Sep 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 26, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aeon Manufacturing Pvt Ltd LOC * CRISIL A4+ 500^ Reaffirmed **Rs.200 million of Buyer's Credit is sublimit of Letter of Credit.^Rs.200 million of Buyer's Credit is sublimit of Letter of Credit. Aquapharm Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 1100 Reaffirmed Belgaum Ferrocast (I) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 6 Assigned Borewell Equipment Co Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Borewell Equipment Co Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Chem Corporation LOC CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Comet Handicrafts LOC CRISIL A4 7.5 Assigned Exquisite Enterprises Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 57.5 Reaffirmed Karpara Project Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 750 Suspended Karpara Project Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 1.4 Suspended Loan Fac Kudu Fabrics LOC CRISIL A4+ 6.5** Reaffirmed **includes sublimit of Rs 2.5 million of Bank Guarantee Mare Food Products India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Pupneja Rice Mills BG CRISIL A4 0.1 Reaffirmed Sarla Performance Fibers Ltd BG CRISIL A2 25 Suspended Sarla Performance Fibers Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A2 564 Suspended ^Interchangeable with Pre Shipment Facility upto the extent of Rs. 190.0 Million Sarla Performance Fibers Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A2 85 Suspended Credit Sarla Performance Fibers Ltd Pre Shipment Fac * CRISIL A2 405.9 Suspended * Interchangeable with Post Shipment Credit, Letter of Credit, Bank Gaurantee and Buyers Credit upto the extent of Rs. 130.0 Million Shabro Metals & Technologies Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 300 Suspended Shekhawati Poly-Yarn Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 20 Assigned Shekhawati Poly-Yarn Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 100 Assigned Shri Hari Krishna Papers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 11.98 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd BG Fac CRISIL A1+ 27.575 Reaffirmed Sree Mangayarkarasi Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Sree Mangayarkarasi Mills Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 0.5 Assigned SRS Real Estate Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 197.8 Reaffirmed SRS Real Infrastructure Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 299.4 Reaffirmed The Seksaria Biswan Sugar Factory Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 40 Reaffirmed Tirupati Inks Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 685 - Vision Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 8 Reaffirmed Yash Plastomet Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Yash Plastomet Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Advani Hotels and Resorts (India) Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Advani Hotels and Resorts (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 132.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Advani Hotels and Resorts (India) Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 137.5 Reaffirmed Aeon Manufacturing Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 200 Reaffirmed *Represents Cash Credit for Stocks of Rs.200 million, Cash Credit for Book Debts of Rs.100 million and Inland Bill Negotiation (Bill to bill basis), but the overall limit cannot exceed Rs.200 million Aquapharm Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 640 Reaffirmed Aquapharm Chemicals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 176.8 Reaffirmed Atria Brindavan Power Ltd LT Loan CRISILB+ 808 Reaffirmed Belgaum Ferrocast (I) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 28 Assigned Belgaum Ferrocast (I) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 47 Assigned Loan Fac Belgaum Ferrocast (I) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Assigned Bhagyodaya Infrastructure Development TL CRISIL B- 54 Assigned Ltd Bhagyodaya Infrastructure Development CC CRISIL B- 45 Assigned Ltd Bhagyodaya Infrastructure Development Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 1 Assigned Ltd Loan Fac Borewell Equipment Co Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 40 Downgraded from CRISIL B Borewell Equipment Co Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 5 Downgraded from CRISIL B Champion Agro Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 1500 Reaffirmed Champion Agro Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Chem Corporation CC CRISIL B 12.5 Assigned Chem Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 7.5 Assigned Loan Fac Comet Handicrafts Export Packing CRISIL B 32.5 Assigned Credit* *Interchangeability of Rs.10.0 million between export packing credit and foreign bill purchase Comet Handicrafts Foreign Bill CRISIL B 20 Assigned Purchase* *Interchangeability of Rs.10.0 million between export packing credit and foreign bill purchase Comet Handicrafts Rupee TL CRISIL B 7 Assigned Comet Handicrafts Credit Limit under CRISIL B 8.5 Assigned Gold Card Divya Distributors CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Dutchply Industries Ltd CC CRISIL D 70 Downgraded from CRISIL B Dutchply Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL D 170 Downgraded from CRISIL D Dutchply Industries Ltd TL CRISIL D 60.7 Downgraded from CRISIL B Exquisite Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 10 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Fortune Associates Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 150 Assigned Loan Fac Glastronix CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Reaffirmed Glastronix Proposed TL CRISIL BB+ 120 Reaffirmed Glastronix TL CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed IndoSpace Industrial Parks Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 1200 Assigned Loan Fac IndoSpace SKCL Industrial Park OragadaProposed Loan term CRISIL BB+ 1200 Assigned Pvt Ltd Bk loan Fac IndoSpace SKCL Industrial Park Pvt LtdProposed Loan-Term CRISIL BB+ 1200 Assigned Bk Loan Fac Jai Bharat Rice Mills CC* CRISIL B+ 108 Reaffirmed * Includes sublimit of export packing credit of Rs.20 million, foreign bill purchase limit of Rs.5.0 million Jai Bharat Rice Mills Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 46.7 Reaffirmed Jai Bharat Rice Mills Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Credit Jai Bharat Rice Mills TL CRISIL B+ 12.8 Reaffirmed Karpara Project Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Suspended Karpara Project Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 128.2 Suspended Kudu Fabrics CC CRISIL BB 100* Reaffirmed *includes sublimit of Rs 30.0 million of Export packing credit and Rs 12.5 million of Foreign Bills purchase Kudu Fabrics Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 16.