Sep 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 25, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agsons Agencies India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 600 Assigned Ambition Mica Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Bhagwati Cotton & Spinning Mills (P) LOC CRISIL A4 70 Assigned Ltd Bhagwati Cotton & Spinning Mills (P) BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Assigned Ltd Continental Warehousing Corporation LOC & BG CRISIL A2 600 Reaffirmed (Nhava Seva) Ltd G. R. Minerals and Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Gaurav Contracts. Co Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Loan Fac Nasense Labs Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Nasense Labs Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed P.C.Chandra & Sons (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2 200 Assigned Loan Fac Polybond (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Polybond (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Punya Coal Roadlines BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Punya Coal Roadlines LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed R.K. Electric Automation Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Assigned R.K. Electric Automation Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Rahul Cables Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Rama Steel Tubes Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Rama Steel Tubes Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Ridhi Sidhi Iron & Steel LOC CRISIL A4 27.5 Reaffirmed Sundram Fasteners Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 1250 Reaffirmed TAL Manufacturing Solutions Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1 150 Withdrawn TAL Manufacturing Solutions Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 665 Withdrawn TAL Manufacturing Solutions Ltd CP CRISIL A1 250 Withdrawal Uma Polymers Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 160 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Umax Packaging Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 200 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Umax Packaging Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3 42.5 Downgraded Contract from CRISIL A3+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alaska Fabtech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 170 Assigned Alaska Fabtech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 72.5 Assigned Alaska Fabtech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 7.5 Assigned Loan Fac Ambition Mica Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 46.7 Assigned Ambition Mica Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned B.N. Exports CC CRISIL B+ 650 Reaffirmed Bhagwati Cotton & Spinning Mills (P) TL CRISIL B 295.7 Assigned Ltd Bhagwati Cotton & Spinning Mills (P) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 31.8 Assigned Ltd Loan Fac Bhagwati Cotton & Spinning Mills (P) CC CRISIL B 100 Assigned Ltd Continental Warehousing Corporation TL CRISIL BBB+ 3308.4 Reaffirmed (Nhava Seva) Ltd Continental Warehousing Corporation Proposed TL CRISIL BBB+ 10 Reaffirmed (Nhava Seva) Ltd Continental Warehousing Corporation CC CRISIL BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed (Nhava Seva) Ltd G. R. Minerals and Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 55 Assigned G. R. Minerals and Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 45 Assigned Gaurav Contracts. Co Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 100 Assigned Loan Fac Govinda Impex Ltd LOC* CRISIL D 70 Downgraded from CRISIL B *100 per cent interchangeability with letter of credit and bank guarantee limit to cash credit limit Govinda Impex Ltd BG* CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from CRISIL B *100 per cent interchangeability with letter of credit and bank guarantee limit to cash credit limit Govinda Impex Ltd CC CRISIL D 400 Downgraded from CRISIL B JC Retail India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed JC Retail India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 45 Reaffirmed JC Retail India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 180 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kamachi Sponge & Power Corporation BG CRISIL D 164 Assigned; Ltd Suspension Revoked Kamachi Sponge & Power Corporation CC CRISIL D 1634.3 Assigned; Ltd Suspension Revoked Kamachi Sponge & Power Corporation LOC CRISIL D 3528.6 Assigned; Ltd Suspension Revoked Kamachi Sponge & Power Corporation WC TL CRISIL D 1740.8 Assigned; Ltd Suspension Revoked Kamachi Sponge & Power Corporation LT Loan CRISIL D 2932.3 Assigned; Ltd Suspension Revoked Karda Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 90 Suspended Karda Constructions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 10 Suspended Nasense Labs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Nasense Labs Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 14.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nasense Labs Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 27 Reaffirmed P.C.Chandra & Sons (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 160 Assigned Polybond (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 130 Reaffirmed Polybond (India) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 16.3 Reaffirmed Punya Coal Roadlines CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed R.K. Electric Automation Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB 35 Assigned Fac Rahul Cables Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Rama Steel Tubes Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 260 Assigned Ridhi Sidhi Iron & Steel CC CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Ridhi Sidhi Iron & Steel Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 37.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shree Baba Naga Food Stuff Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 524.4 Reaffirmed Shree Baba Naga Food Stuff Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 25.6 Reaffirmed Shree Baba Naga Food Stuff Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Credit SUmangalam Sewa Aivam Educational LT Loan CRISIL B- 240 Reaffirmed Samati TAL Manufacturing Solutions Ltd CC CRISIL A 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A+ TAL Manufacturing Solutions Ltd CC* CRISIL A 340 Downgraded from CRISIL A+ * Interchangeable with bills discounting up to Rs.300 Million Uma Polymers Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Uma Polymers Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 138 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Umax Packaging Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 280 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Umax Packaging Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 307.3 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.