation Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Assigned
R.K. Electric Automation Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned
Rahul Cables Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned
Rama Steel Tubes Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned
Rama Steel Tubes Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned
Ridhi Sidhi Iron & Steel LOC CRISIL A4 27.5 Reaffirmed
Sundram Fasteners Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 1250 Reaffirmed
TAL Manufacturing Solutions Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1 150 Withdrawn
TAL Manufacturing Solutions Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 665 Withdrawn
TAL Manufacturing Solutions Ltd CP CRISIL A1 250 Withdrawal
Uma Polymers Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 160 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A3+
Umax Packaging Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 200 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A3+
Umax Packaging Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3 42.5 Downgraded
Contract from CRISIL
A3+
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Alaska Fabtech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 170 Assigned
Alaska Fabtech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 72.5 Assigned
Alaska Fabtech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 7.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Ambition Mica Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 46.7 Assigned
Ambition Mica Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned
B.N. Exports CC CRISIL B+ 650 Reaffirmed
Bhagwati Cotton & Spinning Mills (P) TL CRISIL B 295.7 Assigned
Ltd
Bhagwati Cotton & Spinning Mills (P) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 31.8 Assigned
Ltd Loan Fac
Bhagwati Cotton & Spinning Mills (P) CC CRISIL B 100 Assigned
Ltd
Continental Warehousing Corporation TL CRISIL BBB+ 3308.4 Reaffirmed
(Nhava Seva) Ltd
Continental Warehousing Corporation Proposed TL CRISIL BBB+ 10 Reaffirmed
(Nhava Seva) Ltd
Continental Warehousing Corporation CC CRISIL BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed
(Nhava Seva) Ltd
G. R. Minerals and Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 55 Assigned
G. R. Minerals and Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 45 Assigned
Gaurav Contracts. Co Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 100 Assigned
Loan Fac
Govinda Impex Ltd LOC* CRISIL D 70 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
*100 per cent interchangeability with letter of credit and bank guarantee limit to cash credit
limit
Govinda Impex Ltd BG* CRISIL D 30 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
*100 per cent interchangeability with letter of credit and bank guarantee limit to cash credit
limit
Govinda Impex Ltd CC CRISIL D 400 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
JC Retail India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed
JC Retail India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 45 Reaffirmed
JC Retail India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 180 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Kamachi Sponge & Power Corporation BG CRISIL D 164 Assigned;
Ltd Suspension
Revoked
Kamachi Sponge & Power Corporation CC CRISIL D 1634.3 Assigned;
Ltd Suspension
Revoked
Kamachi Sponge & Power Corporation LOC CRISIL D 3528.6 Assigned;
Ltd Suspension
Revoked
Kamachi Sponge & Power Corporation WC TL CRISIL D 1740.8 Assigned;
Ltd Suspension
Revoked
Kamachi Sponge & Power Corporation LT Loan CRISIL D 2932.3 Assigned;
Ltd Suspension
Revoked
Karda Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 90 Suspended
Karda Constructions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 10 Suspended
Nasense Labs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed
Nasense Labs Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 14.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Nasense Labs Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 27 Reaffirmed
P.C.Chandra & Sons (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 160 Assigned
Polybond (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 130 Reaffirmed
Polybond (India) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 16.3 Reaffirmed
Punya Coal Roadlines CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed
R.K. Electric Automation Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB 35 Assigned
Fac
Rahul Cables Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB 100 Assigned
Rama Steel Tubes Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 260 Assigned
Ridhi Sidhi Iron & Steel CC CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed
Ridhi Sidhi Iron & Steel Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 37.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Shree Baba Naga Food Stuff Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 524.4 Reaffirmed
Shree Baba Naga Food Stuff Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 25.6 Reaffirmed
Shree Baba Naga Food Stuff Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed
Credit
SUmangalam Sewa Aivam Educational LT Loan CRISIL B- 240 Reaffirmed
Samati
TAL Manufacturing Solutions Ltd CC CRISIL A 100 Downgraded
from CRISIL A+
TAL Manufacturing Solutions Ltd CC* CRISIL A 340 Downgraded
from CRISIL A+
* Interchangeable with bills discounting up to Rs.300 Million
Uma Polymers Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
Uma Polymers Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 138 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
Umax Packaging Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 280 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
Umax Packaging Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 307.3 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)