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kudu Fabrics TL CRISIL BB 26.7 Reaffirmed Kusalava Batteries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Maliram Jewellers CC* CRISIL BB 65 Reaffirmed *Includes a gold loan sublimit of Rs.59 Million Mare Food Products India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 7 Assigned Mare Food Products India Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL B 35 Assigned Mewar University TL CRISIL B+ 181.5 Assigned Narayan Cotgin Corporation CC CRISIL B 90 Suspended Narayan Cotgin Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Suspended Loan Fac Orchid Laminates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 150 Downgraded from CRISIL B Orchid Laminates Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 420 Downgraded from CRISIL B Padmavati Pulp & Paper Mills CC CRISIL BB- 100 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Padmavati Pulp & Paper Mills TL CRISIL BB- 90 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Parevartan Educare Foundation TL CRISIL B- 100 Assigned Pratap Re-Rollers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 29.5* Assigned *Includes a sub-limit of Rs.14.5 million for Foreign currency demand loan and Rs.6.5 million for Packing credit Pratap Re-Rollers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 70.5 Assigned Loan Fac Pupneja Rice Mills CC*^ CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed *Includes export packing credit sub-limit of Rs.30 million^ Includes Export Packing Credit sub-limit of Rs.30 Million. and Post Shipment Credit sub-limit of Rs.20 Million. Pupneja Rice Mills Warehousing CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Financing# # Demand Loan against Warehouse Receipts Pupneja Rice Mills TL CRISIL B 3.4 Reaffirmed Radius Water Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 127.9 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB Radius Water Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 272.1 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Riddhi Siddhi Developers TL CRISIL BB- 218.1 Assigned Saibaba Polymer Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Suspended Saibaba Polymer Technologies Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 10 Suspended Saibaba Polymer Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL D 6 Suspended Saibaba Polymer Technologies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 62.5 Suspended Sarla Performance Fibers Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 10 Suspended SEED Infotech Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 40 Reaffirmed SEED Infotech Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac SEED Infotech Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 70 Reaffirmed Sew Krishnagar Baharampore Highways LtTL CRISIL BBB-(SO)6003.2 Reaffirmed SEW LSY Highways Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 17000 Reaffirmed Sew Navayuga Barwani Tollways Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB(SO) 3.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sew Navayuga Barwani Tollways Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB(SO) 5596.7 Reaffirmed Shabro Metals & Technologies Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Suspended Shekhawati Poly-Yarn Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 420.9 Assigned Shekhawati Poly-Yarn Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 739.3 Assigned Shekhawati Poly-Yarn Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 4.4 Assigned Loan Fac Shiv Shakti Ginning and Pressing Pvt CC CRISIL B 93.4 Suspended Ltd Shiv Shakti Ginning and Pressing Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 42.6 Suspended Ltd Loan Fac Shree Ram Industries (Harij) TL CRISIL B+ 2 Assigned Shree Ram Industries (Harij) CC CRISIL B+ 82.5 Assigned Shree Ram Industries (Harij) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15.5 Assigned Loan Fac Shri Hari Krishna Papers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 140 Reaffirmed Shri Hari Krishna Papers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 112.3 Reaffirmed Shri Puran Chandra Gupta Smarak Trust Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 270 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 88.6613 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 53.3887 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd CC & WC Demand LoanCRISIL AA 60.395 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd BG Fac CRISIL AA 8 Reaffirmed Solitaire Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 130 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Solitaire Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Solitaire Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Sree Mangayarkarasi Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 64.5 Assigned Loan Fac Sree Mangayarkarasi Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 35 Assigned Sree Mangayarkarasi Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Assigned SRS Real Estate Ltd TL CRISIL BB 2355.1 Reaffirmed SRS Real Infrastructure Ltd CC CRISIL BB 850 Reaffirmed SRS Real Infrastructure Ltd TL CRISIL BB 1093.1 Reaffirmed Super Craft Foundry BG CRISIL D 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Super Craft Foundry CC CRISIL D 65 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Super Craft Foundry Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 10.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Super Craft Foundry Rupee TL CRISIL D 164.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Swift Enterprise Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 7.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Swift Enterprise Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 47.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ The Seksaria Biswan Sugar Factory Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 1009.5 Reaffirmed The Seksaria Biswan Sugar Factory Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 42.5 Reaffirmed Tirupati Inks Ltd CC*&^%$# CRISIL BB 750 - *Includes a sublimit of packing credit of Rs.30.0 Million &Includes a sublimit of packing credit of Rs.25 Million ^Includes a sublimit of packing credit of Rs.15 Million %Includes a sublimit of packing credit of Rs.50 Million $Includes a sublimit of packing credit of Rs.30.0 Million #Includes a sublimit of packing credit of Rs.30.0 Million Tirupati Inks Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 95 - Loan Fac Vision Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 30 Reaffirmed Vision Ceramic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 43.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vision Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 18.9 Reaffirmed Yash Plastomet Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Yash Plastomet Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 37.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Yash Plastomet Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 22.5 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 