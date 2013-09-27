Sep 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 26, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aeon Manufacturing Pvt Ltd LOC * CRISIL A4+ 500^ Reaffirmed
**Rs.200 million of Buyer's Credit is sublimit of Letter of Credit.^Rs.200 million of Buyer's
Credit is sublimit of Letter of Credit.
Aquapharm Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 1100 Reaffirmed
Belgaum Ferrocast (I) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 6 Assigned
Borewell Equipment Co Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed
Borewell Equipment Co Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed
Chem Corporation LOC CRISIL A4 40 Assigned
Comet Handicrafts LOC CRISIL A4 7.5 Assigned
Exquisite Enterprises Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 57.5 Reaffirmed
Karpara Project Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 750 Suspended
Karpara Project Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 1.4 Suspended
Loan Fac
Kudu Fabrics LOC CRISIL A4+ 6.5** Reaffirmed
**includes sublimit of Rs 2.5 million of Bank Guarantee
Mare Food Products India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 15 Assigned
Pupneja Rice Mills BG CRISIL A4 0.1 Reaffirmed
Sarla Performance Fibers Ltd BG CRISIL A2 25 Suspended
Sarla Performance Fibers Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A2 564 Suspended
^Interchangeable with Pre Shipment Facility upto the extent of Rs. 190.0 Million
Sarla Performance Fibers Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A2 85 Suspended
Credit
Sarla Performance Fibers Ltd Pre Shipment Fac * CRISIL A2 405.9 Suspended
* Interchangeable with Post Shipment Credit, Letter of Credit, Bank Gaurantee and Buyers Credit
upto the extent of Rs. 130.0 Million
Shabro Metals & Technologies Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 300 Suspended
Shekhawati Poly-Yarn Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 20 Assigned
Shekhawati Poly-Yarn Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 100 Assigned
Shri Hari Krishna Papers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed
Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 11.98 Reaffirmed
Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd BG Fac CRISIL A1+ 27.575 Reaffirmed
Sree Mangayarkarasi Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned
Sree Mangayarkarasi Mills Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 0.5 Assigned
SRS Real Estate Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 197.8 Reaffirmed
SRS Real Infrastructure Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 299.4 Reaffirmed
The Seksaria Biswan Sugar Factory Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 40 Reaffirmed
Tirupati Inks Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 685 -
Vision Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 8 Reaffirmed
Yash Plastomet Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Yash Plastomet Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Advani Hotels and Resorts (India) Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed
Advani Hotels and Resorts (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 132.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Advani Hotels and Resorts (India) Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 137.5 Reaffirmed
Aeon Manufacturing Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 200 Reaffirmed
*Represents Cash Credit for Stocks of Rs.200 million, Cash Credit for Book Debts of Rs.100
million and Inland Bill Negotiation (Bill to bill basis), but the overall limit cannot exceed
Rs.200 million
Aquapharm Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 640 Reaffirmed
Aquapharm Chemicals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 176.8 Reaffirmed
Atria Brindavan Power Ltd LT Loan CRISILB+ 808 Reaffirmed
Belgaum Ferrocast (I) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 28 Assigned
Belgaum Ferrocast (I) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 47 Assigned
Loan Fac
Belgaum Ferrocast (I) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Assigned
Bhagyodaya Infrastructure Development TL CRISIL B- 54 Assigned
Ltd
Bhagyodaya Infrastructure Development CC CRISIL B- 45 Assigned
Ltd
Bhagyodaya Infrastructure Development Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 1 Assigned
Ltd Loan Fac
Borewell Equipment Co Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 40 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Borewell Equipment Co Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 5 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Champion Agro Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 1500 Reaffirmed
Champion Agro Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Chem Corporation CC CRISIL B 12.5 Assigned
Chem Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 7.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Comet Handicrafts Export Packing CRISIL B 32.5 Assigned
Credit*
*Interchangeability of Rs.10.0 million between export packing credit and foreign bill purchase
Comet Handicrafts Foreign Bill CRISIL B 20 Assigned
Purchase*
*Interchangeability of Rs.10.0 million between export packing credit and foreign bill purchase
Comet Handicrafts Rupee TL CRISIL B 7 Assigned
Comet Handicrafts Credit Limit under CRISIL B 8.5 Assigned
Gold Card
Divya Distributors CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed
Dutchply Industries Ltd CC CRISIL D 70 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Dutchply Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL D 170 Downgraded
from CRISIL D
Dutchply Industries Ltd TL CRISIL D 60.7 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Exquisite Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 10 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Fortune Associates Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 150 Assigned
Loan Fac
Glastronix CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Reaffirmed
Glastronix Proposed TL CRISIL BB+ 120 Reaffirmed
Glastronix TL CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed
IndoSpace Industrial Parks Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 1200 Assigned
Loan Fac
IndoSpace SKCL Industrial Park OragadaProposed Loan term CRISIL BB+ 1200 Assigned
Pvt Ltd Bk loan Fac
IndoSpace SKCL Industrial Park Pvt LtdProposed Loan-Term CRISIL BB+ 1200 Assigned
Bk Loan Fac
Jai Bharat Rice Mills CC* CRISIL B+ 108 Reaffirmed
* Includes sublimit of export packing credit of Rs.20 million, foreign bill purchase limit of
Rs.5.0 million
Jai Bharat Rice Mills Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 46.7 Reaffirmed
Jai Bharat Rice Mills Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 2.5 Reaffirmed
Credit
Jai Bharat Rice Mills TL CRISIL B+ 12.8 Reaffirmed
Karpara Project Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Suspended
Karpara Project Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 128.2 Suspended
Kudu Fabrics CC CRISIL BB 100* Reaffirmed
*includes sublimit of Rs 30.0 million of Export packing credit and Rs 12.5 million of Foreign
Bills purchase
Kudu Fabrics Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 16.8 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Kudu Fabrics TL CRISIL BB 26.7 Reaffirmed
Kusalava Batteries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned
Maliram Jewellers CC* CRISIL BB 65 Reaffirmed
*Includes a gold loan sublimit of Rs.59 Million
Mare Food Products India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 7 Assigned
Mare Food Products India Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL B 35 Assigned
Mewar University TL CRISIL B+ 181.5 Assigned
Narayan Cotgin Corporation CC CRISIL B 90 Suspended
Narayan Cotgin Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Suspended
Loan Fac
Orchid Laminates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 150 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Orchid Laminates Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 420 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Padmavati Pulp & Paper Mills CC CRISIL BB- 100 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Padmavati Pulp & Paper Mills TL CRISIL BB- 90 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Parevartan Educare Foundation TL CRISIL B- 100 Assigned
Pratap Re-Rollers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 29.5* Assigned
*Includes a sub-limit of Rs.14.5 million for Foreign currency demand loan and Rs.6.5 million for
Packing credit
Pratap Re-Rollers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 70.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Pupneja Rice Mills CC*^ CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed
*Includes export packing credit sub-limit of Rs.30 million^ Includes Export Packing Credit
sub-limit of Rs.30 Million. and Post Shipment Credit sub-limit of Rs.20 Million.
Pupneja Rice Mills Warehousing CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed
Financing#
# Demand Loan against Warehouse Receipts
Pupneja Rice Mills TL CRISIL B 3.4 Reaffirmed
Radius Water Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 127.9 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BBB
Radius Water Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 272.1 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
Riddhi Siddhi Developers TL CRISIL BB- 218.1 Assigned
Saibaba Polymer Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Suspended
Saibaba Polymer Technologies Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 10 Suspended
Saibaba Polymer Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL D 6 Suspended
Saibaba Polymer Technologies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 62.5 Suspended
Sarla Performance Fibers Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 10 Suspended
SEED Infotech Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 40 Reaffirmed
SEED Infotech Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
SEED Infotech Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 70 Reaffirmed
Sew Krishnagar Baharampore Highways LtTL CRISIL BBB-(SO)6003.2 Reaffirmed
SEW LSY Highways Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 17000 Reaffirmed
Sew Navayuga Barwani Tollways Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB(SO) 3.3 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sew Navayuga Barwani Tollways Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB(SO) 5596.7 Reaffirmed
Shabro Metals & Technologies Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Suspended
Shekhawati Poly-Yarn Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 420.9 Assigned
Shekhawati Poly-Yarn Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 739.3 Assigned
Shekhawati Poly-Yarn Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 4.4 Assigned
Loan Fac
Shiv Shakti Ginning and Pressing Pvt CC CRISIL B 93.4 Suspended
Ltd
Shiv Shakti Ginning and Pressing Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 42.6 Suspended
Ltd Loan Fac
Shree Ram Industries (Harij) TL CRISIL B+ 2 Assigned
Shree Ram Industries (Harij) CC CRISIL B+ 82.5 Assigned
Shree Ram Industries (Harij) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Shri Hari Krishna Papers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 140 Reaffirmed
Shri Hari Krishna Papers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 112.3 Reaffirmed
Shri Puran Chandra Gupta Smarak Trust Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 270 Reaffirmed
Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 88.6613 Reaffirmed
Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 53.3887 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd CC & WC Demand LoanCRISIL AA 60.395 Reaffirmed
Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd BG Fac CRISIL AA 8 Reaffirmed
Solitaire Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 130 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Solitaire Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB-
Solitaire Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 100 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Sree Mangayarkarasi Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 64.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Sree Mangayarkarasi Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 35 Assigned
Sree Mangayarkarasi Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Assigned
SRS Real Estate Ltd TL CRISIL BB 2355.1 Reaffirmed
SRS Real Infrastructure Ltd CC CRISIL BB 850 Reaffirmed
SRS Real Infrastructure Ltd TL CRISIL BB 1093.1 Reaffirmed
Super Craft Foundry BG CRISIL D 10 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Super Craft Foundry CC CRISIL D 65 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Super Craft Foundry Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 10.5 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB+
Super Craft Foundry Rupee TL CRISIL D 164.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Swift Enterprise Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 7.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Swift Enterprise Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 47.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
The Seksaria Biswan Sugar Factory Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 1009.5 Reaffirmed
The Seksaria Biswan Sugar Factory Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 42.5 Reaffirmed
Tirupati Inks Ltd CC*&^%$# CRISIL BB 750 -
*Includes a sublimit of packing credit of Rs.30.0 Million &Includes a sublimit of packing credit
of Rs.25 Million ^Includes a sublimit of packing credit of Rs.15 Million %Includes a sublimit of
packing credit of Rs.50 Million $Includes a sublimit of packing credit of Rs.30.0 Million
#Includes a sublimit of packing credit of Rs.30.0 Million
Tirupati Inks Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 95 -
Loan Fac
Vision Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 30 Reaffirmed
Vision Ceramic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 43.1 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Vision Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 18.9 Reaffirmed
Yash Plastomet Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed
Yash Plastomet Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 37.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Yash Plastomet Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 22.5 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
